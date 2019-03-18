Election Tracker LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Kicks Off UP Poll Campaign With 3-day Ganga Yatra to Varanasi

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE: The Congress’s eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Prayagraj today to kick-start her Ganga Yatra boat rally to Varanasi after meeting party workers, madrasa teachers and anganwadi workers at the party’s Lucknow office on Sunday. After praying at the Bade Hanuman Mandir, she reached Triveni Sangam where she officially launched her campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Priyanka, who was welcomed by Congress workers amid chants of “Dahan Karo Modi Ki Lanka, Behen Priyanka Behen Priyanka”, tweeted an image of the room at Swaraj Bhawan where her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was born. “While sitting at the Swaraj Bhawan I can see the room where my grandmother was born. While putting me to sleep at night, she used to tell me stories of Joan of Arc. Her words still echo in my heart. She used to tell me to be brave and everything good would happen,” she wrote.