Election Tracker LIVE: Urmila Matondkar Likely to Join Congress in Mumbai; Priyanka Gandhi to Visit UP

News18.com | March 27, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the party bastions of Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad beginning today, in her next leg of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar is expected to join the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. In West Bengal, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to release her party's manifesto in the state capital.

Earlier this month, Gandhi had taken river route to visit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi. She will arrive in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of her brother Rahul Gandhi, and hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. The leader is said to interact with 1,965 party booth presidents at the AH Inter college in Musafirkhana. After the meeting, she will leave for Rae Bareli where she will hold a programme on Thursday.
Mar 27, 2019 9:22 am (IST)

The Election Commission has written to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why the pictures of PM Modi have not been removed from rail tickets & Air India boarding passes despite the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect. The ministries have been asked to submit a reply within 3 days.

Mar 27, 2019 9:15 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Sanjay Nirupam Loses Mumbai Congress Chief's Post to Milind Deora, Gets Poll Ticket

The All-India Congress Committee on Monday announced Nirupam's candidature from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat, but replaced him with former Union minister Milind Deora as the Grand Old Party's Mumbai unit chief.

Mar 27, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Milind Deora Set to Meet Rahul Gandhi Today | In other news from the state, newly appointed Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora will be meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The All-India Congress Committee on Monday had announced Nirupam's candidature from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat, but replaced him with former Union minister Milind Deora as the Grand Old Party's Mumbai unit chief.

Mar 27, 2019 8:46 am (IST)

Urmila Matondkar Set to Join Congress Today in Delhi | In a major development, Urmila Matonkgar is expected to officially join the Congress today at 1.30 pm. The party is likely to field the actor against BJP's Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North constituency. 

Mar 27, 2019 8:35 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to release her party's manifesto in Kolkata today. The party is expected to include solution for Kashmir issue in its poll paper. Besides that, issues ranging from unemployment to farmers' policy may also find a mention in Trinamool's poll promise.

Mar 27, 2019 8:35 am (IST)

The AICC general secretary's visit to Faizabad has been rescheduled for March 29. She was earlier scheduled to visit the temple town on March 27. The detailed programme of the Congress leader is being worked out, party sources added.

Mar 27, 2019 8:34 am (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi will arrive in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of her brother Rahul Gandhi, and hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. The leader is said to interact with 1,965 party booth presidents at the AH Inter college in Musafirkhana. After the meeting, she will leave for Rae Bareli where she will hold a programme on Thursday. 

Mar 27, 2019 8:34 am (IST)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the party bastions of Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad beginning today, in her next leg of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this month, Gandhi had taken river route to visit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)

