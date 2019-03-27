Election Tracker LIVE: Urmila Matondkar Likely to Join Congress in Mumbai; Priyanka Gandhi to Visit UP

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the party bastions of Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad beginning today, in her next leg of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar is expected to join the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. In West Bengal, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to release her party's manifesto in the state capital.Earlier this month, Gandhi had taken river route to visit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi. She will arrive in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of her brother Rahul Gandhi, and hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. The leader is said to interact with 1,965 party booth presidents at the AH Inter college in Musafirkhana. After the meeting, she will leave for Rae Bareli where she will hold a programme on Thursday.