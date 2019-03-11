Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Asks Congress Workers to Ensure Win in Delhi's 7 Seats; No Tie-up With AAP

Trinamool Congress to release its candidates' list for Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the candidates' list of her party for the Lok Sabha polls will be released on Tuesday afternoon. "We will release our candidates' list tomorrow," Banerjee told reporters at state secretariat 'Nabanna'. Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.
AAP leader Gopal Rai also said on Monday that his party is not in talks with the Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all seven seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own. Rai said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all state unit chiefs of the party and MLAs to discuss the strategy for the parliamentary polls later in the day. "The party is not in talks with the Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all the seats on its own," the AAP's Delhi unit convenor said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleges that PM Narendra Modi bowed before China during Doklam crisis. Addressing a rally in Delhi, Gandhi said, “When Doklam issue was on, PM Modi went to China and held a meeting without an agenda. He bowed before China with folded hands and said keep Doklam and that no one in India will come to know. This is the reality of Modi ji.”
Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna on Monday said he believes that Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister once again was "inevitable". The former external affairs minister also said he would campaign for the BJP in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha polls to ensure that more number of party candidates win from the state and Modi becomes PM once again. "I believe in the principle that Narendra Modi becoming the PM of this country once again is inevitable," Krishna said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi asks booth workers in Delhi if they want Mahatma Gandhi's India or Nathuram Godse's India. He said while there is love on one hand, there’s hate on the other. “PM Modi keeps saying ‘Make in India’ but his shirt, shoes and phone, with which he takes selfies, are made in China,” said Gandhi. The Amethi MP asked Congress workers in Delhi to ensure that the Congress wins all seven seats in the capital.
The Congress is set to give final shape to its strategy for Lok Sabha elections at its working committee meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and will sound the poll bugle from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, party leaders said. The day-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, assumes significance as it comes barely two days after declaration of poll schedule for the general elections. Sources said the Congress is seeking to give a strong political message to the entire nation from the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. The CWC meeting is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years. It was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961. The party will also hold a public meeting in Adalaj in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat with the slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan". Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to address this meeting in her first public rally after entering politics. Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who shot to fame by spearheading a quota stir in the state and is set to fight the Lok Sabha polls, will also join Congress on Tuesday in presence of the party chief Rahul Gandhi.
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘Tried, Tasted and Failed’ Leader | Arun Jaitley describes the leadership issue in the opposition camp as an absolute puzzle. “Congress President Rahul Gandhi is an inadequate leader,” Jaitley said. "He is tried, tested and failed. His lack of understanding of issues is frightening. He aspires to be the leader of this chaotic pack". The senior BJP leader further said the Opposition alliance is unclear and is absolutely fragile. "None of the political parties is capable of any significant number of seats. The alliance will not have a stable nucleus. It has a set of highly ambitious, self-centred and maverick leaders. "Barring the Congress and the Left, most of them have done political business with the BJP in the past. Their ideologies and commitment to their constituents are widely different," he added. On the other, Jaitley said that within the NDA there are no leadership issues. "There is absolute clarity. Shri Narendra Modi leads the NDA and will be the Prime Minister in the event of the NDA victory. His leadership is nationally accepted, his ratings are very high. His track record speaks for itself," said Jaitley.
The leadership issue is an absolute puzzle. The ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance will not have a stable nucleus. It has a set of highly ambitious, self-centered and maverick leaders. The contest is between a trusted leader in whose hand the country is secure & an unprojected leader.— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 11, 2019
Choice in Lok Sabha polls to be either "Modi or chaos", says Arun Jaitley | Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday the 'Mahagathbandhan' is a self-destructive coalition of rivals' and choice before voters in the general elections would be either "Modi or chaos". Several non-BJP parties like the Congress, the SP, the BSP, and the TMC have joined hands to form a grand coalition 'Mahagathbandhan' to take on Narendra Modi-led NDA in the forthcoming elections beginning April 11. "What was promised to be Mahagathbandhan' is turning out to be a gathbandhan' of several conflicting gathbandhans. It is a self-destructive coalition of rivals'," Jaitley said while highlighting the conflicts among the parties in the coailition against BJP-led NDA.
AAP Not in Talks With Cong For Alliance in Delhi: Gopal Rai | AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday said that his party is not in talks with the Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all seven seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own. Rai said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all state unit chiefs of the party and MLAs to discuss the strategy for the parliamentary polls later in the day. "The party is not in talks with the Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all the seats on its own," the AAP's Delhi unit convenor said. "Kejriwal would be holding a meeting this evening at his residence to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," he added. Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit announced last week the party will not form an alliance with the AAP in the national capital and contest the Lok Sabha polls alone. On the issue of full statehood for Delhi, Rai said the AAP will burn the BJP's manifesto for the 2013 legislative assembly elections that advocated the demand.
Trinamool Congress to field 10-12 newcomers | Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress is likely to introduce at least 10-12 new faces in the candidate list for Lok Sabha polls, party sources said on Monday. The new faces will be fielded from the seats the party had won and also from those it had lost during the 2014 election, they said. In addition, the party will also evaluate the performance of its sitting MPs, both inside Parliament and outside, before giving them a ticket, the sources said. "At present, we have 34 MPs and out of them two have been expelled and new candidates will contest from those two constituencies," a senior TMC leader said. "We will also pitch in new candidates in two other seats where celebrities are MPs at present. New faces would replace the old candidates, except for a few, in all the eight seats that the party had lost in 2014," the leader said. The TMC, which has 34 MPs out of a total of 42 seats in the state, lost two of its lawmakers recently Soumitra Khan of Bishnupur defected to BJP and Anupam Hazra of Bolpur was expelled for anti-party activities. It is likely that some of the MPs would not make it to the candidate list as they have not fared well. However, a final decision on ticket distribution would be taken by the party supremo Mamata Banerjee, the TMC leader said.
Union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship and the Member of Parliament from Uttara Kannada constituency Ananth Kumar Hegde lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during a political rally on Sunday. During a public event in Karnataka's Karwar, Hegde, referring to Rahul Gandhi, questioned how a son born to a Muslim father and a Christain mother became a Brahmin? Let Rahul Gandhi provide his DNA test and later ask for proof of the recent air strike on Pakistan, he said.
#WATCH: Union Minister Ananth Hegde says on Rahul Gandhi, "They want proof of surgical strikes even when whole world acknowledged it. This Muslim who calls himself a 'janeudhari Hindu', son of a Muslim father & a Christian mother, does he have proof that he is a Hindu"? (10.3.19) pic.twitter.com/FWXFky5jXH— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019
All set to take the political plunge, multi-lingual film actor Sumalatha said on Monday she will reveal on March 18 whether she would contest the coming Lok Sabha election from Mandya constituency in Karnataka. Sumalatha, widow of celebrated Kannada actor Ambareesh, who was a three-time MP from Mandya, has disturbed the political equation with her insistence on contesting from the seat, upsetting calculations of ruling coalition partners Congress and JDS. "I believe that till the last minute anything can happen. Till it is officially announced, there is nothing to say this won't happen. I will let you know on March 18," Sumalatha told reporters in Mandya. She urged people to not give credence to speculation that Congress leaders were persuading her to not contest from Mandya. "Please don't heed to rumours about me unless I reveal it to you, given the fact that Mandya is one of the prestigious Lok Sabha seats, not only in Karnataka, but in the entire country," the actor added. She admitted that Congress strongman and water resources minister D K Shivakumar has requested her to not contest from Mandya. "Well, nobody can pressure me because they know who I am and what I am, but D K Shivakumar had met me with a suggestion that I should contest from somewhere else," Sumalatha said.
LS Poll Clashes With Exams, Mumbai University and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University defer schedules | The Lok Sabha election schedule in Maharashtra has forced two universities to postpone some of their examinations overlapping with polling dates, officials said on Wednesday. Elections will be held in the state in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29, as per the Election Commission. In view of this, the BA and and BCom exams of the Mumbai University scheduled on April 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 have been postponed, an official from the varsity's examination department said. In view of this, the BA and and BCom exams of the Mumbai University scheduled on April 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 have been postponed, an official from the varsity's examination department said. A similar communication has been issued to students by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad district of the state. The examinations scheduled by the university on April 18 and 23 will now be held on some later dates, the details of which will be declared soon, an official from the institution said.
Senior leader of the Congress party Digvijaya Singh said on Monday that the grand old party will do well in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister alleged that Narendra Modi didn't fulfill the promises that he made and would therefore won’t return as Prime Minister again.
Congress' Digvijay Singh: Congress party will get good results. Narendra Modi didn't fulfill the promises that he made, therefore, he is not going to become the Prime Minister for sure pic.twitter.com/nBYO7CfLkJ— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019
RBI had observed govt's arguments in favour of demonetisation did not hold: Congress | The Congress on Monday claimed that the RBI, at a high-level meeting hours before the announcement of demonetisation, had observed that the Modi government's key arguments that the step would curb black money and destroy counterfeit currency did not hold. At a press conference here, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh released the minutes of the 561st meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), held at 5.30 pm on November 8, 2016, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency would cease to be legal tenders from midnight. Ramesh said the minutes of the RBI meeting were obtained through an Right to Information (RTI) application filed by an activist, who got the reply 26 months after he had sought it. The Congress leader alleged that the Cental Board of Directors of the RBI had rejected the government's main arguments in favour of the move -- curbing black money, ending counterfeit currency and excessive currency in circulation -- put forward by the prime minister three hours later, when he announced demonetisation.
Recalling December 12 in Madhya Pradesh, we know that since EVM results in many constituencies were showing a very narrow lead the runner up was repeatedly asking for re-displaying the result, which ultimately caused the delay.
BJD will perform "very well" in Lok Sabha & Assembly elections: Naveen Patnaik | Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday claimed that his regional party will perform ‘very well’ in the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections. Stating that the process for selection of candidates for the the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections was on, Patnaik said the list would be finalised very soon. BJD will field candidates in the all 147 Assembly seats.
Recalling December 12 in Madhya Pradesh, we know that since EVM results in many constituencies were showing a very narrow lead the runner up was repeatedly asking for re-displaying the result, which ultimately caused the delay.
BJD will perform "very well" in Lok Sabha & Assembly elections: Naveen Patnaik | Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday claimed that his regional party will perform 'very well' in the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections. Stating that the process for selection of candidates for the the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections was on, Patnaik said the list would be finalised very soon. BJD will field candidates in the all 147 Assembly seats. On the ruling party's poll preparations, the BJD chief said his party was fully prepared.
Opposition parties deliberately creating a controversy over elections during Ramzan:BJP | The BJP on Monday accused some opposition parties of deliberately triggering a row over the Lok Sabha polls being held during Ramzan, when Muslims fast, saying it is a "communal" ploy to divide the country ahead of the elections. Leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are among those who have claimed that holding elections during Ramzan will inconvenience Muslims and help the BJP as the community is largely seen to be backing the opposition parties against the ruling alliance. BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain pointed out that Navratas, when many Hindus observe fast, will also fall during the elections. "Muslims do not observe roza by not doing their work. Islam also does not ask us to stop our work for worship. It is not that people who have jobs do not attend them during Ramzan. They keep roza and do their work as well. Creating such a controversy is unfortunate," he said. People who want to divide the country on communal lines are causing a controversy over it deliberately,” Hussain added.
Congress MLC from Maharashta Haribhau Rathod has landed himself in a controversy after a video has surfaced, that shows him gesticulating abusively towards PM Narendra Modi while talking about IAF airstrikes in Balakot on February 26. The video was shot on March 10 during a rally.
#WATCH Yavatmal(Maharashtra): Congress MLC Haribhau Rathod gesticulates abusively towards PM Narendra Modi while talking about IAF #airstrikes (10.3.19) pic.twitter.com/MDVA9XRb5V— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday said the countdown to the defeat of the NDA government at the Centre has begun with the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule. Asked about some state BJP leaders claiming that his government would "collapse automatically" after the NDA retains power in the 2019 general polls, Nath said, "I can't stop them from dreaming." Polls for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday made serious allegations against the BJP-led Centre, saying it ordered the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot with the "sole purpose" of winning Lok Sabha elections 2019. The Srinagar MP alleged the BJP has "failed" on all fronts and it was apprehended that there would be a fight or skirmish with Pakistan before the polls so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes some kind of an "avatar" without whom India cannot survive. "This surgical strike (air strike) was done only for the purpose of election...totally for the election. We lost an aircraft worth crores of rupees. Be thankful that the IAF pilot (Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman) survived and returned from Pakistan with respect," Abdullah told reporters.
3rd Legislator to Quit Congress Party in 4 Days | A little while before Dharaviya quit, his former party colleague Parsotam Sabariya, who had resigned as Dhrangadhra MLA on March 8, joined the ruling BJP in the presence of its senior leaders I K Jadeja and K C Patel. Sabariya was arrested in October last year in connection with an irrigation scam and was granted bail by the Gujarat High Court in February. Sabariya said he was not under pressure to join the BJP and claimed he was making the switch to develop his constituency.
Gujarat Congress MLA Resigns | A day ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting in Ahmedabad, Jamnagar (Rural) MLA Vallabh Dharaviya quit the party and tendered his resignation from the Assembly to Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Monday afternoon. Dharaviya's is the third resignation of a Congress MLA in the past four days. "Dharaviya has resigned as Jamnagar (Rural) MLA. He told me he is resigning voluntarily," Speaker Trivedi confirmed.
Nara Lokesh, the son of Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, said it was no coincidence that his party workers were getting phone calls now, something which has never happened before.
Senior BJP Leader and Former MLA Joins BJD | Jyotirindra Nath Mitra, senior BJP leader and former MLA from Khurda, on Monday joined the ruling BJD, party sources said. The two-rime MLA, popularly known as Jitu Mitra, had quit the BJD in 2014 after being denied a party ticket. He then switched over to the BJP and contested the Assembly elections unsuccessfully, they said. Mitra returned to the BJD's fold on Monday in the presence of party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
With the model code of conduct coming into effect after the announcements of Lok Sabha poll schedule, the district authorities in Uttar Pradesh have started to remove hoardings advertising central and state government schemes, officials said Monday. City Magistrate Atul Kumar said that teams led by subdivisional magistrates removed several hoardings in the district including those put up by the central and state governments. The step was taken after the Model Code of Conduct kicked in Sunday with the announcement of the poll schedule.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi (News18)
The BJP Monday accused some opposition parties of deliberately triggering a row over the Lok Sabha polls being held during Ramzan, when Muslims fast, saying it is a "communal" ploy to divide the country ahead of the elections. Leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are among those who have claimed that holding elections during Ramzan will inconvenience Muslims and help the BJP as the community is largely seen to be backing the opposition parties against the ruling alliance.
BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain pointed out that Navratas, when many Hindus observe fast, will also fall during the elections. "Muslims do not observe roza by not doing their work. Islam also does not ask us to stop our work for worship. It is not that people who have jobs do not attend them during Ramzan. They keep roza and do their work as well. Creating such a controversy is unfortunate," he said.
Veteran politician Sharad Pawar has said he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. There was strong speculation that the NCP chief would contest from the Madha Lok Sabha seat in southwest Maharashtra, but the former Union minister today said he has decided against the idea. The Madha seat is held by his party leader Vijaysingh Mohite Patil. "There was a lot of insistence (from within NCP) that I contest from Madha. However, my candidature hasn't been declared yet," Pawar said.
Amid a raging controversy over the clash of poll dates with Ramzan, the Election Commission on Monday said it could not exclude an entire month but had taken care to avoid festivals and Fridays. The TMC had claimed that the clash would affect the turnout of Muslim voters.
Refuting the same, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the "whole controversy is "totally uncalled for and unnecessary." Further, the leader requested political parties avoid using the Muslim community and Ramzan for any reason. "Muslims will definitely fast in Ramzan, they go out and lead a normal life, they go to office. Even the poorest of the poor will also fast. My analysis is that this month (Ramzan) will lead to more voting percentage because one will be free from all worldly duties," Owaisi said.
The Election Commission announced the dates for the high-stakes Lok Sabha polls on Sunday. The national election will be held in seven rounds from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23, the Election Commission said on Sunday. Voting will be held across India on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.
Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said. Elections for Jammu and Kashmir assembly have been deferred, the EC said citing security reasons. The state has been under President's Rule after the ruling alliance between the BJP and People’s Democratic Party fell apart last year.
Among other restrictions, the model code bars the government from announcing any policy move that may impact voters' decision. The EC said the 'voter verifiable paper audit trail' (VVPAT) will be used in all polling stations this time. Ten lakh polling stations would be set up this time as against about nine lakh in 2014. EVMs and postal ballots will carry pictures of candidates.
