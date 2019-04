Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Attacks TRS, Says Party Helping Narendra Modi Win Elections

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack on Sharad Pawar during his election rally in Wardha, saying even the NCP chief knew which way the wind was blowing this time. Modi said the Congress-NCP alliance was like “kumbhakaran” in Maharashtra and Pawar, despite being a farmer himself, forgot the concerns of the community. “One of Pawar’s problems is that there is a big family war going on in the NCP. The party is getting out of their hands and the position is that Pawar's nephew is slowly occupying the party. This is why NCP is also facing a ticket-sharing battle,” he said.Modi is also set to kick-off election rallies for the upcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today. He will land in Rajamundry in Andhra Pradesh after Wardha and then address a BJP rally in Secunderabad.