Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Attacks TRS, Says Party Helping Narendra Modi Win Elections

BJP Releases List of Odisha Candidates For Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls | BJP's Central Election Committee releases its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha poll and Assembly elections in Odisha. The list includes three candidates for Lok Sabha and 11 candidates for the simultaneous Assembly elections.
Modi is also set to kick-off election rallies for the upcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today. He will land in Rajamundry in Andhra Pradesh after Wardha and then address a BJP rally in Secunderabad.
The Prime Minister also congratulates ISRO scientist on the launch of the PSLVC45 today. "I would like to congratulate our space scientists and ISRO for their achievement. By successfully launching PSLVC45, more than 2 dozen of satellites from 5 countries were sent to space,"he says.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Wardha, on ISRO's PSLVC45 launch: First of all I would like to congratulate our space scientists and ISRO for their achievement. By successfully launching PSLVC45, more than 2 dozen of satellites from 5 countries were sent to space. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/2AXwIYKSXE— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019
Narendra Modi Addressing Rally in Maharashtra's Wardha | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Wardha in Maharashtra. "Congress is insulting the chowkidaars. When I become the chowkidaar of toilets I will also become the chowkidaar of all the mothers and sisters of this country," he says referring to Congress leader Kamal Nath's earlier jibe.
Ahead of Mulayam Singh's nomination filing from Mainpuri, an inactive grenade was found in Dannahar police station in the district.
SP Mainpuri, Ajay Shankar Rai: An inactive grenade was found in Mainpuri's Dannahar police station limits today. Some children had taken it out of a pond and kept it on road. The investigation is going on. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/8zg8Mh2Zbl— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 1, 2019
Trinamool Congress also takes a hit at the BJP camp. "If you believed this #Jumla of Jumlas, a very happy #AprilFools Day to you," the party tweeted.
If you believed this #Jumla of Jumlas, a very happy #AprilFools Day to you.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 1, 2019
Watch pic.twitter.com/HQ3ZpfzGWE
Congress' "Ek Bharat Berozgaar Bharat Manifesto" Jibe | Congress, in a sardonic jibe at its rival BJP, puts out the party's "manifesto". The "manifesto" titled Ek Bharat Berozgaar, Berozgaar Bharat lists Modi's "vision" for India. "Dictatorship over Democracy, Freedom of speech and expression not-applicable, Polarise communities across communal lines," it reads.
BREAKING: @BJP4India has launched its Manifesto.— Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2019
Read it here: https://t.co/NlyZocYPlg#ModiMatBanao
CLICK TO READ | Modi Govt Most Corrupt Since Independence, Ruined Country in 5 Years: Kejriwal at Joint Rally With Naidu, Mamata
Speaking at the rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the BJP won't cross the 125-mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha elections.
Ahead of Modi's campaign rally in the state, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu takes a swipe at the Prime Minister and the BJP president Amit Shah. "Modi-Shah have accomplished what none of India’s enemies could. In a country that is known for its unity in diversity, they have tried to divide us in the name of religion, inciting communal violence.In last 5 yrs, they've sown seeds of disharmony among people," he writes in a Twitter post.
This time when AP goes to polls, it must not forget the betrayal by NDA, the unfulfilled promises, the discrimination & lack of support by central govt after State bifurcation.— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 1, 2019
Fight for those who are fighting for you, for justice to AP, for securing its future. #ModiIsAMistake pic.twitter.com/riuFFlJ5au
Cong Chief Set to Address Rallies in Three Constituencies | Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi will also be campaigning in Telangana today. Gandhi will be addressing rallies in Zaheerabad, Wanaparthy and Huzurnagar where he is likely to elucidate on the outline and the broader view of the party's manifesto.
CLICK TO READ | BJP Set to Increase Its Tally in West Bengal, Odisha and Northeast, Will Win 35-40 Seats Here, Says Amit Shah
Amit Shah also claimed that the BJP was on its way to not just performing well in Odisha but would also form the next government in the state.
Amit Shah to Address Rallies in Nabarangpur, Parlakhemundi | Meanwhile, from the ruling BJP camp, president Amit Shah will be addressing rallies in Odisha's Nabarangpur and Parlakhemundi today. The rallies are slated to take place at 12.20 pm and 2.30 pm. Shah at News18's Agenda India event on Sunday had claimed that the BJP was on its way to not just performing well in Odisha but would also form the next government in the state
Senior party leaders had earlier said that though a "consensus has been reached" between the top leadership of both the parties, the two camps have so far been unable to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement. The AAP had two weeks ago made a fresh bid to forge an alliance with the Congress in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while demanding five seats in the national capital. Congress is expected to make an official announcement about its decision today.
Kejriwal Says Rahul Gandhi Refused Alliance | Ahead of the Congress' officially announcement on whether the party will be allying with the Aam Admi Party in Delhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that Rahul Gandhi refused to forge an alliance. Kejriwal told reporters that he had met Gandhi recently and the Congress leader had refused to join hands with AAP.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will lead a Congress rally in Telangana with his public address in three Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Gandhi will campaign in Zaheerabad, which is represented by a TRS MP, he will then take the campaign forward to Wanaparthy, which is under the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency governed by the Congress. Following this, he will reach Huzurnagar that falls in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency represented by the TRS.
Later in the day, BJP national president Amit Shah will launch his Odisha rally in Parlakhemundi in Gajapati district and in Nabarangpur. Shah’s rally will be attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Joel Oram, Baijayant Panda and state president Basanta Panda.
Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao is set to address a rally at Ramagundam this evening.
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is set to file his nomination papers from Mainpuri constituency. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will be also be present at the event.
