Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Attacks TRS, Says Party Helping Narendra Modi Win Elections

News18.com | April 1, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack on Sharad Pawar during his election rally in Wardha, saying even the NCP chief knew which way the wind was blowing this time. Modi said the Congress-NCP alliance was like “kumbhakaran” in Maharashtra and Pawar, despite being a farmer himself, forgot the concerns of the community. “One of Pawar’s problems is that there is a big family war going on in the NCP. The party is getting out of their hands and the position is that Pawar's nephew is slowly occupying the party. This is why NCP is also facing a ticket-sharing battle,” he said.

Modi is also set to kick-off election rallies for the upcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today. He will land in Rajamundry in Andhra Pradesh after Wardha and then address a BJP rally in Secunderabad.
Apr 1, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)

BJP Releases List of Odisha Candidates For Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls | BJP's Central Election Committee releases its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha poll and Assembly elections in Odisha. The list includes three candidates for Lok Sabha and 11 candidates for the simultaneous Assembly elections. 

Apr 1, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

They (Congress) are those who implement schemes to take money for themselves, Modi says on  Congress' NYAY scheme

Apr 1, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

The Prime Minister also congratulates ISRO scientist on the launch of the PSLVC45 today. "I would like to congratulate our space scientists and ISRO for their achievement. By successfully launching PSLVC45, more than 2 dozen of satellites from 5 countries were sent to space,"he says. 

Apr 1, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

Taking a swipe at the NCP- Congress alliance in the state Modi says,"Sharad Pawar knows which way the wind is blowing." "NCP is even having trouble in their seat-share arrangement. The NCP-Congress alliance here is like Kumbhkaran which sleeps on for six  months," he says.

Apr 1, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

Narendra Modi Addressing Rally in Maharashtra's Wardha | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Wardha in Maharashtra. "Congress is insulting the chowkidaars. When I become the chowkidaar of toilets I will also become the chowkidaar of all the mothers and sisters of this country," he says referring to Congress leader Kamal Nath's earlier jibe.

Apr 1, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

BSP Releases List of Six Candidates | The Bahujan Samaj Party releases its second list of six Lok Sabha candidates. The list includes candidate name for Hamirpur and Shahjahanpur among others. 

Apr 1, 2019 11:31 am (IST)

Ahead of Mulayam Singh's nomination filing from Mainpuri, an inactive grenade was found in Dannahar police station in the district. 

Apr 1, 2019 11:23 am (IST)

SC Tells Oppn Parties to File Response to EC | The Supreme Court has asked 21 opposition leaders to file their reply to the Election Commission's affidavit on their plea regarding Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips within a week.

Apr 1, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

Trinamool Congress also takes a hit at the BJP camp. "If you believed this #Jumla of Jumlas, a very happy #AprilFools Day to you," the party tweeted.  

Apr 1, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence in Etawah ahead of the party supremo's nomination filings. 

Apr 1, 2019 10:30 am (IST)

Congress' "Ek Bharat Berozgaar Bharat Manifesto" Jibe | Congress, in a sardonic jibe at its rival BJP, puts out the party's "manifesto". The "manifesto" titled Ek Bharat Berozgaar, Berozgaar Bharat lists Modi's "vision" for India. "Dictatorship over Democracy, Freedom of speech and expression not-applicable, Polarise communities across communal lines," it reads.  

Apr 1, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

Speaking at the rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the BJP won't cross the 125-mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha elections.

Apr 1, 2019 10:13 am (IST)

The Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu's campaign rally on Sunday was attended by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal who appealed to the voters to support their Mahagathbandhan partner. This was the first joint opposition rally in the state. 

Apr 1, 2019 10:00 am (IST)

Ahead of Modi's campaign rally in the state, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu takes a swipe at the Prime Minister and the BJP president Amit Shah. "Modi-Shah have accomplished what none of India’s enemies could. In a country that is known for its unity in diversity, they have tried to divide us in the name of religion, inciting communal violence.In last 5 yrs, they've sown seeds of disharmony among people," he writes in a Twitter post. 

Apr 1, 2019 9:39 am (IST)

Mulayam Singh to File Nomination Papers From Mainpuri Today | Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav will be filing his nomination paper from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency today. A public meeting is also likely to take place opposite the party office following the nomination. 

Apr 1, 2019 9:27 am (IST)

Cong Chief Set to Address Rallies in Three Constituencies | Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi will also be campaigning in Telangana today. Gandhi will be addressing rallies in Zaheerabad, Wanaparthy and Huzurnagar where he is likely to elucidate on the outline and the broader view of the party's manifesto.

Apr 1, 2019 9:18 am (IST)

Modi to Address Rallies in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be attending rallies in Maharashtra's Wardha, Andhra Pradesh's Rajamundry and Telangana's Secunderabad today. 

Apr 1, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

Amit Shah also claimed that the BJP was on its way to not just performing well in Odisha but would also form the next government in the state.

Apr 1, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

Amit Shah to Address Rallies in Nabarangpur, Parlakhemundi | Meanwhile, from the ruling BJP camp, president Amit Shah will be addressing rallies in Odisha's Nabarangpur and Parlakhemundi today. The rallies are slated to take place at 12.20 pm and 2.30 pm. Shah at News18's Agenda India event on Sunday had  claimed that the BJP was on its way to not just performing well in Odisha but would also form the next government in the state

Apr 1, 2019 9:00 am (IST)

Senior party leaders had earlier said that though a "consensus has been reached" between the top leadership of both the parties, the two camps have so far been unable to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement. The AAP had two weeks ago made a fresh bid to forge an alliance with the Congress in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while demanding five seats in the national capital. Congress is expected to make an official announcement about its decision today.

Apr 1, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

Kejriwal Says Rahul Gandhi Refused Alliance | Ahead of the Congress' officially announcement on whether the party will be allying with the Aam Admi Party in Delhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that Rahul Gandhi refused to forge an alliance. Kejriwal told reporters that he had met Gandhi recently and the Congress leader had refused to join hands with AAP. 

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will lead a Congress rally in Telangana with his public address in three Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Gandhi will campaign in Zaheerabad, which is represented by a TRS MP, he will then take the campaign forward to Wanaparthy, which is under the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency governed by the Congress. Following this, he will reach Huzurnagar that falls in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency represented by the TRS.

Later in the day, BJP national president Amit Shah will launch his Odisha rally in Parlakhemundi in Gajapati district and in Nabarangpur. Shah’s rally will be attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Joel Oram, Baijayant Panda and state president Basanta Panda.

Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao is set to address a rally at Ramagundam this evening.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is set to file his nomination papers from Mainpuri constituency. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will be also be present at the event.
