Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Attacks TRS, Says Party Helping Narendra Modi Win Elections

Apr 1, 2019 10:00 am (IST)

Ahead of Modi's campaign rally in the state, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu takes a swipe at the Prime Minister and the BJP president Amit Shah. "Modi-Shah have accomplished what none of India’s enemies could. In a country that is known for its unity in diversity, they have tried to divide us in the name of religion, inciting communal violence.In last 5 yrs, they've sown seeds of disharmony among people," he writes in a Twitter post.