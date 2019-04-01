LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Fighting from Wayanad as Cong is Now Scared of Hindus, Says PM Modi

News18.com | April 1, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for picking Wayanad as his second seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Congress is now scared of contesting from areas dominated by majority population. "The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority," PM Modi said.

Earlier, Modi slammed Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for "stealing" data of residents. Addressing a rally in Rajahmundry, he said, "I have been told that TDP has started a new work, and that work is related to cyber crime. The 'Seva Mitra' app they talk about, is neither doing 'Seva (service)' nor it is a friend. The truth is that app is stealing people's data." It has been alleged that the company that developed the Seva Mitra app for the TDP, stole data of Andhra Pradesh beneficiaries from the state government database and processed the data without consent.
Apr 1, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has slammed Congress after Facebook has removed 687 pages, accounts linked to the grand old party ahead of polls. Prasad said, “Today a very historical development has taken place. Owners of those accounts were not known. It was fake. It was used to spread falsehood against Narendra Modi government.”

Apr 1, 2019 5:32 pm (IST)

PM Modi: The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority.

Apr 1, 2019 5:30 pm (IST)

PM Modi, apparently attacking Rahul Gandhi over his decision to contest from a second seat, Wayanad in Kerala, said on Monday that the Congress was ‘afraid’ of fielding candidates from constituencies dominated by majority population because it had insulted Hindus by using the term ‘Hindu terror’. The Congress had branded "peace-loving Hindus" as terrorists and knew it would be punished by the community, PM Modi said at a rally in Maharashtra, explaining why Gandhi had decided to contest a second seat apart from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Apr 1, 2019 5:23 pm (IST)

Rajnath Singh: Congress is asking questions that how many terrorists died in Balakot. Now tell me, do the brave count bodies? They are not counted by the valiant but by vultures.

Apr 1, 2019 5:19 pm (IST)

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that in 1971 when Indira Gandhi taught Pakistan a lesson, Atal Bihari Vajpayee praised her in parliament. He asked if Gandhi got the credit, why can’t Modi get the same for airstrikes and surgical strikes. 

Apr 1, 2019 4:56 pm (IST)

The Congress should learn from the BJP how a government should be run, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday while asserting that India was among the fastest growing economies in the world and there was not a single charge of corruption against any minister in the Narendra Modi dispensation. Canvassing for BJP MP Ajay Tamta, who has been renominated in Almora (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency, Singh accused the Congress of always doing politics over the issue of development. "India, which ranked 11th in the list of world economies in 2013, has jumped to the sixth position and will stand 5th in the list over the next six months. If the pace of development continues, India will be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028,” Singh said at a poll rally here.

Apr 1, 2019 4:48 pm (IST)

Rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that BJP will repeat Tripura-like result in Odisha, ruling BJD president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the regional party will perform "very well" in the coming simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state. Modi had said on Sunday that Odisha will be the second Tripura, where BJP had won a comfortable majority in the last assembly elections and formed the government dismantling the 25 years of Left Front rule.

Apr 1, 2019 4:45 pm (IST)

Filing of nomination papers for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan to commence on Tuesday | Notification for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections that will see 13 out of 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan go to polls will be issued on Tuesday, signalling the commencement of the nomination filing process for the same. Rajasthan chief electoral officer Anand Kumar on Monday said nomination papers will be accepted from 11 am to 3 pm till April 9.

Apr 1, 2019 4:25 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narednra Modi tears into TDP in Andhra Pradesh over the alleged cyber theft scam.  “I have been told that TDP has started a new work, and that work is related to cyber crime. The 'Seva Mitra' app they talk about, neither it is doing 'Seva (service)' nor it is a friend. The truth is that app is stealing people's data,” Modi said.

Apr 1, 2019 4:20 pm (IST)

Congress leader Manish Tewari says the party won't react to the development of Facebook removing pages linked to them. " We don’t react to news reports which may just be coming in. We will have to check veracity of the report whether there are any Facebook pages which are linked to us," said Tewari.

Apr 1, 2019 3:23 pm (IST)

Facebook Shuts Down Congress IT Cell's Pages | Facebook shuts down Congress IT Cell linked pages for spreading misinformation and “coordinated inauthentic behaviour in India”. 

Apr 1, 2019 2:59 pm (IST)

BJP to Field Thushar Vellapally Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad | BJP has chosen the president of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, Thushar Vellapally, as its candidate from Wayanad, where Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is set to contest from. 

Apr 1, 2019 2:24 pm (IST)

The Congress chief also asserts that only his party can fight the BJP and accuses the ruling TRS of having a "partnership" with the Amit Shah-led outfit. This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the state following the election schedule announcement. 

Apr 1, 2019 2:21 pm (IST)

Now the Congress party will bring NYAY in the country, the Congress chief says. "Modi said that he will give Rs 15 lakhs. But this is a lie," he says. 

Apr 1, 2019 2:16 pm (IST)

Cong Chief's Addresses Public Meeting in Zaheerabad | Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has started on his campaign round in Telangana with a public meeting in Zaheerabad. "They've only been the chowkidaar of India's biggest thieves. In Rafale they took Rs 30,000 -crore and put it in Ambani's pocket," he says in a jibe at the Mod-led Centre.

Apr 1, 2019 2:04 pm (IST)

"There had been only corruption and no development during last 19 years of the Naveen Patnaik government. To check on corruption you need to vote for BJP both at the centre and in Odisha...a double-engine government is needed," Shah says.

Apr 1, 2019 2:01 pm (IST)

Naveen Babu has behaved like a step-mother with West and Central Odisha. It's time to respond to that, Amit Shah says in a scathing attack against the Biju Janata Dal chief. 

Apr 1, 2019 1:52 pm (IST)

Amit Shah Addressing Rallies in Odisha's Parlakhemundi | BJP president Amit Shah is addressing a rally in Odisha's Parlakhemundi constituency. "Choose a Prime Minister who can speak in your language," he says taking a swipe at the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. "The Naveen (Patnaik) government needs to be uprooted," he says.

Apr 1, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)

BJP Releases List of Odisha Candidates For Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls | BJP's Central Election Committee releases its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha poll and Assembly elections in Odisha. The list includes three candidates for Lok Sabha and 11 candidates for the simultaneous Assembly elections. 

Apr 1, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

They (Congress) are those who implement schemes to take money for themselves, Modi says on  Congress' NYAY scheme

Apr 1, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

The Prime Minister also congratulates ISRO scientist on the launch of the PSLVC45 today. "I would like to congratulate our space scientists and ISRO for their achievement. By successfully launching PSLVC45, more than 2 dozen of satellites from 5 countries were sent to space,"he says. 

Apr 1, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

Taking a swipe at the NCP- Congress alliance in the state Modi says,"Sharad Pawar knows which way the wind is blowing." "NCP is even having trouble in their seat-share arrangement. The NCP-Congress alliance here is like Kumbhkaran which sleeps on for six  months," he says.

Apr 1, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

Narendra Modi Addressing Rally in Maharashtra's Wardha | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Wardha in Maharashtra. "Congress is insulting the chowkidaars. When I become the chowkidaar of toilets I will also become the chowkidaar of all the mothers and sisters of this country," he says referring to Congress leader Kamal Nath's earlier jibe.

Apr 1, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

BSP Releases List of Six Candidates | The Bahujan Samaj Party releases its second list of six Lok Sabha candidates. The list includes candidate name for Hamirpur and Shahjahanpur among others. 

Apr 1, 2019 11:31 am (IST)

Ahead of Mulayam Singh's nomination filing from Mainpuri, an inactive grenade was found in Dannahar police station in the district. 

Apr 1, 2019 11:23 am (IST)

SC Tells Oppn Parties to File Response to EC | The Supreme Court has asked 21 opposition leaders to file their reply to the Election Commission's affidavit on their plea regarding Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips within a week.

Apr 1, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

Trinamool Congress also takes a hit at the BJP camp. "If you believed this #Jumla of Jumlas, a very happy #AprilFools Day to you," the party tweeted.  

Apr 1, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence in Etawah ahead of the party supremo's nomination filings. 

Apr 1, 2019 10:30 am (IST)

Congress' "Ek Bharat Berozgaar Bharat Manifesto" Jibe | Congress, in a sardonic jibe at its rival BJP, puts out the party's "manifesto". The "manifesto" titled Ek Bharat Berozgaar, Berozgaar Bharat lists Modi's "vision" for India. "Dictatorship over Democracy, Freedom of speech and expression not-applicable, Polarise communities across communal lines," it reads.  

Apr 1, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Modi Govt Most Corrupt Since Independence, Ruined Country in 5 Years: Kejriwal at Joint Rally With Naidu, Mamata

Speaking at the rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the BJP won't cross the 125-mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP today announced Thushar Vellappally as its candidate from Kerala’s Wayanad, pitting him against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Vellappally is the son of Vellappaly Natesan, who heads the SNDP, a powerful social organisation that represents Kerala’s largest OBC community, Ezhavas. BJP chief Amit Shah, while announcing the candidature, called Vellappally a vibrant and dynamic youth leader and with him, “NDA will emerge as Kerala’s political alternative”.

BJP chief Amit Shah today hit out at Naveen Patnaik during an election rally, saying the Odisha Chief Minister had not learnt Odia even after 19 years in power. Saying the Patnaik government had to be uprooted, Shah said throughout the country states and languages may change but the clamour for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return was constant.

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Telangana accused the TRS and its MPs of helping Modi return to power. “Did your chief minister ever raise the Rafale issue? Did he ever say ‘chowkidar chor hai’? It’s a partnership, TRS and their MPs help Narendra Modi. The fight is against Modi and BJP, only the Congress is fighting, not the TRS.”

Gandhi will now take the campaign forward to Wanaparthy, which is under the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency governed by the Congress. Following this, he will reach Huzurnagar that falls in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency represented by the TRS.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack on Sharad Pawar during his election rally in Wardha, saying even the NCP chief knew which way the wind was blowing this time. Modi said the Congress-NCP alliance was like “kumbhakaran” in Maharashtra and Pawar, despite being a farmer himself, forgot the concerns of the community. “One of Pawar’s problems is that there is a big family war going on in the NCP. The party is getting out of their hands and the position is that Pawar's nephew is slowly occupying the party. This is why NCP is also facing a ticket-sharing battle,” he said.

Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao is set to address a rally at Ramagundam this evening.
