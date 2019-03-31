Agenda India LIVE: Conducting Surgical Strikes on Poverty Will be in National Interest, Says Congress Leader Kapil Sibal

Mar 31, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

Kapil Sibal said in Agenda India 2019, “We have to determine what is the national interest. It is far beyond national security. When a child is born, he needs to be protected from the weather and environment, and how he is given a good upbringing. No one talks about education and health in a country which is in the national interest. If you have to do surgical strike then do a surgical strike on poverty. That is the national interest.”