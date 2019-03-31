Agenda India LIVE: Conducting Surgical Strikes on Poverty Will be in National Interest, Says Congress Leader Kapil Sibal

When NREGA happened, from where will the income being given… Modi abused it and adopted it. Today we are saying we will give minimum income guarantee. Now our budget is 200,00000 crore. Every year budget is hiked by 15 percent. This will become 400,00000 crore in four years. This will help us put NYAY into effect. We have consulted biggest of economists, Kapil Sibal added.
On strategy for national security, Kapil Sibal said, “Look at the budgetary allocation… what was the capital expenditure for defence? We need 42 squadron…but we need 30 squadron…We need to have a strategy for national security. It's not like playing a blame game with Pakistan… we cannot tag people as anti-nationals... Strategy is determined with future in sign.”
How did so much explosive enter the territory... where was chowkidar.. how were the Rafale papers stolen.. that was the theft from the home of the chowkidar. No one imagined how the Pakistanis crossed the Arabian sea. What is the outcome of the surgical strike? We lost another 7 to 8 soldiers: Kapil Sibal
The BJP .. what has its done about national security. The journey started from Gurdaspur.. then Pathankot.. then Uri.. then Baramulla.. then Nagrota.. then Pulwama. What was chowkidar doing in between... chowkidar is answerable when there is theft. If we ask them about a thief, then they are termed as an anti-national: Kapil Sibal
Kapil Sibal said in Agenda India 2019, “We have to determine what is the national interest. It is far beyond national security. When a child is born, he needs to be protected from the weather and environment, and how he is given a good upbringing. No one talks about education and health in a country which is in the national interest. If you have to do surgical strike then do a surgical strike on poverty. That is the national interest.”
'Garibi hatao' (Remove Poverty) was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's slogan in the 1971 polls and was later also used by her son Rajiv Gandhi.
PM Narendra Modi’s speech at national memorial was completely political. PM Modi gave a speech just hours after the Pulwama attack, but he did not mention about the attack anywhere: Manish Tewari
The comments come day after the Prime Minister cited Balakot as an example and asked people to vote for a government that delivered.
Every Indian citizen is a patriot and a nationalist, said RPN Singh.
The event will feature political leaders from the ruling and opposition alliances, policy experts and strategic thinkers. From national security and policy to development, the speakers and panelists will lay out their priorities on the issues and make a case for their particular agenda and why that should be favoured by voters.
With national security as a key focus area, the evening will also witness a special segment dedicated to the security forces, many of whom have made the supreme sacrifice.
Hitting out at regional parties for not "aggressively" pushing special status to Andhra Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the moment his party comes to power, the long pending demand will be fulfilled.
Meanwhile, Gandhi has picked Wayanad as his second seat, following demands from southern India. Announcing party chief's decision at a press conference, senior leader Randeep Surjewala said that Gandhi chose the Kerala constituency as it is "geographically important".
The official Twitter handle of Congress has tweeted a picture that has multiple miniatures of a man dressed as 'chowkidar' (watchman). Among the several watchmen, one can be seen in white beard. The grand old party has asked people to spot the odd one out as only "one chowkidar is chor (thief)".
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda will launch their campaign blitzkrieg for the impending Lok Sabha elections on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Karnataka today.
Titled 'Parivartana Samavesha', the mega rally will be the first jointly organised campaign by the Congress and JD(S) after they came to power. The Congress and JD(S) ministers, MLAs and leaders will be part of the event which will be held at the BIEC ground near Nelamanagala. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the venue himself to inspect the arrangements being made. He also dubbed the event "historic."
Following this, state leaders of both the parties would organise similar joint meetings at several places across Karnataka.
As Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls on April 11, campaigning has begun in full swing in the two segments. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold an election rally in Greater Noida’s Bisada village today to canvas votes for Gautam Budh Nagar sitting MP and Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma.
During his day-long visit to the region, the UP CM will also hold election rallies in Loni and Ghaziabad city to drum up support for BJP candidate and the sitting MP of Ghaziabad, general (retired) VK Singh. Yogi Adityanath will be accompanied by Union minister of health & family welfare and the party’s parliamentary board secretary, JP Nadda.
The Congress will sound the poll bugle in Andhra Pradesh with party chief Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Vijayawada and Kalyandurg. The Congress scion will be addressing two election rallies in a state where the party is fighting hard to avoid hitting the rock bottom. Rahul’s first stop will be a rally at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Vijayawada and then at Mudigal Bypass Road Ground in Kalyandurg.
Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign through video conference today.
