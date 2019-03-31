Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Promises Special Status to AP 'the Moment' Congress Comes to Power

Mar 31, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

Rahul's Decision to Pick Wayanad Nothing But Fight Against the Left, Says Pinarayi Vijayan | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from a second seat in the state was symbolic of the grand old party’s fight against the Left Front. “Gandhi is one among the 20 candidates and doesn't need to be seen as any one different. We will fight against him. If Wayanad is symbolic of south India, no one in Kerala is going to see this as Gandhi’s battle against the BJP. He should have contested from a constituency where a saffron party candidate is in fray. This is nothing but a fight against the Left.”