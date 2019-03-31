Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Promises Special Status to AP 'the Moment' Congress Comes to Power

Event Highlights
- Amit Shah to Rally in Odisha Tomorrow
- Rahul Vows Special Status for Andhra
- Ahmed Patel to Contest from Bharuch?
- Ahmed Patel to Contest from Bharuch?
- Vijayan on Rahul's Wayanad Decision
- Congress Cites Geographical Importance
- Rahul to Also Contest from Wayanad
- Decision on Congress-AAP Alliance Soon?
- Union Minister Violates Model Code of Conduct
- Congress' Latest Gimmick
- Farooq Abdullah's Appeal to Voters
- Members of RSS' Muslim Wing to Join Cong
- Kejriwal Hits Out at BJP, PM Modi
- Kejriwal's Scathing Attack on BJP's Manoj Tiwari
- Adityanath to Campaign in Greater Noida
- Rahul Gandhi to Land in Andhra Soon
- Rally at BIEC Ground Near Nelamanagala
- Congress-JD(S) Joint Rally in Bengaluru
Meanwhile, Gandhi has picked Wayanad as his second seat, following demands from southern India. Announcing party chief's decision at a press conference, senior leader Randeep Surjewala said that Gandhi chose the Kerala constituency as it is "geographically important".
Pointing to sheep and goats 'procured from outside' grazing in the fields, Congress' Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said the biryani in Telangana tastes differently under the TRS regime.
Rahul Vows to Grant Andhra Pradesh Special Status If Voted to Power | Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised to provide special category status to Andhra Pradesh, if the party was voted to power in coming Lok Sabha elections, and expressed surprise that parties in the state failed to 'aggressively' push the issue. Assuring that his party would also launch a 'surgical strike' on poverty, the Congress chief said Nyay, his promise of a minimum income scheme, was a "non-violent weapon" that will be used to uplift the poorest.
CLICK TO READ | Undeterred by 2G Scam, A Raja Treks to Nilgiris Only to Find New Supporters in 'Upset' AIADMK Loyals
Raja is getting a huge response among the tribal voters of the constituency. He seems to have got support from leaders of four major tribes - Badaga, Thoda, Kota and Kurumba.
Rahul's Decision to Pick Wayanad Nothing But Fight Against the Left, Says Pinarayi Vijayan | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from a second seat in the state was symbolic of the grand old party’s fight against the Left Front. “Gandhi is one among the 20 candidates and doesn't need to be seen as any one different. We will fight against him. If Wayanad is symbolic of south India, no one in Kerala is going to see this as Gandhi’s battle against the BJP. He should have contested from a constituency where a saffron party candidate is in fray. This is nothing but a fight against the Left.”
When reporters present at the presser asked whether Rahul Gandhi has lost confidence in Amethi, Randeep Surjewala said, "Why did Modi ji leave Gujarat and contest from Varanasi? Was he not confident in Gujarat? These are immature and childish comments. She (Smriti Irani) will once again suffer a loss."
Congress Cites Geographical Importance of Wayanad | In a press conference at Congress' headquarters in New Delhi, AK Antony announced Rahul Gandhi's decision to fight the forthcoming lok sabha elections from Wayanad constituency in Kerala. Elaborating on the party chief's decision, Randeep Surjewala cited the "geographical importance" of Wayanad and said that the decision was taken to fight the "discriminatory" attitude of the BJP towards the southern states in India.
Decision on Congress-AAP Alliance Soon? | Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Sunday said that the final decision on a possible alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi "in a few hours". "You will get to know about it in a matter of few hours, by this evening or by tomorrow. There will be an official announcement," Dikhsit said.
Union Minister Violates Model Code of Conduct | A video has gone viral in social media showing Union minister of state for health and family welfare Ashwini Choubey having a verbal altercation with a sub district magistrate (SDM) here after the official had stopped his convoy for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC). In a video of the incident that occurred on Saturday night, a furious Choubey can be seen sitting on the front seat of his vehicle and angrily reacting to a government official who attempts to apprise the Union minister about the election commission’s order.
Congress' Latest Gimmick | The Congress through its official Twitter handle has tweeted an image that has multiple miniatures of a man dressed as 'chowkidar' (watchman). Among the several watchmen, one can be seen in a white beard. The grand old party has asked people to spot the odd one out as only "one chowkidar is chor (thief)".
CLICK TO READ | Giriraj Singh Lands Himself in Fresh Soup, Shares Stage With Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Case Accused
Manju Verma had resigned as social welfare minister on August 8 following allegations that her husband had links to Brajesh Thakur, who used to run the shelter home at Muzaffarpur.
Farooq Abdullah's Appeal to Voters | Calling the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 'a battle to save India', National Conference president Farooq Abdullah criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false promises to the people of the country."This election is a battle to save India. It is not just about Jammu and Kashmir. You have to safeguard religious freedom. This election is about whether India will remain a secular India or not. It is not a question about Farooq Abdullah, but the question of saving the country. So, remember this (election) is a bigger battle," Abdullah said.
At a rally in Ahmedabad, Uddhav Thackeray mocked the opposition while upholding the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, saying, “Today, we have one idea, one leader. Here, people raise ‘Modi Modi’ slogan. Who is prime ministerial candidate of the opposition? Can they hold a rally like this and ask their supporters to shout a slogan for one common leader?”
During his day-long visit to Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also hold election rallies in Loni and Ghaziabad city to drum up support for BJP candidate and the sitting MP of Ghaziabad, general (retired) VK Singh. Yogi Adityanath will be accompanied by Union minister of health & family welfare and the party’s parliamentary board secretary, JP Nadda.
Facing 'Discrimination', 5,000 Members of RSS' Muslim Wing to Join Congress | Several office-bearers of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, a body affiliated to the RSS, joined the Congress here Saturday, claiming that they were facing discrimination and apathy. City president of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch Riyaz Khan alleged that the RSS and BJP were ignoring their demands, and claimed that some 5,000 members of the Manch were joining the Congress alongwith him and some 20 other functionaries.
CLICK TO READ | Relationship With Jammu and Kashmir Would Break if Article 370 is Scrapped, Warns Mehbooba Mufti
Mufti also said that new conditions would emerge if Article 370 is scrapped. The article of the Indian Constitution grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out at BJP, PM Modi | "Throw him out of your house when he comes to ask for your vote as now he says that full statehood cannot be granted to the national capital," Arvind Kejriwal said. He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the worst thing he did was "pitting Hindus against Muslims". "He destroyed the communal harmony of the country. For centuries, we have been hearing Hindu Muslim Sikh Issai (Christian) (aapas me hain) bhai-bhai (are brothers) but Modi destroyed it all by pitting Hindus against Muslims," he said.
Kejriwal's Scathing Attack on BJP's Manoj Tiwari | Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stepped up his attack on the BJP in Delhi during an Aam Aadmi Part rally at Gokulpur Jan Sabha. While chastising Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari over his stand on full statehood to the national capital, Kejriwal asked people to throw him out of their houses when he comes asking for votes. The Delhi CM said that Tiwari has been telling people that full statehood cannot be granted to the national capital, which the AAP chief claimed was BJP's poll plank in the last election.
Yogi Adityanath to Campaign in Greater Noida | Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold an election rally in Greater Noida’s Bisada village today to canvas votes for Gautam Budh Nagar sitting MP and Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma. As Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls on April 11, campaigning has begun in full swing in the two segments.
Rahul Gandhi had visited the state of Andhra Pradesh a month ago when trekked to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near Tirumala to seek divine blessings. This time, however, the Congress president will return to the state, but not to offer prayers to any temple but to sound the poll bugle.
Rahul Gandhi to Land in Andhra Soon | The Congress will sound the poll bugle in Andhra Pradesh with party chief Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Vijayawada and Kalyandurg. The Congress scion will be addressing two election rallies in a state where the party is fighting hard to avoid hitting the rock bottom. Rahul’s first stop will be a rally at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Vijayawada and then at Mudigal Bypass Road Ground in Kalyandurg.
Rally to be Held at BIEC Ground Near Nelamanagala | The mega rally will be the first jointly organised campaign by the Congress and JD(S) since they came to power. The rally will be attended by the Congress and JD(S) ministers, MLAs and leaders. The event will be held at the BIEC ground near Nelamanagala. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the venue himself to inspect the arrangements being made. He also dubbed the event "historic."
Congress-JD(S) Joint Rally in Bengaluru | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda will launch their a joint rally for the impending Lok Sabha elections on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Karnataka today, which is being called the 'Parivartana Samavesha'.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
The official Twitter handle of Congress has tweeted a picture that has multiple miniatures of a man dressed as 'chowkidar' (watchman). Among the several watchmen, one can be seen in white beard. The grand old party has asked people to spot the odd one out as only "one chowkidar is chor (thief)".
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda will launch their campaign blitzkrieg for the impending Lok Sabha elections on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Karnataka today.
Titled 'Parivartana Samavesha', the mega rally will be the first jointly organised campaign by the Congress and JD(S) after they came to power. The Congress and JD(S) ministers, MLAs and leaders will be part of the event which will be held at the BIEC ground near Nelamanagala. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the venue himself to inspect the arrangements being made. He also dubbed the event "historic."
Following this, state leaders of both the parties would organise similar joint meetings at several places across Karnataka.
As Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls on April 11, campaigning has begun in full swing in the two segments. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold an election rally in Greater Noida’s Bisada village today to canvas votes for Gautam Budh Nagar sitting MP and Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma.
During his day-long visit to the region, the UP CM will also hold election rallies in Loni and Ghaziabad city to drum up support for BJP candidate and the sitting MP of Ghaziabad, general (retired) VK Singh. Yogi Adityanath will be accompanied by Union minister of health & family welfare and the party’s parliamentary board secretary, JP Nadda.
The Congress will sound the poll bugle in Andhra Pradesh with party chief Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Vijayawada and Kalyandurg. The Congress scion will be addressing two election rallies in a state where the party is fighting hard to avoid hitting the rock bottom. Rahul’s first stop will be a rally at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Vijayawada and then at Mudigal Bypass Road Ground in Kalyandurg.
Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign through video conference today.
-
30 Mar, 2019 | Spain Triangular T20I Series ESP vs MLT 206/220.0 overs /oversSpain beat Malta by 109 runs
-
29 Mar, 2019 | Spain Triangular T20I Series MLT vs ESP 0/71.1 overs /oversSpain beat Malta by 7 wickets
-
30 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs DC 185/820.0 overs 185/620.0 oversKolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)
-
30 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs KXIP 176/720.0 overs 177/218.4 oversKings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
-
29 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League RR vs SRH 198/220.0 overs 201/519.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets