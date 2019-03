Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Promises Special Status to AP 'the Moment' Congress Comes to Power

Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out at BJP, PM Modi | "Throw him out of your house when he comes to ask for your vote as now he says that full statehood cannot be granted to the national capital," Arvind Kejriwal said. He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the worst thing he did was "pitting Hindus against Muslims". "He destroyed the communal harmony of the country. For centuries, we have been hearing Hindu Muslim Sikh Issai (Christian) (aapas me hain) bhai-bhai (are brothers) but Modi destroyed it all by pitting Hindus against Muslims," he said.

Rahul's Decision to Pick Wayanad Nothing But Fight Against the Left, Says Pinarayi Vijayan | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from a second seat in the state was symbolic of the grand old party’s fight against the Left Front. “Gandhi is one among the 20 candidates and doesn't need to be seen as any one different. We will fight against him. If Wayanad is symbolic of south India, no one in Kerala is going to see this as Gandhi’s battle against the BJP. He should have contested from a constituency where a saffron party candidate is in fray. This is nothing but a fight against the Left.”

The official Twitter handle of Congress has tweeted a picture that has multiple miniatures of a man dressed as 'chowkidar' (watchman). Among the several watchmen, one can be seen in white beard. The grand old party has asked people to spot the odd one out as only "one chowkidar is chor (thief)".Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda will launch their campaign blitzkrieg for the impending Lok Sabha elections on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Karnataka today.Titled 'Parivartana Samavesha', the mega rally will be the first jointly organised campaign by the Congress and JD(S) after they came to power. The Congress and JD(S) ministers, MLAs and leaders will be part of the event which will be held at the BIEC ground near Nelamanagala. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the venue himself to inspect the arrangements being made. He also dubbed the event "historic."Following this, state leaders of both the parties would organise similar joint meetings at several places across Karnataka.As Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls on April 11, campaigning has begun in full swing in the two segments. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold an election rally in Greater Noida’s Bisada village today to canvas votes for Gautam Budh Nagar sitting MP and Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma.During his day-long visit to the region, the UP CM will also hold election rallies in Loni and Ghaziabad city to drum up support for BJP candidate and the sitting MP of Ghaziabad, general (retired) VK Singh. Yogi Adityanath will be accompanied by Union minister of health & family welfare and the party’s parliamentary board secretary, JP Nadda.The Congress will sound the poll bugle in Andhra Pradesh with party chief Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Vijayawada and Kalyandurg. The Congress scion will be addressing two election rallies in a state where the party is fighting hard to avoid hitting the rock bottom. Rahul’s first stop will be a rally at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Vijayawada and then at Mudigal Bypass Road Ground in Kalyandurg.Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign through video conference today.