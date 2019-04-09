Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Rakes Up Guj Migrant Attacks, Asks What Has Modi Done for Biharis

Event Highlights
Gandhi was referring to the 2018 incident when over 55 cases of attack on migrants, mainly from UP and Bihar, were registered across Gujarat and 431 arrested after a 14-month-old girl was raped in north Gujarat on September 28.
PM Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. In a tweet, he paid his tributes to slain BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and the security personnel who were martyred. He said, “The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain. Shri Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”
Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel who were martyred. The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2019
PM Modi said though the Congress party has an understanding with the JDS in Karnataka, the Congress president chose Kerela fearing a defeat in the Karnataka if Gowda happened to bring back old rivalries.
Speaking exclusively to Network18, Narendra Modi said that the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were fought on the issue of demonetisation and the BJP came out victorious.
Senior Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha has said that BJP president Amit Shah will be holding a public meeting on April 11 in Kalimpong, which comes under Darjeeling constituency. Amit Shah will also hold a rally at Raigunj in north Bengal on the same day and address a press conference in Kolkata on April 12. West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will also hold a public meeting at Darjeeling on April 11.
Union minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar reacted to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s EC complaint on staying implementation of KALIA scheme. Pradhan said, “They don't have budget allocated for KALIA scheme. The list of beneficiaries has names of relatives of ministers. Where are the names of the farmers? This is the reason the Election Commission has stopped the scheme.”
Trinamool Congress senior leader Derek O'brien addressed a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday evening in which he urged the voters not to be fooled by BJP's '#Jumlameter'.
Addressed a press conference on behalf of Trinamool in Delhi today. Introduced the #new #JumlaMeter that, using only facts , exposes BJP’s blatant falsehood. Young India, don’t be fooled again. Open challenge to #BJP , this #JumlaMeter will expose your lies every time https://t.co/ppSjLWdOrC— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 9, 2019
Just two days before voting kicks off in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has urged voters to choose between a ‘2 year jail convict’ or ‘ a leader with 40 years of experience’, referring to Jaganmohan Reddy and himself, respectively. He also said that for fulfilling the dream of Amaravati and Polavaram, voters should elect TDP. “The choice in front of voters of Andhra Pradesh is simple, making a clear choice between betrayal vs experience,” said Naidu.
The Choice in front of voters of Andhra Pradesh is simple, either a 2 Year Jail Convict with 31 cases or a Leader with 40 yrs of Experience who made AP No. 1 in development and welfare. Making a clear choice between Betrayal vs Experience, AP Votes For TDP. #VoteForCycle— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 9, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter: The same Congress that got the great Balasaheb Thackeray disenfranchised has the guts to talk about respect for democracy? Democracy and Congress can never go together.
The same Congress that got the great Balasaheb Thackeray disenfranchised has the guts to talk about respect for democracy?— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2019
Democracy and Congress can never go together. pic.twitter.com/lL0J7FPxqy
Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi who died in a Maoist attack on Tuesday evening was also the deputy leader of opposition in the state assembly. He had also defeated ex-salwa judum leader and Congress member Mahendra Karma. The location of today’s blast is the same where ambush was laid by naxals in 2014 when seven people were killed.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday went to the state electoral officer to complain against the EC’s decision to stop his government’s flagship KALIA scheme. He said, “The KALIA scheme is very important for the farmers particularly during this season when they need those funds. Also disappointed to see that BJP has complained to EC about the KALIA Scheme. This is most unfortunate as they haven't stopped the agricultural scheme of the central govt. The farmers will give them a befitting reply.
BJP MLA Killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack | 5 police officers have been killed in Chhattisgarh’s IED attack apart from Dantewada BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi. His convoy was attacked. The IED blast has occurred in Shyamgiri under Kuakonda Police Station. According to reports, Mandavi was in the last vehicle of the convoy and firing is still on. CRPF has been rushed to the spot.
Kumaraswamy said that while PM Modi applies makeup, the other leaders just take bath once in the morning and wash their face only the next day.
PM Modi in Karnataka: We pledge that by the year 2024, we will double the number of doctors in the country. We pledge to give loans on entrepreneurs to Rs 50 lakh without any guarantee. We have a resolve of strengthening India's security. We have resolved to make India a top-3 economy by 2030. We resolve to expand the new infrastructure of new India, to lay metro lines in 50 cities in the country.
On his way back from a morning poll campaign in Asansol today, Union minister Babul Supriyo noticed that some "Chowkidar Chor Hai" flexes have been put up right next to his residence. Upset by the placards, Babul got hold of a bamboo pole and tore down all those posters and even set them on fire. He later alleged that the flexes were put up by TMC workers in the dead of the night because they lack the courage to face him directly.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked Opposition parties, including the Indian Union Muslim League, describing the outfit as "a green virus". He was referring to the green-coloured flags waved at a rally attended by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after he filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a “coward” after he invited the latter to an “open-book” debate on the Rafael deal and other issues. “Chowkidar is not only chor, but also a coward, I told him to debate with me as he talks about corruption, but he does not have the guts and fled,” Gandhi said at a rally.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling him "Bhrasht Nath" after raids by the Income Tax department on his close aides. Modi, in an exclusive interview with News18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, said, “Bhrasht Nath could say anything, but it doesn’t matter. Action needs to be taken on scams and corruption. Scams were put in cold storage and we thought they should be probed. If the scams are surfacing, the people behind them should also come forward." Reacting to the PM's dig, Nath accused the Prime Minister of “overlooking” the scams that took place during the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.
He added that the I-T raids were futile and it was in reality a BJP man who was caught with money in the I-T raids. “Modi is scared and has forgotten the Vyapam Scam, e-tendering scam and several other such scams. Nothing will be found in the raids as it is a political attack," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his election campaign in Maharashtra's Latur today with a stinging attack on the Congress, calling it a party that wants to give open licence to anti-nationals. Addressing a joint rally with Uddhav Thackeray at Ausa in Osmanabad, he said Pakistan would not have born in 1947 had Congress leaders acted wisely in the pre-Independence era. The Congress party's manifesto speaks the same language as that of Pakistan, he added.
He is now addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.
Today is the last day for political parties to campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections and the final day of filing nomination for the fourth phase.
Rahul Gandhi will reach Assam to kick-off Congress campaign in the northeastern state, two days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. The Congress president will address a rally at Panchgram in Hailakandi district. He will then proceed to Bihar where he will campaign at Gandhi Maidan Ground in Gaya, a city that holds supreme importance among Hindu devotees. After Bihar, it will be Odisha’s Phulbani.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Saharanpur for a mega road show from Gol Kothi to Qutub Sher. The Congress is trying to dethrone the Bharataiya Janata Party form the Saharanpur seat.
In Telangana, BJP national president will campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Led by Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad is AIMIM party stronghold. The BJP chief will also take out a massive roadshow from Singha Dwara of Shree Jagannath Temple to Badasankha in Puri, Odisha.
