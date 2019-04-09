Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Rakes Up Guj Migrant Attacks, Asks What Has Modi Done for Biharis

File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked Opposition parties, including the Indian Union Muslim League, describing the outfit as "a green virus". He was referring to the green-coloured flags waved at a rally attended by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after he filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala.



Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a “coward” after he invited the latter to an “open-book” debate on the Rafael deal and other issues. “Chowkidar is not only chor, but also a coward, I told him to debate with me as he talks about corruption, but he does not have the guts and fled,” Gandhi said at a rally.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling him "Bhrasht Nath" after raids by the Income Tax department on his close aides. Modi, in an exclusive interview with News18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, said, “Bhrasht Nath could say anything, but it doesn’t matter. Action needs to be taken on scams and corruption. Scams were put in cold storage and we thought they should be probed. If the scams are surfacing, the people behind them should also come forward." Reacting to the PM's dig, Nath accused the Prime Minister of “overlooking” the scams that took place during the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.



He added that the I-T raids were futile and it was in reality a BJP man who was caught with money in the I-T raids. “Modi is scared and has forgotten the Vyapam Scam, e-tendering scam and several other such scams. Nothing will be found in the raids as it is a political attack," he said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his election campaign in Maharashtra's Latur today with a stinging attack on the Congress, calling it a party that wants to give open licence to anti-nationals. Addressing a joint rally with Uddhav Thackeray at Ausa in Osmanabad, he said Pakistan would not have born in 1947 had Congress leaders acted wisely in the pre-Independence era. The Congress party's manifesto speaks the same language as that of Pakistan, he added.



He is now addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.



Today is the last day for political parties to campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections and the final day of filing nomination for the fourth phase.



Rahul Gandhi will reach Assam to kick-off Congress campaign in the northeastern state, two days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. The Congress president will address a rally at Panchgram in Hailakandi district. He will then proceed to Bihar where he will campaign at Gandhi Maidan Ground in Gaya, a city that holds supreme importance among Hindu devotees. After Bihar, it will be Odisha’s Phulbani.



Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Saharanpur for a mega road show from Gol Kothi to Qutub Sher. The Congress is trying to dethrone the Bharataiya Janata Party form the Saharanpur seat.



In Telangana, BJP national president will campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Led by Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad is AIMIM party stronghold. The BJP chief will also take out a massive roadshow from Singha Dwara of Shree Jagannath Temple to Badasankha in Puri, Odisha.