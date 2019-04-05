LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Reiterates 'Love' for PM Modi, Says He Has No Hatred Towards Him

News18.com | April 5, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: The Samajwadi Party today released its manifesto for the upcoming general elections, with party supremo Akhilesh Yadav saying the move was now towards ‘Mahaparivartan’. Yadav promised to release figures of caste census, while blaming the government for hiding figures of unemployment and farmer suicide.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said money for the Congress’s proposed NYAY scheme would come from the pockets of crony capitalists who had the support of the current government. Gandhi, during an interaction with students in Pune, also called demonetisation a “disastrous” idea, saying it not only hit the economy but also rendered many jobless.
Read More
Apr 5, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)

During the sit-in protest, Chandrababu Naidu said, “I'm warning PM, if you do like this, you will have to pay a heavy price. We are fighting to save democracy and India. Who are you? You are outgoing Prime Minister. Even the officers I am requesting, don't listen to him, if you listen, you will also face serious consequences.”

Apr 5, 2019 1:33 pm (IST)

How could the police not do anything when women constable was attacked with acid in Mathura. Those who talk about virus don’t know anything… the real virus is joblessness. The richest 10 per cent control more than 60 per cent of the wealth… I am for Muslims... I am for farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

Apr 5, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)

During an interaction with the Pune students, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi said, “I genuinely have no hatred towards Modi. I love him.”

Apr 5, 2019 1:29 pm (IST)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reaches Dhubri, campaigning for TMC candidate Nurul Islam Choudhury at Jhagrapar ground.

Apr 5, 2019 1:24 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav said, “The question is what the farmers got of it. This government (BJP) did not fulfil the promises made. We demand Centre that Rs 3000 should be given a pension. It's not a manifesto…but a vision document of the SP.”

Apr 5, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

This is our vision document for society. We have to rethink our education plans. We are in favour of freeing farmer loans… Without women equality, we cannot grow… BJP should tell the nation why terrorist Masood was sent back to Pakistan: Akhilesh Yadav during the party manifesto release.

Apr 5, 2019 1:15 pm (IST)

Raids are being conducted on TDP leaders on instructions of Prime Minister. Once elections are announced everything has to be conducted under ECI guidance. All parties should have equal opportunity, even one party they can't suppress, another party they can't support: Chandrababu Naidu

Apr 5, 2019 1:14 pm (IST)

The government is hiding figures of unemployment, farmer suicide, etc. It's necessary that all the figures should be revealed to the public. Also, caste-based census figures should be released: Akhilesh Yadav

Apr 5, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)

After unveiling the manifesto, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Manifesto aims at mega change through social justice. We have seen how the present government has helped businessmen… The gap between the poor and rich has only widened.”

Apr 5, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after releasing the party manifesto said, “We are appealing to people for a better India.. We all want India to progress.”

Apr 5, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

Congress has announced Dhirender Pratap Singh as its candidate from Shrawasti for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Apr 5, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on a sit-in protest in Vijayawada over reported IT raids on TDP candidates and supporters. "From the last so many days we are fighting to save democracy... Modi is a disgrace for the Prime Minister's post," Chandrababu Naidu said.

Apr 5, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav to release Samajwadi Party manifesto shortly.

Apr 5, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)

Listing out the injustice done by Congress to Uttar Pradesh's leaders, PM Modi says, "Congress insulted BR Ambedkar because he stood up to the family...they tried to erase his legacy. Today Congress is taking Ambedkar's name for the sake of their vote bank: PM Modi

Apr 5, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)

Addressing rally in Amroha, PM Modi says, “Replying to terrorists in their own language is not being liked by some people. When India hits back at the enemy, some people here start crying. When Pakistan is being exposed in front of the world these people start speaking in support of Pakistan.”

Apr 5, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

Some people don't agree with my actions...some are talking in favour of Pakistan and trying to be a hero for it...It is because of Congress, SP and BSP that there anti-national forces are getting a voice: PM Modi

Apr 5, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

During UPA there used to attacks in Ayodhya, in Kashi...our agencies used to nab the people responsible but for the sake of their vote bank, Bua and Bhatija used to set them free. These attacks and explosions have stopped because you voted for a chowkidar in Delhi...If needed I will hunt these terrorists in hell: PM Modi

Apr 5, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks, "After the terror strikes should I have kept quiet? Or take action? Should I have talked to terrorists or send them to jail?"

Apr 5, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)

There should be a retirement age for politicians... I agree with you 60 should be the retirement age: Rahul Gandhi

Apr 5, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

Addressing a rally in Amroha, PM Modi says, "Over the last 5 years I have not let the nation down...In fact we have made sure that our stature has increased....just yesterday, I was awarded the Zayed medal by UAE...this medal is for you...Saudi has also awarded. India is being praised across the world. India is being praised because of the huge mandate you gave us in 2014."

Apr 5, 2019 12:31 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

Apr 5, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)

BJP is Shedding Crocodile Tears: Patnaik | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik targets Centre. Addressing an election rally at Kalimela in Malkangiri district Naveen Patnaik said, “Centre has stopped KBK (Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput) scheme. Centre has stopped stipend to SC/ST students of Odisha. Where were those leaders when the state faced cyclone and drought? BJP leaders are shedding crocodile's tear.”

Apr 5, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)

LK Advani's Blog Exposed Modi, Shah: Surjewala | Addressing a press conference, Randeep Surjewala says, "LK Advani gave a stinging indictment on PM Modi and Amit Shah...in his blog he clearly said that people who don't accept BJP ideology are not anti-national...we may not agree with many of LK Advani's opinions but he has exposed PM Modi and Amit Shah."

Apr 5, 2019 12:20 pm (IST)

I Said What I Had to Say: VK Singh on His 'Traitor' Statement | BJP leader VK Singh on his ‘traitor’ statement said, “Have you heard what I said? Even Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 's statements were misconstrued...EC sends hundreds of notices...I have said what I had to say.

Apr 5, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

Smriti Irani said, “We saw yesterday who went in support of Rahul when he was filing his nomination...he is allying with people and parties (referring to Indian Union Muslim League) who want to divide our country and insult our religion.” Earlier in the day, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also called Muslim League a “virus” and said Gandhi was having an agenda with the Muslim League, the organisation which caused the division of the country.

Apr 5, 2019 12:11 pm (IST)

Delhi Congress leaders meeting underway at the state party office. Sheila Dikshit, Haroon Yousuf and state in-charge PC Chacko also present.

Apr 5, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

'Air Force Should Take Credit for Airstrike'

On being asked who should take the credit for the airstrikes, Rahul Gandhi says, “The air force should take the credit for it. What I oppose is the politicisation of air strike. Prime Minister Narendra Modi does it. It is a choice (to politicise or not). I don’t do it, he (Modi) does.”

Apr 5, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)

Demonetisation was a bad idea…it was a disaster. It had a bad impact on the economy. Damage has been done now. 2 per cent of the GDP was lost. Once we start NYAY scheme, money will be pumped into the economy. Demonetisation has made an injury... an injury we have to live with. We will ensure that any youngster who wants to start business does not require to take any permission for three years: Rahul Gandhi

Apr 5, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

On women’s participation in politics, Rahul Gandhi says, “We will ensure 1/3rd of Parliament is for women..33 per cent of jobs at the national level should be reserved for women.”

Apr 5, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

Money will come from (for NYAY) those who have dominated banking system (Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi).. Issue is not where money will come from… We will arrange that... We will move the economy which is jammed right now. We will deliver NYAY without increasing income tax: Rahul Gandhi

Load More
Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Reiterates 'Love' for PM Modi, Says He Has No Hatred Towards Him
Rahul Gandhi interacting with students in Pune.

Tejashwi Yadav today defended his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad who stirred a controversy with his claim that Nitish Kumar made several attempts to return to the alliance after walking away to join hands with the BJP. Tejashwi said, “I say this with full responsibility, Nitish Kumar made many attempts to get back and ally with us, he tried many different approaches, that also within 6 months of returning to NDA.” JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor lashed out at Prasad, saying his claims were “poor attempts to stay relevant”.

With less than a week left for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, campaigning is on in full swing across the country. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing election rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur and Dehradun, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in Maharashtra today. He will address election rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Maharashtra comes a day after he filed his nomination from Wayanad, his second seat, in Kerala. His move to pick Wayanad is being hailed as a safe bet by political experts. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting the Amethi seat against BJP’s Smriti Irani. On Thursday, Irani hit out at the Congress chief, saying his decision to contest from Wayanad was an ‘insult’ to Amethi.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Ghaziabad today to campaign for Dolly Sharma. BJP chief Amit Shah is in Arunachal Pradesh and will proceed to Manipur and Assam. His visit comes just days after PM Modi visited the region and lashed out at the Congress for its ‘manifesto of lies’. In a virtual face-off, TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be addressing rallies in northeast.

On an action-packed Friday, the Election Commission will also take a final call on the release of PM Modi’s biopic, which many opposition leaders have termed a poll code violation. The release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic has been delayed as it awaits the clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The biopic was earlier scheduled for an April 5 release, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
  • 04 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    DC vs SRH
    129/8
    20.0 overs
    		 131/5
    18.3 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs CSK
    170/5
    20.0 overs
    		 133/8
    20.0 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs RR
    158/4
    20.0 overs
    		 164/3
    19.5 overs
    Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KXIP vs DC
    166/9
    20.0 overs
    		 152/10
    19.2 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    CSK vs RR
    175/5
    20.0 overs
    		 167/8
    20.0 overs
    Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram