Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Reiterates 'Love' for PM Modi, Says He Has No Hatred Towards Him

During the sit-in protest, Chandrababu Naidu said, “I'm warning PM, if you do like this, you will have to pay a heavy price. We are fighting to save democracy and India. Who are you? You are outgoing Prime Minister. Even the officers I am requesting, don't listen to him, if you listen, you will also face serious consequences.”
Event Highlights
- Mamata Banerjee Reaches Dhubri, Assam
- Centre Should Give Rs 3000 Pension: Akhilesh
- SP Manifesto Promises Mega Change Through Social Justice
- Akhilesh Yadav Releases Party Manifesto
- Modi a Disgrace for PM's Post: Chandrababu Naidu
- 60 Should be Retirement Age of Politicians: Rahul
- LK Advani's Blog Exposed Modi, Shah: Surjewala
- Demonetisation an Injury We have to Live With: Rahul
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said money for the Congress’s proposed NYAY scheme would come from the pockets of crony capitalists who had the support of the current government. Gandhi, during an interaction with students in Pune, also called demonetisation a “disastrous” idea, saying it not only hit the economy but also rendered many jobless.
Raids are being conducted on TDP leaders on instructions of Prime Minister. Once elections are announced everything has to be conducted under ECI guidance. All parties should have equal opportunity, even one party they can't suppress, another party they can't support: Chandrababu Naidu
During UPA there used to attacks in Ayodhya, in Kashi...our agencies used to nab the people responsible but for the sake of their vote bank, Bua and Bhatija used to set them free. These attacks and explosions have stopped because you voted for a chowkidar in Delhi...If needed I will hunt these terrorists in hell: PM Modi
Addressing a rally in Amroha, PM Modi says, "Over the last 5 years I have not let the nation down...In fact we have made sure that our stature has increased....just yesterday, I was awarded the Zayed medal by UAE...this medal is for you...Saudi has also awarded. India is being praised across the world. India is being praised because of the huge mandate you gave us in 2014."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.
BJP is Shedding Crocodile Tears: Patnaik | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik targets Centre. Addressing an election rally at Kalimela in Malkangiri district Naveen Patnaik said, “Centre has stopped KBK (Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput) scheme. Centre has stopped stipend to SC/ST students of Odisha. Where were those leaders when the state faced cyclone and drought? BJP leaders are shedding crocodile's tear.”
LK Advani's Blog Exposed Modi, Shah: Surjewala | Addressing a press conference, Randeep Surjewala says, "LK Advani gave a stinging indictment on PM Modi and Amit Shah...in his blog he clearly said that people who don't accept BJP ideology are not anti-national...we may not agree with many of LK Advani's opinions but he has exposed PM Modi and Amit Shah."
Smriti Irani said, “We saw yesterday who went in support of Rahul when he was filing his nomination...he is allying with people and parties (referring to Indian Union Muslim League) who want to divide our country and insult our religion.” Earlier in the day, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also called Muslim League a “virus” and said Gandhi was having an agenda with the Muslim League, the organisation which caused the division of the country.
Delhi Congress leaders meeting underway at the state party office. Sheila Dikshit, Haroon Yousuf and state in-charge PC Chacko also present.
'Air Force Should Take Credit for Airstrike'
On being asked who should take the credit for the airstrikes, Rahul Gandhi says, “The air force should take the credit for it. What I oppose is the politicisation of air strike. Prime Minister Narendra Modi does it. It is a choice (to politicise or not). I don’t do it, he (Modi) does.”
Demonetisation was a bad idea…it was a disaster. It had a bad impact on the economy. Damage has been done now. 2 per cent of the GDP was lost. Once we start NYAY scheme, money will be pumped into the economy. Demonetisation has made an injury... an injury we have to live with. We will ensure that any youngster who wants to start business does not require to take any permission for three years: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi interacting with students in Pune.
Tejashwi Yadav today defended his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad who stirred a controversy with his claim that Nitish Kumar made several attempts to return to the alliance after walking away to join hands with the BJP. Tejashwi said, “I say this with full responsibility, Nitish Kumar made many attempts to get back and ally with us, he tried many different approaches, that also within 6 months of returning to NDA.” JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor lashed out at Prasad, saying his claims were “poor attempts to stay relevant”.
With less than a week left for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, campaigning is on in full swing across the country. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing election rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur and Dehradun, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in Maharashtra today. He will address election rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.
Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Maharashtra comes a day after he filed his nomination from Wayanad, his second seat, in Kerala. His move to pick Wayanad is being hailed as a safe bet by political experts. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting the Amethi seat against BJP’s Smriti Irani. On Thursday, Irani hit out at the Congress chief, saying his decision to contest from Wayanad was an ‘insult’ to Amethi.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Ghaziabad today to campaign for Dolly Sharma. BJP chief Amit Shah is in Arunachal Pradesh and will proceed to Manipur and Assam. His visit comes just days after PM Modi visited the region and lashed out at the Congress for its ‘manifesto of lies’. In a virtual face-off, TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be addressing rallies in northeast.
On an action-packed Friday, the Election Commission will also take a final call on the release of PM Modi’s biopic, which many opposition leaders have termed a poll code violation. The release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic has been delayed as it awaits the clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The biopic was earlier scheduled for an April 5 release, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
