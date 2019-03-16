Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Visits Home of Doon Major Who Died While Defusing IED in Kashmir

Event Highlights
- TDP MLC Prabhakar Reddy Joins YSRCP
- No Polls After 'Modi Tsunami' in '19: Maharaj
- After Quitting Party, BJD MP Joins BJP
- Modi Trying to Divert Public Attention: Maya
- Khanduri Was Removed as He Questioned: Rahul
- TRS Prez KCR to Kick Off LS Poll Campaign
- UP BJP MP SC Gupta Joins SP
- BC Khanduri's Son Joins Congress
- BC Khanduri's Son Set to Join Congress
- Congress MLA Resigns From Party in Odisha
- Tezpur MP Ram Prasad Sarmah Quits BJP
- JD(S) Strongman Danish Ali Joins BSP
- Hemant Soren Meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
- Mahagathbandhan's Rally in Deoband on 7th April
- Modi Launches 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Campaign
- Rahul Gandhi to Address Rally in Dehradun
Gandhi will kick off party’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Dehradun with ‘Vishal Parivartan Rally.’. The party chief is also scheduled to pay a visit to the families of the slain soldiers hailing from the state capital.
TDP MLC Prabhakar Reddy Joins YSRCP | TDP MLC Adala Prabhakar Reddy who got confirmed MLA ticket from Nellore Rural assembly constituency has joined in YSRCP. He is likely to contest for Nellore parliamentary seat. Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy represented in Nellore constituency 2014. Now YSRCP thinking to replace Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy with Adala Prabhakar Reddy.
There will be no elections after 'Modi tsunami' in 2019: Sakshi Maharaj | BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has said that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be fought in the name of the country and there will be no elections after that. "The Modi tsunami has awakened the country. I feel there will be no election in 2024... this is the only election and we are fighting it in the name of the country with full honesty," Maharaj said during a party programme.
After addressing poll rally in Dehradun, Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the family of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht at the latter's residence in Dehradun. Major Chitresh Singh Bisht lost his life on 16 February while defusing an IED which was planted by terrorists across the LoC in Rajouri district, J&K.
After joining Congress in presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi, Manish Khanduri, son of ex-Uttarakhand chief minister & BJP leader BC Khanduri, said, “I believe that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress will make country stronger. Before coming here,I sought blessings of my father. He asked me if I can walk on path of truth. I replied yes.”
Days after BJP inducted former Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant Panda, Balabhadra Majhi, BJD MP from Odisha’s Nabarangpur Balabhadra Majhi switched sides and joined BJP on Saturday. Majhi was welcomed by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram and Panda.
Delhi: Balabhadra Majhi, BJD MP from Nabarangpur (Odisha) who had recently resigned from the party, joins BJP. pic.twitter.com/eAPcZscMDi— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019
BJP, PM Modi trying to rake up old issues to divert public attention from failures, alleges Mayawati | BSP president Mayawati on Saturday accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to rake up old issues to divert people's attention from their failures ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "In order to divert people's attention from the failures of its government and prevent poverty and unemployment for becoming real election issues, BJP and Prime Minister Modi are trying to rake up all kind of dead issues," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. "This is most condemnable... people should remain cautious," she added. In another tweet, she alleged that the Prime Minister mostly remained busy in laying foundation stones and spent Rs 3,044 crore in publicity.
While welcoming Manish Khanduri, the son of former chief minister of Uttarakhand BC Khanduri, in Congress, Rahul Gandhi alleged that senior Khanduri gave all his life to the Army but when he questioned the government on national security, he was removed from the chairmanship of the parliamentary committee on defence.
Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun: He (BC Khanduri) gave all his life to Army. But when he asked a question on national security in Parliament & spoke the truth that the way govt should help Army, it is not there, then he was removed from the Chairmanship of that Committee. pic.twitter.com/db1DOBTxqr— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019
TRS president KCR to kick off LS poll campaign from Karimnagar | TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will kick off his campaign for the Lok Sabha polls with a public meeting at Karimnagar on Sunday. Karimnagar has been a stronghold of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) since the party's formation in 2001. Rao had represented Karimnagar in the Lok Sabha earlier. Rao, the star campaigner for TRS, will address election rallies at various places in the state beginning from Karimnagar, party sources said.
Bhupendra Yadav, Sushil Modi and Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai are meeting party president Amit Shah to decide on BJP candidates from the state. The strategic meeting is going on at BJP Headquarters now. This comes ahead of the seat sharing meeting. The BJP and the JD(U), led by of chief minister Nitish Kumar, announced in December that they will contest 17 seats each in Bihar and leave the remaining six for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Ram Vilas Paswan.
Manish Khanduri, son of former BJP CM of Uttarakhand, joins Congress | Son of former BJP chief minister of Uttarakhand Major General (retd) BC Khanduri, Manish Khanduri joins Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun on Saturday afternoon. Welcoming him into the party fold, Gandhi said him joining the Congress will strengthen the party. Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father. Former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri was removed last year as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence. The Congress had latched on to the removal of the former army general from the committee to attack the BJP.
BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria makes objectionable comments on Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Rattan Lal Kataria, BJP MP, in Panchkula, Haryana: Iska baap to mar gaya, Rahul ka, Bofors kaand ke laaga chunri mein daag mitaaoon kaise, wo to iss dunia se chala gaya aur daag mite nahi. Aur wo hamein keh rahe hain. (14.03.2019) pic.twitter.com/1o9VhnvoPK— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019
Son of former BJP chief minister of Uttarakhand Maj Gen (retd) BC Khanduri, is likely to join the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Dehradun this weekend. The junior Khanduri is seen seated in the front row of the Congress party’s rally on Saturday.
Uttarakhand: Manish Khanduri (extreme left in the picture), the son of former Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Maj Gen (Retd) BC Khanduri, is present at the public rally of Congress in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/uH8BNzlrps— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019
Congress MLA Resigns From Party in Odisha | In a setback for the opposition Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections, its Salipur MLA Prakash Behera on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party. Earlier, three MLAs - Nabakishore Das, Jogesh Singh and Krushna Chandra Sagari, had resigned from the Congress. While Das and Singh joined the BJD, Sagaria went to the BSP. In a letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Behera said that he has decided to quit the party after being "ignored" by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) leadership. "I worked in the party for last 20 years, but did not get importance in the Congress," Behera told reporters. The Congress legislator claimed that he had raised certain issues with the OPCC president, but they were "ignored".
Sitting BJP MP from Assam Quits Party | In a jolt to the BJP in Assam, its sitting MP from Tezpur Ram Prasad Sarmah on Saturday announced that he quit the saffron fold and alleged neglect of old workers by "new intruders in the party". Sarmah said he was resigning from the primary membership of the BJP after serving the RSS and VHP for 15 years and the BJP for 29 years. "I have left BJP today. I really feel pained in my heart for those old BJP workers of Assam who are most neglected in the party by the new intruders in the party," he said in a Facebook post. Sarmah's name was not included in the party's panel of probable candidate for Tezpur Lok Sabha seat. It only had the name of Assam minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma. The list has been sent to Delhi and the names of the candidates for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam is scheduled to be announced on Saturday.
Janata Dal (Secular)'s senior leader Danish Ali joins BSP | JD(S) general secretary Danish Ali joins Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the presence of BSP All India General Secretary Satish Mishra, ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Lucknow on Saturday. Ali was counted among the top leaders in JD(S).
Lucknow: JD(S) General Secretary Danish Ali, who until recently was involved in alliance negotiations with Congress and JD(S), joins Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). pic.twitter.com/tsvqqlofU6— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning and said the announcement of the alliance among Congress, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and RJD will be done after Holi in Ranchi. According to sources, Congress will fight in 7 seats from Jharkhand. JMM will fight in 4, JVM in 2 while RJD in 1. Babu Lal Marandi is also expected to meet Rahul Gandhi today evening.
Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets in support of the #MainBhiChowkidar movement. “I will do my best to defeat corruption, crony capitalism, terrorism, poverty and illiteracy,” Pradhan tweeted.
I will do my best to defeat corruption, crony capitalism, terrorism, poverty and illiteracy. Proud to join the #MainBhiChowkidar movement and devote myself to the cause of #SabkaSaathSabkaVikas for a #NewIndia. pic.twitter.com/Z1BAvifkno— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 16, 2019
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches #MainBhiChowkidar movement, Union ministers and BJP leaders tweet in support of the campaign.
I am proud to join #MainBhiChowkidar movement. As a citizen who loves India, I shall do my best to defeat corruption, dirt, poverty & terrorism and help create a New India which is strong, secure & prosperous.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 16, 2019
The election for 543 parliamentary seats will be held in seven phases till May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.
The alliance partners Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal are all set to kick start their 11 joint rallies across state from April 7th 2019. The first joint rally of the alliance, chosen carefully after much groundwork, will be held in Deoband. Deoband comes under Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency, which was in limelight for caste-based clashes around two-years back. In the last Lok Sabha Elections, BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal had won the Saharanpur seat by over 4.72 lakh votes while runner up spot was bagged by Congress candidate Imran Masood by bagging 4.07 lakh votes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged his supporters to take the 'main bhai chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils. "Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter. He also posted a little over three minute video to drive home his message.
Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019
But, I am not alone.
Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar.
Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar.
Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar
MDMK names Ganeshamurthi as candidate for Erode LS seat: DMK's ally MDMK Saturday announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period. MDMK has been allotted the Erode constituency, even as DMK President M K Stalin has assured one Rajya Sabha seat to his party's ally at the appropriate time. Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick off the party’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand on Saturday with a rally in Dehradun at 11:30 am. Gandhi will address the ‘Vishal Parivartan Rally,’ a public meeting at Parade Ground, Dehradun. The Congress chief is also scheduled to pay a visit to the families of the slain soldiers hailing from Dehradun.
Rahul with martyr Chitresh Bisht's family.
The Congress late on Friday night released its third list of 18 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma from the Tura Parliamentary constituency. The other two popular faces in the list are of senior SC leader P L Punia's son Tanuj Punia, who has been nominated to contest from Barabanki (SC) seat in Uttar Pradesh, and former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy's relative A Revanth Reddy, who will fight the elections from Telangana's Malkajgiri.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday launched a new campaign to counter Congress' 'Chowkidar Chor hai' jibe. A video with the tagline 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' was tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming to mobilise and tag anyone who fights against 'social evil and corruption' as a watchman or a Chowkidar.
DMK's ally MDMK on Saturday announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period. Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats.
The BJP may announce its first list of Maharashtra candidates on Saturday (March 16). Around 18 candidates will be announced in the first list and will contest 25 seats this time, one less than the last general election. The party may also finalise its first list of nominees for Karnataka on Saturday, said BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. He also said that all the 16 sitting MPs were likely to get tickets.
YSR Congress party chief Jagan Reddy along with his leaders will meet the Andhra Pradesh governor E. S. L. Narasimhan with relation to his uncle and former minister Vivekanda Reddy’s murder at 4 pm on Saturday.
BJP claims that Shashi' Tharoor's relatives join BJP in Ernakulam. Tharoor said that his aunt and uncle who has been voting for the BJP. They were tricked into function and announced that they joined party. Shashi Tharoor's mother's sister Shobhana and husband Shashi Kumar.
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said his party does not have enough winnable candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in the state. "We have party leaders and workers who are working very hard. We had given them tickets in panchayat and assembly polls. But in case of fighting Lok Sabha polls we don't have enough candidates who can put up a fight and win the elections," Ghosh said.
