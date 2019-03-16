LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Visits Home of Doon Major Who Died While Defusing IED in Kashmir

News18.com | March 16, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE | Minutes after Janata Dal (Secular) general secretary Danish Ali joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader BC Khanduri's son Manish joined Congress in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi. In the neighbouring state of UP, BJP MP Shyama Charan Gupta joined Samajwadi Party, and is said to contest general elections from Banda.

Gandhi will kick off party’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Dehradun with ‘Vishal Parivartan Rally.’. The party chief is also scheduled to pay a visit to the families of the slain soldiers hailing from the state capital.
Read More
Mar 16, 2019 4:13 pm (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi outside the residence of CRPF ASI Mohan Lal who lost his life in the terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14. The Congress President met the family of the deceased ASI, news agency ANI reported.

Mar 16, 2019 4:06 pm (IST)

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary reaches Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati's residence.

Mar 16, 2019 4:01 pm (IST)

TDP MLC Prabhakar Reddy Joins YSRCP | TDP MLC Adala Prabhakar Reddy who got confirmed MLA ticket from Nellore Rural assembly constituency has joined in YSRCP. He is likely to contest for Nellore parliamentary seat. Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy represented in Nellore constituency 2014. Now YSRCP thinking to replace Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy with Adala Prabhakar Reddy.

Mar 16, 2019 3:36 pm (IST)

There will be no elections after 'Modi tsunami' in 2019: Sakshi Maharaj | BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has said that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be fought in the name of the country and there will be no elections after that. "The Modi tsunami has awakened the country. I feel there will be no election in 2024... this is the only election and we are fighting it in the name of the country with full honesty," Maharaj said during a party programme.

Mar 16, 2019 3:11 pm (IST)

After addressing poll rally in Dehradun, Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the family of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht at the latter's residence in Dehradun. Major Chitresh Singh Bisht lost his life on 16 February while defusing an IED which was planted by terrorists across the LoC in Rajouri district, J&K.

Mar 16, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)

After joining Congress in presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi, Manish Khanduri, son of ex-Uttarakhand chief minister & BJP leader BC Khanduri, said, “I believe that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress will make country stronger. Before coming here,I sought blessings of my father. He asked me if I can walk on path of truth. I replied yes.” 

Mar 16, 2019 3:00 pm (IST)

Shiv Sena has declared that its Goa state unit chief Jitesh Kamat will contest the elections from North Goa while vice president of the state unit, Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik will fight from South Goa. The announcement was maid by senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Mar 16, 2019 2:48 pm (IST)

Days after BJP inducted former Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant Panda, Balabhadra Majhi, BJD MP from Odisha’s Nabarangpur Balabhadra Majhi switched sides and joined BJP on Saturday. Majhi was welcomed by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram and Panda.

Mar 16, 2019 2:29 pm (IST)

BJP, PM Modi trying to rake up old issues to divert public attention from failures, alleges Mayawati | BSP president Mayawati on Saturday accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to rake up old issues to divert people's attention from their failures ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "In order to divert people's attention from the failures of its government and prevent poverty and unemployment for becoming real election issues, BJP and Prime Minister Modi are trying to rake up all kind of dead issues," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. "This is most condemnable... people should remain cautious," she added. In another tweet, she alleged that the Prime Minister mostly remained busy in laying foundation stones and spent Rs 3,044 crore in publicity.

Mar 16, 2019 2:20 pm (IST)

While welcoming Manish Khanduri, the son of former chief minister of Uttarakhand BC Khanduri, in Congress, Rahul Gandhi alleged that senior Khanduri gave all his life to the Army but when he questioned the government on national security, he was removed from the chairmanship of the parliamentary committee on defence.

Mar 16, 2019 2:10 pm (IST)

TRS president KCR to kick off LS poll campaign from Karimnagar | TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will kick off his campaign for the Lok Sabha polls with a public meeting at Karimnagar on Sunday. Karimnagar has been a stronghold of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) since the party's formation in 2001. Rao had represented Karimnagar in the Lok Sabha earlier. Rao, the star campaigner for TRS, will address election rallies at various places in the state beginning from Karimnagar, party sources said.

Mar 16, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)

In the season of political realignments, BJP MP Shyama Charan Gupta switches sides and joins Samajwadi Party. He will be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections from Banda constituency as a SP candidate.

Mar 16, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)

Bhupendra Yadav, Sushil Modi and Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai are meeting party president Amit Shah to decide on BJP candidates from the state. The strategic meeting is going on at BJP Headquarters now. This comes ahead of the seat sharing meeting. The BJP and the JD(U), led by of chief minister Nitish Kumar, announced in December that they will contest 17 seats each in Bihar and leave the remaining six for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Mar 16, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Manish Khanduri, son of former BJP CM of Uttarakhand, joins Congress | Son of former BJP chief minister of Uttarakhand Major General (retd) BC Khanduri, Manish Khanduri joins Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun on Saturday afternoon. Welcoming him into the party fold, Gandhi said him joining the Congress will strengthen the party. Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father. Former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri was removed last year as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence. The Congress had latched on to the removal of the former army general from the committee to attack the BJP.

Mar 16, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)

BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria makes objectionable comments on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. 

Mar 16, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)

Son of former BJP chief minister of Uttarakhand Maj Gen (retd) BC Khanduri, is likely to join the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Dehradun this weekend. The junior Khanduri is seen seated in the front row of the Congress party’s rally on Saturday.

Mar 16, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

Congress MLA Resigns From Party in Odisha | In a setback for the opposition Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections, its Salipur MLA Prakash Behera on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party. Earlier, three MLAs - Nabakishore Das, Jogesh Singh and Krushna Chandra Sagari, had resigned from the Congress. While Das and Singh joined the BJD, Sagaria went to the BSP. In a letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Behera said that he has decided to quit the party after being "ignored" by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) leadership. "I worked in the party for last 20 years, but did not get importance in the Congress," Behera told reporters. The Congress legislator claimed that he had raised certain issues with the OPCC president, but they were "ignored".

Mar 16, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

Sitting BJP MP from Assam Quits Party | In a jolt to the BJP in Assam, its sitting MP from Tezpur Ram Prasad Sarmah on Saturday announced that he quit the saffron fold and alleged neglect of old workers by "new intruders in the party". Sarmah said he was resigning from the primary membership of the BJP after serving the RSS and VHP for 15 years and the BJP for 29 years. "I have left BJP today. I really feel pained in my heart for those old BJP workers of Assam who are most neglected in the party by the new intruders in the party," he said in a Facebook post. Sarmah's name was not included in the party's panel of probable candidate for Tezpur Lok Sabha seat. It only had the name of Assam minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma. The list has been sent to Delhi and the names of the candidates for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam is scheduled to be announced on Saturday.

Mar 16, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth in Chennai on Saturday morning. DMDK, PMK, BJP and AIADMK have formed an alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mar 16, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)

Janata Dal (Secular)'s senior leader Danish Ali joins BSP | JD(S) general secretary Danish Ali joins Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the presence of BSP All India General Secretary Satish Mishra, ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Lucknow on Saturday. Ali was counted among the top leaders in JD(S). 

Mar 16, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning and said the announcement of the alliance among Congress, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and RJD will be done after Holi in Ranchi. According to sources, Congress will fight in 7 seats from Jharkhand. JMM will fight in 4, JVM in 2 while RJD in 1. Babu Lal Marandi is also expected to meet Rahul Gandhi today evening.

Mar 16, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets in support of the #MainBhiChowkidar movement. “I will do my best to defeat corruption, crony capitalism, terrorism, poverty and illiteracy,” Pradhan tweeted.  

Mar 16, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches #MainBhiChowkidar movement, Union ministers and BJP leaders tweet in support of the campaign. 

Mar 16, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | BJP Likely to Release First List of LS Polls Candidates Today

The election for 543 parliamentary seats will be held in seven phases till May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

Mar 16, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Chitoor for Tirupati darshan. He will launch campaign for the state assembly election after the darshan. Andhra Pradesh will hold Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously on April 11.

Mar 16, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | In Maharashtra, Politics is Family Business and No Party is Immune to the Dynasty Bug

The BJP, which proudly proclaims its antipathy to the 'dynasty culture' of Congress and insists that it has made a 'chaiwala' as the Prime Minister, is also not immune from the disease notwithstanding its claims of being a

Mar 16, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

The alliance partners Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal are all set to kick start their 11 joint rallies across state from April 7th 2019. The first joint rally of the alliance, chosen carefully after much groundwork, will be held in Deoband. Deoband comes under Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency, which was in limelight for caste-based clashes around two-years back. In the last Lok Sabha Elections, BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal had won the Saharanpur seat by over 4.72 lakh votes while runner up spot was bagged by Congress candidate Imran Masood by bagging 4.07 lakh votes.

Mar 16, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged his supporters to take the 'main bhai chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils. "Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter. He also posted a little over three minute video to drive home his message.

Mar 16, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

MDMK names Ganeshamurthi as candidate for Erode LS seat: DMK's ally MDMK Saturday announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period. MDMK has been allotted the Erode constituency, even as DMK President M K Stalin has assured one Rajya Sabha seat to his party's ally at the appropriate time. Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats.

Mar 16, 2019 11:36 am (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick off the party’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand on Saturday with a rally in Dehradun at 11:30 am. Gandhi will address the ‘Vishal Parivartan Rally,’ a public meeting at Parade Ground, Dehradun. The Congress chief is also scheduled to pay a visit to the families of the slain soldiers hailing from Dehradun.

Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Visits Home of Doon Major Who Died While Defusing IED in Kashmir
Rahul with martyr Chitresh Bisht's family.

The Congress late on Friday night released its third list of 18 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma from the Tura Parliamentary constituency. The other two popular faces in the list are of senior SC leader P L Punia's son Tanuj Punia, who has been nominated to contest from Barabanki (SC) seat in Uttar Pradesh, and former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy's relative A Revanth Reddy, who will fight the elections from Telangana's Malkajgiri.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday launched a new campaign to counter Congress' 'Chowkidar Chor hai' jibe. A video with the tagline 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' was tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming to mobilise and tag anyone who fights against 'social evil and corruption' as a watchman or a Chowkidar.

DMK's ally MDMK on Saturday announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period. Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP may announce its first list of Maharashtra candidates on Saturday (March 16). Around 18 candidates will be announced in the first list and will contest 25 seats this time, one less than the last general election. The party may also finalise its first list of nominees for Karnataka on Saturday, said BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. He also said that all the 16 sitting MPs were likely to get tickets.

YSR Congress party chief Jagan Reddy along with his leaders will meet the Andhra Pradesh governor E. S. L. Narasimhan with relation to his uncle and former minister Vivekanda Reddy’s murder at 4 pm on Saturday.

BJP claims that Shashi' Tharoor's relatives join BJP in Ernakulam. Tharoor said that his aunt and uncle who has been voting for the BJP. They were tricked into function and announced that they joined party. Shashi Tharoor's mother's sister Shobhana and husband Shashi Kumar.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said his party does not have enough winnable candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in the state. "We have party leaders and workers who are working very hard. We had given them tickets in panchayat and assembly polls. But in case of fighting Lok Sabha polls we don't have enough candidates who can put up a fight and win the elections," Ghosh said.
  • 15 Mar, 2019 | USA in United Arab Emirates
    USA vs UAE
    152/7
    15.0 overs
    		 29/2
    3.3 overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
    SL vs SA
    189/10
    39.2 overs
    		 190/4
    32.5 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    272/9
    50.0 overs
    		 237/10
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 35 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Mar, 2019 | England in West Indies
    WI vs ENG
    71/10
    13.0 overs
    		 72/2
    10.3 overs
    England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    358/9
    50.0 overs
    		 359/6
    47.5 overs
    Australia beat India by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram