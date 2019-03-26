Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul's Jan Sankalp Rally in Rajasthan; Farooq Abdullah to Campaign for Naidu

Event Highlights Farooq Abdullah's Joint Rally with Naidu

Read More Election Tracker LIVE | Congress president Rahul Gandhi will begin his one-day visit to the state of Rajasthan as part of his election campaign shortly. At 11:30 am, Rahul is scheduled to address the ‘Jan Sankalp Rally’ at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Suratgarh, in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district. The Congress chief will then take the Sankalp rally forward to neighbouring districts. In Bundi, Rahul will speak at a gathering at 3:30pm at the Khel Sankul Ground. Later in the evening, Rahul will reach Jaipur to address the Shakti Booth Workers Meeting at Ramleela Ground.Meanwhile, political parties have swung into action as today is the last day of filing nominations for the second phase of polling. So far, the BJP has released nine lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while Congress announced its eleventh list of candidates on Monday. Mar 26, 2019 10:25 am (IST) This massive show of strength will also see the participation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Sharad Pawar – most of whom have previously been a part of multiple soirees with Naidu in an effort to stitch an anti-BJP front Mar 26, 2019 10:24 am (IST) Farooq Abdullah to Hold Joint Rally with Naidu | As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, a massive show of strength under the umbrella of the mahagatbandhan is emerging out of Andhra Pradesh, where several opposition leaders, including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and former prime minister and JDS leader Deve Gowda are coming together to campaign for Chandrababu Naidu. As a part of this, National Conference's Farooq Abdulla arrived in the state late on Monday night and will be holding a joint rally with Naidu in Kurnool today. Mar 26, 2019 9:58 am (IST) Rahul Gandhi to Hold Jan Sankalp Rally | On the other hand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is on a one-day visit to Rajasthan as a part of the Jan Sankalp Rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi will begin his visit with a public meeting at 11:30 am at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Suratgarh, from where he will then proceed to hold another rally at the Khel Sankul Ground of Bundi in the afternoon. During his visit, he is also expected to meet hold a Shakti Booth Workers Meeting at Ramleela Ground in Jaipur. Mar 26, 2019 9:53 am (IST) BJP to Organise Vijay Sankalp Sabha Across Country | BJP will organise its Vijay Sankalp Sabha today across the country, which will see the participation of several senior party leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh from various Lok Sabha constituencies. While party chief Shah is going to address the Sabha in Moradabad today, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a rally in Delhi. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on the other hand, will be in Ghaziabad and Smriti Irani will lead the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Bhadohi-Jaunpur. Mar 26, 2019 9:30 am (IST) Nirmohi Akhara Seeks Modification to Mediation | Meanwhile, the Nirmohi Akhara, one of the key petitioners in the Ayodhya case, has appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking modification in the order that referred the matter to a group of mediators, stating that the mediation process has"left a lot to be desired". The group has objected to more than 25 parties being invited to the mediation sessions, saying only the claimants to the disputed land --- the Sunni Waqf Board and the Akhara -- should be part of mediation. They have also appealed to the court to shift the venue of mediation from Faizabad to a neutral venue and appoint two more judges as part of the panel of mediators. Mar 26, 2019 9:21 am (IST) Riding on the wave of growing distress among people over policies like demonetisation, GST, lack of jobs and the looming agrarian crisis under Modi's regime, it is evident now that NYAY will be the headliner in the Congress campaign for elections. The party has been at the forefront of leading attacks against the BJP-led govt at Centre, saying that millions of Indians have been left struggling under its rule. Mar 26, 2019 9:13 am (IST) Congress' proposed cash handout is seen as modelled loosely on Universal basic income, a concept attracting growing interest around the world. UBI involves people being given a flat lump sum by the state instead of subsidies and social security payments. Mar 26, 2019 9:12 am (IST) Jaitley Thrashes NYAY Scheme | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley trashed the Congress scheme, calling it chhal-kapat (deceit) and bluff. "Congress has historically believed in political transactions in the name of removing poverty," he said. Jaitley further alleged that the scheme's planned income support was 1.5 times less than what BJP government was already paying to the poor and the farmers through various schemes. Mar 26, 2019 9:11 am (IST) Understanding the Congress Promise | Congress’ announcement, which it termed as ‘historic’, comes just a week before the country is set to hit the polls. According to Rahul Gandhi, “this is a ground-breaking idea”. Gandhi said families which are earning less than Rs 12,000 a month will get the remaining amount to provide minimum income to them. He said each family will get up to a maximum of Rs 72,000 per annum. However, he didnt give details on how the party arrived at the Rs 72,000 figure, leaving it for committee head P Chidambaram, a former finance minister, to explain on a later date. Mar 26, 2019 9:08 am (IST) Congress Introduces Minimum Income Support with NYAY | A political slugfest has erupted over Congress’ "ground-breaking" poll-promise, the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme, which the party chief Rahul Gandhi unveiled in a press conference on Thursday. The scheme, an extension of the party’s earlier promise of a Minimum Income Guarantee plan, targets the 20 percent of the ‘poorest’ families with monthly incomes below Rs 12000. Under the NYAY scheme, these families will be given direct monthly cash transfers uptil the Rs 12000 mark.

File photo of Rahul Gandhi during one of his rallies ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, last year.



In a boost to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to cobble together a federal front, several national leaders will join the TDP’s election campaign in the coming days. Today, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah will participate in election campaign along with Naidu. Abdullah will address public meetings in Kadapa and at Allagadda in Kurnool district.



Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav will hold a press conference today at 11 am. Besides, the opposition parties will address a presser on demonetisation at 1pm which will be attended by leaders across political parties.



Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Amethi and Rae Bareli on 27th and 28th March and Ayodhya on 29th March. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.



Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the election campaign of BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan in Thiruvananthapuram today. Sitharaman will inaugurate the campaign of the party candidate, who was also former governor of Mizoram, at E K Nayanar Park, Putharikkandam, at 5pm. The Minister will also inaugurate the election committee office of BJP at PRS Krishna, Ambuja Vilasam Road, at 4pm.