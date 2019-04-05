Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Slams BJP for Ignoring Veterans, Says 'Modi Disrespected His Guru Advani'

Event Highlights
- Smriti Attacks Rahul Gandhi in Amethi
- Congress Slams BJP on AgustaWestland
- Ahmad Patel Hits Back at PM Modi
- BJD Makes Big Poll Promise to Farmers
- Amit Shah in Assam
- Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi for Disrespecting Advani
- Sharad Pawar Takes a Jibe at PM Modi
- AAP Poll Manifesto
- Arun Jaitley's Blog on AgustaWestland
- New Development in AgustaWestland Scam
- Christian Michel Gives Details to Court
- PM Modi in Dehradun
- Rahul to File Nomination Papers for Amethi on April 10
- Senior Cong Leaders to Meet EC Today
After it came to light that Christian Michel had named senior Congress leader "Ahmed Patel" in VVIP chopper deal case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the issue at his Dehradun rally. "We know now who was involved in the helicopter scam," he said. Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland case, is understood to have identified the initials "AP" as Ahmed Patel in a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a court in Delhi.
With Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani sidelined, and BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar already out of the electoral picture, careers of the party's original faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that led to the demolition of Babri Masjid have virtually ended.
BJP president Amit Shah in Morigaon, Assam has demanded from the Congress a report card on their 10 years of governance before they question the BJP.
BJP President Amit Shah in Morigaon, Assam: 'Mauni baba' Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister for 10 years. He went to the Rajya Sabha via Assam. I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi, you speak loudly from stage, why don't you give an account for your 10 years of governance. pic.twitter.com/BUayhvRJVr— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019
Cheap Election Stunt by BJP: Surjewala | Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said that the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam case was a "cheap election stunt" to divert the people's attention from the "imminent defeat" of the Narendra Modi dispensation in the Lok Sabha election, PTI reported. "A single uncertified page leaked by ED of a purported charge sheet is a cheap election stunt to divert attention on from imminent defeat of Modi government. The ED has become 'Election Dhakosla' of a government manufacturing a lie a day," he told reporters. Surjewala added that parts of the charge sheet were "selectively leaked" to the media to score political points.
The Public Will Teach Him a Lesson: Ahmad Patel | Congress leader Ahmad Patel hits back at PM Modi for his comments. The PM alleged that Patel was named and involved in the AgustaWestland Scam. "The chowkidar and his disciples put their hands in the wrong place without any evidence. The brokers of demonetisation and the Rafale deal will no longer be able to survive. The public will teach him a lesson. By the way, you must have heard this saying that for a thief everyone appears a thief!" Ahmad Patel said.
Rs 10,000 to Farmers On First Day of Govt: Naveen Patnaik | In a big poll promise by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Jeypore, farmers have been promised Rs 25 lakh on the first day of the BJD Govt, which each farmer receiving Rs 10,000 /- in two instalments of Kalia scheme. Farmers welfare is the first priority of the BJD manifesto. The chief minister says no farmer will be left out, "not now, not ever ".
Which Student Treats Guru Like This: Rahul Gandhi | Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Chandrapur, Maharashtra said PM Modi insulted 'Mr Advani'. "He thrashed him with his shoes & shooed him away from the BJP stage. Which student treats a guru like this, where is the Hindu philosophy in this treatment'," he said.
Modi Criticising Me is Free Publicity: Sharad Pawar | NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes a jibe at PM Modi, saying Modi criticising him is free publicity. "After the Gandhi family, it is my turn now. For the last few days, he has talked only against me. I say it is free publicity. I am no common man. The Prime Minister of the country talks about me! We can hear laughter in the rally," he said.
Who are ‘RG’, ‘AP’ and ‘FAM’?: Arun Jaitley | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today wrote a blog post on the new developments in the AgustaWestland Chopper scam. Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his alleged involvement in the case, he said Rahul Gandhi talks on several subjects with which he does not even have a nodding acquaintance. He makes wild and unsubstantiated allegations against all and sundry. The only subject he refused to speak about or respond is the one on which he alone knows the truth – his own accounts".
New Development in AgustaWestland Scam | The Enforcement Directorate, filing its fourth supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, had informed a Delhi special court on Thursday that “kickbacks were paid to defence officials, bureaucrats, media persons and important political persons of the ruling party. The ED told the court: “As per Christian Michel James, ‘AP’ means Ahmed Patel and ‘Fam’ means Family.”
Michel, who had alleged that the central government was using agencies for political agenda, filed an application after reports appeared that the ED in its charge sheet has named politicians of the previous UPA government, defence personnel, bureaucrats and journalists as the beneficiaries of the controversial defence deal.
I Did not Name Anyone: Christian Michel | The alleged middleman Christian Michel who arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam, told a Delhi court on Friday that he has not named anybody in connection with the deal during investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, which has filed a supplementary charge sheet.
Hitting out at the upper caste groups, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the 10% of the total population owns more than 60% of the country's wealth.
Railway minister Piyush Goyal highlights in a tweet how inflation is no more a concern for the country.
Today, we are almost touching 40,000 on sensex , low levels of inflation, interest is continuously falling, all prices have been reasonably stable. So, current account deficit is no more a concern: @PiyushGoyal— Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) April 5, 2019
BSP supremo Mayawati in a direct attack on the Modi govt said the saffron party is known to be in the habit of freeing terrorists. "Masood Azhar was released by BJP govt, who is now proving a big headache," she said. The BSP chief alleged that the BJP is so "fraught with their impending defeat in the polls that they do not know what false/wild allegations they are making" on other parties of undermining national security.
Democracy Under Threat: Gehlot | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday said the country's Constitution and democracy were under threat in BJP's rule. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Gehlot said the duo ruled the country for five years and people do not even know the names of most of the union ministers.
A day after BJP veteran LK Advani posted a blog, Murli Manohar Joshi met Advani in the morning today. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Advani’s opinion has exposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. While MP P Chidambaram said that the blog post is an indictment of Modi and his government.
On Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s complaint against the Income Tax officials, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Been going on for a while, Modi ji is using ED, I-T & CBI. He is doing everything he can do to demoralise opposition and to win elections because he has lost hope of winning.” Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy said that the Election Commission and Income Tax Department were harassing him and his family.
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress on Karnataka CM complains of harassment by Income Tax officials: Been going on for a while, Modi ji is using ED, I-T & CBI. He is doing everything he can do to demoralise opposition & to win elections, because he has lost hope of winning. pic.twitter.com/68kaqL0dGC— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019
The Samajwadi Party today released its manifesto for the upcoming general elections, with party supremo Akhilesh Yadav saying the move was now towards ‘Mahaparivartan’. Yadav promised to release figures of caste census, while blaming the government for hiding figures of unemployment and farmer suicide.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said money for the Congress’s proposed NYAY scheme would come from the pockets of crony capitalists who had the support of the current government. Gandhi, during an interaction with students in Pune, also called demonetisation a “disastrous” idea, saying it not only hit the economy but also rendered many jobless.
Tejashwi Yadav today defended his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad who stirred a controversy with his claim that Nitish Kumar made several attempts to return to the alliance after walking away to join hands with the BJP. Tejashwi said, “I say this with full responsibility, Nitish Kumar made many attempts to get back and ally with us, he tried many different approaches, that also within 6 months of returning to NDA.” JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor lashed out at Prasad, saying his claims were “poor attempts to stay relevant”.
With less than a week left for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, campaigning is on in full swing across the country. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing election rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur and Dehradun, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in Maharashtra today. He will address election rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.
Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Maharashtra comes a day after he filed his nomination from Wayanad, his second seat, in Kerala. His move to pick Wayanad is being hailed as a safe bet by political experts. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting the Amethi seat against BJP’s Smriti Irani. On Thursday, Irani hit out at the Congress chief, saying his decision to contest from Wayanad was an ‘insult’ to Amethi.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Ghaziabad today to campaign for Dolly Sharma. BJP chief Amit Shah is in Arunachal Pradesh and will proceed to Manipur and Assam. His visit comes just days after PM Modi visited the region and lashed out at the Congress for its ‘manifesto of lies’. In a virtual face-off, TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be addressing rallies in northeast.
On an action-packed Friday, the Election Commission will also take a final call on the release of PM Modi’s biopic, which many opposition leaders have termed a poll code violation. The release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic has been delayed as it awaits the clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The biopic was earlier scheduled for an April 5 release, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
