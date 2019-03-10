Election Tracker LIVE: Securing Nation Amid Ghastly Pictures of Terror Challenging, PM Tells CISF Jawans

Event Highlights
"When the neighbour is very hostile but does not have the capability to fight a war and various conspiracies hatched within the country is getting encouragement from across the border and when the ghastly pictures of terror come to light, under such difficult situations, (ensuring) security of the country and its institutions becomes very challenging," the PM said.
DMDK to Join AIADMK in BJP Alliance for Lok Sabha Elections | Vijayakanth led DMDK is all set to get on board the NDA alliance with the AIADMK willing to allot 4 seats out of the 39 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, said people aware of the political negotiations between the parties. "Most likely, the announcement could be in the evening today(Sunday)", said a person involved in alliance discussion.
Election Commission's Directive | On Saturday, the Election Commission had asked political parties to refrain from using pictures of defence personnel for political purpose. “The ministry of defence has brought to the notice of the Election Commission (EC) that photographs of the defence personnel are being used by political parties, their leaders and candidates in advertisements as part of their election propaganda,” the EC said in a statement.
It would not be inappropriate to say that the Right is paying the Left back in the same currency. Not long ago, BJP leaders suffered the Left's ad hominem assaults.
Former CM Slams Kamal Nath Govt for 'Wiling Away Time' | Meanwhile, speaking on the chief minister Kamal Nath's announcement for a music band training school in Chhindwara, former CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "All that this govt has done is talk. They should not crack jokes at least in the name of jobs. This govt is running a 'samay katu' campaign and waiting for the Lok Sabha elections."
Speaking about the VIP culture in India, PM Modi also said that sometimes it creates hurdle in the security systems of the country. The PM said sometimes the government has to take certain decisions and hence it took some strong steps. Congratulating the CISF, the Prime Minister also said it is easier to protect an individual but very difficult to protect any institution where there is a daily footfall of 30 lakh.
'Enough is Enough' | While referring to the terror attacks in Pulwama and Uri, the Prime Minister said, "Enough is enough. We cannot keep suffering till eternity." PM Modi said that the role of security forces like the CISF becomes very significant when the country faces a hostile neighbour that gets encouragement from some elements within the country in hatching conspiracy.
Meanwhile, speaking at CISF's 50th Raising Day in Ghaziabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Your achievement is important because when the neighbour is hostile, incapable to fight war, conspires to hit the nation, internally find a safe haven and terrorism shows its face in different forms, then protecting the nation becomes challenging."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 50th Raising Day of Central Industrial Security Force in Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/tpfXYdnBxx— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2019
Chhattisgarh BJP Banks on New Chief | The BJP, which suffered a drubbing at the hands of the Congress in the Chhattisgarh elections last year, is hoping its new state unit chief Vikram Usendi will revive the party's fortunes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While the BJP's tally in the 90-member Assembly plummeted to just 15 seats, it fared well in the Lok Sabha polls (2004, 2009 and 2014) held after the formation of Chhattisgarh, winning 10 out of 11 seats all the three times.
Notification for the first phase could be issued by the end of March for voting some time in early April, sources suggested. There is a strong possibility that the EC may go by the precedent and hold assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls. Since the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been dissolved, the EC is bound to hold fresh polls there as well within a six-month period, which will end in May. While there is a view that the J-K assembly elections can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls, a lot depends on the complex security situation in the state given the heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border. The Centre and the state administration, being managed by the Centre-appointed Governor, are against holding the two elections together. However, all political parties in the state favoured simultaneous polls during a meeting with the Election Commission earlier this week.
The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce on Sunday schedule for the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to be spread over seven to eight phases in April-May. The poll panel will be holding a press conference at 5 pm at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3. As soon as the elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his bid to return to power amid hectic parleys by several political parties to put a united fight against the ruling BJP, are announced, the model code of conduct will come into force. Amongst other things, the code bars the government from announcing policy decisions.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission is set to announce the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today. EC has called for a press conference this evening. Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav will also address the media shortly.
