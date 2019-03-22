LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election Tracker LIVE: Sharad Yadav to Contest on RJD Symbol, Kanhaiya Left Out From Bihar Grand Alliance

News18.com | March 22, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: The grand alliance of opposition parties in Bihar announced candidates for all the 40 seats in the state today, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal contesting from 20 seats in the state and Congress agreeing to fight on only nine.

The Congress has had to scale down its demands considerably in the state, as it had initially demanded 15 seats in the state, then agreed to 11 and has finally decided on nine. The alliance also has the Upendra Khushwaha’s RLD contesting on five seats, VIP party contesting on three seats and Hindustani Awami Morcha also getting three seats. The seat-sharing deal agreed by the alliance partners would also see the RJD give one seat from its own kitty to the CPI(M).
Read More
Mar 22, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | NDA Did not Fulfil its Reservation Promise Made to Nishad Community, Claims VIP Leader Mukesh Sahani

The Mallah community leader said his party would be able to pull lakhs of voters in Bihar away from the BJP.

Mar 22, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

The importance of the Nishad community can be gauged by the fact that we have bagged three seats in the grand alliance,” said Mukesh Sahanni, the Mallah community leader, after the grand alliance announced its seat-sharing agreement on Friday. The opposition alliance in Bihar declared candidates for all the 40 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest from 20 seats and the Congress from nine. The alliance also has Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) contesting from five seats.

Mar 22, 2019 6:31 pm (IST)

The Shiv Sena on Friday declared its first list of 21 candidates in Maharashtra for next month's Lok Sabha polls, retaining 17 sitting MPs and denying ticket to the lawmaker who had allegedly slapped an Air India employee in 2017. Ravindra Gaikwad, the 59-year-old MP from Osmanabad constituency, had hit an Air India staffer with a slipper at the IGI Airport in New Delhi and then openly boasted about it. The Sena replaced Gaikwad, who briefly faced a travel ban by airlines for his act, with Omraje Nimbalkar in Osmanabad in central Maharashtra.
 

Mar 22, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

JD(U) Releases First list in Arunachal Pradesh | The JD(U), which is contesting the elections for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh, has released its second list of eight candidates for the assembly polls. The party's North East Executive Council (NEEC) Chairman, Senchumo Lotha, released the second list of nominees for the polls on Thursday. The  Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday had announced the names of five candidates.

Mar 22, 2019 5:55 pm (IST)

Congress-NCP to Announce Seat-sharing Tomorrow | The Congress and the NCP will announce their seat-sharing pact and alliances with smaller like-minded parties for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra on Saturday. An office-bearer of the Congress Friday said, both the parties will contest 23 seats each and leave two for allies. The NCP has given Hatkanangale seat from its quota to Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), while the Congress will        leave Palghar for Bahujan Vikas Agadhi.

Mar 22, 2019 5:12 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Jitin Prasada Gives Cryptic Response to Questions on BJP Switch, Congress Rubbishes Rumours as 'Bullshit'

Speculation has been rife that Jitin Prasada was unhappy with the Congress leadership and was in final talks with BJP president Amit Shah.

Mar 22, 2019 5:10 pm (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah took a swipe at the Congress saying that their campaign is in shambles. "Few loose sheets given by a Congress minister, is only as credible and reliable as Rahul Gandhi’s leadership skills," Shah tweeted. 

Mar 22, 2019 5:04 pm (IST)

Alliance or Not, Sibal Will Contest from Chandni Chowk | Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said he will "certainly contest" from Delhi's Chandni Chowk seat in the Lok Sabha, irrespective of whether there is an alliance between his party and AAP.Sibal had won twice from Chandni Chowk in 2004 and 2009 before losing to BJP leader Harsh Vardhan in 2014. Asked about his views whether there should be an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Sibal told PTI: "I don't know that is for the party to decide. There are two views within the party." "I will certainly contest the Chandni Chowk seat, alliance or no alliance," the 70-year-old leader asserted.

Mar 22, 2019 4:57 pm (IST)

Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who was speculated to contest for Begusarai seat on CPI ticket, has not found space in the list released by the opposition grand-alliance in Bihar. 

Mar 22, 2019 4:53 pm (IST)

The Congress on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a Caravan report that alleged bribes of Rs 1800 crore were paid by former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa to the BJP's top brass.The report says that the Yeddyurappa had recorded the alleged payouts in a Karnataka state assembly legislator’s 2009 diary, in Kannada, in his own hand. The copies of the diary pages note that Yeddyurappa paid Rs 1,000 crore to the BJP central committee; Rs 150 crore each to finance minister Arun Jaitley and transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Rs 100 crore to home minister Rajnath Singh, and Rs 50 crore each to senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. 

Mar 22, 2019 4:51 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Report Says BSY Paid Rs 1,800 Crore to Top BJP Leaders, Congress Calls Case Fit For Brand New Lokpal

The copies of the diary pages note that Yeddyurappa paid Rs 1,000 crore to the BJP central committee; Rs 150 crore each to finance minister Arun Jaitley and transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Rs 100 crore to home minister Rajnath Singh, and Rs 50 crore each to senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joishi.

Mar 22, 2019 4:45 pm (IST)

Sharad Yadav will contest on RJD symbol and merge his Loktantrik Janata Dal with the party after the Lok Sabha polls ,RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha said. 

Mar 22, 2019 4:43 pm (IST)

The Congress had earlier rebuffed the reports that only nine seats would be given to the party and termed it ‘mischievous’. The Congress was confident of getting no less than 11 seats, though the party reportedly wanted 15 seats.

Mar 22, 2019 4:40 pm (IST)

Earlier on Wednesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said that the grand-alliance of opposition parties in Bihar is intact and its candidates for all the 40 seats in the state will be announced after Holi. 

Mar 22, 2019 4:31 pm (IST)

The seat-sharing in Bihar has been announced with 20 seats being given to the  RJD and 9 to the Congress. Five seats have been given to the RLSP and three each to HAM and VIP. RJD will be giving one seat to CPIML.

Mar 22, 2019 4:28 pm (IST)

BJP Denies Ticket to 3 Veterans in Assam | The BJP has denied tickets to three sitting veteran parliamentarians in Assam and included four new faces, the deputy speaker of the assembly and a state minister in its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The list of 184 candidates across the country was announced by the party on Thursday evening and it included eight names from Assam.

Mar 22, 2019 4:25 pm (IST)

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and sitting MP from Nizamabad, K Kavitha has filed nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Mar 22, 2019 4:15 pm (IST)

Accusing the Congress party of making false statements, union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the party is quoting fake documents. He said that BS Yeddyurappa has denied the allegations of making payoffs of Rs 1,800 crore to the top BJP leaders. "When the Congress has nothing to say they resort to lies," Prasad said.

Mar 22, 2019 4:10 pm (IST)

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses the media over report which claims that BS Yeddyurappa made payoffs amounting to Rs 1,800 crore to top BJP leaders. He accused the Congress of indulging in 'falsehood'. Prasad questioned Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for not holding a press conference today. 

Mar 22, 2019 4:04 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | BSP Releases First List of 11 Candidates for LS Polls, Fields Former JDS Leader Danish Ali from Amroha

Local businessman Fazlur Rahman will fight against BJP's Raghav Lakhanpal, who was accused of fanning violence during Saharanpur riots.

Mar 22, 2019 3:59 pm (IST)

Terming the Congress's allegations as irrelevant and false, senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa accused the grand old party of planting the story in the media to gain mileage in the upcoming elections. "Issues raised by Congress leaders are irrelevant and false. I'm discussing with the senior advocates to file a defamation case against the concerned person also,"  Yeddyurappa said.

Mar 22, 2019 3:51 pm (IST)
 

'Congress Frustrated With PM Modi's Popularity' | BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa hit back at the Congress saying that the party and its leaders are 'bankrupt of ideas'. "They are frustrated with growing popularity of Modiji. They have lost the battle before it began. I-T Department officials have already proved that the documents are forged and fake," Yeddyurappa said. 

Mar 22, 2019 3:39 pm (IST)
Mar 22, 2019 3:38 pm (IST)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet has asked Congress leader Jitin Prasada why can’t he just give a categorical denial. Abdullah said that if every news channel is carrying reports of his switch, then its hardly a hypothetical question.

Mar 22, 2019 3:21 pm (IST)

Congress leader Nitin Prasada has discarded speculations of him joining the BJP, news agency ANI reported.

Mar 22, 2019 3:20 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Mayawati Brings Nephew to the Frontline to Woo Youth, Adds Him to List of Star Campaigners

Akash, an MBA graduate from London, made his first public appearance in 2016 when he accompanied Mayawati to Saharanpur. The 24-year-old nephew also shared the stage with her during a rally in Meerut in February 2017.

Mar 22, 2019 3:18 pm (IST)

BSP First List of Candidates | The Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday released its first list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. The party has declared candidates for three scheduled caste seats and the crucial Saharanpur seat, where BJP has fielded Raghav Lakhanpal. JD(S)'s Kunwar Danish Ali, who played an important role in finalising seat sharing between his former party and the Congress in Karnataka, will now fight polls from UP on BSP ticket. Earlier this morning, BSP released a list of 20 star campaigners, which included Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand.

Mar 22, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)

The special press conference by Rahul Gandhi, the announcement of which was doing rounds in media and political circles, was finally addressed by party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. The press conference was deferred twice since morning - originally scheduled to take place at 10am today, and then shifted to 1pm. The press conference commenced at 2pm and it addressed the contents of a diary which places top BJP leaders in bribery case. According to Congress, the diary states that BS Yeddyurappa during his tenure as Karnataka CM allegedly made payouts of over Rs 1,800 crore to the BJP's national leaders such as Jaitley, Gadkari among others.

Mar 22, 2019 2:52 pm (IST)

Congress Spokesperson Surjewala has dimissed speculations of Union MInister Jitin Prasada joining BJP. It was earlier reported that the Congress leader is miffed over not being consulted on distribution of tickets in Sitapur and Lakhimpur-Kheri districts.

Mar 22, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)

After the Congress, in a press conference exposed details of cash transactions between senior BJP leadership and former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa, the BJP has announced to hold a press conference today at 4pm at BJP HQ. Union Minister, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the press conference responding to the allegations by the Congress party.

Load More
Election Tracker LIVE: Sharad Yadav to Contest on RJD Symbol, Kanhaiya Left Out From Bihar Grand Alliance
File photo of Sharad Yadav (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, contents of the ‘Yeddy Diaries’ published by Caravan magazine have added a new twist to the poll drama, with the Congress citing the report to claim that BS Yeddyurappa made payoffs amounting to Rs 1,800 crore to top BJP leaders. “Yeddyurappa recorded these alleged payouts in a Karnataka state assembly legislator’s 2009 diary, in Kannada, in his own hand….

The copies of the diary pages note that Yeddyurappa paid the BJP Central Committee Rs 1,000 crore; that he paid the finance minister Arun Jaitley and the transport minister Nitin Gadkari Rs 150 crore each; that he gave the home minister Rajnath Singh Rs 100 crore; and that he paid the BJP stalwart LK Advani and the senior party leader Murli Manohar Joshi Rs 50 crore each. Besides this, the entry notes, Yeddyurappa paid Rs 10 crore for ‘Gadkari’s son’s marriage’,” the Caravan report says.

Meanwhile, former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP today and is expected to be fielded by the party in the Lok Sabha polls from one of the seats in the national capital. The former opening batsman joined the party in New Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The BJP took a dig at Congress after it deferred its press briefing. The grand old party was scheduled to address the media around 10 am, however, it later said that the press conference would be held in the afternoon. Slamming the Congress, BJP said that it seems that Rahul Gandhi is unable to wake up in the morning.

On the other hand, South Indian film star Prakash Raj will file his nomination from Bengaluru Central as an independent candidate today. He had recently announced his Lok Sabha debut on Twitter.

In the run up to Karnataka assembly election, the actor had extensively campaigned against the BJP, while not identifying himself with any political party. Bengaluru Central is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by PC Mohan of the BJP. If Raj manages to win the seat, he would be scripting history of sorts as the last time an independent candidate won a Lok Sabha election in the state was Dinakara Desai (D D Dattatreya) from the Kanara constituency of the erstwhile Mysore state in 1967. He was preceded by another independent Sugandhi Murugappa Siddappa, who won from Bijapur North in 1957.

From 1951, when free India's first general election was held, to the last one held in 2014, a total of 2,337 independents have contested the polls in Karnataka. That only two have won thus far shows that Karnataka's electorate has not been kind to independents.

Another popular face in the fray is Sumalatha, the wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh. She is contesting as an independent candidate from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. Sumalatha will be up against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, after the Congress denied her the ticket as the Mandya seat had been conceded to the JD(S).

Meanwhile, TTV Dinakaran's AMMK released its second list of candidates. Disqualified MLA Thanga Tamilselvan has been fielded against O Panneerselvam's son OP Ravindranath Kumar in Theni constituency.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that Raj has been booked by elections officials for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The Hindu reported that Murthy D, an officer with the flying squad, said in his complaint that the actor had used a mic and campaigned at a public meeting near Mahatma Gandhi Circle on MG Road on March 12. The programme was organised under the banner, Media and Freedom of Expression, and was not a political event, he told the police.

Several writers, artists and activists who attended the programme claimed that the actor began to canvas for votes. A few attendees recorded his speech on their mobile phones and forwarded it to the officials, the report stated. By the time the flying squad reached the spot, the programme got completed and people had dispersed.
  • 22 Mar, 2019 | ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier
    vs PNG
    124/6
    20.0 overs
    		 125/2
    15.2 overs
    Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Mar, 2019 | ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier
    PNG vs PHI
    216/4
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
    SL vs SA
    134/7
    20.0 overs
    		 134/8
    20.0 overs
    Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
    SL vs SA
    225/10
    49.3 overs
    		 135/2
    28.0 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Mar, 2019 | USA in United Arab Emirates
    UAE vs USA
    182/7
    20.0 overs
    		 158/6
    20.0 overs
    United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram