Election Tracker LIVE: Sharad Yadav to Contest on RJD Symbol, Kanhaiya Left Out From Bihar Grand Alliance

CLICK TO READ | NDA Did not Fulfil its Reservation Promise Made to Nishad Community, Claims VIP Leader Mukesh Sahani
The Mallah community leader said his party would be able to pull lakhs of voters in Bihar away from the BJP.
CLICK TO READ | NDA Did not Fulfil its Reservation Promise Made to Nishad Community, Claims VIP Leader Mukesh Sahani
The Mallah community leader said his party would be able to pull lakhs of voters in Bihar away from the BJP.
The importance of the Nishad community can be gauged by the fact that we have bagged three seats in the grand alliance,” said Mukesh Sahanni, the Mallah community leader, after the grand alliance announced its seat-sharing agreement on Friday. The opposition alliance in Bihar declared candidates for all the 40 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest from 20 seats and the Congress from nine. The alliance also has Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) contesting from five seats.
The Shiv Sena on Friday declared its first list of 21 candidates in Maharashtra for next month's Lok Sabha polls, retaining 17 sitting MPs and denying ticket to the lawmaker who had allegedly slapped an Air India employee in 2017. Ravindra Gaikwad, the 59-year-old MP from Osmanabad constituency, had hit an Air India staffer with a slipper at the IGI Airport in New Delhi and then openly boasted about it. The Sena replaced Gaikwad, who briefly faced a travel ban by airlines for his act, with Omraje Nimbalkar in Osmanabad in central Maharashtra.
JD(U) Releases First list in Arunachal Pradesh | The JD(U), which is contesting the elections for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh, has released its second list of eight candidates for the assembly polls. The party's North East Executive Council (NEEC) Chairman, Senchumo Lotha, released the second list of nominees for the polls on Thursday. The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday had announced the names of five candidates.
Congress-NCP to Announce Seat-sharing Tomorrow | The Congress and the NCP will announce their seat-sharing pact and alliances with smaller like-minded parties for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra on Saturday. An office-bearer of the Congress Friday said, both the parties will contest 23 seats each and leave two for allies. The NCP has given Hatkanangale seat from its quota to Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), while the Congress will leave Palghar for Bahujan Vikas Agadhi.
CLICK TO READ | Jitin Prasada Gives Cryptic Response to Questions on BJP Switch, Congress Rubbishes Rumours as 'Bullshit'
Speculation has been rife that Jitin Prasada was unhappy with the Congress leadership and was in final talks with BJP president Amit Shah.
BJP chief Amit Shah took a swipe at the Congress saying that their campaign is in shambles. "Few loose sheets given by a Congress minister, is only as credible and reliable as Rahul Gandhi’s leadership skills," Shah tweeted.
After all the fake issues have collapsed, the desperate are now relying on forgery.— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 22, 2019
The Congress campaign is in shambles. Now even forgery can’t save them.
Few loose sheets given by a Congress minister, is only as credible and reliable as Rahul Gandhi’s leadership skills.
Alliance or Not, Sibal Will Contest from Chandni Chowk | Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said he will "certainly contest" from Delhi's Chandni Chowk seat in the Lok Sabha, irrespective of whether there is an alliance between his party and AAP.Sibal had won twice from Chandni Chowk in 2004 and 2009 before losing to BJP leader Harsh Vardhan in 2014. Asked about his views whether there should be an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Sibal told PTI: "I don't know that is for the party to decide. There are two views within the party." "I will certainly contest the Chandni Chowk seat, alliance or no alliance," the 70-year-old leader asserted.
The Congress on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a Caravan report that alleged bribes of Rs 1800 crore were paid by former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa to the BJP's top brass.The report says that the Yeddyurappa had recorded the alleged payouts in a Karnataka state assembly legislator’s 2009 diary, in Kannada, in his own hand. The copies of the diary pages note that Yeddyurappa paid Rs 1,000 crore to the BJP central committee; Rs 150 crore each to finance minister Arun Jaitley and transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Rs 100 crore to home minister Rajnath Singh, and Rs 50 crore each to senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.
CLICK TO READ | Report Says BSY Paid Rs 1,800 Crore to Top BJP Leaders, Congress Calls Case Fit For Brand New Lokpal
The copies of the diary pages note that Yeddyurappa paid Rs 1,000 crore to the BJP central committee; Rs 150 crore each to finance minister Arun Jaitley and transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Rs 100 crore to home minister Rajnath Singh, and Rs 50 crore each to senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joishi.
BJP Denies Ticket to 3 Veterans in Assam | The BJP has denied tickets to three sitting veteran parliamentarians in Assam and included four new faces, the deputy speaker of the assembly and a state minister in its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The list of 184 candidates across the country was announced by the party on Thursday evening and it included eight names from Assam.
TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and sitting MP from Nizamabad, K Kavitha has filed nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Nizamabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and sitting MP from Nizamabad, K Kavitha, files nomination papers for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/2LiVQX5pW1— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019
Accusing the Congress party of making false statements, union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the party is quoting fake documents. He said that BS Yeddyurappa has denied the allegations of making payoffs of Rs 1,800 crore to the top BJP leaders. "When the Congress has nothing to say they resort to lies," Prasad said.
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses the media over report which claims that BS Yeddyurappa made payoffs amounting to Rs 1,800 crore to top BJP leaders. He accused the Congress of indulging in 'falsehood'. Prasad questioned Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for not holding a press conference today.
CLICK TO READ | BSP Releases First List of 11 Candidates for LS Polls, Fields Former JDS Leader Danish Ali from Amroha
Local businessman Fazlur Rahman will fight against BJP's Raghav Lakhanpal, who was accused of fanning violence during Saharanpur riots.
Terming the Congress's allegations as irrelevant and false, senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa accused the grand old party of planting the story in the media to gain mileage in the upcoming elections. "Issues raised by Congress leaders are irrelevant and false. I'm discussing with the senior advocates to file a defamation case against the concerned person also," Yeddyurappa said.
'Congress Frustrated With PM Modi's Popularity' | BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa hit back at the Congress saying that the party and its leaders are 'bankrupt of ideas'. "They are frustrated with growing popularity of Modiji. They have lost the battle before it began. I-T Department officials have already proved that the documents are forged and fake," Yeddyurappa said.
Tamil Nadu: Son of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumara and sitting MP from south Chennai, J Jayavardhan files his nomination papers for south Chennai parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/3KgaPb337T— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019
Congress leader Nitin Prasada has discarded speculations of him joining the BJP, news agency ANI reported.
Congress' Jitin Prasada on being asked if he is going to join BJP: There should be some basis for such a question. Why should I answer a hypothetical question? pic.twitter.com/Dv2D0NhUve— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Mayawati Brings Nephew to the Frontline to Woo Youth, Adds Him to List of Star Campaigners
Akash, an MBA graduate from London, made his first public appearance in 2016 when he accompanied Mayawati to Saharanpur. The 24-year-old nephew also shared the stage with her during a rally in Meerut in February 2017.
BSP First List of Candidates | The Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday released its first list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. The party has declared candidates for three scheduled caste seats and the crucial Saharanpur seat, where BJP has fielded Raghav Lakhanpal. JD(S)'s Kunwar Danish Ali, who played an important role in finalising seat sharing between his former party and the Congress in Karnataka, will now fight polls from UP on BSP ticket. Earlier this morning, BSP released a list of 20 star campaigners, which included Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand.
The special press conference by Rahul Gandhi, the announcement of which was doing rounds in media and political circles, was finally addressed by party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. The press conference was deferred twice since morning - originally scheduled to take place at 10am today, and then shifted to 1pm. The press conference commenced at 2pm and it addressed the contents of a diary which places top BJP leaders in bribery case. According to Congress, the diary states that BS Yeddyurappa during his tenure as Karnataka CM allegedly made payouts of over Rs 1,800 crore to the BJP's national leaders such as Jaitley, Gadkari among others.
Congress Spokesperson Surjewala has dimissed speculations of Union MInister Jitin Prasada joining BJP. It was earlier reported that the Congress leader is miffed over not being consulted on distribution of tickets in Sitapur and Lakhimpur-Kheri districts.
Randeep Surjewala, Congress on media reports of Jitin Prasada joining BJP: It is bullshit. pic.twitter.com/6vnUDQef7D— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019
After the Congress, in a press conference exposed details of cash transactions between senior BJP leadership and former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa, the BJP has announced to hold a press conference today at 4pm at BJP HQ. Union Minister, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the press conference responding to the allegations by the Congress party.
|22 Mar, 2019 | ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier
|vs
|PNG
|124/6
20.0 overs
|125/2
15.2 overs
|22 Mar, 2019 | ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier
|PNG
|vs
|PHI
|216/4
20.0 overs
|/
overs
|19 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
|SL
|vs
|SA
|134/7
20.0 overs
|134/8
20.0 overs
|16 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
|SL
|vs
|SA
|225/10
49.3 overs
|135/2
28.0 overs
|16 Mar, 2019 | USA in United Arab Emirates
|UAE
|vs
|USA
|182/7
20.0 overs
|158/6
20.0 overs