Election Tracker LIVE: Sharad Yadav to Contest on RJD Symbol, Kanhaiya Left Out From Bihar Grand Alliance

Election Tracker LIVE: The grand alliance of opposition parties in Bihar announced candidates for all the 40 seats in the state today, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal contesting from 20 seats in the state and Congress agreeing to fight on only nine.The Congress has had to scale down its demands considerably in the state, as it had initially demanded 15 seats in the state, then agreed to 11 and has finally decided on nine. The alliance also has the Upendra Khushwaha’s RLD contesting on five seats, VIP party contesting on three seats and Hindustani Awami Morcha also getting three seats. The seat-sharing deal agreed by the alliance partners would also see the RJD give one seat from its own kitty to the CPI(M).