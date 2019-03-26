Election Tracker LIVE: Shatrughan Sinha, BJP Rebel, Calls Rahul Gandhi's Income Guarantee a 'Masterstroke'

Event Highlights
Sinha, a two-term sitting MP from Patna Sahib, also slammed the BJP for doubting the feasibility of the proposed scheme. “It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/announcement chhal-kapat (skulduggery),” Sinha tweeted.
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is all set to quit the BJP and join the opposition alliance in Bihar, on Tuesday showered praises on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, calling him the "master of situation" and his proposed minimum income guarantee scheme--'NYAY'a "masterstroke".
It's a masterstroke by the 'master of situation', @RahulGandhi - declaring #MinimumIncomeGuarantee scheme. It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/ announcement "chhal kapat".— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 26, 2019
CLICK TO READ | INLD's Abhay Chautala Removed as Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly
Gujjar said the decision was taken as INLD is no longer the second largest party in the state Assembly House.
TDP, CPI, TJS to Back Congress in Telangana | The TDP, CPI and TJS are throwing their weight behind the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, giving the Rahul Gandhi-led party some extra muscle to take on the battle-ready Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). These parties were part of the Congress-led "Prajakutami" (People's Front) in the assembly elections in December last year but, there is no formal alliance for the April 11 Lok Sabha polls among them. The Congress is now contesting all the 17 Lok Sabha seats.
Left Parties Move EC Over Release of PM Biopic | A delegation of the CPI and the CPI(M) has met Election Commission officials and demanded that release of the film based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi be deferred, claiming it to be a "propaganda material". CPI's D Raja and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu met the poll panel officials on Monday and also pointed out serious law and order situations in Tripura and West Bengal. "The delegation had a detailed discussion with the Election Commission on the release of the biopic on PM Narendra Modi. The delegation pointed out that there are well-established precedents on withholding the release of such propaganda materials during the pendency of the elections. The Election Commission, however, was non-committal," a statement from the two Left parties said on Tuesday.
Union minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is adressing a rally in Ghaziabad as a part of BJP's Sankalp Sabha rakes up the Pulwama terror attack in light of Sam Pitroda's comments and says, "While our forces shed their blood at Pulwama, who would've though that the Congress would abandon the people of its country and take sides with Pakistan."
S Irani: Kisne socha tha hamare jawano ka khoon bahega Pulwama mein, aur Congress desh ke sath nahi, Pakistan ke sath khadi ho jaegi, ki Rahul Gandhi ke guru Sam Pitroda kahenge ki Hindustan mein to aisi ghatnaon mein log marte rehte hain lekin Pakistan ko dosh nahi dena chahiye. pic.twitter.com/vAlJN4x9n7— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
BJP releases list of 42 star campaigners for phase one and two of the upcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha from Bihar.
BJP releases list of 42 star campaigners for phase 1 and 2 of #LokSabhaElections2019 from Bihar. pic.twitter.com/xdcS3U9rU7— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
'NYAY Scheme Blueprint for New India' | Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit is currently addressing a press conference in Delhi where she is discussing the recently flagged NYAY scheme of the Congress party that provides minimum income support to the poor families in the country. "It is the blueprint of a new India, we must celebrate this scheme,"she says.
Tollywood film actor Manchu Mohan Babu joins YSR Congress Party in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad.
Tollywood film actor Manchu Mohan Babu joins YSR Congress Party in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/tdlwlifp10— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
CLICK TO READ | In Midnight Surprise, BJP Picks Young Face Tejasvi Over Ananthkumar's Wife from Bengaluru South
Tejasvi, a lawyer, is also the vice-president of the state BJP Yuva Morcha.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu campaigns in Kadapa with National Conference leader Dr.Farooq Abdullah for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu campaigns in Kadapa with National Conference leader Dr.Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/1w0Ypmruos— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
CLICK TO READ | With Caste, Communal Polarisation in Their Armoury, SP-BSP and BJP Set for Battle Royale in West UP
BJP has traditionally been strong in Western UP with an average vote share of 34 percent since 1991 against SP's 29 percent and BSP's 21 percent.
Sam Pitroda to lead Congress' campaign monitoring committee.
Sam Pitroda to lead Congress' campaign monitoring committee— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 26, 2019
Read @ANI story | https://t.co/rZM9P6l4LW pic.twitter.com/Tahir6K1XG
CLICK TO READ | Rahul Gandhi's Proposed Rainbow Alliance Has Some Colours Missing From the Spectrum
Nitish Kumar, the poster boy of the grand alliance, was the first to broach the idea of a mahagathbandhan against the BJP with the Congress.
Continuing his address, Rahul Gandhi slams union minister Arun Jaitley for asking where will the money for the NYAY scheme come from, when the BJP itself has been giving money to businessmen like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. " The PM had promised the people Rs 15 lakh, but that never happened," he says. "I cannot give you Rs 15 lakh but I promise that every poor family will get Rs 72,000" he adds.
NYAY is Our Surgical Strike Against Poverty: Rahul | Rahul Gandhi, who is currently addressing a rally in Rajasthan, promises that the Congress government will give Rs 72,000 per anum to 20% of the country's poor. "I guaruntee you that with the NYAY scheme, I will bring justice to the poor and give them their due. I will make sure that every poor family has the money in the bank account," he says. Gandhi then alleges the BJP of destroying the poor. "BJP wants to destroy the poor, Congress wants to destroy poverty," he says, further declaring that the minimum income guaruntee scheme is the Congress' "surgical strike against poverty".
Nitin Gadkari Declares Assests Worth Rs 25 Crore | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 25.12 crore in an affidavit filed along with his nomination papers for the Nagpur parliamentary constituency. Gadkari filed his papers for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat on Monday. Polling in the constituency will be held on April 11.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.
Rahul Gandhi in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan: He (PM) says, 'Main Chowkidaar Hoon'. He didn't say whose chowkidaar he is? Have you seen a chowkidaar at a farmer's home? Have you seen a chowkidaar at home of an unemployed youth? Have you seen a chowkidaar at the home of Anil Ambani? pic.twitter.com/3beFKoUPNK— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
Actor Sanjay Dutt has denied reports that he would be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The actor took to Twitter to clear the air surrounding the reports that claimed he was set to follow in his father, late actor-Congress MP Sunil Dutt's foosteps and contest polls from Ghaziabad.
The rumor about me contesting for the Loksabha elections is not true. I stand with my country and in full support for my sister @PriyaDutt_INC. I urge everyone to come out in maximum numbers and cast their vote for our nation! 🇮🇳— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 25, 2019
Jaya Prada Joins BJP, to Contest from Rapmur | Veteran actor and former MP Jaya Prada has been formally inducted to the BJP and will be contesting from Rampur in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In 2004 general elections, the former Samajwadi Party leader had contested from the same constituency and registered a thumping victory with a margin of more than 85000 votes.
Congress leader Saanjay Nirupam in a press conference, confirms that he has been removed from the post of Mumbai Congress chief and replaced by Millind Deora. "I am an aggressive worker and I have worked relentlessly despite facing opposition," he says, adding that he will continue to work with the Congress in order to address the issues of the people of his constituency. In the end, Nirupam congratulates Deora and says that he is certain that he will do well. "People have great expectations from him," he adds.
Akhilesh Yadav announces that the Nishad Party and the Janvadi Party(Socialist) are now a part of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav: Nishad Party and Janvadi Party (Socialist) are now a part of Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in Uttar Pradesh. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/O2VnqPb1Rl— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2019
Leading the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Delhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh is currently addressing a rally here, where he has once again rattled the Chowkidar Chor Hai jibe of the Congress.
Union Minister & BJP leader Rajnath Singh at a public rally in Delhi: Chowkidar chorr nahi, Chowkidar pure hai. Chowkidar ka dobara PM banana sure hai, desh ki samasyaon ka woh hi cure hai. pic.twitter.com/5hcvCV6M96— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said the proposed income scheme of the Congress was the party’s “surgical strike” on poverty, even as he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lobbying for industrialists. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan, Gandhi said, “The Prime Minister says ‘Main Chowkidar Hoon'. He didn't say whose chowkidaar he is. Have you seen a chowkidaar at a farmer's home? Have you seen a chowkidaar at the home of an unemployed youth?” The Congress chief will speak at the Khel Sankul Ground in Bundi and later in the evening, address the Shakti Booth Workers Meeting at Ramleela Ground in Jaipur.
Meanwhile, the Nishad Party today became the fourth constituent of the Gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh as it joined hands with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Veteran actor Jaya Prada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and said she had pledged her life to the service of the party.
Political parties have swung into action as today is the last day of filing nominations for the second phase of polling. So far, the BJP has released nine lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while Congress announced its eleventh list of candidates on Monday.
In a boost to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to cobble together a federal front, several national leaders will join the TDP’s election campaign in the coming days. Today, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah will participate in election campaign along with Naidu. Abdullah will address public meetings in Kadapa and at Allagadda in Kurnool district.
The opposition parties will also address a presser on demonetisation at 1pm which will be attended by leaders across political parties.
Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Amethi and Rae Bareli on 27th and 28th March and Ayodhya on 29th March. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the election campaign of BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan in Thiruvananthapuram today. Sitharaman will inaugurate the campaign of the party candidate, who was also former governor of Mizoram, at E K Nayanar Park, Putharikkandam, at 5pm. The Minister will also inaugurate the election committee office of BJP at PRS Krishna, Ambuja Vilasam Road, at 4pm.
-
25 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs RR 184/420.0 overs /oversKings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs MI 213/620.0 overs /oversDelhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 198/220.0 overs 137/1015.4 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE PAK vs AUS 284/750.0 overs 285/247.5 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KKR 181/320.0 overs 183/419.4 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets