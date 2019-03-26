Election Tracker LIVE: Shatrughan Sinha, BJP Rebel, Calls Rahul Gandhi's Income Guarantee a 'Masterstroke'



Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said the proposed income scheme of the Congress was the party’s “surgical strike” on poverty, even as he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lobbying for industrialists. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan, Gandhi said, “The Prime Minister says ‘Main Chowkidar Hoon'. He didn't say whose chowkidaar he is. Have you seen a chowkidaar at a farmer's home? Have you seen a chowkidaar at the home of an unemployed youth?” The Congress chief will speak at the Khel Sankul Ground in Bundi and later in the evening, address the Shakti Booth Workers Meeting at Ramleela Ground in Jaipur.



Meanwhile, the Nishad Party today became the fourth constituent of the Gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh as it joined hands with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Veteran actor Jaya Prada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and said she had pledged her life to the service of the party.



Political parties have swung into action as today is the last day of filing nominations for the second phase of polling. So far, the BJP has released nine lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while Congress announced its eleventh list of candidates on Monday.



In a boost to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to cobble together a federal front, several national leaders will join the TDP’s election campaign in the coming days. Today, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah will participate in election campaign along with Naidu. Abdullah will address public meetings in Kadapa and at Allagadda in Kurnool district.



The opposition parties will also address a presser on demonetisation at 1pm which will be attended by leaders across political parties.



Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Amethi and Rae Bareli on 27th and 28th March and Ayodhya on 29th March. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.



Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the election campaign of BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan in Thiruvananthapuram today. Sitharaman will inaugurate the campaign of the party candidate, who was also former governor of Mizoram, at E K Nayanar Park, Putharikkandam, at 5pm. The Minister will also inaugurate the election committee office of BJP at PRS Krishna, Ambuja Vilasam Road, at 4pm.

