Election Tracker LIVE: Showdown in Andhra as PM Modi Arrives for 1st Visit Since Chandrababu's Divorce from NDA

Multiple protests in and around Vijayawada. These protests are organised by the TDP party leaders. The party has decided to protest against PM’s visit to Andhra Pradesh. Cabinet Ministers are also wearing black today and protesting against Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh. The TDP has officially organised these protests.
Event Highlights
The anti-Modi posters came up on Saturday evening, after the prime minister faced protests by Citizenship Bill agitators during his visit in Assam. The posters of "No more Modi", "Modi is a Mistake" and "Modi never again" were spotted in different areas of the state.
Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport - where Modi will land at 10 am were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit.
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said his party is determined to make the PM’s programme successful and is making necessary arrangements for it. “We are ready to face any kind of challenges and know how to counter them. We have given many things to this state. The TDP is unnecessarily blaming and doing political drama. People can decide themselves,” Rao said, adding that CM Naidu of trying to provoke the people for a special status. Modi will reach Guntur on Sunday to unveil several projects at Yetukar Bypass. Thereafter, he will participate in a public meeting organised by the BJP.
A 'dark' day for state: CM Naidu reacts to PM's visit | Reacting to PM Modi's visit, CM Naidu said that Sunday would be a 'bad day' and a 'dark day' for the state and asked the TDP cadre to sport yellow and black shirts besides releasing black and yellow balloons into the sky as a mark of protest against the prime minister's visit. Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport — where Modi will land at 10 am were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit. The BJP lodged a complaint with police seeking action against those who put up the hoardings against the Prime Minister.
As PM Narendra Modi gears up to visit Andhra Pradesh for the first visit after the ruling TDP severed its ties with the BJP, posters slamming the prime minister have come up on streets. While the saffron party is leaving no stone unturned to make the event a success, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's party has planned major protests across the state. The anti-Modi posters came up on Saturday evening, after the prime minister faced protests by Citizenship Bill agitators during his visit in Assam.
Reacting to PM Modi's visit, CM Naidu said that Sunday would be a 'bad day' and a 'dark day' for the state and asked the TDP cadre to sport yellow and black shirts besides releasing black and yellow balloons into the sky as a mark of protest against the prime minister's visit.
Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport — where Modi will land at 10 am were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit. The BJP lodged a complaint with police seeking action against those who put up the hoardings against the Prime Minister.
The party leadership in Andhra Pradesh is making efforts to ensure that the prime minister turns out to be a successful.
After the bitter experience of BJP national president Amit Shah’s recent road show in Srikakulam district’s Palasa, where only a few people turned up, the state leadership is making efforts to ensure history is not repeated.
Besides addressing the public meeting of the BJP, the Prime Minister will dedicate two petroleum and gas projects worth Rs 6,825 crore to the nation. He will also lay the foundation-stone through remote control system for construction of a coastal terminal of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Krishnapatnam in SPS Nellore district.
This will be built at a cost of Rs 2,280 crore, according to BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao. The two projects the Prime Minister would dedicate to the nation include ONGC's Vasishta Gas Field in the Krishna-Godavari basin, set up at a cost of Rs 5,700 crore, and a storage facility of ISPRL, an undertaking of Petroleum Ministry, built at a cost of Rs 1,125 crore, the MP said.
