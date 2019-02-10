Election Tracker LIVE: Showdown in Andhra as PM Modi Arrives for 1st Visit Since Chandrababu's Divorce from NDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets crowd at a road show in Varanasi (File photo: PTI)



Reacting to PM Modi's visit, CM Naidu said that Sunday would be a 'bad day' and a 'dark day' for the state and asked the TDP cadre to sport yellow and black shirts besides releasing black and yellow balloons into the sky as a mark of protest against the prime minister's visit.



Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport — where Modi will land at 10 am were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit. The BJP lodged a complaint with police seeking action against those who put up the hoardings against the Prime Minister.



The party leadership in Andhra Pradesh is making efforts to ensure that the prime minister turns out to be a successful.



After the bitter experience of BJP national president Amit Shah’s recent road show in Srikakulam district’s Palasa, where only a few people turned up, the state leadership is making efforts to ensure history is not repeated.



Besides addressing the public meeting of the BJP, the Prime Minister will dedicate two petroleum and gas projects worth Rs 6,825 crore to the nation. He will also lay the foundation-stone through remote control system for construction of a coastal terminal of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Krishnapatnam in SPS Nellore district.



This will be built at a cost of Rs 2,280 crore, according to BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao. The two projects the Prime Minister would dedicate to the nation include ONGC's Vasishta Gas Field in the Krishna-Godavari basin, set up at a cost of Rs 5,700 crore, and a storage facility of ISPRL, an undertaking of Petroleum Ministry, built at a cost of Rs 1,125 crore, the MP said.





