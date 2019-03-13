Election Tracker LIVE: Single Biggest Issue for 2019 Polls is Unemployment, Says Rahul Gandhi

The BJP leader says, "It is Rahul Gandhi to answer instead of hiding behind Robert Vadra what is his connection with Sanjay Bhandari.Hence, the nation has come to a conclusion, that Rahul Gandhi's intervention in the defence preparedness of our country stems from his pursuit not only of individual politics but his personal commercial interests, his personal family interests."
Event Highlights
Meanwhile, leaders of a prospective Bihar Mahagathbandhan will meet in the Capital today to finalise a seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet the Election Commission to request that polls in West Bengal be held under the supervision of central forces as they do not trust the police in the state.
Smriti Irani Launches Attack at Rahul Gandhi in Press Briefing | Textiles Minister Smriti Irani at a press briefing cites reports which link Rahul Gandhi with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. "In the past 24 hours, the facts that have come out in news, indicates how Gandhi-Vadra family has described "parivarik brashtachar," she says. The report by OpIndia, which Irani was referring to, talks about the possible connection between Bhandari, an aide of Robert Vadra, with the Congress chief through a set of land deals.
Smriti Irani: In the past 24 hours, the facts that have come out in news, indicates how Gandhi-Vadra family has described "parivarik brashtachar" pic.twitter.com/QJlTwfq3sP— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019
The leaders of the ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi have gathered to burn the 2014 manifesto of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to honour the promises mentioned in it. The party has particularly highlighted the BJP's 2014 promise to grant full statehood to Delhi, one which remains unfulfilled. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been demanding that the state be granted full statehood and in February and had also planned to go on an indefinite hunger strike.
Kejriwal Asks Congress to Consider Pre-Poll Alliance in Haryana | Meanwhile Delhi CM and Aam Admi Party chief has asked the Congress to consider forming a pre-poll alliance in Haryana. "People of the country want to beat Amit Shah and Modi ji. If JJP, AAP and Congress fight in Haryana, the BJP will lose on 10 seats in Haryana. Rahul Gandhi ji consider this," he tweeted.
देश के लोग अमित शाह और मोदी जी की जोड़ी को हराना चाहते हैं। अगर हरियाणा में JJP, AAP और कांग्रेस साथ लड़ते हैं तो हरियाणा की दसों सीटों पर भाजपा हारेगी। राहुल गांधी जी इस पर विचार करें।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 13, 2019
On their alliance strategy in several states, the Congress leader says, "We have firmed up in a number of states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand. Talks on alliance in Bihar have practically concluded, conversation on alliance in J&K is close to the final stages."
Congress President Rahul Gandhi: Alliances have firmed up in a number of states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand. Talks on alliance in Bihar have practically concluded, conversation on alliance in J&K is close to the final stages. pic.twitter.com/t76UV041rd— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019
Listing out their demands to the Election Commission Prasad says,"We have demanded that the state of West Bengal should be declared as super-sensitive state. We've also demanded that central forces should be deployed at all polling booths."
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad after BJP delegation meeting with Election Commission in Delhi today: We have demanded that the state of West Bengal should be declared as super-sensitive state. We've also demanded that central forces should be deployed at all polling booths. pic.twitter.com/PQSp60dIQl— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019
BJP Knocks on EC's Door | Ravi Shankar Prasad is addressing reporters at the Election Commission in the national capital following a meeting between the BJP delegation and the Election Commission. Prasad confirms that the BJP has asked the EC ensure fair elections in West Bengal. The party has demanded an observer in the state as Prasad alleges that "the media doesn't have freedom in the state".
In his informal interaction with the students, Gandhi brings up the issue of the Rafale deal and reiterated his allegations about the pricing of the aircraft and the process. "I will be the first person to say it... investigate Robert Vadra but also investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he says.
'I Genuinely Feel Love For PM Modi' Says Congress Chief | Rahul Gandhi when asked why he hugged PM Modi says, "I was watching the PM giving the speech. I don't have any animosity towards him. I could see the PM was very angry and was speaking against the Congress party. But, inside me I was feeling affection for him. This man is not able to see the beauty of the world. So I thought that atleast my part my side I should show affection. I genuinely feel love for the man."
"The moment PM Modi came to power he made a big mistake...he allied with the PDP which has ideologies that are opposite to India...Kashmir is burning today because of PM Modi's policies...you can't fight terror with on off-policy we need a strategy...42 jawans lost their lives in Pulwama, its the govt's job to protect its people," Gandhi says over the Kashmir issue.
In a scathing attack at PM Modi he says, "How many of you have had the opportunity to ask him 'Mr Prime Minister what do you think about education? What do you think about this? What do you think about that?' Why doesn't Prime Minister have the guts to stand in front of 3000 women & be questioned by them?"
Rahul Gandhi: How many of you have had the opportunity to ask him 'Mr Prime Minister what do you think about education? What do you think about this? What do you think about that?' Why doesn't Prime Minister have the guts to stand in front of 3000 women & be questioned by them? https://t.co/4IGfewUl0L— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019
Gandhi also outlined his party's plans regarding the economy if they are voted to power, "You can't have a fearful atmosphere in the country and expect economic growth. We feel that the GST is too complicated - there are five different layers of tax which makes life very difficult. We are going to reform the GST and make it once a single tax." Referring to Nirav Modi, Anil Ambani, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi, Gandhi said," We also want to take the money that is going to 15-17 people like Nirav Modi and open the banking system to entrepreneurs like you. How many jobs do you think Nirav Modi created for India?"
Rahul Gandhi in Chennai | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is at an event in Chennai's Stella Maris College, says, "There is currently an ideological battle going in India. It's sharply divided b/w two ideologies. One ideology is a unifying ideology which says that all people of the country should live together & shouldn't be dominated by one idea.... The other ideology represented by the current govt&PM where they believe that one idea should be imposed on our country. They have a particular view about role of women in our society, different languages&cultures are inferior to one centralising culture and idea,"
Rahul Gandhi at Stella Maris College, Chennai: There is currently an ideological battle going in India. It's sharply divided b/w two ideologies. One ideology is a unifying ideology which says that all people of the country should live together & shouldn't be dominated by one idea pic.twitter.com/cFJT5Rb66q— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019
Bihar Grand Alliance Leader to Meet Today| Meanwhile, the leaders of the Bihar Mahagathbandhan are gearing up to thrash out the seat-sharing arrangement in the national capital today. The talks would be centered around a tentative formula wherein the Rashtriya Janata Dal will get the lions share of 17 seats, followed by 11 seats for the Congress and four for the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party. The Hindustani Awam Morcha, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Vikashsheel Insaan Party would get one seat each, according to PTI sources.
CLICK TO READ | 'It's Complicated': Militancy-hit Anantnag Constituency in J&K Will Witness 3-Phase Polling
The events unfolding in and around the state - the issue of national security to be more precise - over the last one month has become the central plank in the BJP's campaign.
The Election Commission on Sunday had announced that South Kashmir region of J&K will have elections in three phases in Anantnag. "We will have to carry out three phases of election for just one constituency of Anantnag. So you can imagine how complicated it is,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said. This is unprecedented given that a three-phase election has never been held in a single constituency.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi takes a dig at BJP over the delay of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. "What is the real reason behind the ECI conducting elections for Anantnag seat in three phases. How is it that the security situation allows LS elections to be conducted, but not Assembly Elections?" he asked.
Samajawadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, however, lauded PM Modi's efforts to increase voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "It was heartening that Prime Minister is also appealing #MahaGathbandhan to #MahaParivartan. I also request all Indian citizens to vote in the maximum number and select the new Prime Minister," he tweeted.
दिल ख़ुश हुआ कि प्रधान मंत्री जी भी #MahaGathbandhan से #MahaParivartan की अपील कर रहे हैं। मैं भी सभी भारतीय नागरिकों से अनुरोध करता हूँ कि ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा संख्या में मतदान करें और नया प्रधान मंत्री चुनें। https://t.co/8BsWOdClud— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 13, 2019
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's Omar Abdullah while appreciating Modi's appeal hit out at the Prime Minister over the cancellation of the simultaneous Assembly polls in the state.
"Dear @narendramodi Sahib, it is good to see you appealing to famous people to increase voter turnout however at the same time your government has consciously disenfranchised people in J&K by not holding Assembly elections on time," he tweeted.
Dear @narendramodi Sahib, it is good to see you appealing to famous people to increase voter turnout however at the same time your government has consciously disenfranchised people in J&K by not holding Assembly elections on time.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 13, 2019
Modi also appealed to luminaries across several fields, including film, media, sports and business, to do their bit to encourage people to participate in the elections. The list included RN Tata, badminton player PV Sindhu, actor Ranveer Singh and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Dear @RNTata2000, @anandmahindra and @ashishchauhan,— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
India wins when our democracy gets strengthened.
Ensuring maximum participation in voting is the perfect way to strengthen democracy.
Can we all make this happen?
PM Modi's Appeal For Increased Voter Participation | Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has urged political leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP president Sharad Pawar and BSP chief Mayawati, to encourage increased voter participation. "A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric....Let us strive to create an atmosphere where maximum voting can take place.," he wrote in a series of tweets.
I appeal to @RahulGandhi, @MamataOfficial, @PawarSpeaks, @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @yadavtejashwi and @mkstalin to encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi's speech came in the backdrop of top Congress leadership gathered in PM Modi's home turf, Ahmedabad on Tuesday to pay their respect to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram here, ahead of launching the party's poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress, at its meeting of the working committee-- the highest decision-making body, later in the day gave the final shape to its strategy for the general elections. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held at Vallabhbhai Patel's national memorial here.
Meanwhile, in her first political rally after being given a key party post, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government in the Prime Minister’s home turf of Gujarat over “unfulfilled” promises and expressing her displeasure over the current situation in the country. Priyanka, who officially joined the Congress and was made AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (east) on January 23, had her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi by her side as she addressed her first rally in Gandhinagar.
ALSO READ | Mamata Reserves 41% Lok Sabha Seats For Women; Drops Hints of Campaigning Against Modi in Varanasi
Expressing confidence that the Trinamool Congress would win all the 42 seats in Bengal, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her 'Modi hatao desh bachao' slogan.
Political parties have begun their campaigning and preparations for the elections in full swing after the Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha and state polls. The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday, kick-starting a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Narendra Modi government amid the opposition’s efforts for a united fight to unseat it.
The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.
Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said. Elections for Jammu and Kashmir assembly have been deferred, the EC said citing security reasons. The state has been under President's Rule after the ruling alliance between the BJP and People’s Democratic Party fell apart last year.
-
11 Mar, 2019 | England in West Indies WI vs ENG 71/1013.0 overs 72/210.3 oversEngland beat West Indies by 8 wickets
-
10 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 358/950.0 overs 359/647.5 oversAustralia beat India by 4 wickets
-
10 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 331/550.0 overs 121/524.0 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
-
10 Mar, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India AFG vs IRE 216/650.0 overs 219/547.2 oversIreland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
-
09 Mar, 2019 | England in West Indies ENG vs WI 182/620.0 overs 45/1011.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 137 runs