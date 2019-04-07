Election Tracker LIVE: PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray to Share Stage at First Joint Rally in Ausa

Election Tracker LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the stage with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at Ausa in Maharashtra on April 9, the first joint rally after the two parties buried their differences and decided to continue with their alliance. According to sources, the Sena, unhappy with the PM addressing rallies in Maharashtra alone so far, had pitched for the joint rally.
The SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, will kick off its joint campaign for the coming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, holding its first rally in Saharanpur's Deoband. The top leaders of the parties will address the Deoband meeting just days before Saharanpur and seven other western UP constituencies go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.
Apr 7, 2019 10:14 am (IST)
A virtual face-off is expected between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. PM Modi will be addressing a rally in Bengal's Coochbehar, while Mamata will address two back-to-back rallies at Jalpaiguri and in Alipurduar today.
The Election Commission has continued to demand for more power and reforms even though it has always been either rejected or pushed inside voluminous files.
Apr 7, 2019 10:06 am (IST)
In Arunachal Pradesh, the authorities have seized 70,226 bottles of beer, 28,181 bottles of liquor, over 800 bottles of wine and more than 144 bottles of country liquor. According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Arunachal Pradesh, the total value of the seized cash and liquor is estimated to be over Rs 5 crore. Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, Sriram Taranikanti said that Rs 1.38 crore of illegal cash have been seized so far.
Apr 7, 2019 10:06 am (IST)
With the Lok Sabha elections drawing closer, some of the northeastern states seem to be high on spirits while cash seizures too have been reported from these states. In Nagaland, the flying squads and state police officers have so far seized 62,665 litre of liquor and illegal cash of over Rs 91 lakh till Saturday since the imposition of the model code of conduct on March 12. The law enforces in Assam have so far seized 1,17,935.46 litre of liquor valued at over Rs 7 lakh. Illegal cash of over Rs 7 crore have been seized by the officials between March 12 and Saturday.
Apr 7, 2019 10:05 am (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah is expected to visit Odisha today. He will release party's election manifesto in Odia language in Bhubaneswar. Later, Shah will address election rallies in Baragarh and Polosara in Odisha
Apr 7, 2019 9:58 am (IST)
Visuals from official premises of Praveen Kakkar, OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM, where income-tax officials are conducting a raid in Indore.
Indore: Visuals from official premises of Praveen Kakkar, OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM, where income-tax officials are conducting a raid.
I-T sleuths are conducting raids across various locations in Bhopal, Indore, Goa and Delhi.
Pictures provided by Income-Tax Sources of cash recovered during raid at residential premises of Prateek Joshi in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. I-T searches are underway at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, Goa and Delhi.
According to sources, raids were simultaneously conducted at the six more locations connected to the CM's aides in Bhopal and Delhi. The raids are currently underway.
Apr 7, 2019 9:16 am (IST)
Amid rumours of NCP's Jaidatta Kshirsagar, sitting MLA from Beed, joining the BJP, he met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Saturday night. The meeting has caused turmoil in Sharad Pawar's NCP. Kshirsagar had earlier appealed the people of his constituency to vote for the BJP. According to sources Kshirsagar will resign from the NCP by 30 April, and will join the Shiv Sena.
Apr 7, 2019 9:05 am (IST)
The Income Tax department has carried out raids at the residence of Kamal Nath's aide in Indore. The I-T sleuths have recovered a cash of Rs 9 crore from his house. The raids were carried out across 60 locations.
Hitting out at the upper caste groups, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the 10% of the total population owns more than 60% of the country's wealth.
Apr 7, 2019 8:58 am (IST)
With just days left for polling in UP's Saharnpur, villagers from Manoharpur village of the constituency are boycotting polls citing lack of development. "There are many issues relating to electricity,water & roads. No politician has visited the village to address our issues.We need written assurance else we won't vote" the locals said.
Villagers from Manoharpur in Saharanpur LS constituency have decided to boycott polls over 'no development', say,"There are many issues relating to electricity,water & roads. No politician has visited the village to address our issues.We need written assurance else we won't vote"
As Deoband gears up to host the first joint rally by the SP-BSP combine,the locals have said that the Muslim community should not be used as a political tool. "It's a peace loving city. Politicians should provide better education & more employment opportunities for Muslims in the country.Everyone should be treated equally.Muslim community should not be used as a political tool during polls," locals were quoted as saying by the ANI.
Apr 7, 2019 8:51 am (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray and Narendra Modi will hold a joint rally in Ausa on April 9. This will be the first joint rally of both the leaders in Maharashtra. The bonhomie between the two parties was witnessed when Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray accompanied Amit Shah as he filed his nomination papers from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Now, Uddhav and Modi will share dais on 9 April for campaigning in Osmanabad constituency.
The region has given three prime ministers to the country - Indira Gandhi who represented the Rae Bareli constituency, VP Singh, who was elected from Fatehpur constituency and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow.
Apr 7, 2019 8:43 am (IST)
With a population accounting for nearly a quarter of the electorate, the Scheduled Castes — including Dalits — have a substantial influence over the electoral outcomes in the region. On top of this, Awadh constitutes roughly 15-20 per cent of Muslim population as per Census 2011 data. With BSP’s vote base among the SCs and SP having influence among Muslim voters, the newly-forged SP-BSP alliance would look to consolidate this vote, with Congress also staking a claim over a share of it since it has been left out of the alliance.
Apr 7, 2019 8:43 am (IST)
The west UP, where the SP-BSP combine is starting its election campaign from, constitutes 27 parliamentary constituencies. To put this into perspective, consider the fact that Awadh has more number of Lok Sabha seats than some of the bigger states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat. The region has been a BJP stronghold and it had won 24 seats here in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Apr 7, 2019 8:34 am (IST)
Earlier, BJP leader and minorities affairs minister Mukhtar Abbad Naqvi said those who failed in the Congress-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, are now undertaking the "acid test" through the SP-BSP alliance. "But neither their chemistry nor their physics match," Mr Naqvi was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.
Imran Masood is being seen as a tough contender against BJP and BSP-SP joint candidate Haji Fazlur Rehman. The motive of the Deoband rally will be to prevent the exodus of minority votes to Congress kitty.
Apr 7, 2019 8:14 am (IST)
Yadav and Mayawati had together drawn up a strategy to start the campaign during 'Navratri', which began Saturday, from western UP, a leader said. The SP and the BSP, which announced their alliance in January, will contest on 37 and 38 seats respectively. The RLD will fight on three seats. The alliance has decided not to field candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Yadav, Mayawati and RLD's Ajit Singh will address 11 joint rallies between April 7 and May 16
Apr 7, 2019 8:12 am (IST)
The joint The SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh comes just days ahead of polling in Saharanpur and seven other constituencies in the western part of the state. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Ajit Singh and RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary will also attend the rally, party spokespersons said. This will be the first joint public meeting by the three parties after they formed the alliance to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.
Apr 7, 2019 7:45 am (IST)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to hold public meetings in Saharanpur, Shamli and Saharanpur today.
Apr 7, 2019 7:44 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will be addressing election rallies in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur. PM Modi had started his campaign in northeast from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on March 30 and had criticised the Congress policies for the trouble there.
Apr 7, 2019 7:37 am (IST)
Although the choice of the location for the first SP-BSP rally might raise questions, Deoband's selection is more to do with local factors of Sahranpur. Congress's Imran Masood is being seen as a tough contender against BJP and BSP-SP joint candidate Haji Fazlur Rehman. The motive of the Deoband rally will be to prevent the exodus of minority votes to the Congress kitty.
Apr 7, 2019 7:37 am (IST)
Rashtriya Lok Dal president Ajit Singh and vice-president Jayant Chaudhary are also expected to attend the rally, which is scheduled to be held near Jamia Tibbiya Medical College in the west UP town.
Apr 7, 2019 7:35 am (IST)
Uttar Pradesh's Deoband is set to witness a high-voltage campaign today with foe-turned-friends holding their first joint rally in the area. The public meeting by BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav comes just four days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11.
