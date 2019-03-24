Election Tracker LIVE: SP Releases Candidate List, Akhilesh Yadav to Contest from Father's Seat Azamgarh

File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav(PTI photo).



Besides the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’, the BJP and Shiv Sena will kick-start their political campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections from today. Both the parties will hold their first joint rally in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Their four smaller allies will also be a part of the rally. During the rally, which will be closely watched in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena is expected to announce the names of two of its remaining candidates on Palghar and Satara seats.



The BJP is keen to put up a united front at a time when the Opposition hasn’t yet announced the details of the seat-sharing formula. It will also be important to watch the stand of the smaller allies. During the rally, some leaders from other parties are expected to publicly join the BJP-Sena alliance.



The suspense over Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency continues. On Saturday, rumours were rife that Congress workers in Kerala have requested their party chief to contest from the constituency. However, Rahul is yet to decide on the matter.



Further, Adityanath will also begin his 2019 Lok Sabha elections campaign from Saharanpur district today. The CM will address a public rally at 1 pm at the Shakumbhari Devi temple.



Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is set to release the names of remaining candidates and will also reveal their manifesto. Haasan will address a press conference at 6pm in Coimbatore and will likely put an end to the suspense over his nomination.

