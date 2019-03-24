Election Tracker LIVE: SP Releases Candidate List, Akhilesh Yadav to Contest from Father's Seat Azamgarh

Election Tracker LIVE: The Samajwadi Party today announced that its chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Azamgarh, while Azam Khan will contest from Rampur. The party also put out its list of star campaigners, which surprisingly did not feature SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party will launch its massive election campaign blitzkrieg with the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ today, with party stalwarts travelling across the country to address rallies in different Lok Sabha constituencies. Party national president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the sabha in Agra, home minister Rajnath Singh will hold the fort in Lucknow and Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, his own constituency. Minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj will address the sabha in Gautam Buddha Nagar.
Mar 24, 2019 11:04 am (IST)
CM Yogi Janitor of the Rich, Says Priyanka | Slamming the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, Congress East UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted about the plight of sugarcane farmers in the state. In her tweet, she said that the UP government does not take responsibility of the farmers' due payment and the CM serves as "a janitor only for the rich."
गन्ना किसानों के परिवार दिनरात मेहनत करते हैं। मगर उप्र सरकार उनके भुगतान का भी जिम्मा नहीं लेती। किसानों का 10000 करोड़ बकाया मतलब उनके बच्चों की शिक्षा, भोजन, स्वास्थ्य और अगली फसल सबकुछ ठप्प हो जाता है। यह चौकीदार सिर्फ अमीरों की ड्यूटी करते हैं, गरीबों की इन्हें परवाह नहीं। pic.twitter.com/LIBbwamdrS
SP vs Congress Poll Tactics in UP | It is interesting to note that Azamgarh was won by Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. This year, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Mulayam Singh from Mainpuri and replaced him with son Akhilesh in Azamgarh. On the other hand, Azam Khan is a strongman of Rampur constituency. The SP is seemingly mobilising minorities as the Congress is fielding Muslim faces in Western UP.
Mar 24, 2019 10:47 am (IST)
Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav Missing from SP Campaigners' List | Samajwadi Party has released its list of star campaigners with Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan included in the list. Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's name not was absent.
Mar 24, 2019 10:29 am (IST)
Akhilesh to Contest from Azamgarh | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Azamgarh seat in Uttar Pradesh and veteran Azam Khan to contest from Rampur constituency as SP releases its list of candidates.
Mar 24, 2019 10:11 am (IST)
BJP Shifts Narendra Singh Tomar to Morena | Apprehensive of dissent among party cadre, Union minister and Gwalior MP Narendra Singh Tomar has been shifted to Morena as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named 15 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh in its first list for the state. It was widely speculated that Tomar, apprehensive of dissent in Gwalior where he won in 2014, could shift base to Morena, which was earlier represented by Anup Mishra — nephew of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Mar 24, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
Disgruntled BJP Supporters to Opt for NOTA? | Locals in Sisoli village held mahapanchayat yesterday and decided to opt for NOTA if BJP fields sitting MP Rajendra Agrawal in the Lok Sabha constituency. The locals have claimed that to be BJP supporters but if the party fields Agrawal, then they will use NOTA. "He doesn't visit any village. There's no development here," the locals said.
While Naidu filed his nomination for the Kuppam assembly seat in his native Chittoor district, Lokesh filed his papers for Mangalagiri seat in the state capital region Amaravati.
Mar 24, 2019 9:48 am (IST)
Eyebrows were raised when AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam's son Ravindranathkumar was given a ticket from Theni constituency but the party stoutly defended the candidature, saying he has been rewarded for loyalty and hardwork. Though both the Dravidian majors are facing questions on family politics, the ruling party especially finds itself in the dock since its late leader J Jayalalithaa had often used it to target her party's archrival DMK. The two parties are contesting from 20 seats each, after having allotted the rest 19 seats among their allies. Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 18 in a single phase polling. Political observers point out that dynasty politics has often dominated the DMK, with its late chief M Karunanidhi's children--MK Stalin (incumbent party president), former leader M K Alagiri and Kanimozhi being involved in active politics.
Mar 24, 2019 9:43 am (IST)
AIADMK Going DMK Way in Dynastic Politics | The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, which has for long attacked the DMK for dynastic politics, has drawn criticism for nominating sons of its leaders including O Panneerselvam for the April 18 Lok Sabha polls. Among DMK's 20 candidates, six are children of prominent leaders while the AIADMK has allotted four of the 20 seats to wards of party leaders. Both the DMK and the AIADMK, however, contend that only hardwork and loyalty of the candidates have been recognised and they cannot be denied ticket just because of the stature of their kin.
Local Congress leaders claim they are expecting a surprise candidate from the constituency and the party high command has decided to wait and watch amid the speculation.
Mar 24, 2019 9:20 am (IST)
BJP-Shiv Sena Joint Rally Today | Besides the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’, the BJP and Shiv Sena will kick-start their political campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections from today. Both the parties will hold their first joint rally in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Their four smaller allies will also be a part of the rally. During the rally, which will be closely watched in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena is expected to announce the names of two of its remaining candidates on Palghar and Satara seats.
Mar 24, 2019 9:16 am (IST)
Suspense Lingers | Meanwhile, the suspense over Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency continues. On Saturday, rumours were rife that Congress workers in Kerala have requested their party chief to contest from the constituency. However, Rahul is yet to decide on the matter.
Mar 24, 2019 9:14 am (IST)
Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan to Rally in Bhopal | Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot will reach Ujjain to campaign through the Sankalp Sabha. Narendra Singh Tomar will in Gwalior and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Rampur to kick off the Sabha. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan will address the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Bhopal.
Mar 24, 2019 9:10 am (IST)
Defence Minister to Rally in Hyderabad | Union Minister Piyush Goyal will address the Sankalp Sabha in Bareilly. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will travel to Bhilwara and Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Cuttack to address rallies in Rajasthan and Odisha respectively. Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will rally in Kanpur and Hyderabad respectively.
Mar 24, 2019 8:59 am (IST)
Gadkari in Nagpur, Swaraj in Gautam Buddha Nagar | Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will reach his own constituency, Nagpur where he will address the Vijay Sankalp Sabha. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will hold rally in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the Sabha in Patna. He is also the BJP's candidate for Patna Sahib after replacing Shatrughan Sinha. Union Minister Health Minister JP Nadda will be in UP's Sambhal to address the massive rally.
Mar 24, 2019 8:42 am (IST)
BJP's Mammoth Rally to Begin Today | BJP will launch its massive campaign for Lok Sabha elections through "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" today across the country. BJP President Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party will address the "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" in different Lok Sabha constituencies of India. Shah will address the Sabha in Agra and Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany Amit Shah to Agra to adddress the Vijay Sankalp Sabha. Later in the day, the CM will reach Saharanpur to address another rally today at 1 pm.
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav(PTI photo).
The BJP is keen to put up a united front at a time when the Opposition hasn’t yet announced the details of the seat-sharing formula. It will also be important to watch the stand of the smaller allies. During the rally, some leaders from other parties are expected to publicly join the BJP-Sena alliance.
Further, Adityanath will also begin his 2019 Lok Sabha elections campaign from Saharanpur district today. The CM will address a public rally at 1 pm at the Shakumbhari Devi temple.
Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is set to release the names of remaining candidates and will also reveal their manifesto. Haasan will address a press conference at 6pm in Coimbatore and will likely put an end to the suspense over his nomination.