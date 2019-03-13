Election Tracker LIVE: Stalin Says Rahul Gandhi Will be the Next PM, Country Will be Safe in His Hands

File photo of DMK president MK Stalin with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)



Former Prime Minister and national president of JD(S) HD Deve Gowda has officially declared his grandson Prajwal Revanna as the party's candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat. Gowda made this announcement in a party workers' meeting held at Mudalahippe village in Holenarsipur taluk. “I want you to bless him (to win) this election,” an emotional Gowda said as he broke down. His grandson was wiping his tears.



Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said unemployment was the biggest issue for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to create employment. Earlier, when quizzed about his brother-in-law Robert Vadra, Gandhi said the law must apply to everyone equally. Addressing students at the Stella Maris College in Chennai, Gandhi said while he had the courage to take questions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacked the same. “There is currently an ideological battle going in India. It’s sharply divided between two ideologies. One ideology is a unifying ideology which says that all people of the country should live together & shouldn't be dominated by one idea,” he said.



Meanwhile, leaders of a prospective Bihar Mahagathbandhan will meet in the Capital today to finalise a seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet the Election Commission to request that polls in West Bengal be held under the supervision of central forces as they do not trust the police in the state.



Political parties have begun their campaigning and preparations for the elections in full swing after the Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha and state polls. The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday, kick-starting a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Narendra Modi government amid the opposition’s efforts for a united fight to unseat it.



The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.



Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said. Elections for Jammu and Kashmir assembly have been deferred, the EC said citing security reasons. The state has been under President's Rule after the ruling alliance between the BJP and People’s Democratic Party fell apart last year.