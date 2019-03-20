LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election Tracker LIVE: Still Haven't Seen PM Modi's University Degree, Says Rahul Gandhi in Imphal

News18.com | March 20, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati today announced that she would not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, stressing that it was more important for the SP-BSP alliance to win. “I know I can win from any seat, all I have to do is file my nomination and my party workers will take care of the rest. We have a strong alliance with RLD and SP to defeat BJP and it is more important for us to win more seats than for me to win one. I had earlier resigned from Rajya Sabha to keep our movement alive but keeping in mind the current political situation I have decided not to contest LS elections,” she said.

Rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha is likely to contest on a Congress ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Patna Sahib seat. Earlier reports had said the BJP was set to drop Sinha and replace him with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Shatrughan Sinha has been critical of the party's top leadership on several occasions in the past.
Read More
Mar 20, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)

Sources have said that BJP's rebel MP from Kurukshetra, Rajkumar Saini's party (Loktantra Suraksha Party) will join Congress today. LSP will formally join the national party in the presence of AICC in-charge of Haryana Gopal Nabi Azad at 4 pm

Mar 20, 2019 2:16 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Behan First: Beyond Soft Hindutva, How Priyanka is Making Inroads Into Another Crucial Group With UP Tour

Priyanka Gandhi's objective to pursue soft Hindutva is weaved with exploring the space to interact with women as much as possible.

Mar 20, 2019 2:15 pm (IST)

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Mar 20, 2019 2:11 pm (IST)

At 3.30 pm today representatives of social media organisations including Twitter and Facebook will present a draft to the Election Commission on the issue of code of conduct. The Election Commission had on Wednesday asked all social media organizations to create code for the upcoming polls.

Mar 20, 2019 2:01 pm (IST)

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejaswi Yadav says that the opposition alliance in Bihar is intact and "going strong". "We will announce a seat-sharing formula post-Holi. There is nothing to worry, all is fine in the alliance," he says. 

Mar 20, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)

Former Nationalist Congress Party MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, the son of NCP MP Vijayshinh Mohite Patil, joins BJP. The defections was reportedly triggered when the party did not give him a ticket from Madha, as he had expected. 

Mar 20, 2019 1:50 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | EC Bans Movies Starring Kumaraswamy's Son and Ambareesh's Widow on Doordarshan

Sumalatha has acted in hundreds of Kannada, Tamil and Telugu movies. Nikhil has played the lead in two Kannada movies, Jaguar and Seetharama Kalyana .

Mar 20, 2019 1:44 pm (IST)

Karnataka actor Sumalatha Ambareesh files her nomination as an independent candidate from Karnataka's Mandya constituency. Sumalatha, who is the widow of the late Congress leader Ambareesh, will contest against CM Kumaraswamy's son Janata Dal (Secular)'s Nikhil Gowda. 

Mar 20, 2019 1:38 pm (IST)

Naveen Patnaik Files Nomination For Hinjili | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has filed his nomination for Hinjili assembly constituency in Ganjam district. This is the fifth consecutive time that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president is seeking election from Hinjili. Patnaik, who would contest from two seats for the first time, has also been the party nominee for Bijepur

Mar 20, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also slated to address six public meetings in Telangana in the coming days, the AICC in-charge of Telangana, Rama Chandra Khuntia has confirmed. The Congress has named candidates for all constituencies in the state, except Khammam.

Mar 20, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)

In Manipur, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with students hits out at Narendra Modi over his educational qualifications, "We still have not had access to PM's university degree. Nobody actually knows whether the Prime Minister went to a university or not. There is an RTI filed in Delhi asking for PM's university degree but it has not been responded to," he says. 

Mar 20, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)

Scuffle Breaks Out Between BJP-Cong Workers Near Priyanka Gandhi's Rally| Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Assi Ghat in Varanasi on her 'Ganga Yatra' campaign. She started her campaign from Manaiya ghat in Prayagraj on Monday. Meanwhile, a scuffle has broken out between Congress and BJP workers near the venue. In a further provocation, the BJP workers wash Lal Bhadur Shashtri's statue after Priyanka Gandhi garlanded it. Congress has blamed the BJP for causing chaos. 

Mar 20, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Will Shivpal Split Yadav Vote? How Akhilesh's Powerful Chacha Can Help BJP Against SP-BSP

Shivpal Yadavhas decided to contest from SP stronghold of Firozabad, where he will take on Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshay Yadav, who is also the sitting MP from the constituency.

Mar 20, 2019 1:10 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party(Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav reaffirms his allegiance to the Samajdwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.  "I have already said that I will support Mulayam Yadav. We will support him during elections and I know that he will support us," he says. Shivpal Yadav is Mulayam Yadav's younger brother and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle. The former SP member on Tuesday announced that he will be contesting against his other nephew Akshay Yadav, the incumbent Samajwadi Party MP, for the Firozbad seat. 

Mar 20, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)

Goa BJP, Allies Win Floor Test 20-15 | The BJP government in Goa led by newly appointed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has won the floor test. 20 MLAs voted for the motion (11 BJP, 3 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, 3 Goa Forward Party, and 3 Independents) and 15 MLAs opposed the motion (14 Congress and 1 Nationalist Congress Party).

Mar 20, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)

The Congress in-charge for UP East Priyanka Gandhi once again hits out at the Modi government for being "anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-labourer". "You have seen in the last five years how politics deviates. The real meaning of politics is serving the nation. Show the BJP that you need a new government which makes life-changing policies for you. Farmers are dying due to a loan burden. They do not get the right price for their crop," she says. Today is the last day of Priyanka Gandhi's three-day Ganga Yatra.  

Mar 20, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi in Manipur | Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is addressing a public rally in Imphal, Manipur. "I am committing to you here that the Congress will defend your culture and history. We are not going to allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed," he says.

Mar 20, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Zero Seats in Lok Sabha, 19 in UP Assembly: Can Mayawati Resurrect BSP in 2019 Battle?

Contrary to popular perception, the party has been on a decline even in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, from a high of 206 seats in 2007 to just 19 seats in the 2017 elections - a drop of almost 90%.

Mar 20, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

BSP Chief Will Not Contest Elections Over "Current Political Situation" | In a surprising turn of events, Bahujan Samaj Party chief declares that she will not be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "We have a strong alliance with RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) and Samajwadi Party to defeat the BJP. It is more important for us to win more seats than for me to win one. I had earlier resigned from Rajya Sabha to keep our movement alive, but keeping in mind the current political situation I have decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections," she says in a press conference. What can this spell for the BSP which has been on a decline in the state?

Mar 20, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)

The Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing in the TTV Dhinakaran's Election Commission bribery case. The former AIADMK member has been accused of attempting to bribe the EC for a 'two-leaves' symbol for his party. Dhinakaran refused to give consent to a voice sample for a police investigation. The HC extended interim stay on the proceedings against Dhinakaran in Delhi's Patiala House court till the next date of hearing, April 20.

Mar 20, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)

Bihar Grand Oppn Alliance Seat-sharing Announcement on March 22 | Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD)'s  Sharad Yadav has confirmed that the Opposition party alliance's seat-sharing agreement will be confirmed on Friday. "Mahagathbandhan will do a press conference in Patna on 22nd March to announce the seat sharing in Bihar," he says.  

Mar 20, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

A scuffle has broken out between BJP and Congress workers in Priyanka Gandhi's public meeting in Varanasi. The fracas broke out at the camp in Ramnagar after PM Modi slogans were sounded. 

Mar 20, 2019 11:57 am (IST)

Goa Assembly Floor Test Underway | The Goa Assembly is undergoing a floor test to determine whether the government-led by newly appointed CM Pramod Sawant holds a majority. The newly appointed Chief minister on Tuesday said his government had sought a floor test on Wednesday to prove its strength in the Assembly.

Mar 20, 2019 11:42 am (IST)

Cong Likely to Field Sinha For Patna Sahib Seat | Sources have said that rebel BJP leader Shatrugan Sinha will be fielded by the Congress for the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Sinha will be up against Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the constituency. 

Mar 20, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

Ahead of next month's Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra Police are gearing up to strengthen security by sealing its borders. The step is being taken as a precautionary measure against the illegal transportation of liquor and the attempts made by syndicates to lure voters using cash. 

Mar 20, 2019 11:32 am (IST)

Congress leader and former Union Minister Tariq Anwar kicks up a row for his remarks against Narendra Modi's dynasty jibe. "Narendra Modi Ji is saying this as he does not come from a  dynasty. How can one who does not come from a dynasty say this? Tell me one profession where dynasty is not encouraged," he says.

Mar 20, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

The National General Secretary, of National People's Party (NPP) Thomas Sangma says "he is delighted to welcome" eight sitting BJP ministers and MLAs to their party. "BJP's ideology is not right. It is not a secular party. If BJP was the right party, I'd have been working for it.," Sangma says.

Mar 20, 2019 11:19 am (IST)

In Goa, newly-appointed CM Pramod Sawant expresses his confidence over winning the floor test today. "We are 100 per cent confidence that we will win," he says. Sawant was appointed as the CM on Tuesday following hectic parleys and negotiations between the BJP and its two smaller allies, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). His appointment came after Manohar Parrikar's death on Sunday. The Goa Congress, which is the single-largest party in the state, had also staked a claim over the government.  The floor test will take place in a session convened by Governor Mridula Sinha at 11.30 am. 

Mar 20, 2019 10:58 am (IST)

Kapil Sibal's Retort to Modi Over Dynastic Politics Comment | Congress leader Kapil Sibal also reacted to PM Modi's criticism over the party's "dynasty" politics. "RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is in itself a dynasty. It is the biggest dynasty...if you want to become a CM then you have to be a member of RSS," he says.

Mar 20, 2019 10:51 am (IST)

Gondwana Gantantra Party Chief to Contest in MP's Mandla | Gondwana Gantantra Party announces six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. National president Heera Singh Markam will be contesting for the seat from Madhya Pradesh's Mandla consituency and his son Tuleshwar will contest in Chhattisgarh's Korba.

Load More
Election Tracker LIVE: Still Haven't Seen PM Modi's University Degree, Says Rahul Gandhi in Imphal
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressing a crowd in Imphal, Manipur.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the BJP had systematically attacked every institution in the last five years, including the media. “The PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this,” she said in response to Modi’s blog where he attacked the Congress for dynastic politics. Priyanka’s attack was followed by senior party leader Kapil Sibal who said the RSS itself was a dynast. “It is the biggest dynasty.... if you want to become a CM then you have to be a member of RSS,” he said.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally in Tripura and Imphal today in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This will be Gandhi's first visit to Tripura after being elected AICC president. An interaction between the Congress chief and Manipur students will take place at 9.45am, following which Gandhi will address a public meeting. His sister Priyanka, meanwhile, will conclude her three-day Ganga Yatra in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi. The grand old party also released its sixth list of nine candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala, for the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11.

The opposition Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which was expected to announce its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, hit a roadblock after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the Congress to rethink its seat tally to offer better numbers to the other allies. The dispute erupted after Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party demanded to contest on five seats, while it was being offered three. Other allies, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Sharad Yadav's LJD, were also not satisfied with the seat-sharing pact, following which the grand alliance had to rework their formula. They were expected to announce their final distribution of seats today but it has now been delayed to March 22.

On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 25 lakh watchmen through audio bridge medium as he steps up his 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha campaign.

Party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said Modi will share the "colours of Holi" with watchmen across the country in the address on Wednesday. The prime minister is also scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I also am a watchman) campaign, from 500 places in the country on March 31.

Noting that watchmen work round-the-clock without taking any leave, Baluni said Modi's initiative is aimed at highlighting the works of people like them and added that it was an important step for improving the lot of the last man in line with the BJP's credo of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (With all, development for all). People from different walks of life have lent their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign, he asserted.

The Congress Tuesday took a swipe at "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, alleging that PM Modi is trying to befool the people by pretending to be a "chowkidar". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government does not have anything to offer to the people after being in power for five years and therefore, was resorting to such a campaign.

"Modi is trying to resell his brand which has already flopped and is thus changing its packaging, name and colour to achieve his goal," he told reporters. Surejwala claimed that in 2013, Modi had promised to bring back 80 lakh crore of black money stashed abroad and putting Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of every individual. "In 2014, just ahead of the elections he promised the people of bringing 'achche din' (good days) in the country and in 2015, changed it to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.
  • 19 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
    SL vs SA
    134/7
    20.0 overs
    		 134/8
    20.0 overs
    Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
    SL vs SA
    225/10
    49.3 overs
    		 135/2
    28.0 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Mar, 2019 | USA in United Arab Emirates
    UAE vs USA
    182/7
    20.0 overs
    		 158/6
    20.0 overs
    United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Mar, 2019 | USA in United Arab Emirates
    USA vs UAE
    152/7
    15.0 overs
    		 29/2
    3.3 overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 - 18 Mar, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India
    IRE vs AFG
    172/10
    60.0 overs
    		 314/10
    106.3 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram