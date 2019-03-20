Election Tracker LIVE: Still Haven't Seen PM Modi's University Degree, Says Rahul Gandhi in Imphal

Event Highlights
- Odisha CM Files LS Polls Nomination
- Scuffle Between BJP-Cong Workers
- BJP Passes Floor Test in Goa
- Rahul Gandhi in Manipur
- Mayawati Opts Out of Lok Sabha Race
- Bihar Oppn Alliance Announcement on Friday
- Goa Assembly Floor Test Underway
- Shatrughan Sinha to Contest on Cong Ticket
- Kapil Sibal's Retort to Narendra Modi
- GGP Announces Six Candidates
Rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha is likely to contest on a Congress ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Patna Sahib seat. Earlier reports had said the BJP was set to drop Sinha and replace him with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Shatrughan Sinha has been critical of the party's top leadership on several occasions in the past.
Priyanka Gandhi's objective to pursue soft Hindutva is weaved with exploring the space to interact with women as much as possible.
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/mj5UXWIvVR— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2019
Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejaswi Yadav says that the opposition alliance in Bihar is intact and "going strong". "We will announce a seat-sharing formula post-Holi. There is nothing to worry, all is fine in the alliance," he says.
Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): Mahagathbandhan is intact, seats and constituencies will be announced after Holi. There is nothing to worry, all is fine in the alliance. pic.twitter.com/rmNCq5WiZd— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
Sumalatha has acted in hundreds of Kannada, Tamil and Telugu movies. Nikhil has played the lead in two Kannada movies, Jaguar and Seetharama Kalyana .
Karnataka actor Sumalatha Ambareesh files her nomination as an independent candidate from Karnataka's Mandya constituency. Sumalatha, who is the widow of the late Congress leader Ambareesh, will contest against CM Kumaraswamy's son Janata Dal (Secular)'s Nikhil Gowda.
#Karnataka: Sumalatha Ambareesh files nomination as an independent candidate from Mandya parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/sFsZAK7JUs— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
Naveen Patnaik Files Nomination For Hinjili | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has filed his nomination for Hinjili assembly constituency in Ganjam district. This is the fifth consecutive time that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president is seeking election from Hinjili. Patnaik, who would contest from two seats for the first time, has also been the party nominee for Bijepur
In Manipur, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with students hits out at Narendra Modi over his educational qualifications, "We still have not had access to PM's university degree. Nobody actually knows whether the Prime Minister went to a university or not. There is an RTI filed in Delhi asking for PM's university degree but it has not been responded to," he says.
Rahul Gandhi interacting with students in Imphal:We still have not had access to PM's university degree.Nobody actually knows whether the Prime Minister went to a university or not. There is an RTI filed in Delhi asking for PM's university degree but it has not been responded to. pic.twitter.com/mGzwmahmxR— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
Scuffle Breaks Out Between BJP-Cong Workers Near Priyanka Gandhi's Rally| Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Assi Ghat in Varanasi on her 'Ganga Yatra' campaign. She started her campaign from Manaiya ghat in Prayagraj on Monday. Meanwhile, a scuffle has broken out between Congress and BJP workers near the venue. In a further provocation, the BJP workers wash Lal Bhadur Shashtri's statue after Priyanka Gandhi garlanded it. Congress has blamed the BJP for causing chaos.
Shivpal Yadavhas decided to contest from SP stronghold of Firozabad, where he will take on Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshay Yadav, who is also the sitting MP from the constituency.
Meanwhile, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party(Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav reaffirms his allegiance to the Samajdwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. "I have already said that I will support Mulayam Yadav. We will support him during elections and I know that he will support us," he says. Shivpal Yadav is Mulayam Yadav's younger brother and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle. The former SP member on Tuesday announced that he will be contesting against his other nephew Akshay Yadav, the incumbent Samajwadi Party MP, for the Firozbad seat.
Goa BJP, Allies Win Floor Test 20-15 | The BJP government in Goa led by newly appointed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has won the floor test. 20 MLAs voted for the motion (11 BJP, 3 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, 3 Goa Forward Party, and 3 Independents) and 15 MLAs opposed the motion (14 Congress and 1 Nationalist Congress Party).
The Congress in-charge for UP East Priyanka Gandhi once again hits out at the Modi government for being "anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-labourer". "You have seen in the last five years how politics deviates. The real meaning of politics is serving the nation. Show the BJP that you need a new government which makes life-changing policies for you. Farmers are dying due to a loan burden. They do not get the right price for their crop," she says. Today is the last day of Priyanka Gandhi's three-day Ganga Yatra.
Rahul Gandhi in Manipur | Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is addressing a public rally in Imphal, Manipur. "I am committing to you here that the Congress will defend your culture and history. We are not going to allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed," he says.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public rally in Imphal, Manipur: I am committing to you here that the Congress will defend your culture and history. We are not going to allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed. pic.twitter.com/nvCRpXh6Gd— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
Contrary to popular perception, the party has been on a decline even in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, from a high of 206 seats in 2007 to just 19 seats in the 2017 elections - a drop of almost 90%.
BSP Chief Will Not Contest Elections Over "Current Political Situation" | In a surprising turn of events, Bahujan Samaj Party chief declares that she will not be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "We have a strong alliance with RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) and Samajwadi Party to defeat the BJP. It is more important for us to win more seats than for me to win one. I had earlier resigned from Rajya Sabha to keep our movement alive, but keeping in mind the current political situation I have decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections," she says in a press conference. What can this spell for the BSP which has been on a decline in the state?
The Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing in the TTV Dhinakaran's Election Commission bribery case. The former AIADMK member has been accused of attempting to bribe the EC for a 'two-leaves' symbol for his party. Dhinakaran refused to give consent to a voice sample for a police investigation. The HC extended interim stay on the proceedings against Dhinakaran in Delhi's Patiala House court till the next date of hearing, April 20.
Bihar Grand Oppn Alliance Seat-sharing Announcement on March 22 | Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD)'s Sharad Yadav has confirmed that the Opposition party alliance's seat-sharing agreement will be confirmed on Friday. "Mahagathbandhan will do a press conference in Patna on 22nd March to announce the seat sharing in Bihar," he says.
Sharad Yadav, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) to ANI: Mahagathbandhan will do a press conference in Patna on 22nd March to announce the seat sharing in Bihar. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/RWBg2wmTpR— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
Goa Assembly Floor Test Underway | The Goa Assembly is undergoing a floor test to determine whether the government-led by newly appointed CM Pramod Sawant holds a majority. The newly appointed Chief minister on Tuesday said his government had sought a floor test on Wednesday to prove its strength in the Assembly.
Congress leader and former Union Minister Tariq Anwar kicks up a row for his remarks against Narendra Modi's dynasty jibe. "Narendra Modi Ji is saying this as he does not come from a dynasty. How can one who does not come from a dynasty say this? Tell me one profession where dynasty is not encouraged," he says.
#WATCH Tariq Anwar, Congress on PM Modi's tweet, says, "Narendra Modi Ji is saying this as he does not come from a dynasty. How can one who who does not come from a dynasty say this? Tell me one profession where dynasty is not encouraged." pic.twitter.com/HHtjwXD12Z— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
In Goa, newly-appointed CM Pramod Sawant expresses his confidence over winning the floor test today. "We are 100 per cent confidence that we will win," he says. Sawant was appointed as the CM on Tuesday following hectic parleys and negotiations between the BJP and its two smaller allies, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). His appointment came after Manohar Parrikar's death on Sunday. The Goa Congress, which is the single-largest party in the state, had also staked a claim over the government. The floor test will take place in a session convened by Governor Mridula Sinha at 11.30 am.
Goa Chief Minister & BJP leader Pramod Sawant ahead of Floor Test: We have 100 per cent confidence that we will win. pic.twitter.com/q6WXhHMJko— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
Kapil Sibal's Retort to Modi Over Dynastic Politics Comment | Congress leader Kapil Sibal also reacted to PM Modi's criticism over the party's "dynasty" politics. "RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is in itself a dynasty. It is the biggest dynasty...if you want to become a CM then you have to be a member of RSS," he says.
Gondwana Gantantra Party Chief to Contest in MP's Mandla | Gondwana Gantantra Party announces six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. National president Heera Singh Markam will be contesting for the seat from Madhya Pradesh's Mandla consituency and his son Tuleshwar will contest in Chhattisgarh's Korba.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressing a crowd in Imphal, Manipur.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the BJP had systematically attacked every institution in the last five years, including the media. “The PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this,” she said in response to Modi’s blog where he attacked the Congress for dynastic politics. Priyanka’s attack was followed by senior party leader Kapil Sibal who said the RSS itself was a dynast. “It is the biggest dynasty.... if you want to become a CM then you have to be a member of RSS,” he said.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally in Tripura and Imphal today in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This will be Gandhi's first visit to Tripura after being elected AICC president. An interaction between the Congress chief and Manipur students will take place at 9.45am, following which Gandhi will address a public meeting. His sister Priyanka, meanwhile, will conclude her three-day Ganga Yatra in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi. The grand old party also released its sixth list of nine candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala, for the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11.
The opposition Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which was expected to announce its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, hit a roadblock after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the Congress to rethink its seat tally to offer better numbers to the other allies. The dispute erupted after Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party demanded to contest on five seats, while it was being offered three. Other allies, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Sharad Yadav's LJD, were also not satisfied with the seat-sharing pact, following which the grand alliance had to rework their formula. They were expected to announce their final distribution of seats today but it has now been delayed to March 22.
On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 25 lakh watchmen through audio bridge medium as he steps up his 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha campaign.
Party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said Modi will share the "colours of Holi" with watchmen across the country in the address on Wednesday. The prime minister is also scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I also am a watchman) campaign, from 500 places in the country on March 31.
Noting that watchmen work round-the-clock without taking any leave, Baluni said Modi's initiative is aimed at highlighting the works of people like them and added that it was an important step for improving the lot of the last man in line with the BJP's credo of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (With all, development for all). People from different walks of life have lent their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign, he asserted.
The Congress Tuesday took a swipe at "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, alleging that PM Modi is trying to befool the people by pretending to be a "chowkidar". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government does not have anything to offer to the people after being in power for five years and therefore, was resorting to such a campaign.
"Modi is trying to resell his brand which has already flopped and is thus changing its packaging, name and colour to achieve his goal," he told reporters. Surejwala claimed that in 2013, Modi had promised to bring back 80 lakh crore of black money stashed abroad and putting Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of every individual. "In 2014, just ahead of the elections he promised the people of bringing 'achche din' (good days) in the country and in 2015, changed it to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.
