Election Tracker LIVE: Tejashwi Defends Lalu, Says Nitish Kumar Made Several Attempts to Return

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “Nitish Kumar send his messengers to my father, to me and to various Congress leaders with deals and offers...this happened within 6 months of him allying with BJP...does Prashant Kishor meet anyone without an agenda? We will never accept Nitish Kumar even if he chooses to return to the gathbandhan today.”
Event Highlights
- Will Not Accept Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
- Country has Decided on Next Govt: Shah
- Amit Shah Addresses Rally in Arunachal
- EC, Income Tax Dept Harassing Me & Family: Kumaraswamy
- Shivpal Yadav to Release Manifesto Today
- Amit Shah to Address Arunachal Shortly
- Muslim League a 'Virus': Yogi Adityanath
- Mamata to Address Rally in Assam's Dhubri
- Rahul Gandhi to Interact with Pune Students
- Amit Shah to Campaign in Northeast Today
Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Maharashtra comes a day after he filed his nomination from Wayanad, his second seat, in Kerala. His move to pick Wayanad is being hailed as a safe bet by political experts. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting the Amethi seat against BJP’s Smriti Irani. On Thursday, Irani hit out at the Congress chief, saying his decision to contest from Wayanad was an ‘insult’ to Amethi.
“First medical college was given by Narendra Modi. 44 gram panchayats have been connected by optical fibres. Congress guru says why the surgical strike was done…who so ever will attack us will be replied in not just same but rather stronger way,” Amit Shah said addressing a rally in Arunachal Pradesh.
All parts of the northeast are now connected with airways and railways. The government gave Rs 50,000 crore for the development of roads of Arunachal Pradesh. It's for the first time that BJP is fighting on all the seats of state assembly of Arunachal Pradesh. Our winning streak started with this region when three MLAs of our party were elected uncontested: Amit Shah
Modi Instructed Ministers to Visit Northeast Every Fortnight: Shah | Five years ago, northeast was disturbed and there was hardly any development. After five years, BJP brought peace in the region and is on the path of development. Morarji Desai was the last PM who attended a meeting of NEC (National Executive Committee) in the northeast. After 40 years, PM Modi attended the meeting in Shillong. Modi ji instructed his ministers to visit northeast every fortnight. It was done to pay attention to the issues and resolve them: Amit Shah
Country has Already Decided on Next Govt: Shah | Addressing a rally in Changlang, Amit Shah says, "Assembly election and Lok Sabha elections are taking place together in Arunachal Pradesh. The country has already decided the next government is going to be that of Narendra Modi.” Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shillong, Shah said, “It was after 40 years that a Prime Minister visited Shillong and reviewed the development of the area.”
BJP president Amit Shah is addressing public meeting in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh.
Shri @AmitShah addresses public meeting in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh. #ModiLaoDeshBanao https://t.co/rK05rf64zh— BJP (@BJP4India) April 5, 2019
SC to Hear Lalu Prasad's Bail Plea Next Week | Supreme Court today said it will hear the bail matter of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. SC said bail matter would likely be heard next week. He is serving a 14-year jail term after being convicted in the 900-crore fodder scam, which relates to fraudulent withdrawal of money from treasuries in the animal husbandry department in early 1990s, when he was the chief minister.
India suffered immensely under the Emergency imposed by the Congress government of Indira Gandhi but the undeclared political and economic emergency of NOTEBANDI has made the lives of 130 crore people miserable causing huge unemployment. They now eagerly await to get rid of this BJP government: Mayawati
कांग्रेस पार्टी की इन्दिरा सरकार में देश ने इमरजेन्सी का दंश झेला किन्तु बीजेपी की श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी सरकार की अघोषित राजनैतिक इमरजेन्सी के साथ-साथ नोटबन्दी की आर्थिक इमरजेन्सी दोनों की ही जबर्दस्त मार से 130 करोड़ जनता जुझ रही है और इस निरंकुश जनविरोधी सरकार से मुक्ति चाहती है।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 5, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be addressing public rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, tweeted, "I would be addressing campaign rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Dehradun (Uttarakhand) today. Looking forward to interacting with the people of these places and elaborating on the BJP’s development agenda."
I would be addressing campaign rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Dehradun (Uttarakhand) today. Looking forward to interacting with the people of these places and elaborating on the BJP’s development agenda.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2019
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, "Satisfying to be a pioneer in the country to reserve 33 per cent Lok Sabha seats for women who are the true double engine of development."
ଦେଶ ବିକଶିତ କରିବାକୁ ହେଲେ ନାରୀ ସଶକ୍ତିକରଣ ହିଁ ପ୍ରକୃତ ଡବଲ୍ ଇଞ୍ଜିନ। ୩୩% ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ଲୋକସଭା ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ କରି ଆମ ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତାର ପ୍ରମାଣ ଦେଇଛୁ।— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 4, 2019
Satisfying to be pioneer in the country to reserve 33% Lok Sabha seats for women who are true double engine of development. #WomenDoubleEngineOfProgress pic.twitter.com/2jZ6Dm4PNY
Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda slammed BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda for not standing up for the state. He tweeted, “When Maharashtra got over 8000 crore in drought relief Karnataka got 1600 crore. Would you call that standing up for Karnataka’s interest? When the Finance Ministry relaxed the norm about Kannada knowledge in Banking recruitment exams, thus depriving Kannadigas of jobs, he did nothing.” The ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition has fielded Minister Krishna Byre Gowda against Sadananda Gowda from Bengaluru North.
When Maharashtra got over 8000 cr in drought relief Karnataka got 1600 cr. Would you call that standing up for Karnataka’s interest?— Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) April 5, 2019
When Finance Ministry relaxed the norm about Kannada knowledge in Banking recruitment exams, thus depriving Kannadigas of jobs, he did nothing.
BJP president Amit Shah will shortly address public meeting in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh.
Shri @AmitShah will shortly address public meeting in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/SHJmvRNSjh #ModiLaoDeshBanao pic.twitter.com/XNqrYIDA47— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) April 5, 2019
Chandrababu Naidu to Sit on Protest Over IT Raids on TDP Candidates | Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu to sit on protest in Vijayawada over reported IT raids on TDP candidates and supporters. Earlier at a rally, Naidu asked the people to give his party one seat extra for every IT raid sponsored by the BJP. He accused BJP for such raid before the Lok Sabha elections saying, “The BJP is misusing power. It is misusing every institutions.” He also said that the BJP has carried out IT raids on opponents in Karnataka and now the party is sending IT teams to Andhra Pradesh.
After Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Muslim League a “virus” and said Gandhi was having an agenda with the Muslim League, the organisation which caused the division of the country.
1857 के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में मंगल पांडे के साथ पूरा देश अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ मिल कर लड़ा था, फिर ये मुस्लिम लीग का वायरस आया और ऐसा फैला कि पूरे देश का ही बंटवारा हो गया— Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 5, 2019
आज फिर वही खतरा मंडरा रहा।
हरे झण्डे फिर से लहर रहे।
कांग्रेस मुस्लिम लीग वायरस से संक्रमित है, सावधान रहिये।
Prashant Kishor tweeted, "The claims made by Laluji (RJD chief Lalu Prasad) as reported are BOGUS. This is nothing but a poor attempt seeking relevance by a leader whose best days are behind him. Yes, we did meet many times before I joined JDU, but if I were to tell what all was discussed then he would be quite embarrassed."
On not fielding enough women for the Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shaina NC told CNN News18, “Larger view point is that in space of polity we need more women. In every party, there must be women... I am glad I am a part of BJP which gives space to women…others must also follow. This is clearly not about me. This is not about my party but about every party. It is not a personal agenda and it is not about my party.”
AAP, Congress's Alliance Decision Today | In yet another twist to the blow hot, blow cold relationship between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, the two parties have reportedly reached a consensus on tying up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sources in both the parties said the Congress and AAP are likely to join hands in Delhi as well as Haryana, with the grand old party deciding to include the demand for full statehood to Delhi in its manifesto.
Rovert Vadra tweeted on BJP veteran LK Advani’s blog that read, "The real leaders".
The real leaders pic.twitter.com/cuSusznwIe— Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) April 5, 2019
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted on BJP veteran LK Advani’s blog posted yesterday. Advani had in his blog said that his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national" or "enemies" but only as adversaries.
Advani :— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 5, 2019
Never regarded those who disagreed with us politically as enemies or anti-national , only adversaries .
Under Modi ji BJP's thought processes have been both :
Changed
and
Maimed
Listen Modi ji to one who helped you in your journey to Delhi !
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address an election campaign rally in Assam’s Dhubri district today. On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing three election rallies in the three northeastern states. According to the Assam state BJP unit, Shah will address an election campaign rally at Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. During his day-long visit, he is also scheduled to address an election campaign rally in Manipur’s Thoubal district and attend another at Ahatguri in Assam’s Nagaon district. Shah recently visited Assam and had already attended two campaign rallies there.
Addressing a rally in Bulandshahr, Rajnath Singh said, “Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi didn't leave India till Congress government was here. When they saw that this government has gone out of power and a new 'chowkidaar' has come, a 'chokkana' (alert) chowkidar, they fled away from India to other countries.”
The former chief minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi, talked in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal’s candidate Vibha Devi, wife of rape convict Rajballabh Yadav, from Nawada Lok Sabha seat.
Rabri Devi in Nawada: Sabhi logon se meri appeal rahegi, jis tarah se Raj Ballabh (rape convict) ji ko ye log phasane ka kaam kiya, jail bhejne ka kaam kiya, yadavon ko badnaam karne ka kaam kiya hai. Vibha Devi pratyashi hain, Vibha Devi ko jitane ka kaam kariyega(4.4.19) #Bihar pic.twitter.com/aBULtoHoVd— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019
The Election Commission (EC) also took objection to an injection syringe filled with a tri-coloured liquid featured in one of the Congress advertisements for the Lok Sabha elections.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to hold an interactive session with students and to address public rally during poll campaign in Maharashtra on Friday. He is expected to reach Pune's Laxmi Lawns Magarpatta city at 11 am to interaction with students. After the interaction, he will be addressing a rally at Chandrapur in the afternoon. Followed by another rally at Wardha.
BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing poll campaign rallies in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur on Friday. Party sources said that Shah will address his first public meeting at 9:30 am. at General Ground, Bordumsa in Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh. After addressing election rally at Bordumsa, Shah will address a rally at Wangjing Kodompokpi Lampak in Thoubal district of Manipur at around 12.30 pm.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Twitter)
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Ghaziabad today to campaign for Dolly Sharma. BJP chief Amit Shah is headed to the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Assam. His visit comes just days after PM Modi visited the region and lashed out at the Congress for its ‘manifesto of lies’. In a virtual face-off, TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be addressing rallies in northeast.
On an action-packed Friday, the Election Commission will also take a final call on the release of PM Modi’s biopic, which many opposition leaders have termed a poll code violation. The release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic has been delayed as it awaits the clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The biopic was earlier scheduled for an April 5 release, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
