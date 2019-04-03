Election Tracker LIVE: This is India's Voice, Says Rahul Gandhi Day Before Releasing Manifesto in 22 Places

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called his party's manifesto "people's voice" and said that he was proud of the poll document. Thanking the citizens, Gandhi tweeted, "Months of solid work rewarded by an overwhelming response. I'm so proud our people's manifesto accurately reflects the voice of India."The party chief's reaction comes a day before the release of manifesto at various state capitals. As part of its campaign, top party spokespersons will address the media at 22 places on Thursday with Anand Sharma in Mumbai, Kapil Sibal in Bengaluru, Sharmishtha Mukherjee in Chennai and Pawan Khera in Kolkata. Senior party leader Mohan Prakash will release the manifesto at Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, while Rajeev Gowda will do so in Hyderabad and Rajiv Shukla in Lucknow.