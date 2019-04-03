Election Tracker LIVE: This is India's Voice, Says Rahul Gandhi Day Before Releasing Manifesto in 22 Places

West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee made a veiled attack on BJP's topmost leader for "dividing society based on religion". "You will salute Amma
and not say salaam to the Ammi
next door," she said during her Coochbehar public rally. Banerjee added that she does not support an ideology where one kills another over religion."This country cannot be divided. They want to feed you Dilli ka ladoo
; first take care of Delhi, then come to Bengal," she said.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Mamata Banerjee for "ruining" the state and assured residents freedom from "aunt-nephew" (Mamata and Abhijit Banerjee) duo, the Bengal chief minister dubbed him as "expiry babu" and dared him to participate in direct debate with her.
PM Modi attacked the Opposition during his rally at iconic Kolkata ground, and said that the crowd here shows who'll win the elections. "People from various states came at the ground earlier only to say 'Modi hatao
'. Why Modi hatao
? What crime has he committed? Providing homes to poor is a crime? If helping needy build toilets, giving them cooking cylinder and free treatment is a crime, then I have committed the sin," he said.
Meanwhile, BJP released it's 16th list of six candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Bhojpuri star Nirhua is set to take on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Golaghat, saying money for the grand old party’s proposed NYAY scheme would come from the pockets of the “thieves” he shielded. Gandhi said while earlier the slogan was ‘achhe din’, today it is ‘chowkidar chor hai’.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her a “speed breaker” in the state’s development. Addressing a rally in Siliguri, Modi said he was waiting for Banerjee to go so that development could gather speed. Earlier, attacked the Congress over its manifesto for the upcoming elections, calling it a document of lies and hypocrisy. Modi said in Arunachal Pradesh that the Congress sided with people who support the “tukde tukde” gang and not those who say “Jai Hind”. Later in the day, Modi will land in Maharashtra to campaign in Gondia constituency at Balaghat Road.
Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will battle it out on the West Bengal Chief Minister’s turf today with their respective rallies in the northern part of the state. PM Modi will kick off his campaign with a mega rally in Jalpaiguri constituency for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, Banerjee preponed her campaign schedule
by a day to launch her public rally at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, which also falls under North Bengal and is close to Jalpaiguri. Earlier, she was set to begin her rally on Thursday.
Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will launch his campaign blitz in Jammu and Kashmir. His first election rally in J&K will be at Udhampur district and the second will be at Sunderbani in Rajouri district.