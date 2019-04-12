Election Tracker LIVE: Sheila Dikshit May Take On AAP’s Atishi in East Delhi; Kapil Sibal, Ajay Maken Also Likely in Congress List

Meanwhile, the BJP in its reaction to the top court's interim order says that it will wait for the final judgment. "Whatever is the order of the Supreme Court, it has to be complied with," the party says adding, "As far as issues raised by the government is concerned, they have been placed before the court for its consideration."
In an interview to News18 Network, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi launched a scathing attack on strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor. “Prashant Kishor met Lalu on five occasions. I even threw him out of the house. He’s a liar. He told us that Lalu and Nitish Kumar should come together, but we protested. We don’t trust Nitish,” she said.
Nexus Between BJP & Suited-Booted Friends Will be Exposed, Says Cong | Congress hails the Supreme Court's interim order in the Electoral Bond Scheme case and says that the party has always maintained transparency. The Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi also hits out at the BJP and says, "We hope that the BJP would explain how they got such kind of political funding. We also hope this would expose the nexus between their suited-booted friends and the political party."
The first signatory in the letter, SF Rodrigues, also denies signing the letter and says, "Don’t know what it (the letter) is all about. All my life we've been apolitical. After 42 years as an officer, it's a little too late to change. Always put India first. Don’t know who these people are; a classic manifestation of fake news."
'Signatories' Say They Never Gave Their Consent | One of the signatories mentioned in the veterans' letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Air Chief Marshal NC Suri, says that his consent was not taken in the case. "I don’t agree with whatever has been written in that letter," he tells news agency ANI.
Air Chief Marshal NC Suri to ANI: To put an end to it,I wrote that armed forces are apolitical&support the politically elected govt. And no, my consent has not been taken for any such letter. I don’t agree with whatever has been written in that letter. We have been misquoted. 2/2 https://t.co/pAU6L6CZ54— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2019
Will Never Let TN be Ruled by Nagpur, Says Cong Chief | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. "We will never ever let the people of Tamil Nadu be ruled by Nagpur. Tamil Nadu is going to be ruled from Tamil Nadu and MK Stalin is going to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he says. Congress is contesting the elections in alliance with MK Stalin-led DMK in Tamil Nadu.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Krishnagiri: We will never ever let the people of Tamil Nadu be ruled by Nagpur. Tamil Nadu is going to be ruled from Tamil Nadu & MK Stalin is going to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/GJlZ8qs3Lk— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2019
Rabri Devi Hits out at Prashant Kishor
Rabri Devi Says Kishor Approached Lalu Prasad Multiple Times | Rabri Devi hits out at Prashant Kishor and says that the Janata Dal(United) vice-president had approached her husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav to advise him to come together with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. "But we protested. We don't trust Nitish," she says in an interview with News18.
Modi Takes a Hit at Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra Rally | Prime Minister is addressing a rally in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. He takes a swipe at the Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and says, "Your party's name begins with Nationalist but this is only to deceive the people, especially when your allies have said that there should be two prime ministers in Kashmir."
BJP MP Cries Foul Over Rahul Gandhi's Rafale Comment | BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi files a contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on recent SC verdict in Rafale case. Lekhi told the SC bench that the Congress president, in his remark on the top court's Rafale case verdict, had said, "Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai (in its verdict)". SC agrees to hear the contempt plea on April 15.
Priyanka Chaturvedi says that the letter written by the 150+ veterans to the President over the use of the armed forces should be replied to. "The government is patting its own back while not answering on the intelligence lapses that led to the Pulwama attacks, what is the EC doing about this? Will they take note of this letter?" she sayd. The party spokesperson also takes a jibe at BJP leader Smriti Irani's poll affidavit in which the Union Minister accepted to not being a graduate.
The Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi in a press conference hits out at the BJP over the issue of politicisation of the armed forces. Listing all the instances in which the BJP leaders have used the armed forces in their poll pitch, Chaturvedi says, "Political parties using armed forces is wrong."
A plea filed by an NGO has sought that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or the names of donors be made public to ensure transparency.
Parties to Submit Electoral Bond Details in Sealed Envelopes to EC | The top court has issued an interim order in the electoral bond scheme case as per which all parties must disclose the details of the bonds to the Election Commission. The parties will have to submit the details to EC in sealed envelopes by May 30, a week after the declaration of the poll results.
AAP Likely to Get 3 Seats in Arrangement | The Aam Admi Party and the Jannayak Janata Party will be announcing their pre-poll alliance for the Haryana elections today. The JJP is likely to get seven seats and the AAP three in the seat-sharing arrangement. This might be a setback for the Congress' plans to ally with AAP as the JJP is said to be reluctant to go with the grand-old party.
The Congress takes a swipe at the BJP after 150 veterans wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing their opposition to the politicisation of the armed forces. "Modi may try to use soldiers for votes, but it's clear that soldiers stand with India and not the BJP," the Congress tweeted.
Modi may try to use soldiers for votes, but it's clear that soldiers stand with India and not the BJP.— Congress (@INCIndia) April 12, 2019
156 Veterans of the Indian Armed Forces including 8 former Chiefs of Staff write to the President of India urging him to act against Modi for trying to use soldiers for votes. https://t.co/NHUVDH2BeY
Narendra Modi in his rally address had said, "I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan. Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)." According to the Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, the poll body has received a report and the matter is under examination.
Local Authorities Say Remark Violated Model Code | After the Election Commission sought a report over Narendra Modi's April 9 rally address in Maharashtra's Latur district appealing to first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the soldiers who carried out the Balakot strikes, local poll authorities said that the remarks are prima facie violative of the poll body's orders.
Veterans Write to President Kovind Over 'Modiji Ki Sena' Remark | In an unprecedented move, more than 150 veterans, including some former Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs, have written to the President of India against the “politicisation” of the armed forces in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The letter, titled ‘From A Group of Veterans To Our Supreme Commander’, registers strong objection to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Modiji ki Sena’ remark.
PM Modi in Three States, Rahul Gandhi in TN | Meanwhile, BJP's Narendra Modi and the rival Congress party's Rahul Gandhi will be taking out a slew of rallies today. PM Modi will be addressing rallies in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala while Rahul Gandhi will be making his poll pitch from Tamil Nadu.
The electoral bond scheme had been introduced by the Narendra Modi government as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties. According to amendments made to the scheme, the political parties are allowed to skip recording the donations received by them. The three-judge bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi during the NGO - Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR)'s petition hearing, however, said, "If the identity of purchasers of bonds is not known then there will be greater ramification on the Income Tax law and all your (government's) efforts to curtail black money will be futile."
Local poll authorities in Maharashtra, meanwhile, are learnt to have told the Election Commission that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks asking first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the Balakot air strike, are prima facie violative of its orders, asking parties against using the armed forces in their campaigns. Addressing a rally in Ausa in Maharashtra's Latur on April 9, Modi had said, "Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out the air strike… I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan? Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)," Modi said.
The EC had sought the report in the context of an EC advisory issued last month asking parties to desist from indulging in political propaganda involving actions of the armed forces. "...parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces," the commission said on March 19.
In an unprecedented move, more than 150 veterans, including some former Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs, have written to the President of India against the “politicisation” of the armed forces in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
The letter, titled ‘From A Group of Veterans To Our Supreme Commander’, registers strong objection to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Modiji ki Sena’ remark.
Among the signatories of the letter are three former Army chiefs — Sunith Francis Rodrigues, Shankar Roychowdhury, Deepak Kapoor; four former Navy chiefs — Laxminarayan Ramdas, Vishnu Bhagwat, Arun Prakash, Suresh Mehta; and former Air Force chief NC Suri.
