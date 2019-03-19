Election Tracker LIVE: Sheila Dikshit Calls Urgent Meet of Delhi Congress Leaders as Top Brass Warms up to AAP

Mar 19, 2019 4:01 pm (IST)

The manifestos were burnt by the AAP to attack BJP on the issue of full statehood to Delhi. "The AAP leaders are violating MCC by either not seeking permission for such events from Election Commission or they have sought permission for election meetings from EC and misused such permission to violate MCC by burning BJP's manifesto," the letter said. The letter, written by SN Verma, co-convener of the legal department of BJP Delhi Pradesh, said orders should be issued to leaders and workers of AAP to "cease and desist from such violent acts". Five complaints have been made against the BJP and the AAP for organising gatherings to burn manifestos without permission, officials from the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi had said on Monday. On March 13, BJP workers led by Union minister Vijay Goel burnt the manifesto of AAP and a symbolic tower of its "failed" promises while accusing the ruling party of "cheating" the people of Delhi.