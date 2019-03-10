Election Tracker LIVE: UP Cops Are Involved in Theft, We Demand Removal of DGP, Says Akhilesh Yadav



"When the neighbour is very hostile but does not have the capability to fight a war and various conspiracies hatched within the country is getting encouragement from across the border and when the ghastly pictures of terror come to light, under such difficult situations, (ensuring) security of the country and its institutions becomes very challenging," the PM said.



Modi also said VIP culture in the country sometimes creates hurdle in the security systems of the country. Modi said sometimes the government has to take certain decisions and hence it took some strong steps.



Congratulating the CISF, the Prime Minister also said it is easier to protect an individual but very difficult to protect any institution where there is a daily footfall of 30 lakh.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission is set to announce the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today. EC has called for a press conference this evening. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3. As soon as the elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his bid to return to power amid hectic parleys by several political parties to put a united fight against the ruling BJP, are announced, the model code of conduct will come into force.

