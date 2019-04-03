Election Tracker LIVE: We Aim to Make Northeast the Gateway of East Asia, Says PM Modi in Arunachal

PM Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally (Image: AP)



Besides, PM Modi will reach Arunachal Pradesh in the morning to address a public meeting at Pasighat. The election rally will be held at Pasighat Stadium where the PM will be campaigning for BJP candidates Tapir Gaon and Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju. This will be Modi’s second visit to Pasighat. He had visited the place just prior to the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.



Later in the day, Modi will land in Maharashtra to campaign in Gondia constituency at Balaghat Road.



Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will reach Nagaland to kick-start the Congress’ campaign in the Northeast. He will first address a rally at District Sports Stadium, Dimapur, and then take the campaign forward to Assam. In Assam, the Congress chief has two rallies scheduled, one at Bokakhat Sports Complex Ground, Golaghat and the other one in North Lakhimpur.



Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will launch his campaign blitz in Jammu and Kashmir. His first election rally in J&K will be at Udhampur district and the second will be at Sunderbani in Rajouri district.