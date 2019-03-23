Election Tracker LIVE: We Have Lost Too Much Time Because of Congress, Says AAP's Gopal Rai

Election Tracker LIVE: The NDA released its second list of candidates for all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar today at the state BJP office. The BJP has dropped rebel party leader Shatrughan Sinha and replaced him with Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib. Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Giriraj Singh and Radha Mohan Singh were among the other BJP names included in the list.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the ‘Jan Bhawna Rally’ at Rangbhumi Maidan in Bihar’s Purnea district at 12:30 pm, just a day after the mahagathbandhan seat sharing was announced in the state. Later in the day, Rahul will kick off his first Bengal rally where he will speak at a public rally at Kolam Bagan Ground in Malda, North Bengal.
Mar 23, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)
Actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal on Saturday announced that he is not keen on contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Rawal is a sitting Member of Parliament from Ahmedabad East constituency. Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. "I had informed the party months in advance of my decision to not contest LS elections . I, however, remain a loyal member of BJP and a staunch supporter of @narendramodi," he tweeted.
BSP supremo Mayawati attacked the BJP today on the issue of employment. “Quite disturbingly the curse of BEROZGARI is at its highest in 45 years but BJP is totally careless,” she tweeted.
AAP leader Gopal Rai again rejects speculation of the party’s alliance with Congress. Speaking to News18, he said, “We have already told you that no talks are going on and AAP. We will defeat BJP and get full statehood for Delhi. We wanted a gathbandhan not out of fear of losing but out of the need to save the country. We are with the mahagathbandhan on principle. If the country survives , parties will survive.. A lot of time has been lost. People have to cast their votes , they need full statehood , we will fight along with people of Delhi.”
Mar 23, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)
On Shaheed Diwas, AAP has launched its campaign for full statehood for Delhi through their road show. In the evening, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a ‘Jansabha’ in Timarpur. The AAP has intensified its campaign in all seven Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies.
Mar 23, 2019 11:55 am (IST)
On March 17, the three NDA constituents (BJP, JD(U) and LJP) in Bihar announced the list of constituencies each party will contest in the Lok Sabha election. The BJP and JD-U are contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats each in Bihar. The LJP has got remaining six seats in the seat-sharing arrangement. Veteran Bihar politician and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan had earlier announced that he won't be fighting Lok Sabha polls this time.
Mar 23, 2019 11:48 am (IST)
NDA Bihar List: The list includes Ramkirpal Yadav who will contest from Patliputra, RK Singh from Arrah and Ashwani Choubey from Buxar.
Mar 23, 2019 11:39 am (IST)
NDA Bihar List: Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan to contest from Jamui.
Mar 23, 2019 11:35 am (IST)
Nawada MP and Union minister Giriraj Singh will contest from Begusarai. Singh was reportedly 'miffed' after the decision to shift his constituency emerged.
Mar 23, 2019 11:32 am (IST)
NDA Bihar list: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to fight from Patna Sahib constituency on BJP ticket. This seat was previously held by Shatrughan Sinha. The actor turned politician has been critical of the party's top leadership and on several occasions in the past. Reports suggest Sinha may be fielded as the Congress candidate from the same constituency.
Mar 23, 2019 11:27 am (IST)
NDA Bihar list: BJP leader and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Ruddy to fight from Saran.
Mar 23, 2019 11:25 am (IST)
NDA Bihar list: Dulal Chandra Goswami to fight from Katihar on JD(U) ticket.
Mar 23, 2019 11:24 am (IST)
NDA Bihar list: Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh to fight from east Champaran.
Mar 23, 2019 11:23 am (IST)
BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav says that all candidates have been finalised by BJP president Amit Shah, JD(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.
Mar 23, 2019 11:19 am (IST)
NDA to declare candidates for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar shortly.
Mar 23, 2019 11:18 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first election rally in Maharashtra will be on 28 March. The saffron party is contesting 25 out of total 48 seats in alliance with the Shiv Sena, which will fight on rest of the seats. The party has already announced candidates for 22 parliamentary seats.
Mar 23, 2019 11:05 am (IST)
Congress leader and former Union minister Jitin Prasada is likely to meet party president today amid speculations that he was on his way to switch sides and join BJP. According to sources, Prasada wants to contest from Sitapur.
The Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), formed barely a year ago, has been given three Lok Sabha seats, as it has gained a lot of traction among the Nishad community members.
Mar 23, 2019 10:39 am (IST)
The BJP has replaced four sitting MPs in Maharashtra in its third list of six candidates from the state, and has fielded a woman candidate from Baramati, the bastion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, against sitting MP Supriya Sule. The latest list includes 36 candidates from various states. With six candidates from Maharashtra, the BJP has so far announced names of 22 candidates. The saffron party is contesting 25 out of total 48 seats in alliance with the Shiv Sena, which will fight on rest of the seats.
Borrowing from Lohia's ideas, Modi said the 'prolific thinker knew how disastrous Congress was' and it was ironic that 'those parties that falsely claim to be Dr Lohia's followers are desperate to form an opportunistic Maha Milawat'.
Mar 23, 2019 10:31 am (IST)
Congress fields Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda's wife Subhashree in Ranpur assembly seat for Vidhan Sabha elections in Odisha.
Mar 23, 2019 10:25 am (IST)
Static surveillance team of Election Commission of India recovered Rs 27 lakh in cash from a car during checking on Dehradun-Rishikesh highway in Laltappar, Dehradun on Friday night. Further investigation by income tax department is currently on as raids to prevent use of unaccounted money continue.
Mar 23, 2019 10:20 am (IST)
Assam unit of National People's Party (NPP) has declared its first list of 5 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections. Candidates for Silchar, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat and Dibrugarh were declared.
Mar 23, 2019 10:15 am (IST)
Congress leader and former Union minister Jitin Prasada rejects rumours on joining BJP. On being asked whether he is in contact with BJP, Prasada said, “The rumour is on. How can I comment on rumours? These are all rumours."
Mar 23, 2019 10:08 am (IST)
Attacking parties like Samajwadi Party, PM Modi wrote, “Neck deep in vote bank politics, it was parties that dishonestly claim to be Dr. Lohia’s followers that opposed the NDA Government’s move to abolish the inhuman practice of Triple Talaq. Is the commitment to vote bank politics bigger than the commitment to Dr. Lohia’s thoughts?”
Mar 23, 2019 10:05 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed opposition parties on Ram Manohar Lohia’s birth anniversary in a blog post titled ‘Remembering Dr. Lohia’. “Opposition betraying the principles of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. Those parties that claim inspiration from him have completely abandoned his principles. They are leaving no opportunity to insult him,” Modi wrote in his blog.
Former Union Railways minister and senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal is the frontrunner to get the Congress ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the union territory of Chandigarh. Bansal, who was forced to quit his post during the second term of the United Progressive Alliance government, is likely to secure the ticket for the eighth consecutive time despite losing the elections in 2014. The lawyer-turned-politician had to resign as railways minister after allegations of graft were levelled against his nephew Vijay Singla, who was arrested in 2013 in the Rs 10-crore Railway bribery scam. The 70-year-old has contested seven Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh, winning four of them in 1991, 1999, 2004 and 2009.
Mar 23, 2019 9:53 am (IST)
YSRCP chief JaganMohan Reddy, who filed his nomination papers on Friday, has declared assets worth Rs 375 crore in his election affidavit. His wife has declared assets worth over Rs 124 crore and their two daughters have assets worth Rs 6.5 crore and Rs 4.6 crore, taking the family’s total assets to Rs 510 crore. The affidavit says he has 31 criminal cases against him related to defamation, assault and criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, forgery and rioting among others.
Mar 23, 2019 9:39 am (IST)
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh has said that he hopes that the final decision on candidate selection in the state’s remaining six seats will be taken today.
Lal Krishna Advani's name being dropped from the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls from Gujarat is hardly the way anyone would like to see the wrapping up of his illustrious decades-old association with electoral politics.
Mar 23, 2019 9:27 am (IST)
Aam Aadmi Party will begin its first phase of campaign in Delhi with a road show likely from West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. The bike rally is expected to start at 11 am which will be led by AAP leader Gopal Rai.
The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party along with their allies will hold a press conference for the Mahagathbandhan in Maharashtra at 4 pm. The presser will be attended by party veterans Ashok Chavan, Sharad Pawar, Raju Shetti among others, where in all probability, they will announce their candidates and the alliance formula for the state with 48 Lok sabha seats.
Congress stalwart Kapil Sibal will address a press conference at 4 pm on Saturday.