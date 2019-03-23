Election Tracker LIVE: We Have Lost Too Much Time Because of Congress, Says AAP's Gopal Rai

Mar 23, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

AAP leader Gopal Rai again rejects speculation of the party’s alliance with Congress. Speaking to News18, he said, “We have already told you that no talks are going on and AAP. We will defeat BJP and get full statehood for Delhi. We wanted a gathbandhan not out of fear of losing but out of the need to save the country. We are with the mahagathbandhan on principle. If the country survives , parties will survive.. A lot of time has been lost. People have to cast their votes , they need full statehood , we will fight along with people of Delhi.”