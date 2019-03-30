Election Tracker LIVE: We Work for Your 'Bhalai', They Work for Their 'Malai', PM Modi Targets Opposition

Event Highlights
- SP Announces Gorakhpur, Kanpur Candidates
- PM Narendra Modi Tears Into Opposition
- Why Shouldn't Modi Get Credit: Rajnath
- Only BJP Can Assure India's Safety:Shah
- Chidambaram Takes a Dig on PM Modi
- All is Not Well in Maharashtra Congress
- Amit Shah at Sardar Patel Statue in Ahmedabad
- PM Modi to Address Poll Rallies in Assam
- Bhim Army Chief Azad in Varanasi
- CPI (ML) Gives up Misa Bharti’s Pataliputra
- UP Village Threatens to Boycott LS Polls
- Nishad Party Snaps Ties With Samajwadi Party
Kicking off his campaign here for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Arunachal, the prime minister said Arunachal is a "shield for the country with the people zealously guarding the border as sentinels".
Wrestling to Get Nishads in Court, Akhilesh Throws a New Dice; Fields Community Candidates on 2 Seats
The SP candidate from Gorakhpur is Rambhual Nishad who has been a two-time MLA from Kaudiram Assembly seat which he lost in 2012.
Samajwadi Party has announced its candidates for Gorakhpur and Kanpur Lok Sabha constituencies. Interestingly, both the candidates belong to Nishad community. The SP candidate from Gorakhpur is Rambhual Nishad who has been a two-time MLA from Kaudiram Assembly seat which he lost in 2012. Rambhual has been in BSP before, and was also a minister for fisheries department. He is considered a big name in the Nishad community and hails from Badhalganj of Gorakhpur. The Kanpur candidate is Ram Kumar Nishad, who is a lawyer by profession.
After members of a flying squad involved in election surveillance and officers of the income tax department arrived at three places in Vellore, including the residence of senior leader and DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, the leader has accused the BJP led Centre of indulging in vendetta politics. Murugan said, “It's a wrong calculation that by ordering IT raids on us we would raise 'Modi Jai' slogan, it is a democratic country. This will not bring Modi any success in politics, it will rather bring only blame and criticism as it is a conspiracy.”
PM Modi in Aalo (Arunachal): Kamal has already bloomed on three seats in Arunachal. Trying to make India better. My government is committed to Arunachal’s development. Arunachal's 40,000 women have got free LPG connection. Over 1 lakh families got toilets, over 5,000 villages have got toilets and 3 lakh bank accounts have been opened.
BJP president Amit Shah in his address at the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Ahmedabad ahead of his filing of nomination for Lok Sabha polls says it's a privilege to contest polls from a seat that was once held by LK Advani.Shah mentions that Gandhinagar was once held by BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advani so it's an honour for him to contest from here.
Speaking at the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Ahmedabad ahead of BJP president Amit Shah’s filing of nomination, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray admitted they had differences with BJP but claim that they sorted them out. “My father taught me to do everything from heart. Issues that we raised were of the people. We (BJP-Shiv Sena) had differences but we settled them. We never stabbed from the back and will never will,” said Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray added, "A lot of people are suprised that I am here. Some people have stomach ache. We have a cure."
'Only Foolish Governments Disclose Defence Secrets': Chidambaram's Mission Shakti Jibe at BJP
The former finance minister said that unlike the BJP a
Members of a flying squad involved in election surveillance and officers of the income tax department are conducting raids at three places across in Vellore, including the residence of senior leader and DMK treasurer Durai Murugan. Murugan’s son Kathir Anand is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Vellore constituency. Acting on a tip-off, the district election officer requested the I-T team’s assistance in the raids, said sources. A nodal officer and two-three staff members accompanied the raiding team on Friday, but Murugan’s legal team tried to stop them claiming the IT department officers did not have relevant papers or jurisdiction to conduct the searches. IT sources said the team got a warrant after being informed by the deputy general of police.
Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at the PM Modi’s recent anti-satellite missile announcement and questioned the BJP government's intention on this move. Chidambaram said in a tweet that the capability to shoot a satellite had existed in the country for many years. But, “a wise government will keep the capability secret. Only a foolish government will disclose it and betray a defence secret,” he tweeted.
The capability to shoot down a satellite has existed for many years. A wise government will keep the capability secret. Only a foolish government will disclose it and betray a defence secret.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 30, 2019
The Congress has decided to send a three member team including KC Venugopal to hold talks with key Maharashtra leaders like Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushil Kumar Shinde as the high command is reportedly unhappy with the number of leaders leaving the grand old party to join the BJP. After Ashok Chavan's nomination for Nanded Lok Sabha seat, demand for another working president is gaining momentum in Maharashtra Congress. Ashok Chavan's leadership has been questioned by many in the past.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick start the campaign trail in Assam on Saturday. The PM will be in Assam for a day during which he will address rallies in Northern Assam’s Gohpur and Upper Assam’s Moran. Both Gohpur and Moran fall under Tezpur and Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituencies and are represented by the BJP. PM Modi’s visit comes after BJP president Amit Shah’s visit to the state on Thursday. Shah had addressed two rallies in Kaliabor and Jorhat Parliamentary constituencies.
The CPI(Ml) Liberation announced that it would not field its candidate from Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat, from where Lalu Prasads eldest daughter Misa Bharti is in the fray, as a gesture of reciprocation to the RJD which has left out Ara in favour of the ultra-Left party. In a statement issued here, the party's state secretary Kunal, however, made it clear that it would be fielding its candidates from Siwan, Karakat and Jehanabad and support the CPI and CPI(M) in Begusarai and Ujiarpur where candidates of the Mahagathbandhan of which the RJD is the largest constituent are in the fray.
The residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections over the authorities not paying heed to their demand to construct a bridge over Solani river. The decision was taken at a panchayat meeting in Yogender Nagar village. A villager, Pratap Singh, said since the village is located near the river, residents face problems in getting across.
The Congress on Friday declared its candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, fielding former Union minister Sukhram's grandson Ashray Sharma from Mandi and former MP and former state minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil from Shimla (SC) seat. The Congress is yet to declare its candidates on the remaining two (Hamirpur and Kangra) of the total four seats in this hilly state.
CLICK HERE TO READ | Does Prashant Kishor's Tweet on JDU Role Hint at Internal Rift? A Twist and Many Chapters of Bihar Tale
Prashant Kishor's proximity to JD (U) president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was being viewed as a substitute to senior leader and Rajya Sabha member RCP Singh but that might not be the case.
In a big jolt to the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Nishad Party on Friday said it has parted ways with the mahagathbandhan and was free to "look for other options". The break-up, just two days after the tie-up was announced, was followed by the Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad meeting Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Sanjay Nishad’s son and incumbent Samajwadi Party MP from Gorakhpur, Pravin, and UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh were also present in the meeting.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal attacked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, alleging their parties did nothing for the national capital and the people of Delhi would get nothing by electing them as PM. Addressing a rally at Okhla on Friday, Kejriwal accused Modi of pitting different communities against each other and urged the people not to commit the "mistake" of bringing him back.
Internal dissent has erupted in Maharashtra Congress after Ashok Chavan's nomination from Nanded Lok Sabha seat. Sources said that voices to field another working president is gaining ground within. Many have already questioned Chavan's leadership. Considering the situation, top brass in Delhi has rushed a three-member team, including KC Venugopal, to Mumbai to hold talks with Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will hold a roadshow in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, today. The outfit founder has been granted permission for the same district administration. Meanwhile, PM Modi will hold two rallies in Assam and BJP chief Amit Shah will file his nomination from Gandhinagar.
District Election Officer and District Magistrate Surendra Singh said that Azad has been given "conditional permission" to hold roadshow. According to the conditions, loudspeakers cannot be used during the programme. Permission has been given for a car, nine bikes and 500 people. Stops near school and religious places are prohibited. Apart from this, the model code of conduct must also be fully complied with.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and leaders of BJP's allies such as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan will be present during party president Amit Shah's filing of nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat on Saturday.
The presence of the top BJP-led NDA brass at the event is being seen by observers as a show of support for Shah and an acknowledgement of him being the second most powerful leader in the alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah is replacing BJP veteran L K Advani, who had been winning uninterrupted from Gandhinagar since 1998, from the prestigious constituency.
Leaders of BJP's allies and Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, are scheduled to accompany Shah during filing of his nomination papers, BJP's Gujarat unit president Jitu Vaghani said on Friday.
All these leaders are likely to accompany him in a road-show in Ahmedabad on Saturday, before filing of the nomination. Sharing the details about the event, Vaghani said the four-km road-show would start from Sardar Patel Statue in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad and will culminate at Patidar Chowk in the Ghatlodia area.
Party workers would greet Shah by forming a human chain on the road in Gandhinagar, he said. "Shah would also address people before starting his road-show in the presence of our two union ministers and NDA leaders Badal and Thackeray. Shah may land in Gujarat tonight and the road-show would begin at 9 am tomorrow," Vaghani said.
From Patidar Chowk, Shah would head to Gandhinagar in his car to file his nomination papers. Shah, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, has been nominated by the BJP for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Last date for filing nominations is April 4. Polling for all the 26 seats of Gujarat will take place on April 23.
