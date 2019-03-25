LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: Will Give 5 Crore Poorest Families Rs 72,000 Every Year if Voted to Power, Says Rahul Gandhi

News18.com | March 25, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today announced the NYAY scheme, promising Rs 72,000 every year to 20 per cent of the poorest families if voted to power. “Five crore families and 25 crore people will directly benefit from this scheme. All calculations have been done. There is no such scheme anywhere else in the world,” Gandhi said in a press conference after the party’s working committee meeting.

Meanwhile, troubles for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka are on the rise after the southern ally, failing to find a suitable candidate, decided to give back the Bangalore North seat to the Congress. Earlier, there were reports that the Karnataka Congress wanted JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore North constituency, but the latter decided to be fielded from Tumkur instead. BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda is the sitting MP for the seat.
Mar 25, 2019 2:27 pm (IST)

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda files his nomination from Tumkur as a coalition candidate.

Mar 25, 2019 2:25 pm (IST)

Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad files his nomination papers from Bangalore Central.

Mar 25, 2019 2:22 pm (IST)

BJPs DV Sadananada Gowda files his nomination from Bengaluru North constituency. 

Mar 25, 2019 2:09 pm (IST)

The Congress chief expressing his confidence in the scheme says, "It is an extremely powerful, extremely dynamic, extremely well-thought idea. We have done all the calculations. We have spoken to economists. This is a ground-breaking idea."

Mar 25, 2019 2:07 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi adds, "5 crore families, 25 crore people will benefit from the scheme. Minimum Income Line will be Rs 12000. If your income is below the mark then we will help you get there.This will be a fiscally prudent scheme."

Mar 25, 2019 2:02 pm (IST)

Cong Promises Rs 72000 Annually to 'Poor' Families  | Following the Congess Working Committee meeting the party is holding a press conference where it is announcing its manifesto promises. "We will do justice by the poor people of the country through the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme. There has been no such scheme in the whole world. Congress party guarantees that 20% of the families who earn below Rs 12000 will get Rs 72000 annually," Rahul Gandhi says.  

Mar 25, 2019 1:44 pm (IST)

The Congress will be fielding Sachin Chaudhary from Amroha parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh instead of Rashid Alvi, confirms Central Election Committee.  

Mar 25, 2019 1:41 pm (IST)

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda's rally to file his nomination for Tumkur seat starts. Gowda is accompanied by congress' Dy CM G Parmeshwara and Former minister TB Jayachandra.

Mar 25, 2019 1:39 pm (IST)

Former CM and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh president Ajit Jogi will be contesting the Lok Sabha Polls from Korba constituency. 

Mar 25, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)

Congress Likely to Field Urmila Matondkar in North Mumbai | Congress is expected to announce an unexpected name for the North Mumbai parliamentary seat. Speculations are rife that the party will be fielding actress Urmila Matondkar from the constituency. It is said that Congress in the state is preparing to give Urmila a ticket after her formal entry into the party. Big Boss winner Shilpa Shende and Marathi actress Asawari Joshi had also expressed their wish to contest from the seat on a Congress ticket. Meanwhile, the BJP has once again fielded the incumbent MP Gopal Shetty as its candidate from its stronghold constituency.

Mar 25, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

AICC general secretary Harish Rawat files his nomination for Nainital in Uttarakhand. 

Mar 25, 2019 1:18 pm (IST)

Independent candidate from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh accuses the ruling Congress-JD(S) government in the state for spying on her. " From the last one and half months, there are intelligence officers posted outside my house. They are shadowing, spying. I even asked a couple of them what they are doing here," she tells News18 Kannada. Sumalatha adds that she has complained to the Election Commission and asked them for security. 

Mar 25, 2019 1:15 pm (IST)

 Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan files his nomination for the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. 

Mar 25, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)

After filing the nomination papers, the sitting Congress MP from Tumkur Muddahanumegowda says, "I request to my leader & leaders of JD(S) to reconsider their decision & to give the ticket to me only. I am confident that I will get back the seat"

Mar 25, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

Sitting Congress MP Files Nomination Despite JDS Fielding Deve Gowda in Tumkur | In the latest development in the controversy over the Tumkur seat, the sitting Congress MP Mudduhanumegowda files nomination from Tumkur. The move comes despite Congress's decision to cede the seat to its coalition party JD(S) who will officially be fielding H D Deve Gowda. 

Mar 25, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will file his nomination for Bijepur assembly constituency. The Biju Janata Dal president will be contesting from two assembly seats for the first time. He has already filed nomination for Hinjili assembly seat.

Mar 25, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri reacts to Sudarshan Nachiappan's earlier statement in which he expressed his disappointment over the party's decision to field Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga. "Partymen should accept the decision of the High Command.It’s not the decision of TNCC or men but a decision made by AICC and Rahul Gandhi. Allegations against Karti Chidambaram on corruption cases are false and only framed by the BJP," he says. 

Mar 25, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

BJP's Dakshina Kannada candidate and sitting MP Nalin Kumar Katheel files his nomination.

Mar 25, 2019 12:24 pm (IST)

Congress leader from Tumkur KN Rajanna says that he will be filing nominations today."We request Deve Gowda to contest from Bengaluru North instead of Tumkur.If Deve Gowda wants to contest from here,let him contest on Congress ticket,we all will vote for him," he says. The JDS supremo is expected to file his nomination later today. 

Mar 25, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)

Supreme Court bans political slogans, pictures of politicians and advertisements in public places in Tamil Nadu.

Mar 25, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

NC's Srinagar Candidate Farooq Abdullah Files Nomination | Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah files his nomination papers. Abdullah says he is confident of winning the elections. NC will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Congress. 

Mar 25, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)

The BJP candidate Sanjiv Bialyan and RLD candidate Ajit Singh from Muzzaffarnagar file their nominations. 

Mar 25, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

Former Bajrang Dal national president Subash Chouhan declines to contest against Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik from the Bijepur assembly seat after the BJP denied him a ticket for his home constituency - Bargarh. He instead asks Dharmendra Pradhan to contest. Chouhan had narrowly lost the Bargarh seat in the last Lok Sabha elections 

Mar 25, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati slams the BJP over dues owed to sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh. "In UP, sugarcane farmers are owed 10 thousand crore rupees, how will the farmers be happy and well? It's a matter to think about. The anti-farmer and pro-BJP BJP government shold not make wrong claims," she says in a tweet. 

Mar 25, 2019 11:57 am (IST)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by a former DGP of Uttar Pradesh seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to ban roadshows and bike rallies during polls. "We are not inclined to entertain this," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepka Gupta said. Vikram Singh, a former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, had said in his petition that the roadshows and bike rallies violate EC's instructions and cause damage to the environment. 

Mar 25, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

Congress leader from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, Sudarshan Nachiappan hits out at the party over its decision to field Karti Chidambaram from the constituency. "The cadres from the constituency are disappointed. His (MP candidate Karti Chidambaram) family has done nothing for the constituency, Instead they have accumulated wealth. This could damage Congress's reputation," he says. 

Mar 25, 2019 11:45 am (IST)

The BJP, an ally of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in Meghalaya, names party's state unit vice president Rikman G Momin as its candidate for Tura parliamentary constituency. 

Mar 25, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party today approached the Supreme Court against the Election Commission's decision to conduct elections in only 18 out of a total of 21 vacant seats in Tamil Nadu State Assembly. The Court will hear DMK's plea on March 28.

Mar 25, 2019 11:31 am (IST)

Big news coming in from another southern state: Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party has decided that it will not contest the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. PTI quoted TDP sources have said that the party's decision to withdraw was made in order to avoid helping the ruling TRS and BJP which are opposed to it. 

Mar 25, 2019 11:27 am (IST)

Political Meeting to Take Place Between Kamal Haasan, Mamata Banerjee | In Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiam's Kamal Haasan confirms that he is meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "It will be a political meeting," he says from Chennai airport. The meeting will take place in Kolkata. 

Nationalist Congress Party general secretary and chief spokesperson DP Tripathi will release the manifesto at 3pm at the party’s central office in New Delhi.

In a move to defer the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, a Congress delegation is likely to approach the Election Commission today at 5.30pm. The Congress is set to appeal to the EC that the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ be released only after the final phase of voting is done, which is May 19. The grand old party claims that the April 5 release of the movie would amount to violation of the model code of conduct as it can lead to sizeable influence among voters.

Further, the meeting between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the party’s Delhi unit on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party was inconclusive, with the leaders saying the Congress chief would take the final call on the issue. Sources said the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and senior leaders within the party are trying to convince the Delhi Congress for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The development comes even as AAP leader Gopal Rai reiterated that the AAP will contest alone, and now it’s too late to join hands.
