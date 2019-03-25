Election Tracker LIVE: Will Give 5 Crore Poorest Families Rs 72,000 Every Year if Voted to Power, Says Rahul Gandhi

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, troubles for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka are on the rise after the southern ally, failing to find a suitable candidate, decided to give back the Bangalore North seat to the Congress. Earlier, there were reports that the Karnataka Congress wanted JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore North constituency, but the latter decided to be fielded from Tumkur instead. BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda is the sitting MP for the seat.
Cong Promises Rs 72000 Annually to 'Poor' Families | Following the Congess Working Committee meeting the party is holding a press conference where it is announcing its manifesto promises. "We will do justice by the poor people of the country through the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme. There has been no such scheme in the whole world. Congress party guarantees that 20% of the families who earn below Rs 12000 will get Rs 72000 annually," Rahul Gandhi says.
The Congress will be fielding Sachin Chaudhary from Amroha parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh instead of Rashid Alvi, confirms Central Election Committee.
Congress: Sachin Chaudhary to contest from Amroha seat instead of Rashid Alvi. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/mMlT2DoKGi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2019
Congress Likely to Field Urmila Matondkar in North Mumbai | Congress is expected to announce an unexpected name for the North Mumbai parliamentary seat. Speculations are rife that the party will be fielding actress Urmila Matondkar from the constituency. It is said that Congress in the state is preparing to give Urmila a ticket after her formal entry into the party. Big Boss winner Shilpa Shende and Marathi actress Asawari Joshi had also expressed their wish to contest from the seat on a Congress ticket. Meanwhile, the BJP has once again fielded the incumbent MP Gopal Shetty as its candidate from its stronghold constituency.
Independent candidate from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh accuses the ruling Congress-JD(S) government in the state for spying on her. " From the last one and half months, there are intelligence officers posted outside my house. They are shadowing, spying. I even asked a couple of them what they are doing here," she tells News18 Kannada. Sumalatha adds that she has complained to the Election Commission and asked them for security.
After filing the nomination papers, the sitting Congress MP from Tumkur Muddahanumegowda says, "I request to my leader & leaders of JD(S) to reconsider their decision & to give the ticket to me only. I am confident that I will get back the seat"
Congress MP from #Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda: I have filed my nomination as a Congress candidate. I request to my leader & leaders of JD(S) to reconsider their decision & to give the ticket to me only. I am confident that I will get back the seat. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/95RixpUTt1— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Sitting Congress MP Files Nomination Despite JDS Fielding Deve Gowda in Tumkur | In the latest development in the controversy over the Tumkur seat, the sitting Congress MP Mudduhanumegowda files nomination from Tumkur. The move comes despite Congress's decision to cede the seat to its coalition party JD(S) who will officially be fielding H D Deve Gowda.
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri reacts to Sudarshan Nachiappan's earlier statement in which he expressed his disappointment over the party's decision to field Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga. "Partymen should accept the decision of the High Command.It’s not the decision of TNCC or men but a decision made by AICC and Rahul Gandhi. Allegations against Karti Chidambaram on corruption cases are false and only framed by the BJP," he says.
Congress leader from Tumkur KN Rajanna says that he will be filing nominations today."We request Deve Gowda to contest from Bengaluru North instead of Tumkur.If Deve Gowda wants to contest from here,let him contest on Congress ticket,we all will vote for him," he says. The JDS supremo is expected to file his nomination later today.
Congress leader from Tumkur KN Rajanna: Me and SP Muddahanumegowda are filing nominations today.We request Deve Gowda to contest from Bengaluru North instead of Tumkur.If Deve Gowda wants to contest from here,let him contest on Congress ticket,we all will vote for him. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/UskD98PRE1— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
NC's Srinagar Candidate Farooq Abdullah Files Nomination | Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah files his nomination papers. Abdullah says he is confident of winning the elections. NC will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Congress.
National Conference-Congress candidate from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah files nomination. #LokSabhaElections2019 #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/BToT8AcEfy— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Former Bajrang Dal national president Subash Chouhan declines to contest against Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik from the Bijepur assembly seat after the BJP denied him a ticket for his home constituency - Bargarh. He instead asks Dharmendra Pradhan to contest. Chouhan had narrowly lost the Bargarh seat in the last Lok Sabha elections
Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati slams the BJP over dues owed to sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh. "In UP, sugarcane farmers are owed 10 thousand crore rupees, how will the farmers be happy and well? It's a matter to think about. The anti-farmer and pro-BJP BJP government shold not make wrong claims," she says in a tweet.
यूपी में गन्ना किसानों का 10 हजार करोड़ रुपया बकाया है तो किसान कैसे खुश व खुशहाल होंगे? ये सोचने-समझने की बात है। किसान-विरोधी व धन्नासेठ-समर्थक बीजेपी सरकार गलत दावे न करे। बीएसपी सरकार की तरह मिल मालिकों पर सख्ती करके बीजेपी किसानों के सभी बकाया क्यों नहीं अदा करवा रही है?— Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 25, 2019
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by a former DGP of Uttar Pradesh seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to ban roadshows and bike rallies during polls. "We are not inclined to entertain this," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepka Gupta said. Vikram Singh, a former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, had said in his petition that the roadshows and bike rallies violate EC's instructions and cause damage to the environment.
Congress leader from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, Sudarshan Nachiappan hits out at the party over its decision to field Karti Chidambaram from the constituency. "The cadres from the constituency are disappointed. His (MP candidate Karti Chidambaram) family has done nothing for the constituency, Instead they have accumulated wealth. This could damage Congress's reputation," he says.
Congress leader from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, Sudarshan Nachiappan: The— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
cadres from the constituency are disappointed. His (MP candidate Karti Chidambaram) family has done nothing for the constituency, instead they have accumulated wealth. This could damage Congress's reputation. pic.twitter.com/IirWClSQzd
Big news coming in from another southern state: Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party has decided that it will not contest the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. PTI quoted TDP sources have said that the party's decision to withdraw was made in order to avoid helping the ruling TRS and BJP which are opposed to it.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Nationalist Congress Party general secretary and chief spokesperson DP Tripathi will release the manifesto at 3pm at the party’s central office in New Delhi.
In a move to defer the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, a Congress delegation is likely to approach the Election Commission today at 5.30pm. The Congress is set to appeal to the EC that the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ be released only after the final phase of voting is done, which is May 19. The grand old party claims that the April 5 release of the movie would amount to violation of the model code of conduct as it can lead to sizeable influence among voters.
Further, the meeting between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the party’s Delhi unit on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party was inconclusive, with the leaders saying the Congress chief would take the final call on the issue. Sources said the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and senior leaders within the party are trying to convince the Delhi Congress for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The development comes even as AAP leader Gopal Rai reiterated that the AAP will contest alone, and now it’s too late to join hands.
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League vs MI 213/620.0 overs /oversDelhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 198/220.0 overs 137/1015.4 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE PAK vs AUS 284/750.0 overs 285/247.5 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KKR 181/320.0 overs 183/419.4 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
-
24 Mar, 2019 | ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier vs PNG 56/813.0 overs 60/03.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets