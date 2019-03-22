Election Tracker LIVE: With Reference to 'Yeddy Diaries', Congress Says 'Stunning Expose' Coming Up

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP today and is expected to be fielded by the party in the Lok Sabha polls from one of the seats in the national capital. The former opening batsman joined the party in New Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Congress Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a report poublished by The Caravan which cites a diary to claim that BS Yeddyurappa made pay outs of over Rs 1,800 crore to the BJP's national leaders such as Jaitley, Gadkari among others, while he was Karnataka CM. Speculation is rife that contents of this diary will be made public by Rahul Gandhi in a press conference shortly.
Jab andhera hota hai, aadhi raat ke baad— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 22, 2019
Ek shor nikalata hai kaali si sadak pe
Yeh aawaaz aati hai chor chor chor chor chor chor chor….
भाजपा चोरों की सेफ़्टी & सेकुओरीटी एजेन्सी चला रही है अब तो साबित हो गया है! #ChowkidaarChorHai https://t.co/cKTTBkQKEI
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala's tweet hinting at a big expose this afternoon.
Scared of the stunning ‘Corruption Expose’ breaking this afternoon which implicates Senior BJP leadership, the ‘Chor Chowkidar’ is using his favourite diversionary tactic - Terror Attack Politics!— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 22, 2019
But India will not be fooled by his rhetoric any longer!
Rahul Gandhi's Afternoon Expose | Ahead of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's special press conference at AICC HQ today, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a tweet said that a ‘Corruption Expose’ is to break this afternoon. The expose implicates Senior BJP leadership, Surjewala said. With Congress facing backlash on Sam Pitroda's comments, the much awaited special press conference by grand old party, which has already been deferred twice since morning, is a window to submit its official response to Pitroda's statements and also allegely declare new facts before the country.
BJP's Chhattisgarh Plan | The BJP on Thursday announced candidates for five out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh. Candidates for all five reserved Lok Sabha seats — Surguja, Bastar, Raigarh and Kanker (reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Janjgir-Champa (Scheduled Castes) were listed. In a surprise move, Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnudeo Sai, who had won four times (1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014) from Raigarh seat, has been denied ticket. Firebrand woman tribal leader Renuka Singh has been fielded from Surguja Lok Sabha seat.
CLICK TO READ | Caught: Gautam Gambhir's Teaming Up with the BJP Comes As Little Surprise
Gautam Gambhir announced his retirment from all forms of cricket in December 2018, with the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and AndhraPradesh being his last match.
CLICK TO READ | 'Opposition Natural Habitat of Terror Apologists, Insults Forces': PM Modi on Sam Pitroda's Comments
Using the hashtag 'Janta Maaf Nahi Karegi' (people will not forgive) in a tweet, Modi attacked Sam Pitroda, who looks after Congress' overseas affairs, over his recent comments on the Mumbai terror attacks.
Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hits back at PM Modi for his Tweet condenming Sam Pitroda's statements in an interview to news agency ANI. Surjewala said that an individual's "personal opinion" should not be used to spread "venom"
3/3— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 22, 2019
Modiji & BJP should stop using an individual’s personal opinion to spread venom!
Instead of hiding behind the sacrifice of our armed forces, PM must answer to Nation on-
Jobs crisis,
Agrarian distress,
Demo & GST disasters &
Economic downturn.
HD Deve Gowda's Grandson File's Nomination | Prajwal Revanna will file his nomination at Hassan DC office shortly. Father HD Revanna, mother Bhavani Revanna, uncle HDK, grandfather Deve Gowda to be present on the ocassion. There is speculation that Revanna may contest from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Revanna's father HD Revanna is also a sitting MLA from the same Hassan district. The JD(S) had managed to win all eight assembly segments in Mandya during the 2018 state elections.
Akhilesh took to Twitter to respond to Sam Pitroda's interview saying that the sacrifices of the armed forces should never be questioned.
The sacrifices of our Armed Forces should never be questioned.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 22, 2019
To ask questions of politicians in a democracy is our fundamental right.
This government needs to stop pretending to be the Indian Army. Politicians who say they cannot be questioned are dangerous.
CLICK TO READ | Sabarimala Advantage? Why the District Missing From BJP List in Kerala Is Important
Pathanamthitta shot to national limelight as the constituency housing Sabarimala temple, which was in the eye of a political storm after the Supreme Court's verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the temple.
Sam Pitroda to CNN-News18 | After his interview to ANI today caused a storm on Twitter, Sam Pitroda spoke exclusively to News18 clearing some air. "My comments were quoted out of context today," said Indian Overseas Congress Chief. “I have just asked a question... What is the problem with that? As citizen we need to know the facts... What is so complicated in that and what is anti-national in this?” he asked. Pitroda said all he talked about in the interview was the need for more information and facts that the government has a duty to provide to the public. “We respect jawans and their families... We feel for them... PM can say what he has to… But why is everyone so upset,” he added. Pitroda feels the government is throwing attacks at him because "there is something to hide."
CLICK TO READ | 35 Leaders with Criminal Records, 78 Re-nominations: Inside BJP's First List of Lok Sabha Contenders
Of the 184 BJP contenders, 35 have criminal records. They are also among the 78 candidates who have been re-nominated for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
PM Modi took to Twitter to respond to Pitroda’s 26/11 statement. “Loyal courtier of Congress’ royal dynasty admits what the nation already knew - Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror. This is a New India- we will answer terrorists in a language they understand and with interest!” he tweeted.
Sam Pitroda voiced against Modi government's narrative of blaming Pakistan for all its own problems
#WATCH Sam Pitroda,Indian Overseas Congress Chief, says, "8 people(26/11 terrorists) come&do something, you don’t jump on entire nation(Pakistan).Naive to assume that just because some people came &attacked,every citizen of that nation is to be blamed.I don’t believe in that way" pic.twitter.com/K66Ds4p3ke— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019
Sam Pitroda Criticises Modi Govt | Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress Chief told news agency ANI that PM Modi symbolizes a strong Govt. However, he said "India will have to decide, strong is not necessarily a good thing for democracy," adding "Hitler was also very strong, all dictators are strong, Chinese leader is very strong, is that what India wants?"
CLICK TO READ | 8 People Come and Do Something, You Can't Blame Entire Pakistan for It: Sam Pitroda on 26/11 Attacks
Wading into controversy weeks before general elections, Congress leader Sam Pitroda also questioned the multiple claims on the exact casualty count of the Balakot airstrikes.
CLICK TO READ | 'It's Been Down for 15 Days!' AAP, BJP Battle It Out on Twitter Over Hacked Website
The heated exchange between the two parties began when AAP took a jibe at BJP saying that the party is failing to safeguard its own website but promises to keep the country safe.
AAP-BJP Twitter War | In a recent tweet, AAP took a jibe at PM Modi's remark on climate change. The AAP and the BJP have off late engaged in a Twitter war that has amped up the political space on social media before elections.
"Actually Climate change nahi hua hain, hum change hogaye hain" : @narendramodi #BestQuotesOfModi pic.twitter.com/mTPTIyxkYb— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 22, 2019
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.(Image: PTI)
The BJP took a dig at Congress after it deferred its press briefing. The grand old party was scheduled to address the media around 10 am, however, it later said that the press conference would be held in the afternoon. Slamming the Congress, BJP said that it seems that Rahul Gandhi is unable to wake up in the morning.
On the other hand, South Indian film star Prakash Raj will file his nomination from Bengaluru Central as an independent candidate today. He had recently announced his Lok Sabha debut on Twitter.
In the run up to Karnataka assembly election, the actor had extensively campaigned against the BJP, while not identifying himself with any political party. Bengaluru Central is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by PC Mohan of the BJP. If Raj manages to win the seat, he would be scripting history of sorts as the last time an independent candidate won a Lok Sabha election in the state was Dinakara Desai (D D Dattatreya) from the Kanara constituency of the erstwhile Mysore state in 1967. He was preceded by another independent Sugandhi Murugappa Siddappa, who won from Bijapur North in 1957.
From 1951, when free India's first general election was held, to the last one held in 2014, a total of 2,337 independents have contested the polls in Karnataka. That only two have won thus far shows that Karnataka's electorate has not been kind to independents.
Another popular face in the fray is Sumalatha, the wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh. She is contesting as an independent candidate from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. Sumalatha will be up against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, after the Congress denied her the ticket as the Mandya seat had been conceded to the JD(S).
Meanwhile, TTV Dinakaran's AMMK released its second list of candidates. Disqualified MLA Thanga Tamilselvan has been fielded against O Panneerselvam's son OP Ravindranath Kumar in Theni constituency.
Meanwhile, it has come to light that Raj has been booked by elections officials for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The Hindu reported that Murthy D, an officer with the flying squad, said in his complaint that the actor had used a mic and campaigned at a public meeting near Mahatma Gandhi Circle on MG Road on March 12. The programme was organised under the banner, Media and Freedom of Expression, and was not a political event, he told the police.
Several writers, artists and activists who attended the programme claimed that the actor began to canvas for votes. A few attendees recorded his speech on their mobile phones and forwarded it to the officials, the report stated. By the time the flying squad reached the spot, the programme got completed and people had dispersed.
-
22 Mar, 2019 | ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier vs PNG 124/620.0 overs 125/215.2 oversPapua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
-
22 Mar, 2019 | ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier PNG vs PHI 216/420.0 overs /oversPapua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
-
19 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SL vs SA 134/720.0 overs 134/820.0 oversSri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
-
16 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SL vs SA 225/1049.3 overs 135/228.0 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
-
16 Mar, 2019 | USA in United Arab Emirates UAE vs USA 182/720.0 overs 158/620.0 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs