Election Tracker LIVE: With Reference to 'Yeddy Diaries', Congress Says 'Stunning Expose' Coming Up

News18.com | March 22, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: Building up suspense over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s press meet, which has been deferred twice since morning, the party has said it will come up with a “stunning expose”. Party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi even shared a report by Caravan on Twitter. The report cites ‘Yeddy diaries’ to claim that BS Yeddyurappa made payouts to senior BJP leaders during his tenure as Karnataka CM. Speculation is rife that Gandhi will make contents of the purported diary public during the press meet.

Meanwhile, former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP today and is expected to be fielded by the party in the Lok Sabha polls from one of the seats in the national capital. The former opening batsman joined the party in New Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Mar 22, 2019 2:19 pm (IST)

Randeep Surjewala said "We have caught a theft and the thief. BJP leaders have been caught in a corruption case."

Mar 22, 2019 2:18 pm (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi's special press conference at AICC HQ to commence shortly.

Mar 22, 2019 2:06 pm (IST)

Congress Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a report poublished by The Caravan which cites a diary to claim that BS Yeddyurappa made pay outs of over Rs 1,800 crore to the BJP's national leaders such as Jaitley, Gadkari among others, while he was Karnataka CM. Speculation is rife that contents of this diary will be made public by Rahul Gandhi in a press conference shortly. 

Mar 22, 2019 1:59 pm (IST)

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala's tweet hinting at a big expose this afternoon.

Mar 22, 2019 1:55 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi's Afternoon Expose | Ahead of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's special press conference at AICC HQ today, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a tweet said that a ‘Corruption Expose’ is to break this afternoon. The expose implicates Senior BJP leadership, Surjewala said. With Congress facing backlash on Sam Pitroda's comments, the much awaited special press conference by grand old party, which has already been deferred twice since morning, is a window to submit its official response to Pitroda's statements and also allegely declare new facts before the country. 

Mar 22, 2019 1:43 pm (IST)

BJP's Chhattisgarh Plan | The BJP on Thursday announced candidates for five out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh. Candidates for all five reserved Lok Sabha seats — Surguja, Bastar, Raigarh and Kanker (reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Janjgir-Champa (Scheduled Castes) were listed. In a surprise move, Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnudeo Sai, who had won four times (1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014) from Raigarh seat, has been denied ticket. Firebrand woman tribal leader Renuka Singh has been fielded from Surguja Lok Sabha seat.

Mar 22, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Caught: Gautam Gambhir's Teaming Up with the BJP Comes As Little Surprise

Gautam Gambhir announced his retirment from all forms of cricket in December 2018, with the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and AndhraPradesh being his last match.

Mar 22, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)

A delegation from Akali dal to meet Election Commission officials at 3 PM. Delegation to be headed by Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral. 

Mar 22, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Opposition Natural Habitat of Terror Apologists, Insults Forces': PM Modi on Sam Pitroda's Comments

Using the hashtag 'Janta Maaf Nahi Karegi' (people will not forgive) in a tweet, Modi attacked Sam Pitroda, who looks after Congress' overseas affairs, over his recent comments on the Mumbai terror attacks.

Mar 22, 2019 1:03 pm (IST)

Chandrababu Naidu's Son to File Nomination | Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister and son of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu to file nomination shortly, news agency ANI reported. He will contest from Mangalagiri constituency in Amaravati.

Mar 22, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi's Special Press Conference, originally scheduled for 10am today, has been further deferred to 2 pm, informs Congress. The press conference was deferred once before in the morning which pushed start time to 1pm. The press conference is to be held at the AICC HQ. 

Mar 22, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hits back at PM Modi for his Tweet condenming Sam Pitroda's statements in an interview to news agency ANI. Surjewala said that an individual's "personal opinion" should not be used to spread "venom"

Mar 22, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Atleast three Congress MLAs, all from Gulbarga district to join BJP today. Gulbarga is Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's constituency.

Mar 22, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)

Prakash Raj rally reaches BBMP office in Bengaluru. Raj to file his nomination to contest as Independent from Bangalore Central today.

Mar 22, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

HD Deve Gowda's Grandson File's Nomination | Prajwal Revanna will file his nomination at Hassan DC office shortly. Father HD Revanna, mother Bhavani Revanna, uncle HDK, grandfather Deve Gowda to be present on the ocassion. There is speculation that Revanna may contest from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Revanna's father HD Revanna is also a sitting MLA from the same Hassan district. The JD(S) had managed to win all eight assembly segments in Mandya during the 2018 state elections.

Mar 22, 2019 12:31 pm (IST)

BJP leader Arun Jaitley, however, doesn't confirm the constituency where the party will field Gautam Gambhir. "Let's leave it to the country's Election Committee. For now we are happy he joined the party," he says.

Mar 22, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)

Gautam Gambhir says at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, "I thank the party for giving me this opportunity. I am joining this party after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. It's an opportunity for me to do something for my countrymen. I look forward to doing my best." 

Mar 22, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)

Gautam Gambhir Joins BJP | Cricketer Gautam Gambhir formally joins the BJP in the presence of Union Minister and senior party leader Arun Jaitley. Gambhir is likely to contest the polls from a Delhi constituency.

Mar 22, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)

BJP leader Smriti Irani also hit out at Congress's Sam Pitroda for "sympathising" with Pakistan, "This is not about politics. It is about a party where people personally believe that action (taken by the Modi government) after Pulwama was wrong," she says. 

Mar 22, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

Akhilesh took to Twitter to respond to Sam Pitroda's interview saying that the sacrifices of the armed forces should never be questioned.

Mar 22, 2019 11:56 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Sabarimala Advantage? Why the District Missing From BJP List in Kerala Is Important

Pathanamthitta shot to national limelight as the constituency housing Sabarimala temple, which was in the eye of a political storm after the Supreme Court's verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the temple.

Mar 22, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

Sam Pitroda to CNN-News18 | After his interview to ANI today caused a storm on Twitter, Sam Pitroda spoke exclusively to News18 clearing some air. "My comments were quoted out of context today," said Indian Overseas Congress Chief. “I have just asked a question... What is the problem with that? As citizen we need to know the facts... What is so complicated in that and what is anti-national in this?” he asked. Pitroda said all he talked about in the interview was the need for more information and facts that the government has a duty to provide to the public. “We respect jawans and their families... We feel for them... PM can say what he has to… But why is everyone so upset,” he added. Pitroda feels the government is throwing attacks at him because "there is something to hide." 

Mar 22, 2019 11:28 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 35 Leaders with Criminal Records, 78 Re-nominations: Inside BJP's First List of Lok Sabha Contenders

Of the 184 BJP contenders, 35 have criminal records. They are also among the 78 candidates who have been re-nominated for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mar 22, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, news agency ANI reported.

Mar 22, 2019 11:19 am (IST)

PM Modi took to Twitter to respond to Pitroda’s 26/11 statement. “Loyal courtier of Congress’ royal dynasty admits what the nation already knew - Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror. This is a New India- we will answer terrorists in a language they understand and with interest!” he tweeted.

Mar 22, 2019 11:13 am (IST)

Sam Pitroda voiced against Modi government's narrative of blaming Pakistan for all its own problems

Mar 22, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

Sam Pitroda Criticises Modi Govt | Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress Chief told news agency ANI that PM Modi symbolizes a strong Govt. However, he said "India will have to decide, strong is not necessarily a good thing for democracy," adding "Hitler was also very strong, all dictators are strong, Chinese leader is very strong, is that what India wants?"

Mar 22, 2019 11:07 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 8 People Come and Do Something, You Can't Blame Entire Pakistan for It: Sam Pitroda on 26/11 Attacks

Wading into controversy weeks before general elections, Congress leader Sam Pitroda also questioned the multiple claims on the exact casualty count of the Balakot airstrikes.

Mar 22, 2019 10:59 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'It's Been Down for 15 Days!' AAP, BJP Battle It Out on Twitter Over Hacked Website

The heated exchange between the two parties began when AAP took a jibe at BJP saying that the party is failing to safeguard its own website but promises to keep the country safe.

Mar 22, 2019 10:55 am (IST)

AAP-BJP Twitter War | In a recent tweet, AAP took a jibe at PM Modi's remark on climate change. The AAP and the BJP have off late engaged in a Twitter war that has amped up the political space on social media before elections.

File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.(Image: PTI)

The BJP took a dig at Congress after it deferred its press briefing. The grand old party was scheduled to address the media around 10 am, however, it later said that the press conference would be held in the afternoon. Slamming the Congress, BJP said that it seems that Rahul Gandhi is unable to wake up in the morning.

On the other hand, South Indian film star Prakash Raj will file his nomination from Bengaluru Central as an independent candidate today. He had recently announced his Lok Sabha debut on Twitter.

In the run up to Karnataka assembly election, the actor had extensively campaigned against the BJP, while not identifying himself with any political party. Bengaluru Central is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by PC Mohan of the BJP. If Raj manages to win the seat, he would be scripting history of sorts as the last time an independent candidate won a Lok Sabha election in the state was Dinakara Desai (D D Dattatreya) from the Kanara constituency of the erstwhile Mysore state in 1967. He was preceded by another independent Sugandhi Murugappa Siddappa, who won from Bijapur North in 1957.

From 1951, when free India's first general election was held, to the last one held in 2014, a total of 2,337 independents have contested the polls in Karnataka. That only two have won thus far shows that Karnataka's electorate has not been kind to independents.

Another popular face in the fray is Sumalatha, the wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh. She is contesting as an independent candidate from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. Sumalatha will be up against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, after the Congress denied her the ticket as the Mandya seat had been conceded to the JD(S).

Meanwhile, TTV Dinakaran's AMMK released its second list of candidates. Disqualified MLA Thanga Tamilselvan has been fielded against O Panneerselvam's son OP Ravindranath Kumar in Theni constituency.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that Raj has been booked by elections officials for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The Hindu reported that Murthy D, an officer with the flying squad, said in his complaint that the actor had used a mic and campaigned at a public meeting near Mahatma Gandhi Circle on MG Road on March 12. The programme was organised under the banner, Media and Freedom of Expression, and was not a political event, he told the police.

Several writers, artists and activists who attended the programme claimed that the actor began to canvas for votes. A few attendees recorded his speech on their mobile phones and forwarded it to the officials, the report stated. By the time the flying squad reached the spot, the programme got completed and people had dispersed.
