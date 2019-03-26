Election Tracker LIVE: Income Scheme Planned For 6 Months, Consulted Raghuram Rajan, Says Rahul Gandhi

"We were engaged in this work for six months. Take the list of all big economists of the world, we consulted them...Raghuram Rajan...one by one," Rahul said. "First thing, we we came to know was that there should be a minimum income line. We calculated and the result was that the minimum income line should be 12,000 per month," he said. Gandhi said his party will fulfil the promise. On Monday, Gandhi had announced in New Delhi that Rs 72,000 per year will be given as minimum income to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, if his party is voted to power in Lok Sabha polls, and asserted it will be the final assault on poverty. Gandhi had said 20 per cent or five crore families belonging to the poorest category with monthly income less than Rs 12,000 would come under the scheme.
Event Highlights
"We thought it was a good idea...Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts. But the promise was not fulfilled by Modi. We started our work six months back to make such a thing reality," he said. He went on to say that his party consulted "all big economists, without telling anyone, without giving any speeches".
Consulted Big Economists on Minimum Income Scheme: Rahul | Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party consulted "big economists" including former RBI governor Rahuram Rajan before it came up with the idea of minimum guaranteed income to the poorest 20 per cent households in the country. Addressing a meeting of his party workers here, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to transfer Rs 15 lakh to every bank account. "We thought it was a good idea...Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts. But the promise was not fulfilled by Modi. We started our work six months back to make such a thing reality," he said. He went on to say that his party consulted "all big economists, without telling anyone, without giving any speeches".
The CPI wrote to the Election Commission on Tuesday alleging that the government is indulging in "surrogate advertising" through institutions like Khadi India. Modi replaced Mahatma Gandhi as the face of Khadi India in 2017. The Communist Party of India (CPI) also alleged that the brand selling khadi jackets as 'Modi jackets' amounted to promotion of the prime minister. "This is to bring to your attention that government is indulging in surrogate advertising through various government institutions like Khadi India," CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said in the letter.
On LK Advani being dropped from BJP's list of candidates, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has said that Advani was the 'actual mentor' of BJP. "I am feeling bad. The BJP has forgotten the old days as new leaders are coming up," Banerjee said, adding that not letting the senior leader contest the polls was an 'insult' to him. However, Banerjee said that Advani should not leave the party as he been with it since the beginning.
CLICK TO READ | After Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Asked Not to Contest 2019 Elections
In a statement to CNN-News18, Joshi said he was asked by party general secretary Ramlal to not contest the 2019 polls.
BJP Fields Candidate with 11 Criminal Cases in Bengal | In a state where political parties have traditionally refrained from fielding bahubalis, 33-year-old BJP candidate from West Bengal's Coochbehar Lok Sabha seat, Nisith Pramanik, stands out with the dubiousdistinction of as many as 11 criminal cases against him.
According to a mandatory affidavit filed by Pramanik along with his nomination papers, he declared he has 11 cases pending against him, his first brush with the law being in 2009.
Samajwadi Party Tuesday declared list of its three candidates including Anand Sen from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat. The party has announced Anand Sen from Faizabad, Hemraj Verma from Pilibhit and Devendra Yadav from Etah as its candidates, a party spokesman said here. The party had earlier declared list of 20 candidates including one from Madhya Pradesh. SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting from Mainpuri, party president Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh, Dimple Yadav from Kannauj, Dharmendra Yadav from Badaun, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Mohd Azam Khan from Rampur.
CLICK TO READ | Jaya Prada Returns to Rampur as BJP Candidate, Up Against Friend-Turned-Foe and SP Veteran Azam Khan
Azam Khan had once ensured Jaya Prada's victory from the Rampur seat, which is dominated by the family of Rampur Nawabs.
"Akhilesh contesting the polls from Azamgarh will help in the consolidation of 'lathi, hathi and 786' voters," SP Azamgarh district chief Havaldar Yadav said, referring to the Yadavs, Dalits and Muslims. "His presence will boost the poll prospects of SP-BSP alliance candidates in the entire eastern UP region as Azamgarh lies between Gorakhpur and Varanasi,"he said. "With 'netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) as MP and Akhilesh as CM, the constituency witnessed development and people here acknowledge it," Havaldar said. The seat is at present held by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh who won the 2014 polls from Mainpuri and Azamgarh. He retained Azamgarh to ensure the presence of the party in eastern UP.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's decision to contest from his father Mulayam Singh's bastion Azamgarh is being touted as a move to consolidate the Yadav, Dalit and Muslim voters in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).
CLICK TO READ | 'OMG OMG': BJP Candidate Tejasvi Surya's Millennial Reaction to Nomination is Viral on Twitter
'OMG OMG!!! I can't believe this,
Taking a swipe at PM Modi for failing to provide Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress would be implementing a minimum income guarantee scheme . He termed the decision as 'historic'. I deliver what I promise, like I did in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. we promised them loan waiver and implemented it after coming to power," Gandhi said.
PM Modi Doesn't Understand MNREGA: Rahul Gandhi | Accusing the PM Modi of weakening and opposing the schemes, like MNREGA, that helped the poor, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the PM does not udnerstand it. "MNREGA gave jobs to crores of people in the country. In last 5 years, Modi has opposed and weakened all the schemes that helped the poor. He referred to MNREGA as "digging pits". He doesn't understand that these schemes lifted 14 crore people out of poverty," Gandhi said.
CLICK TO READ | BJP vs BJP Clash in Patna After Ravi Shankar Prasad is Shown Black Flags by Own Partymen
As supporters of Ravi Shankar Prasad and RK Sinha shoved each other and exchanged blows, they were quelled by security personnel deployed at the Patna airport, though it was not known if any of them were detained.
Attacking the previous UPA government for its 'soft approach' on terrorism, BJP chief Amit Shah said that the Modi government has taken stern action against the separatists, denying them security, and has banned the anti-national outfits. " The days are gone when terrorists would be fed biryani," Shah said at the rally.
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is all set to quit the BJP and join the opposition alliance in Bihar, on Tuesday showered praises on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, calling him the "master of situation" and his proposed minimum income guarantee scheme--'NYAY'a "masterstroke".
It's a masterstroke by the 'master of situation', @RahulGandhi - declaring #MinimumIncomeGuarantee scheme. It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/ announcement "chhal kapat".— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 26, 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
"We were engaged in this work for six months. Take the list of all big economists of the world, we consulted them...Raghuram Rajan...one by one," he said. "First thing, we we came to know was that there should be a minimum income line. We calculated and the result was that the minimum income line should be 12,000 per month," he said. Gandhi said his party will fulfil the promise.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at the BJP for side-lining veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani. “Advani was the actual mentor for BJP. They have forgotten old days because of the new crop of leaders. But old is gold. It is an insult to him. But this is my personal feeling, they may not agree to it,” she said.
Advani was not given a ticket by the BJP from Gandhinagar. The party has instead fielded Amit Shah from the seat. On whether Advani would now leave the party, she said, “That will not look nice. He is a leader respected in the party and has been there from the beginning. As a citizen of this country, I have worked under Vajpayee and Advani.”
Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi was on Tuesday also dropped as a BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, while Union minister Maneka Gandhi and her MP son Varun Gandhi swapped their seats as the party announced its 29 more nominees from Uttar Pradesh. BJP general secretary Arun Singh announced that Union minister Manoj Sinha has been fielded from Ghazipur, a seat he had won in 2014, and UP government ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Satyadev Pachauri from prestigious Allahabad and Kanpur seats respectively.
Joshi, 85, had won from Kanpur in 2014 but was told by the party leadership that he would not be fielded in the coming elections. The party has not given the ticket to veterans like L K Advani, B C Khanduri and Kalraj Mishra among others. Actor politician Jaya Prada was fielded from Rampur hours after she joined the party Tuesday. UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey has been repeated from Chandauli, Singh said. Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur and Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit.
The BJP also announced its 10 candidates from West Bengal.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today hit back at the BJP and PM Narendra Modi over the criticism of his minimum income guarantee plan, and said Modi had mocked MGNREGA, too, and failed to understand Congress government's employment generation scheme.
Addressing a Jan Sankalp Rally in Bundi, Rajasthan, Gandhi said once Modi gave a speech in Lok Sabha and claimed no one benefited out of MGNREGA. “He couldn’t understand what it is all about,” the Congress chief said.
“MNREGA gave jobs to crores of people in the country. In last 5 years, Modi has opposed and weakened all the schemes that helped the poor. He referred to MNREGA as ‘digging pits’. He doesn't understand that these schemes lifted 14 crore people out of poverty,” he said.
Gandhi assured those in attendance that he would deliver on his income promise, and said people can check his record. “What I promise, I deliver. Same was done in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and MP, where I promised farmers loan waiver. As soon as our government came into power, I did that,” he said.
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is all set to quit the BJP and join the opposition alliance in Bihar, showered praise on Rahul Gandhi, calling him the "master of situation" and his proposed minimum income guarantee scheme--'NYAY' a "masterstroke".
Sinha, a two-term sitting MP from Patna Sahib, also slammed the BJP for doubting the feasibility of the proposed scheme. “It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/announcement chhal-kapat (skulduggery),” Sinha tweeted.
Gandhi said the proposed income scheme of the Congress was the party’s “surgical strike” on poverty, even as he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lobbying for industrialists. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan, Gandhi said, “The Prime Minister says ‘Main Chowkidar Hoon'. He didn't say whose chowkidaar he is. Have you seen a chowkidaar at a farmer's home? Have you seen a chowkidaar at the home of an unemployed youth?” The Congress chief will speak at the Khel Sankul Ground in Bundi and later in the evening, address the Shakti Booth Workers Meeting at Ramleela Ground in Jaipur.
Meanwhile, the Nishad Party today became the fourth constituent of the Gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh as it joined hands with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Veteran actor Jaya Prada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and said she had pledged her life to the service of the party.
Political parties have swung into action as today is the last day of filing nominations for the second phase of polling. So far, the BJP has released nine lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while Congress announced its eleventh list of candidates on Monday.
In a boost to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to cobble together a federal front, several national leaders will join the TDP’s election campaign in the coming days. Today, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah will participate in election campaign along with Naidu. Abdullah will address public meetings in Kadapa and at Allagadda in Kurnool district.
The opposition parties will also address a presser on demonetisation at 1pm which will be attended by leaders across political parties.
Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Amethi and Rae Bareli on 27th and 28th March and Ayodhya on 29th March. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the election campaign of BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan in Thiruvananthapuram today. Sitharaman will inaugurate the campaign of the party candidate, who was also former governor of Mizoram, at E K Nayanar Park, Putharikkandam, at 5pm. The Minister will also inaugurate the election committee office of BJP at PRS Krishna, Ambuja Vilasam Road, at 4pm.
-
25 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs RR 184/420.0 overs /oversKings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs MI 213/620.0 overs /oversDelhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 198/220.0 overs 137/1015.4 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE PAK vs AUS 284/750.0 overs 285/247.5 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KKR 181/320.0 overs 183/419.4 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets