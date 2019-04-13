Elections 2019 LIVE: Prashant Kishor Hits Out at Lalu and Rabri, Says We All Know Who Made What Offer

Elections 2019 LIVE: Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishore has hit out at RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi for claiming that he tried to engineer a truce between JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and them. In a tweet, Kishor, the second-in-command in JD(U) after Kumar, said “those facing corruption charges are claiming to be custodians of truth”.
In an interview to News18, Rabri Devi had alleged that Nitish Kumar sent Prashant Kishor to meet Lalu five times in attempts to reunite the two parties. She further claimed that Kishor told Lalu to declare a PM face for the Lok Sabha polls. “Prashant Kishore had visited our residence five times. I even threw him out of the house. He is a liar. He told Lalu ji that Nitish Kumar has sent him to form a merger between the two parties… but we protested, we don’t trust Nitish” said Rabri Devi.
Read More
Apr 13, 2019 10:21 am (IST)
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "Jallianwala Bagh remains a deep inspiration for all those who want a better and bright tomorrow for all Indians. The sacrifice of the martyrs of April 13, 1919 will never be forgotten. It is sacrifices like these of Indian patriots, and its people that gave us our hard-won freedom. Now, those with nothing to do with that freedom struggle, are trying to appropriate that fight and preach to us."
Today, we salute the people who gave the message of national unity for India’s freedom by shedding their blood together at Jallianwala Bagh. People who were killed had aspirations of a real freedom - from hunger, want and poverty. #JallianwalaBaghMassacrepic.twitter.com/ejUwysvUE3
On Prashant Kishor's tweet, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari told CNN News18, “Why is Prashant Kishor tweeting? He is stuck now basically ..'Asli film abhi baaki hai'.” Kishor's tweet came after former chief minister of Bihar and wife of RJD supremo, Rabri Devi, alleged that Nitish Kumar had sent Kishor to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav five times in attempts to reunite Janta Dal United (JDU) and RJD. Speaking to CNN News18, JDU leader KC Tyagi denied the allegations against Kishor and said, “There is no relation or anything common between Kishor, Lalu or Rabri. There is no question of meeting with Rabri at all. Kishor was never given work to go and meet Rabri or anyone and talk about a merger.”
Apr 13, 2019 10:01 am (IST)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Today is the centenary of the brutal Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, a day of infamy that stunned the entire world and changed the course of the Indian freedom struggle. The cost of our freedom must never be forgotten." Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu accompanied Rahul Gandhi, along with some other Congress leaders, to pay floral tributes at the memorial inside the Jallianwala Bagh in the morning. They also observed a two-minute silence to remember those who were massacred in the tragic incident on April 13, 1919.
Apr 13, 2019 9:51 am (IST)
Remembering those massacred in Jallianwala Bagh, Prime Miniter Narendra Modi tweeted, "Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of."
Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of. pic.twitter.com/jBwZoSm41H
Former actress Nagma who is the General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress will address four public shows in North Malda, West Bengal on April 13 and on April 14. Nagma, along with Rahul Gandhi on April 9 participated in a road-show for Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi in Kaliabor constituency.
Apr 13, 2019 9:38 am (IST)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of the violence in Kashmir. “He formed a government with Mehbooba Mufti and assured them of Kashmir’s development. People welcomed him, but nothing has happened in the last five years,” Pawar said.
Apr 13, 2019 9:37 am (IST)
Prashant Kishor said, “Those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth.” His tweet comes a day after former chief minister of Bihar and wife of RJD supremo, Rabri Devi, alleged that Nitish Kumar had sent Prashant Kishor to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav five times in attempts to reunite Janta Dal United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). “Prashant Kishore had visited our residence five times. I even threw him out of the house. He is a liar. He told Lalu ji that Nitish Kumar has sent him to form a merger between the two parties… but we protested, we don’t trust Nitish” said Rabri Devi.
Those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth.@laluprasadrjd जी जब चाहें, मेरे साथ मीडिया के सामने बैठ जाएं, सबको पता चल जाएगा कि मेरे और उनके बीच क्या बात हुई और किसने किसको क्या ऑफर दिया।
In a second joint rally, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance will address a public gathering in Budaun today. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal boss Ajit Singh held its maiden rally in Deoband town of Saharanpur on April 7. The sitting MP and Akhilesh Yadav’s cousin Dharmendra Yadav is alliance candidate from Budaun Lok Sabha seat.
Apr 13, 2019 9:26 am (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi lays wreath at Jallianwala Bagh memorial on commemoration of 100 years of the massacre. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also present. Rahul Gandhi will also be addressing three rallies in Kolar, Chitradurga and Mysore. While Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address a rally in Karnataka today.
Apr 13, 2019 9:21 am (IST)
With just five days before the second phase elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi are set to address rallies in Karnataka today. Prime Minister will address two public meetings in Mangalore City and Bengaluru. While Rahul Gandhi will be addressing Kolar, Chitradurga and Mysore. PM Modi will also be addressing rallies in Tamil Nadu’s Theni and Ramanathapura.
Apr 13, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
Delhi CEO Directs BJP to Not Air Content on NaMo TV Without Certification |A day after the Election Commission directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the Delhi poll body has directed the BJP not to air any content on the platform without its certification, officials said. The poll body had on Thursday said since NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately. Following the EC's directive, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi wrote to the saffron party to ensure that all political content not approved be removed.
File photo of Prashant Kishor
A day after the Election Commission directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the Delhi poll body has directed the BJP not to air any content on the platform without its certification, officials said. The poll body had on Thursday said since NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately.
Following the EC's directive, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi wrote to the saffron party to ensure that all political content not approved be removed. "As a precautionary measure, two officials have been deployed to watch NaMo TV and monitor its content," officials said.
An official said political parties usually submit audiovisual content for pre-certification, without specifying on which platform it will be aired. The content may be aired during a rally or on the party's website, he said.
After the Congress filed a complaint with the poll panel about the channel disturbing the level playing field, the EC had asked the Delhi CEO to file a report on the issue.
The Delhi CEO approved the logo of NaMo TV, which the BJP said was part of the NaMo App that it owns, but did not "certify" the content as it contained old speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.