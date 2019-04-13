Elections 2019 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu at EC Office to Complain About EVM Snags, Poll Violence in Andhra

Elections 2019 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has arrived at the Election Commission headquarters in Delhi to complain about the widespread EVM glitches and violence during the first phase of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state on April 11.
Claiming that there is a "silent wave" in the state in his favour, Naidu has accused the Election Commission of making the election process a "big farce." "This is a very big farce. Disaster for the nation. I can say it is a big confusion, big mess, big farce," Naidu had said. He claimed that as per "official information" 4,583 EVMs got stuck in the state and noted that it was a "major crisis."
Apr 13, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)
Hema Malini on Maneka Gandhi's statement on Muslim voters: On triple talaq issue many minority community women support us but even if they don't, you have to help everybody, doesn't matter who voted for us and who did not. This kind of feeling doesn't come to me. Everybody is different.
BJP MP candidate from Mathura Hema Malini: I am very confident of a win because I have done good work, my Government has done good work,so I am sure people will support us. Whole system is changing,people want development,caste politics now doesn't work pic.twitter.com/ytf2DW4TEi
DMK announces candidates for by-elections to 4 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu on May 19. Senthil Balaji, a disqualified AIADMK MLA who was a TTV Dhinakaran loyalist, is one of the DMK candidates from Aravakuruchi constituency. The party has fielded N Pazhanisamy from Sulur, MC Shanmugaiya-Ottapidaram, P Saravanan- Thiruparankundram.
Apr 13, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet Election Commission shortly to lodge a complaint about the non-functioning of EVM machines. He has spoken to the other party members and they are likely to send representatives to EC office.
Apr 13, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)
Apr 13, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will arrive in Delhi today to meet Election Commission. He will be accompanied by MPs and ministers to lodge a complaint with EC over the non-functioning of electronic voting machines. He said if necessary he will launch an agitation and legal battle to protect the democratic system.
Apr 13, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)
This chowkidaar stands with you...the devotees of Lord Ayyappa should reach him safely: PM Modi
Apr 13, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Theni said, “Now they are saying 'Ab hoga Nyay'...they are finally accepting that they did not do anything over the last 60 years. I want to ask Congress, who will give Nyay to the victims of 84 Sikh riots...who will do Nyay for govt of great MGR which was dismissed because one family did not like him. Who will do Nyay for the Bhopal gas tragedy...that too happened during Congress rule.”
Apr 13, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)
Who can we live with people who are questioning the surgical strikes and the air strikes? How do you deal with those who wish to weaken the armed forces? How do you deal with those who support sponsors of terror? We have left no stone unturned to deal with terror....When our pilot was captured in Pakistan we ensured that he was returned in record time but Congress was still playing politics and questioning us: PM Modi
Apr 13, 2019 11:57 am (IST)
Apr 13, 2019 11:52 am (IST)
I pay homage to great MGR and Jayalalithaa ji. India is proud of these two iconic leaders who lived and worked for the poor. Today, India is rapidly making a mark in the world. The Congress, DMK and their 'Mahamilavati' friends can't accept this hence they're unhappy with me. In this party, the Father becomes the finance minister and his son loots...Madhya Pradesh has become their ATM...they are now part of a new scam called the Tughlaq Road Scam: PM Modi
Apr 13, 2019 11:50 am (IST)
Enemies have come together to defeat me...During the 2G scam, DMK leaders were criticizing Congress. I have a vision for India were soldiers to farmers...everyone can live with peace and security. Some days ago, DMK supremo projected the Naamdaar as Prime Minister. But no one was ready to accept it. Not even their Mahamilawati friends, because they all want to be prime minister: PM Modi
Apr 13, 2019 11:47 am (IST)
Addressing a rally in Theni, “In 2014, I thank you for your love and affection and I promise you that I will repay you with interest...today, I am here to give you my account and to expose the deceit of the mahamilawat alliance.”
Apr 13, 2019 11:42 am (IST)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The incident today in UP's Banda was extremely sad. The BJP has brought workers to the position where they are forced to commit suicide. The BJP has cheated the instructors and that these hardworking employees are facing severe economic hardship. The people of Uttar Pradesh will not forgive the party. Her tweet comes after a massive fire took place in a building where a pet dog died alerting 30 people who escaped safely.
बाँदा की ये घटना बहुत ही दुखद है। भाजपा ने आज कर्मचारियों को इस स्थिति में ला दिया है कि वो आत्महत्या को मजबूर हैं। अनुदेशकों के साथ भाजपा ने ऐसा धोखा किया है कि हमारे ये मेहनती कर्मचारी भीषण आर्थिक तंगहाली झेल रहे हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता माफ नहीं करेगी।
BSP chief Mayawati on the centenary of Jallianwala Bagh tweeted, "On the centenary of the Jallianwala tragedy, our homage to martyrs & sympathy to the family members who sacrificed their lives for the country. It would have been most gratifying had the Indian govt. succeeded in extracting an apology from the British for this gruesome massacre"
जलियाँवाला बाग़ त्रासदी के आज 100 वर्ष पूरे हो गए। आजादी के लिए अपने प्राण की आहूति देने वाले शहीदों को श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित एवं उनके परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। काश भारत सरकार इस अति-दुःखद घटना के लिए ब्रिटिश सरकार से माफी मंगवाकर देश को संतोष दिलाने में सफल हो पाती।
Those in Power Trying to Create Bajrang Dal-Ali Divide: Mayawati |Greeting people on Ram Navami, Mayawati tweeted, "...good wishes to the people for peaceful and prosperous life on Ram Navami. When people are happily remembering the ideals of Shri Ram, it is unfortunate that an attempt is being made to create confrontation & hatred between Bajrang Bali and Ali for narrow political gain. Union minister MA Naqvi on Mayawati tweet said, “Look who is saying, they are the ones who are standing in Deoband and asking votes from specific religion. They think it is a joke and BJP don’t want their advice...”
रामनवमी की देश व प्रदेशवासियों को बधाई व शुभकामनायें तथा उनके जीवन में सुख व शान्ति की कुदरत से प्रार्थना। ऐसे समय में जब लोग श्रीराम के आदर्शों का स्मरण कर रहे हैं तब चुनावी स्वार्थ हेतु बजरंग बली व अली का विवाद व टकराव पैदा करने वाली सत्ताधारी ताकतों से सावधान रहना है।
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said, “Mahagathbandhan will win Lok Sabha elections and throw Modi out. Modi can run a tea shop after that and sell ‘pakodas’ too. We support mahagathbandhan.” On Badruddin Ajmal's statement on PM Modi, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, “Badruddin Ajmal and his party stand for those who have left Bangladesh and possibly become illegal immigrants to India. They have changed the demographical profile of Assam. Badruddin Ajmal statement clears that he is worried about PM Modi’s strong government.
Apr 13, 2019 10:53 am (IST)
Tejashwi Asks Nitish to Break Silence on Lobbying Lalu | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “Why is Nitish maintaining silence? He should come out and speak. Prashant Kishor has been meeting us, it is written in Lalu's book also. Prashant should first take permission from Nitish and then tweet.” Yadav’s comment comes after Prashant took it to Twitter to deny the allegation against him after Rabri Devi, alleged that Nitish Kumar had sent Kishor to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav five times in attempts to reunite JDU and RJD.
Apr 13, 2019 10:21 am (IST)
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "Jallianwala Bagh remains a deep inspiration for all those who want a better and bright tomorrow for all Indians. The sacrifice of the martyrs of April 13, 1919 will never be forgotten. It is sacrifices like these of Indian patriots, and its people that gave us our hard-won freedom. Now, those with nothing to do with that freedom struggle, are trying to appropriate that fight and preach to us."
Today, we salute the people who gave the message of national unity for India’s freedom by shedding their blood together at Jallianwala Bagh. People who were killed had aspirations of a real freedom - from hunger, want and poverty. #JallianwalaBaghMassacrepic.twitter.com/ejUwysvUE3
On Prashant Kishor's tweet, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari told CNN News18, “Why is Prashant Kishor tweeting? He is stuck now basically ..'Asli film abhi baaki hai'.” Kishor's tweet came after former chief minister of Bihar and wife of RJD supremo, Rabri Devi, alleged that Nitish Kumar had sent Kishor to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav five times in attempts to reunite Janta Dal United (JDU) and RJD. Speaking to CNN News18, JDU leader KC Tyagi denied the allegations against Kishor and said, “There is no relation or anything common between Kishor, Lalu or Rabri. There is no question of meeting with Rabri at all. Kishor was never given work to go and meet Rabri or anyone and talk about a merger.”
Apr 13, 2019 10:01 am (IST)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Today is the centenary of the brutal Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, a day of infamy that stunned the entire world and changed the course of the Indian freedom struggle. The cost of our freedom must never be forgotten." Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu accompanied Rahul Gandhi, along with some other Congress leaders, to pay floral tributes at the memorial inside the Jallianwala Bagh in the morning. They also observed a two-minute silence to remember those who were massacred in the tragic incident on April 13, 1919.
Apr 13, 2019 9:51 am (IST)
Remembering those massacred in Jallianwala Bagh, Prime Miniter Narendra Modi tweeted, "Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of."
Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of. pic.twitter.com/jBwZoSm41H
Former actress Nagma who is the General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress will address four public shows in North Malda, West Bengal on April 13 and on April 14. Nagma, along with Rahul Gandhi on April 9 participated in a road-show for Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi in Kaliabor constituency.
Apr 13, 2019 9:38 am (IST)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of the violence in Kashmir. “He formed a government with Mehbooba Mufti and assured them of Kashmir’s development. People welcomed him, but nothing has happened in the last five years,” Pawar said.
Apr 13, 2019 9:37 am (IST)
Prashant Kishor said, “Those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth.” His tweet comes a day after former chief minister of Bihar and wife of RJD supremo, Rabri Devi, alleged that Nitish Kumar had sent Prashant Kishor to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav five times in attempts to reunite Janta Dal United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). “Prashant Kishore had visited our residence five times. I even threw him out of the house. He is a liar. He told Lalu ji that Nitish Kumar has sent him to form a merger between the two parties… but we protested, we don’t trust Nitish” said Rabri Devi.
Those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth.@laluprasadrjd जी जब चाहें, मेरे साथ मीडिया के सामने बैठ जाएं, सबको पता चल जाएगा कि मेरे और उनके बीच क्या बात हुई और किसने किसको क्या ऑफर दिया।
In a second joint rally, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance will address a public gathering in Budaun today. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal boss Ajit Singh held its maiden rally in Deoband town of Saharanpur on April 7. The sitting MP and Akhilesh Yadav’s cousin Dharmendra Yadav is alliance candidate from Budaun Lok Sabha seat.
Apr 13, 2019 9:26 am (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi lays wreath at Jallianwala Bagh memorial on commemoration of 100 years of the massacre. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also present. Rahul Gandhi will also be addressing three rallies in Kolar, Chitradurga and Mysore. While Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address a rally in Karnataka today.
Apr 13, 2019 9:21 am (IST)
With just five days before the second phase elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi are set to address rallies in Karnataka today. Prime Minister will address two public meetings in Mangalore City and Bengaluru. While Rahul Gandhi will be addressing Kolar, Chitradurga and Mysore. PM Modi will also be addressing rallies in Tamil Nadu’s Theni and Ramanathapura.
Apr 13, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
Delhi CEO Directs BJP to Not Air Content on NaMo TV Without Certification |A day after the Election Commission directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the Delhi poll body has directed the BJP not to air any content on the platform without its certification, officials said. The poll body had on Thursday said since NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately. Following the EC's directive, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi wrote to the saffron party to ensure that all political content not approved be removed.
TDP president Chandrababu Naidu releases his party's manifesto on the Telugu new year. (Credit: News18)
He found fault with the Deputy Election Commissioner's clarification that there was no problem with the EVMs in AP. "I have never seen such an insensitive, unrealistic, irresponsible and useless Election Commission. Do you make a mockery of democracy? EC turned into BJP branch office," the TDP chief said.
"As senior leader I have to warn them (EC). Country should know. They should not commit any more these type of mistakes," Naidu added.
The TDP chief also said he would file a review petition in the Supreme Court over its order on counting of VVPAT slips. "I am going to Delhi tomorrow (to meet the ECI officials). EC should answer why it did all this. After this we will go logically on EVMs," he said and reiterated the demand that the country revert to the old ballot paper system.
To a question, he replied more rigging was happening now, that too in an easier way with the use of EVMs.
The Chief Minister also fired at the ECI over the appointment of the state Chief Secretary, alleging that the latter was a "co-accused with Jagan" in the disproportionate assets case.
"How do you post the CS without consulting us? Do we have to get work done through him? You will run governments? Will you look after my security," Naidu asked, finding fault with the EC over the transfer of Intelligence DG and three other IPS officers.
The TDP president also cried that the general elections in Andhra Pradesh were scheduled in the first phase in one go only to "leave me no time."
"Last time (2014) elections were held in the last phase, this time in the first phase.
What is the rationality? Did you speak to political parties or have you taken lottery or did jumbling? What it indicates?" he asked.
Naidu, however, wound up his press conference announcing that he would take oath (as Chief Minister again) on a "good day" after May 23.
"There is a silent wave, beyond anyone's imagination. We are winning," he added.