Elections 2019 LIVE: Modi Says Congress, Muslim League Playing Very Dangerous Game in Sabarimala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, meanwhile, has approached the Election Commission to complain about the widespread EVM glitches and violence during the first phase of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state on April 11.
BJP president Amit Shah addressing a rally in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.
The historic city of Aligarh has become the axis for the second phase of polling in eight constituencies of the state on April 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Aligarh on April 14. While SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP Chief Mayawati are scheduled for a joint rally on April 15. Meanwhile, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are expected to hold a roadshow on April 15 in Hathras in favour of Raj Babbar, they are also expected to visit Aligarh before the campaigning for the second phase of polling that formally comes to a halt on April 17.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “I will be meeting all political parties in Delhi...we will explain to them our stand and fight for transparency in the electoral process.” Naidu met Election Commission today to complain about the non-functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines.
Rahul Gandhi in Kolar said, “We have made it clear in our manifesto that we will protect our farmers. We will make a special budget for our farmers when we come to power…this will be a separate budget besides the financial budget...we will tell our farmers what they will get from us at the beginning of the year itself. We will wipe out fear from our farmer's hearts. We have also made it clear in our manifesto that no farmer will go to jail for defaulting their loans. The keys of the banks that PM Modi gave to Anil Ambani and Mehul Choksi will be taken from them and given to the youth of Karnataka. Prime Minister doesn’t speak of jobs or corruption anymore because he hasn’t delivered.”
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, "All parties are fighting against the attacks on our institution...Government of India is interfering using the Election Commission of India...basic principles are being violated... We have always highlighted our concerns about EVMs...ECI says counting VVPATs is time-consuming...I am challenging them...how will it take too long? ECI is misleading SC...they are working under directions of PM Modi."
Addressing a rally in Kolar, Rahul Gandhi said, “Our decision to announce the Nyay scheme is historic...no government has done it. PM Modi promised Rs 15 lakh...it was a lie...we are promising you Rs 3.5 lakh rupees over a period of 5 years for 20 per cent of our population. PM can hug Anil Ambani but you won’t hug our farmers...you take photos with Nirav Modi but you don’t take a picture with our farmers.”
According to Congress sources, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has given the consent to contest from Varanasi constituency. She had also indicated about contesting from the constituency during her visit to Uttar Pradesh. However, sources said the final decision will be taken by the party. She would be contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi said, “In Delhi prime properties have been made memorials for the members of only one family it is as if only people from one family has contributed to the country… give me one example where they have made a grand memorial for any of the former presidents of the country… many former presidents had Congress backgrounds but they have never given importance to anyone except one family.”
Cong, Muslim League Playing Dangerous Game in Sabarimala | India will not tolerate jihadis... if they attack us we will find them and ruin their happiness... the Congress, Left and the Muslim League are playing a very dangerous game in Sabarimala. They are trying to destroy our culture but sadly the BJP will not let them destroy our culture: PM Modi
Addressing a rally in Ramanathapuram, PM Modi said, “Let me begin by paying tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwalah Bagh. Coming to Ramnathpuram reminds me of APJ Abdul Kalam.... Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had several dreams for the nation... Today it is our duty to fulfill his dreams and take India forward... Dr APJ Abdul Kalam would have been so happy by the success of Mission Shakti.”
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Kolar, Karnataka.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Kolar, Karnataka.
Hema Malini on Maneka Gandhi's statement on Muslim voters: On triple talaq issue many minority community women support us but even if they don't, you have to help everybody, doesn't matter who voted for us and who did not. This kind of feeling doesn't come to me. Everybody is different.
DMK announces candidates for by-elections to 4 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu on May 19. Senthil Balaji, a disqualified AIADMK MLA who was a TTV Dhinakaran loyalist, is one of the DMK candidates from Aravakuruchi constituency. The party has fielded N Pazhanisamy from Sulur, MC Shanmugaiya-Ottapidaram, P Saravanan- Thiruparankundram.
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will arrive in Delhi today to meet Election Commission. He will be accompanied by MPs and ministers to lodge a complaint with EC over the non-functioning of electronic voting machines. He said if necessary he will launch an agitation and legal battle to protect the democratic system.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Theni said, “Now they are saying 'Ab hoga Nyay'...they are finally accepting that they did not do anything over the last 60 years. I want to ask Congress, who will give Nyay to the victims of 84 Sikh riots...who will do Nyay for govt of great MGR which was dismissed because one family did not like him. Who will do Nyay for the Bhopal gas tragedy...that too happened during Congress rule.”
Who can we live with people who are questioning the surgical strikes and the air strikes? How do you deal with those who wish to weaken the armed forces? How do you deal with those who support sponsors of terror? We have left no stone unturned to deal with terror....When our pilot was captured in Pakistan we ensured that he was returned in record time but Congress was still playing politics and questioning us: PM Modi
I pay homage to great MGR and Jayalalithaa ji. India is proud of these two iconic leaders who lived and worked for the poor. Today, India is rapidly making a mark in the world. The Congress, DMK and their 'Mahamilavati' friends can't accept this hence they're unhappy with me. In this party, the Father becomes the finance minister and his son loots...Madhya Pradesh has become their ATM...they are now part of a new scam called the Tughlaq Road Scam: PM Modi
Enemies have come together to defeat me...During the 2G scam, DMK leaders were criticizing Congress. I have a vision for India were soldiers to farmers...everyone can live with peace and security. Some days ago, DMK supremo projected the Naamdaar as Prime Minister. But no one was ready to accept it. Not even their Mahamilawati friends, because they all want to be prime minister: PM Modi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The incident today in UP's Banda was extremely sad. The BJP has brought workers to the position where they are forced to commit suicide. The BJP has cheated the instructors and that these hardworking employees are facing severe economic hardship. The people of Uttar Pradesh will not forgive the party. Her tweet comes after a massive fire took place in a building where a pet dog died alerting 30 people who escaped safely.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Theni, Tamil Nadu.
BSP chief Mayawati on the centenary of Jallianwala Bagh tweeted, "On the centenary of the Jallianwala tragedy, our homage to martyrs & sympathy to the family members who sacrificed their lives for the country. It would have been most gratifying had the Indian govt. succeeded in extracting an apology from the British for this gruesome massacre"
Those in Power Trying to Create Bajrang Dal-Ali Divide: Mayawati | Greeting people on Ram Navami, Mayawati tweeted, "...good wishes to the people for peaceful and prosperous life on Ram Navami. When people are happily remembering the ideals of Shri Ram, it is unfortunate that an attempt is being made to create confrontation & hatred between Bajrang Bali and Ali for narrow political gain. Union minister MA Naqvi on Mayawati tweet said, “Look who is saying, they are the ones who are standing in Deoband and asking votes from specific religion. They think it is a joke and BJP don’t want their advice...”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of alliance candidates at Ausa in Latur district, Maharashtra on April 9, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Claiming that there is a "silent wave" in the state in his favour, Naidu has accused the Election Commission of making the election process a "big farce." "This is a very big farce. Disaster for the nation. I can say it is a big confusion, big mess, big farce," Naidu had said. He claimed that as per "official information" 4,583 EVMs got stuck in the state and noted that it was a "major crisis."
He found fault with the Deputy Election Commissioner's clarification that there was no problem with the EVMs in AP. "I have never seen such an insensitive, unrealistic, irresponsible and useless Election Commission. Do you make a mockery of democracy? EC turned into BJP branch office," the TDP chief said.
"As senior leader I have to warn them (EC). Country should know. They should not commit any more these type of mistakes," Naidu added.
The TDP chief also said he would file a review petition in the Supreme Court over its order on counting of VVPAT slips. "I am going to Delhi tomorrow (to meet the ECI officials). EC should answer why it did all this. After this we will go logically on EVMs," he said and reiterated the demand that the country revert to the old ballot paper system.
To a question, he replied more rigging was happening now, that too in an easier way with the use of EVMs.
The Chief Minister also fired at the ECI over the appointment of the state Chief Secretary, alleging that the latter was a "co-accused with Jagan" in the disproportionate assets case.
"How do you post the CS without consulting us? Do we have to get work done through him? You will run governments? Will you look after my security," Naidu asked, finding fault with the EC over the transfer of Intelligence DG and three other IPS officers.
The TDP president also cried that the general elections in Andhra Pradesh were scheduled in the first phase in one go only to "leave me no time."
"Last time (2014) elections were held in the last phase, this time in the first phase.
What is the rationality? Did you speak to political parties or have you taken lottery or did jumbling? What it indicates?" he asked.
Naidu, however, wound up his press conference announcing that he would take oath (as Chief Minister again) on a "good day" after May 23.
"There is a silent wave, beyond anyone's imagination. We are winning," he added.
