Elections 2019 LIVE: Do You Support 'Gali Bhakti' or 'Rashtra Bhakti', Modi Asks Voters in Ratlam Rally

Shah's rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadhavpur, which goes to the polls on May 19 in the last phase, but the permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration, he said. Subsequently, the permission for Shah's chopper to land was also withdrawn, Baluni said.



The battle for Lok Sabha enters the last lap today with parties going all out with multiple rallies for the seventh and final phase of polling to be held on May 19. The focus today will be on Punjab where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Bhatinda. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold two rallies with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur at 11:30am and 1:30pm, respectively. Also hitting the campaign trail will be Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.



Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to meet DMK chief MK Stalin and hold discussions on emerging political developments in the country. The TRS supremo had stepped up efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties and recently met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.



With the Lok Sabha election results expected on May 23, KCR is planning meetings with leaders of various parties to prepare the ground for formation of a non-BJP, non-Congress government.



KCR, who mooted the idea of Federal Front in March last year as an alternative to both the BJP and Congress, has met leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janta Dal, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (S) and DMK. He also invited YSR Congress Party to join the proposed front.



The TRS chief is confident that non-BJP, non-Congress parties would form the next government at the Centre.