Elections 2019 LIVE: Do You Support 'Gali Bhakti' or 'Rashtra Bhakti', Modi Asks Voters in Ratlam Rally

Event Highlights
Accusing the West Bengal government of not allowing its president Amit Shah's rally in Jadhavpur, the BJP has said that the Election Commission has become a "mute spectator" to the Trinamool Congress's alleged undemocratic means to target the saffron party. BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said his party will hold protests and also move the EC.
Responding to Mayawati's verbal attack on PM Modi, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley says, "She is firm on becoming a Prime Minister. Her governance, ethics and discourse stoops to an all-time low. Her personal attack today on the Prime Minister exposes her as unfit for public life."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Madhya Pradesh to campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections, says that the Congress rule over the years has ruined the country. Calling them 'mahamilavati' (adulterated), the PM says that they are running dynasty politics and are only concerned with gaining benefits for their family. They never cared for the people. "In their reign, our brave sons could not get to the bulletproof jackets. In the terrorist attacks, our brave colleagues lost their lives in naxal attacks," he says.
He says that the Congress has issues with the slogan 'bharat mata ki jai' and they keep on abusing me. He questions the people, "You tell me how will this country grow by 'Gali bhakti' or 'Rashtr bhakti' ." He further alleges that the Congress has committed so many scams including Bofors, submarine scam, helicopter scam but all they have to say is, "Hua to hua (What's done is done.) This is their ideology and arrogance. But the people will now give them a befitting reply, "Ab bahut hua (Enough is enough)."
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Ratlam | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Targetting Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he says that he begins his speeches with abuses. He further alleges that the Gandhi family uses the IAF jets for their personal trips and on being questioned say that, " What's done is done."
Veteran actor and former BJP leader Dharmendra, whose son Sunny Deol is contesting the Lok Sabha elections this time, says that he would have not let Sunny contest on the Gurdaspur seat if he had known that he would be fighting against Congress MP Sunil Jakhar. Explaining himself, he says that Sunil Jakhar's father Balram Jakhar was like his brother. He further says that Sunny, who comes from the film industry, cannot debate with an experienced politician like Jakhar.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma says BSP president Mayawati is suffering from "political depression" as she fears defeat of her party's candidates in the general election under way and as a result, she is losing her temper and patience. Sharma claims that Mayawati is showing weakness and her memory is fading. He goes on to say the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo needs a "political health tonic".
A day after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stoked controversy by asking if PM Modi would hang himself if his prediction of the opposition party getting less than 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls is proven wrong, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says, "He should speak and concentrate on the Congress situation in the current polls." Responding to a question on today's meeting between KCR and MK Stalin, he says, "People of the country want a govt with clear majority and mandate, stability, well performing and a strong PM."
Tamil Nadu BJP chief criticises Kamal Haasan's comment on Nathuram Godse and says, "Actor Kamal Haasan recalling Gandhi’s assassination now and calling it Hindu terrorism is condemnable.Standing amidst minorities in TN by-election campaign he is lighting a dangerous fire to gain votes by minority appeasement.kamal didn’t opine on recent Srilanka bomb blast why? But dares to take up decades old event which was well enquired and guilty punished? He threatened to leave india when his film screening was prevented by religious groups!but now he calls himself true indian! True political acting started now having lost the chances in screenplay."
Continuing the war of words over the Alwar gang rape case the BSP supremo further says, "The PM has never offered to resign from his post.. hence he should never offer any advice on a shameful incident like the Alwar gang rape case. Now Modi has no right to speak about rape of the Dalit girl in Alwar. He spoke only after I spoke. He is playing bad politics over this so that he can gain in politics. What will he know about respecting women when he left his own wife for politics."
PM Least Concerned About Dalit Atrocities | BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'show of fake love' to the Dalits will not benefit him and alleges that the PM is 'least concerned' about their atrocities. "As you all know that yesterday the prime minister, in his rally in Uttar Pradesh, showed his fake love for dalits. He should know that he will not benefit from this..dalits have not forgotten saharanpur here. I was not even allowed to speak in the Rajya Sabha ...Rohit vemula case also has not been forgotten. The prime minister is least concerned about dalit atrocities," Mayawati says.
After BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma was arrested for sharing a morphed picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa on Sunday said, "If this continues, freedom of speech will not be left. BJP strongly condemns it. We will try to file an application in Supreme Court tomorrow.'
Click Here to Read | Gandhi Assassin Nathuram Godse, a Hindu, Was Independent India's First Terrorist: Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan clarified that his statement was not meant to appeal to the Muslim-majority electorate in the Aravakurichi assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Madhya Pradesh to campaign for the party candidates ahead of the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. She is scheduled to offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain before addressing a public meeting in Ratlam. In the evening, she will hold a road-show in Indore.
Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal to Campaign in Punjab Today | As the mammoth seven-phased Lok Sabha election draws to a close, its rallies galore in Punjab today with top leaders including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal holding rallies here today. Modi, before addressing a public meeting in Bathinda, will be touring the states of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal for campaigning.
The TRS chief has been proposing a non-BJP, non-Congress federal front at the Centre. As part of his plan, KCR has embarked on a tour of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Twenty-one anti-BJP opposition parties that are together at the national level are expected to meet on May 21, two days before the counting of votes, for a strategy session.
KCR to Meet Stalin Today to Push for Federal Front | Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will meet DMK chief MK Stalin today as the possibility of a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front gathers steam. The meet comes a week after Rao met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan who admitted that the meeting was a "very important one".
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a poll rally. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Shah's rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadhavpur, which goes to the polls on May 19 in the last phase, but the permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration, he said. Subsequently, the permission for Shah's chopper to land was also withdrawn, Baluni said.
The battle for Lok Sabha enters the last lap today with parties going all out with multiple rallies for the seventh and final phase of polling to be held on May 19. The focus today will be on Punjab where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Bhatinda. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold two rallies with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur at 11:30am and 1:30pm, respectively. Also hitting the campaign trail will be Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to meet DMK chief MK Stalin and hold discussions on emerging political developments in the country. The TRS supremo had stepped up efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties and recently met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.
With the Lok Sabha election results expected on May 23, KCR is planning meetings with leaders of various parties to prepare the ground for formation of a non-BJP, non-Congress government.
KCR, who mooted the idea of Federal Front in March last year as an alternative to both the BJP and Congress, has met leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janta Dal, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (S) and DMK. He also invited YSR Congress Party to join the proposed front.
The TRS chief is confident that non-BJP, non-Congress parties would form the next government at the Centre.
-
12 May, 2019 | Germany in Belgium BEL vs GER 133/620.0 overs /oversGermany beat Belgium by 6 wickets
-
11 May, 2019 | Germany in Belgium GER vs BEL 144/620.0 overs /oversGermany beat Belgium by 57 runs
-
12 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs CSK 149/820.0 overs 148/720.0 oversMumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
-
11 May, 2019 | Germany in Belgium GER vs BEL 128/720.0 overs /oversGermany beat Belgium by 9 runs
-
11 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England ENG vs PAK 373/350.0 overs 361/750.0 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 12 runs