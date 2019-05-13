Elections 2019 LIVE: Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal to Make Punjab Push as Lok Sabha Race Enters Final Lap

Elections 2019 LIVE: The battle for Lok Sabha enters the last lap today with parties going all out with multiple rallies for the seventh and final phase of polling to be held on May 19. The focus today will be on Punjab where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Bhatinda. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold two rallies with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur at 11:30am and 1:30pm, respectively. Also hitting the campaign trail will be Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to meet DMK chief MK Stalin and hold discussions on emerging political developments in the country. The TRS supremo had stepped up efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties and recently met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kamal Haasan clarified that his statement was not meant to appeal to the Muslim-majority electorate in the Aravakurichi assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu.
May 13, 2019 9:26 am (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah has reportedly been denied permission by authorities in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal to land his chopper and hold a roadshow in Jadavpur. The BJP plans to approach the Election Commission against the move.
May 13, 2019 9:23 am (IST)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Madhya Pradesh to campaign for the party candidates ahead of the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. She is scheduled to offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain before addressing a public meeting in Ratlam. In the evening, she will hold a road-show in Indore.
May 13, 2019 8:49 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accompanied by the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will address public rallies in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur. Voting in Punjab will take place in the seventh and the final phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 19.
May 13, 2019 8:46 am (IST)
Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal to Campaign in Punjab Today | As the mammoth seven-phased Lok Sabha election draws to a close, its rallies galore in Punjab today with top leaders including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal holding rallies here today. Modi, before addressing a public meeting in Bathinda, will be touring the states of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal for campaigning.
May 13, 2019 8:42 am (IST)
The TRS chief has been proposing a non-BJP, non-Congress federal front at the Centre. As part of his plan, KCR has embarked on a tour of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Twenty-one anti-BJP opposition parties that are together at the national level are expected to meet on May 21, two days before the counting of votes, for a strategy session.
May 13, 2019 8:36 am (IST)
KCR to Meet Stalin Today to Push for Federal Front | Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will meet DMK chief MK Stalin today as the possibility of a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front gathers steam. The meet comes a week after Rao met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan who admitted that the meeting was a "very important one".
PM Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
With the Lok Sabha election results expected on May 23, KCR is planning meetings with leaders of various parties to prepare the ground for formation of a non-BJP, non-Congress government.
KCR, who mooted the idea of Federal Front in March last year as an alternative to both the BJP and Congress, has met leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janta Dal, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (S) and DMK. He also invited YSR Congress Party to join the proposed front.
The TRS chief is confident that non-BJP, non-Congress parties would form the next government at the Centre.