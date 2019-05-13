Elections 2019 LIVE: Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal to Make Punjab Push as Lok Sabha Race Enters Final Lap

Read More

Elections 2019 LIVE: The battle for Lok Sabha enters the last lap today with parties going all out with multiple rallies for the seventh and final phase of polling to be held on May 19. The focus today will be on Punjab where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Bhatinda. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold two rallies with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur at 11:30am and 1:30pm, respectively. Also hitting the campaign trail will be Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to meet DMK chief MK Stalin and hold discussions on emerging political developments in the country. The TRS supremo had stepped up efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties and recently met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.