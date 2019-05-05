Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP Wants to Remove Me From Its Way, Attack Planned in Party Office, Says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference said, "I have been raising the question as to what is the relationship between Modi and Pakistan, in all the interviews I give. Therefore this attack was unleashed on me. Why did Imran Khan attack Pulwama? We killed 300 Pakistanis and Imran Khan says, “Make Modi the Prime Minister again. I would appeal to all Modi bakhts to think of the country.”
Event Highlights
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “corrupt no. 1 jibe” aimed at former PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "PM Modi's derogatory and outrageous statement on India's Martyred Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi deserves the strongest condemnation. Staring at defeat he is rattled. Modi will be remembered for dragging the political discourse to the gutter level."
PM modi's derogatory and outrageous statement on India's Martyred Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi deserves strongest condemnation. Staring at defeat he is rattled.Modi will be remembered for dragging the political discourse to gutter level.— Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) May 5, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhadohi: We don't disrespect anyone's religious faith we just follow the constitution. The constitution provides for equal rights to both men & women.
PM Narendra Modi in Bhadohi: I would like to tell the Muslim sisters of Bhadohi & across the nation, several countries don't have the provision for Triple Talaq. We want to give the same rights to our Muslim sisters which have been provided to the sisters in Muslim countries. pic.twitter.com/ddNylYGVpr— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2019
Whether there was a lapse or was it pre-planned? There is a conspiracy. There cannot be lapses for nine times. Since we have entered politics, this is happening. They cannot tolerate an ‘Aam Aadmi’ in politics. There were raid in my office. Even in my bedroom. There are 33 cases filed against me: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during a press conference, said, "In the past 5 years, this is the 9th attack. After becoming chief minister it is the 5th attack. The security of the chief minister in the hands of the opposition party. In the hands of the BJP unlike in other states. Therefore, the responsibility is on BJP government.
Addressing the public rally, PM Modi said, "Recently, Massod Azhar was designated as a terrorist by the United Nations and now Pakistan who was feeding Azhar will now have to act against him. The mahamilawat is saying that because of elections Modi has got Masood Azhar sanctioned from the UN. It has now become a habit of the opposition to see everything with a political lense."
Who would have thought that in Saudi Arab where our people go for Haj. Many people go there from our country but few people who did something wrong were jailed there. Recently, I requested the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to return these 850 people back home before the holy month of Ramzan. He accepted my request and agreed to return them to India: PM Modi at a rally in Bhadohi.
Mahamilawati means chaos and corruption. Only the BJP can effectively service up. If a terrorist attack happens in the country feel sad. When the bodies of our brave soldiers return home wrapped in the national flag whole country feels sad. But when surgical strikes happen to avenge them the people of the country feel proud: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Bhadohi.
लाइव : प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi भदोही में विजय संकल्प रैली को संबोधित कर रहे हैं। लाइव सुनने के लिए डायल करें 9345014501 #HarGharModiKeSaath https://t.co/8gKt2WVDiN— BJP (@BJP4India) May 5, 2019
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'Corrupt no. 1' jibe at Rajiv Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The Prime Minister, who asks for votes in the name of martyrs and then insults their martyrdom, yesterday insulted a virtuous man and his martyrdom. The people of Amethi, for whom Rajiv Gandhi gave up his life, will give him a befitting reply for this insult. Yes, Modi ji, this country does not forgive deceitful people."
शहीदों के नाम पर वोट माँगकर उनकी शहादत को अपमानित करने वाले प्रधानमंत्री ने कल अपनी बेलगाम सनक में एक नेक और पाक इंसान की शहादत का निरादर किया। जवाब अमेठी की जनता देगी जिनके लिए राजीव गांधी ने अपनी जान दी। हाँ मोदीजी ‘यह देश धोकेबाज़ी को कभी माफ नहीं करता’।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 5, 2019
Karma Awaits You: Rahul on Modi's Corrupt No.1 Jibe at Rajiv Gandhi | After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the life of Rajiv Gandhi ended as “corrupt no. 1”, referring to the Bofors scam, Congress president tweeted, “The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug.”
Modi Ji,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2019
The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you.
All my love and a huge hug.
Rahul
CLICK TO READ | After Attack on Congress, Mayawati's Appeal to Voters for Rahul and Sonia Gandhi With an Explanation
Mayawati's appeal to voters comes just two days after she lashed out at the Congress and accused it of colluding with the BJP to hurt the gathbandhan to deny any claims that the grand old party has a tacit-understanding with the SP and BSP.
Akhilesh Yadav said, “He (PM Narendra Modi) is a 180 degree Prime Minister, he does just the opposite of whatever he says. He is the PM of only 1 per cent of the population. So he has this issue that how those in the favour of social justice are taking the nation towards a change.”
Akhilesh Yadav, SP: PM's language has changed because BJP is lagging behind in previous phases of elections. BJP can see no other way. They're not talking about development, farmers' income. PM just wants to mislead people. SP-BSP-RLD will decide who will form govt & be the PM. pic.twitter.com/kRreQZJrVA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2019
7 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal to go to polls in fifth phase | Seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections on Monday. The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and Left Front constituent CPI(M) are the main contenders in the seven seats where the fate of 83 candidates will be decided by a 1,16,91,889-strong electorate. To ensure free and fair polling in Bongaon (SC), Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh (SC) seats, the Election Commission will deploy a total of 578 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 per cent polling booths, officials said.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone wrong and that is why he is taking the support of CBI, ED. Despite the Model Code of Conduct in place, raids were carried out. This government is trying to scare others. I would like to tell them that SP-BSP is intact and will remain so.”
Congress leader Sam Pitroda, briefing the media, said, “We are confident that the Modi goverment is going, people are excited about NYAY. We have not used social media to spread lies and we will not use it. (On BJP calling Rahul Gandhi Pappu) Why should I call him Pappu? He is a great human being- his image is being made like this by paid news/people.”
BJP President Amit Shah said, "I am saddened by the killing of Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir, BJP leader from Anantnag. His contribution in strengthening the BJP in the valley was immense. Extremist forces in the valley can’t demoralise BJP karyakartas with violence. My condolences with the bereaved family."
I am saddened by the killing of Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir, @BJP4JnK leader from Anantnag. His contribution in strengthening the BJP in the valley was immense.— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 5, 2019
Extremist forces in the valley can’t demoralise BJP karyakartas with violence.
My condolences with the bereaved family.
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the life of Rajiv Gandhi ended as 'corrupt no. 1', referring to the Bofors scam, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the PM of crossing 'all limits of propriety and decency'. 'Mr Modi has crossed all limits of propriety and decency by defaming a man (Rajiv Gandhi) who died in 1991. (sic),” Chidambaram tweeted.
Ayodhya: Polling officials are being dispatched to their respective polling stations for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The voting for the fifth phase will take place tomorrow.
Ayodhya: Polling officials are being dispatched to their respective polling stations for the fifth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 . The voting for the fifth phase will take place tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/v2JMeIPT0s— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2019
The opposition is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in the name of Prime Minister Modi, which means it has no other issue other than Modi, not even development, deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said.
विपक्ष की स्थिति यह है किपूरे देश में लोकसभा की 543सीटों पर विपक्ष मोदीजी के नाम पर चुनाव लड़ रहा है अर्थात विपक्ष के पास कोई और मुद्दा बचाही नहीं है न विकास का न विश्वासका ! केवल मोदी रोकने की प्रतियोगिता हो रही है,ये दल जो एकदूसरे को देखना पसंद नहीं करते थेआज गठबंधन कर रहे हैं।— Chowkidar Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) May 5, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the biggest problem for India in its relations with Pakistan is to find "who is running the country" and should be engaged for talks. In an interview to a television channel at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, Modi said he had made friendly gestures to both Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan but these were not reciprocated.
BJP leader Varun Gandhi stroked a controversy on Saturday when he made a reference to his Nehru-Gandhi lineage at a rally in Uttar Pradesh and targeted Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Sultanpur, saying such people untie his shoelaces. Varun was campaigning for his mother Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur when he made the remarks. “A human being without dignity is as good as dead. I just want to say that you don’t need to fear anyone except God. No one can do anything to you. I am standing here. I am the son of Sanjay Gandhi and I get my shoelace untied by such people," he said. “Nobody has the courage to speak with me in a raised voice,” he added.
Pragya Singh Thakur replies to Election Commission on temple runs during 72-hour ban, said she has been visiting temples. She did not invite anyone and also did not campaign in any way. The ban ended at 6 am today. Congress had complained to EC that Pragya Thakur was campaigning despite the ban. Bhopal District Election Officer sent a notice to the BJP candidate from Bhopal over a complaint of her campaigning during the 3-day period when she was barred by EC from campaigning.
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bhardwaj address a press conference.
While Priyanka Gandhi said the remark was reflective of the PM’s “uncontrolled insanity” and an insult to Rajiv Gandhi martyrdom, the Rahul Gandhi said, “projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you.”
BSP supremo Mayawati accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to sow differences between the SP and BSP, but said the alliance between the two parties would remain unbreakable. "He is trying to create differences between SP and BSP. His pratapgarh rally yesterday shows it. Whole country knows that we have not nor we will have any sort of alliance with the Congress," she said.
Her statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to drive a wedge between SP and BSP by highlighting their “differing approaches” towards the Congress. “The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the Congress,” Modi told an election rally, adding a Congress leader had shared the stage with the SP. The reference appeared to be to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s presence at a Samajwadi meeting in Rae Bareli.
-
04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs RCB 175/720.0 overs 178/619.2 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets
-
04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League RR vs DC 115/920.0 overs 121/516.1 oversDelhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
-
03 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs KKR 183/620.0 overs 185/318.0 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
-
03 May, 2019 | England in Ireland IRE vs ENG 198/1043.1 overs 199/642.0 oversEngland beat Ireland by 4 wickets
-
02 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 162/520.0 overs 162/620.0 oversMumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)