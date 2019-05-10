Elections 2019 LIVE: Modi Slams Congress After Sam Pitroda's 'Hua to Hua' Remark on 1984 Riots

Elections 2019 LIVE: BSP supremo Mayawati has once again raked up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste and has asked if the RSS would have let him become the PM if he was of a backward caste. “Modi ji is not an OBC since birth that is why he has not gone through pain that they go through. He should have not given 'jaativaad' comment on our gathbandhan,” she said.
She said that Modi’s dream of becoming the PM again would not be fulfilled and said the the kind of language he is using against the opposition shows he is not sure of winning the election. Mayawati has repeatedly alleged that Modi calls himself "backward" for political gain despite being from an upper caste.
May 10, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)
BJP protests outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence against Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Corruption is Cong Culture: PM Modi | Anti-Sikh riots were conducted under the supervision of Congress leaders. They conducted riots in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan. When Samjhauta blast took place Congress made sure that the Pakistani terrorists escaped and they arrested innocents. Corruption is Congress' culture: PM Modi
May 10, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a rally in Rohtak, “(Referring to Sam Pitroda’s remark on Anti-Sikh riots) The three words ‘Hua toh Hua’ sums up the arrogance of Congress. The leader who said this happens to be Rajiv Gandhi's guru. More than 2800 Sikhs were killed in Delhi but Congress says hua toh hua.”
May 10, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Haryana's Rohtak.
The Election Commission issues notice to Congress leader and state minister Omkar Singh Markam for meeting Govt officers in presence of Collector, Shahdol at Collectorate in the night of 20 April, thus violating Model Code of Conduct; asks him to respond within 24 hours.
May 10, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Stages of election rhetoric explained- Phase 1 ab ki baar Modi Sarkar, Phase 2 Main Bhi chowkidar, Phase 3 Mileage for Balakot strikes, Phase 4 Bhrastachari 1 & imaginary family trips taken 30 years ago. Chances of losing power seem imminent but why drop your dignity?"
Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa said, “More than 20 Congress MLAs are not happy with the present government, they might take any decision at any time. Let us wait and see.”
May 10, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)
Our PM does not talk about real issues but Talks about old ones, speaks on Pakistan but never speaks of what they have done for the past 5 years. You can see advertising on TV, newspapers etc but don’t fall into the trap. Vikas has not come anywhere, the problems you are facing here is being faced all over the country: Priyanka Gandhi
May 10, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)
AAP's Inexperience, BJP's Negligence has Undone Progress of Delhi: Cong | AAP's inexperience and BJP's negligence have undone the years of progress in Delhi. The once best state now stands at one of the worst. The constant bickering between AAP and BJP to score political brownie points over each other has crippled governance in Delhi.
It is 'Kisan Apmaan Yojan': Priyanka on BJP's Farmers Scheme | Farmers marched to Delhi from all over and wanted to meet PM but he (Modi) did not step out to meet them. They (BJP) introduced 'Kisan Samman yojna' only when the elections neared. This is actually 'Kisan Apmaan Yojna.'
May 10, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)
Five years back leaders came and said that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in your accounts but failed to do so. Second, they said they will provide 2 crore jobs. I have travelled around the state but haven’t found even a single person who has got one. Third, they promised MSP to farmers but again never did so: Priyanka Gandhi
May 10, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)
Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddarthnagar, Congress general secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi said, “Public awareness is very important for everyone. You need to check whatever promises the leaders are making are true or not. Have they fulfilled their promises made to you earlier?”
May 10, 2019 11:48 am (IST)
Pitroda's Remark Shows Lack of Remorse: Jaitley | Union minister Arun Jaitley tweeted on Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on Anti-Sikh riots, "It is a matter of disgrace that the Congress Party has no remorse over the Sikh killings of 1984. Sam Pitroda's 'Hua to Hua' reaction to the 1984 Sikh killings is reflective of the lack of remorse on the part of Congress Party with respect to the 1984 genocide."
AAP candidate from East Delhi Atishi to file a complaint with the Delhi Commission for Women today (May 10) at 12 noon. She had yesterday held a press conference accusing her opponent Gautam Gambhir of circulating pamphlets with derogatory remarks against her.
May 10, 2019 11:28 am (IST)
A day after the AAP candidate Atishi from Delhi East accused her opponent Gautam Gambhir of circulating pamphlets with derogatory remarks against her, Gambhir said that if proven guilty he will retire from politics. "If he has proof, then he must bring it today. My resignation will be written by Arvind Kejriwal and I will sign it publicly," said Gambhir. "If they have proof I am ready to retire from politics today itself. I will retire on 23 May if they come with proof but what if he doesn't turn up with proof? Will he resign as Delhi chief minister and retire from politics?" he asked.
May 10, 2019 11:07 am (IST)
Rajiv Gandhi Took Bold Initiatives: Pitroda | Sam Pitroda tweeted, “Rajiv Gandhi took many bold initiatives to plant seeds for technology missions on water, literacy, immunization, cooking oil, milk production and telecom. Today we have eradicated polio and we are the largest producer of milk. He introduced panchayat Raj and many novel schemes.”
May 10, 2019 11:01 am (IST)
AAP candidate Atishi tweeted, "Have been overwhelmed by the support and solidarity that has come forward from all over the country! I came into politics to fight against injustice, and this sickening pamphlet has only strengthened my resolve!"
Congress leader Sam Pitroda tweeted, "Truth is being distorted, lies are being amplified through social media and targeted People are systematically being intimidated. However, the truth will always prevail and lies will be exposed. It is just a matter of time. Have patience." Earlier in the day, he said that the BJP was twisting his words to distort the facts.
The kind of language Modi ji is using against the opposition shows he is for sure not winning. He is putting unreasonable allegations on opposition parties. His dream of becoming a PM again is not going to get fulfilled: Mayawati
May 10, 2019 10:38 am (IST)
If Modi was OBC, Would RSS Let Him Be PM, Asks Mayawati | BSP chief Mayawati said, “Modi ji is not an OBC since birth that is why he has not gone through the pain that they go through. He should have not given 'jaativaad' comment on our gathbandhan. And if by chance Modi was OBC would the RSS let him become the PM?"
Digvijaya Singh, aided by his old followers in MP Congress, is waging a lonely battle as seniors, including chief minister Kamal Nath and West UP in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia, have their own responsibilities.
May 10, 2019 10:00 am (IST)
AAP leader Manish Sisodia told CNN News18, “He distributed detrogratory pamphlets about me Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi and now he sends us a defamation notice. We will also file a legal defamation case against him. Gautam Gambhir party is endorsing it also, BJP leaders are saying it on TV channels. Their party leaders and the pamphlet is itself is proof of it. Now when they are being caught their leaders are endorsing it and Gambhir is silent on it.” On Kejriwal’s tweet on Amit Shah, he said, “We are already stating that Modi and Shah are a threat to the nation.”
May 10, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
On Modi’s ‘Corrupt No.1’ and 'INS Viraat' jibe at Rajiv Gandhi, Robert Vadra tweeted, “Politics is at an all-time low. Hitting out at our assassinated PM Sh Rajiv Gandhi to mislead the people of India, is terrible. We, the family, will strive for his vision n the people of India will fight for his dignity n respect. It’s time for a respectful change in our country.
Urging the voters to cast wisely, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, “If Modi comes again to power, Amit Shah will become the Home Minister. What will happen of a country, which has Amit Shah as its Home Minister.”
May 10, 2019 9:45 am (IST)
In a series of tweet, Congress leader Sam Pitroda said, "BJP is talking about these issues (1984 Anti-Sikh riots) and attacking Congress leaders with lies because they cannot talk about their performance and have no vision to take India forward to inclusively growth and prosperity for all with focus on jobs, kids and more. I acknowledged the pain of my Sikh brothers and sisters during difficult times in 1984 and deeply feel for the atrocities that happened. But these are things from past that are not really relevant to this election which is all about what did Modi government do for the last five years."
Suresh, the man who slapped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow on May 4: I don't know why I slapped him, I regret it. I'm not affiliated to any political party, nobody asked me to do this. Police did not misbehave with me, they only said what I did was wrong.
Gambhir Sends Defamation Notice to Atishi, Kejriwal, Sisodia | BJP's East candidate Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to rival Atishi after she held a press conference on Thursday alleging that Gambhir had distributed a pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her in the constituency. The BJP candidate has also sent notices to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The legal notice demands that the noticees apologise and withdraw their statements or face legal action.
May 10, 2019 9:36 am (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi who was on his Delhi rally on Thursday will address Himachal Pradesh’s Una at 1.15 pm today and will also speak in Chandigarh at 5 pm. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address a rally in Himachal Pradesh. Besides, he will also visit Punjab and Haryana today.
May 10, 2019 9:31 am (IST)
With the slugfest over his ‘INS Viraat’ jibe on Rajiv Gandhi still on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. He is expected to address public meetings in Rohtak at 11 am, Mandi at 2.20 pm and Hathiarpur at 4.05 pm. While BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two rallies in Haryana, one at Hisar (11 am) and the other at Dadri (12.30 pm).
May 10, 2019 9:26 am (IST)
Campaigning for 6th Phase Ends Today | Campaigning for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections will end on Friday evening in 59 constituencies spread across six states. The second last phase of polls is set to decide the fate of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Maneka Gandhi, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and his rival from BJP Pragya Thakur among other. Voting will be held in 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana's ten seats, four each in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, seven in Delhi and four in Jharkhand. Bharatiya Janata Party had won 44 of the 59 seats going to polls on May 12.
The war of words over the vulgar pamphlet about AAP leader Atishi, which the party alleges was circulated by BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, continues with Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia saying the party would file a defamation case against the former cricketer. Gambhir has strongly denied the charge and sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia on Thursday and said he would quit politics if the charge against him is proven.
He said he feels ashamed that AAP stooped to such a level. “I feel ashamed that my state has a CM like Kejriwal. If they have proof against me they should go to the courts and I will reply to them. I belong to a family that has 5 women and I have always been taught to respect women,” he said. Friday is the last day of campaigning for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in 59 constituencies spread across six states on Sunday. The second last phase of polls is set to decide the fate of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Maneka Gandhi, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and his rival from BJP Pragya Thakur among others.
Voting will be held in 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana's ten seats, four each in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, seven in Delhi and four in Jharkhand. Bharatiya Janata Party had won 44 of the 59 seats going to polls on May 12. Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi is geared up for a hectic day on Friday with rallies scheduled in UP's Jaunpur, Pratapgarh and Sultanpur. In Sultanpur, Gandhi will hold a roadshow in support of Sanjay Singh, who has been pitted against her aunt Maneka Gandhi.
The Congress leader will also address a public meeting in Sidharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Bhadoi. The grand old party is quite hopeful in eight seats of Madhya Pradesh — Bhind, Bhopal, Dewas, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh and Sagar. Out of these eight seats, the BJP had failed to win only Guna in 2014. In fact, the BJP had won 27 out of the 29 seats in the state.
Similar to Gujarat, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, a direct contest between the BJP and Congress is expected in MP. A total of 979 candidates are in the fray. A survey report issued by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) states that of the 967 candidates, 311 are crorepatis. The states have also beefed up their security for the sixth phase. While over 71,000 security personnel will be deployed by Centre in West Bengal to ensure violence-free elections, 60,000 personnel, including the Home Guards and paramilitary forces, will be on duty in New Delhi.
To avoid improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Maoist-affected Jangalmahal area of Bengal, security personnel have been directed not to move in vehicles, officials said. In Delhi, a public notice will be issued by poll authorities on Saturday to disseminate information to voters about the option of using NOTA (none of the above) if they wish to reject all candidates. The metro train services in Delhi will also begin from 4 am, two hours earlier than regular timing, on May 12 so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility for travelling.