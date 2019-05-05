Elections 2019 LIVE: Akhilesh Attacks BJP, Says 'Brit-inspired' Party Dividing India



While Priyanka Gandhi said the remark was reflective of the PM’s “uncontrolled insanity” and an insult to Rajiv Gandhi martyrdom, the Rahul Gandhi said, “projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you.”



BSP supremo Mayawati accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to sow differences between the SP and BSP, but said the alliance between the two parties would remain unbreakable. "He is trying to create differences between SP and BSP. His pratapgarh rally yesterday shows it. Whole country knows that we have not nor we will have any sort of alliance with the Congress," she said.



Her statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to drive a wedge between SP and BSP by highlighting their “differing approaches” towards the Congress. “The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the Congress,” Modi told an election rally, adding a Congress leader had shared the stage with the SP. The reference appeared to be to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s presence at a Samajwadi meeting in Rae Bareli.