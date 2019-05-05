Elections 2019 LIVE: Akhilesh Attacks BJP, Says 'Brit-inspired' Party Dividing India

Our Gathbandhan Is Strong, Unlike What The BJP Is Saying: Akhilesh Yadav | The former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav says, "They are now saying that we are betraying Bahujan Samaj Party. These BJP people have learnt from the British about the law of divide and rule. This is the Prime Minister who before spoke about shamshan and kabristan, diwali and ramzan and also said somethings about marginalised communities. This gathbandhan is strong. This will give the country new government and a new Prime Minister."
The BJP on Sunday said it was surprised to see the violent reactions of brother and sister to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "true comments" on late PM Rajiv Gandhi. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had slammed PM Narendra Modi for his “corrupt no. 1 jibe” aimed at the former PM.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is attending a joint rally in Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh.
Congress officials have done injustice to many generations of the country. They want to defame my image that is why they keep on abusing me again and again. Generations passed after independence in the Maha adulterated Congress, decades passed, but our country lacked basic amenities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh.
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress's candidate from North-East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit holds a door-to-door campaign in Seelampur area.
A day after Arvind Kejriwal was attacked, AAP has launched #MainBhiKejriwal campaign on social media. According to AAP sources, "It's a way for people of Delhi and AAP volunteers to show their love for Arvind Kejriwal. The attempt though is to galvanise support for Kejriwal and AAP by communicating that, ‘slap on Kejriwal, was a slap on Delhi’.”
Condemning PM Modi’s remarks on Rajiv Gandhi, Robert Vadra tweeted, “Verbally attacking Rajiv Gandhi ji shows moral degradation. This "gutter" politics demands strict condemnation. Using humiliating words for Rajiv ji shows lack of basic civility. I took baseless accusations on me bravely, but my heart bleeds at deplorable statements made against Rajiv ji.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.
There is undercurrent among people against illusion and boastful self-aggrandizement of the BJP. There is definite collusion of people holding political positions and scamsters who fled the country, alleges former PM Manmohan Singh. “Modi's slipshod policy on Pakistan marred by series of flip-flops - from going to Pak uninvited to inviting rogue ISI to Pathankot. India headed for an economic slowdown, Modi government has left the economy in dire straits. Distressing to note that PM Modi was 'filming movies' in Jim Corbett Park instead of chairing meet of CCS following Pulwama attack,” he added.
BJP's candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur campaigns for elections. On May 1, Election Commission of India had banned her from campaigning for 72 hours for her remarks on Babri Masjid.
Government that doesn't believe in inclusive growth, worries about political existence at altar of disharmony should be shown exit door. BJP searching for new narratives everyday and this reflects bankruptcy of national security vision. I welcomed scrutiny, PM Modi considers his government inscrutable and unaccountable to litany of corruption charges: former PM Manmohan Singh
Prakash Javadekar: Congress is getting desperate as eight out of ten people support PM Modi. I am surprised to see the violent reaction of both sister and brother (referring to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) on a true statement made by Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi is calling names and cursing Modi because of dynast arrogance, and think power is their birth right.
Briefing the media, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, “They (Congress) are playing politics of abuses. Gandhi’s are rattled and they can’t tolerate it. Rajiv Gandhi defended the 1984 riots. People of the country know everything. After four phases of polling, it is clear that Congress is losing this election.”
BJP president Amit Shah addressing a public meeting in Panipat, Haryana. Earlier in the day, he addressed Sonipat.
Sunny Deol, BJP's candidate from Gurdaspur constituency holds a roadshow.
Houses completely damaged will be constructed under housing schemes. Loss of agricultural and horticultural crops and animal resources, fisheries will be assessed and compensated accordingly. Tree plantations will be taken up in mission mode soon after relief and restoration: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik
CLICK TO READ | Modi Twice Tried to Speak With Mamata For Cyclone Fani Update, She Didn't Answer: PMO Sources
Sources said the PMO staff had twice tried to connect the Prime Minister to the West Bengal CM on phone, but on both occasions, she didn't return the call.
Addressing a rally at Sonipat, BJP president Amit Shah asked, “There are proofs of Congress leaders being the director of foreign companies and having accounts in foreign banks. What did you find about PM Modi? Even after being 14 years as chief minister and 5 years as Prime Minister, no one could not find a single stain on him.”
Governor is very much pained about the killing of BJP leader Gul Muhammad Mir and has directed BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary to get an inquiry conducted into killings of political people belonging to various political parties in the state in last few months: J&K Raj Bhawan Spox
Calling PM Modi’s remark on Rajiv Gandhi as “disgraceful”, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted, “If you cannot respect the living, at least learn to respect those who died for the country... in line of duty. Your disparaging comment is a clear indicator that you are smitten by an inferiority complex.”
Arvind Kejriwal says, "Modiji has insulted the Army as no one has done before. If such an attack happens on any other chief minister, will the police commissioner save his job? Prime Minister himself should resign after such an incident. For this attack, police are not responsible, BJP and Narendra Modi are responsible."
BJP president Amit Shah addressing a public meeting in Sonipat, Haryana.
BJP is Violating MCC Repeatedly: Bhupesh Baghel | Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “Defence officers say not to ask for votes in their name. Election Commission also says not to use Armed forces for this purpose. But they're violating Model Code of Conduct repeatedly. This shows BJP has nothing to say and they're contesting elections in the name of pseudo-nationalism.”
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference said, "The attack was unleashed on me after I questioned the relationship between Modi and Pakistan, in all the interviews I give to media. Why did Pakistan attack Pulwama? We killed 300 Pakistanis and still Imran Khan says, “Make Modi the Prime Minister again. I would appeal to all Modi bakhts to think of the country's security.”
Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "PM Modi's derogatory and outrageous statement on India's Martyred Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi deserves the strongest condemnation. Staring at defeat he is rattled. Modi will be remembered for dragging the political discourse to the gutter level."
While Priyanka Gandhi said the remark was reflective of the PM’s “uncontrolled insanity” and an insult to Rajiv Gandhi martyrdom, the Rahul Gandhi said, “projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you.”
BSP supremo Mayawati accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to sow differences between the SP and BSP, but said the alliance between the two parties would remain unbreakable. "He is trying to create differences between SP and BSP. His pratapgarh rally yesterday shows it. Whole country knows that we have not nor we will have any sort of alliance with the Congress," she said.
Her statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to drive a wedge between SP and BSP by highlighting their “differing approaches” towards the Congress. “The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the Congress,” Modi told an election rally, adding a Congress leader had shared the stage with the SP. The reference appeared to be to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s presence at a Samajwadi meeting in Rae Bareli.
