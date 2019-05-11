Elections 2019 LIVE: Oppn’s May 21 Strategy Meet in Doubt as Bigwigs Now Wish to Wait for Poll Results

8 WB Seats to go for Polls Tomorrow | Eight Lok Sabha constituencies spread across five districts in West Bengal will go to polls in the sixth phase of general elections on Sunday. The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front constituents - the CPI(M), the CPI and the AIFB - are the main contenders in the eight seats, where the fate of 83 candidates will be decided by a 1,33,69,749-strong electorate.
Event Highlights
Banerjee and Naidu held a closed-door discussion yesterday on future plans for the Mahagathbandhan. The meeting between Banerjee and Naidu took place for over 15 minutes, according to a well-placed source in the Trinamool Congress. On whether Banerjee will be attending the proposed meeting of the opposition parties, the TMC leader said that the date of the meeting was yet not decided.
BSP Chief Mayawati said, “Congress and BJP are working against our alliance in UP. They say that their party is affiliated to Ambedkar but they are not. They are not for Dalits. BJP and Congress are working together to cut the votes of SP-BSP." Akhilesh Yadav said that the Congress is also spreading rumours similar to that of BJP.
Akhilesh Yadav: Will Red Cards be issued to SP-BSP only? Is everyone in BJP clean, is there no one with a criminal background who was issued, Red Card? BJP is conspiring to scare people so that they don't cast their votes.
A Yadav: BJP wants to win through 'Red Card'. Officers have been instructed to issue as much Red Cards as possible to SP. SP-BSP workers are being issued Red Cards. They're being stopped from casting votes. We had complained to EC last time, through you I'm doing that today too. pic.twitter.com/NKNfu6nzxZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2019
Sanjay Nirupam Slams J&K Guv over Remark Against Rajiv | Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said on J&K Governor’s remark on Rajiv Gandhi: Rajiv Gandhi was given a clean chit by court in Bofors case. Arun Jaitley was one of those who gave him the clean chit. When PM called Rajiv Gandhi 'Corrupt no.1' he was criticised so much that he can't say that again. He also slammed Satya Pal Malik for doing Modi’s chamchagiri to keep his position intact. He went on to say Governors should maintain dignity.
Prime Minister and BJP blame others for things they do or want to do. BJP does the politics of spreading hatred among different castes and religions. Their government is based on lies and hatred. Gathbandhan has decided to demolish the government which was formed on hatred, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav told ANI
BSP chief Mayawati said, "The Election Commission is not taking appropriate action against political leaders who are making derogatory remarks against women, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections."
BSP Chief Mayawati: The Election Commission is not taking appropriate action against political leaders who are making derogatory remarks against women, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. https://t.co/2JVPMChkzX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2019
Cong, BJP Working Together to Defeat UP Alliance: Akhilesh | SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spreading rumours that SP workers were working against BSP and that we want to cut their votes. This is not true. Now we hear that Congress is spreading rumours similar to that of BJP. It seems that Congress and BJP are working together to defeat us.”
EC Issues Notice to Sidhu over Remarks Against PM | The Election Commission on Friday issued a fresh show cause notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for prima facie violating the model code of conduct by making alleged disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been given a day to reply to the notice. The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29 had reportedly accused the prime minister of "making money in the Rafale jet deal" as also "allowing" the rich to escape the country after "robbing" nationalised banks.
The Lok Sabha constituencies of Hassan, Mysore/Mandya and Tumkur have become the test of the alliance as both parties fought bitterly against each other in these districts during the Assembly elections.
The opposition’s mega meeting to strategise on government formation may not take place on May 21 as several regional leaders now wish to wait for the election results on May 23. According to reports, PM hopeful and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly told Andhra counterpart Chandrababu Naidu that the meeting can be held after the results and that current focus should be on keeping a close watch on EVMs and strongrooms.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Uttar Pradesh, with rallies in Sonbhadra and Ghazipur. BJP president Amit Shah will also address rallies in Bihar's Sasaram and Aarah and will also hold a roadshow in the state capital, Patna. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will address rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Shujalpir, Amjhera, and Khargone.
Rahul Asks Pitroda to Apologise | Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Sam Pitroda should apologise for his remarks dismissing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that took place in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. “I think what Sam Pitroda ji said is completely out of line and he should apologise for it,” said Gandhi. “I think 1984 was a needless tragedy that caused tremendous pain.” On Thursday, Pitroda reportedly said “hua to hua” (so what, it happened) about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, leading to mass criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.
BJP MP Sends Notice to AAP Candidate | West Delhi sitting MP and BJP candidate Parvesh Singh Verma has sent a legal notice to his opponent, AAP's Balbir Singh Jakhar accusing him of "character assassination". The BJP leader has sought an unconditional apology from Jakhar failing which he will initiate legal proceedings against him. According to the notice, Jakhar, in an interview, had accused Verma of distributing alcohol and cash among the voters of his constituency.
Pleading 'Not Guilty', Rahul Advices EC to be Fair | Congress president Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told the Election Commission that he has not violated the model code by his claim that the Narendra Modi government has enacted a new law that allowed tribals to be shot at. Responding to the show cause notice, Gandhi is learnt to have told the poll panel that he had tried to summarise a proposed amendment to the Indian Forest Act in a simple language during a political speech. He also told the Commission that he had no intention of misleading the people by stating unverified facts.
Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee
“It’s not decided that the meeting will be held on May 21... it seems that it might be deferred by a couple of days and take place after May 23. Didi May be taking part in it,” he said.
Naidu and Banerjee are believed to have also talked about the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) issue and the probable voting percentage in the so far held five phases of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, the TMC leader said.
Earlier, Naidu joined Banerjee at a campaign meeting of TMC at Kharagpur on Thursday where he spoke high about her and urged people to vote for Trinamool to oust the BJP from the power.
Later, Naidu participated and delivered a speech for TMC North Kollkata Lok Sabha consituency candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay at Sithi in the city.
Banerjee, who has floated the idea of federal front of regional parties, has been playing an important role for unity of anti-BJP bloc.
