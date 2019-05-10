Elections 2019 LIVE: Sisodia Says AAP Too Will Sue Gambhir for Defamation as Pamphlet War Continues

Elections 2019 LIVE: The war of words over the vulgar pamphlet about AAP leader Atishi, which the party alleges was circulated by BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, continues with Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia saying the party would file a defamation case against the former cricketer. Gambhir has strongly denied the charge and sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia on Thursday and said he would quit politics if the charge against him is proven.
He said he feels ashamed that AAP stooped to such a level. “I feel ashamed that my state has a CM like Kejriwal. If they have proof against me they should go to the courts and I will reply to them. I belong to a family that has 5 women and I have always been taught to respect women,” he said. Friday is the last day of campaigning for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in 59 constituencies spread across six states on Sunday. The second last phase of polls is set to decide the fate of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Maneka Gandhi, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and his rival from BJP Pragya Thakur among others.
Digvijaya Singh, aided by his old followers in MP Congress, is waging a lonely battle as seniors, including chief minister Kamal Nath and West UP in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia, have their own responsibilities.
May 10, 2019 10:00 am (IST)
AAP leader Manish Sisodia told CNN News18, “He distributed detrogratory pamphlets about me Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi and now he sends us a defamation notice. We will also file a legal defamation case against him. Gautam Gambhir party is endorsing it also, BJP leaders are saying it on TV channels. Their party leaders and the pamphlet is itself is proof of it. Now when they are being caught their leaders are endorsing it and Gambhir is silent on it.” On Kejriwal’s tweet on Amit Shah, he said, “We are already stating that Modi and Shah are a threat to the nation.”
May 10, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
On Modi’s ‘Corrupt No.1’ and 'INS Viraat' jibe at Rajiv Gandhi, Robert Vadra tweeted, “Politics is at an all-time low. Hitting out at our assassinated PM Sh Rajiv Gandhi to mislead the people of India, is terrible. We, the family, will strive for his vision n the people of India will fight for his dignity n respect. It’s time for a respectful change in our country.
Politics is at an all time low . Hitting out at our assassinated PM Sh RajivGandhi to mislead the people of India,is terrible.We, the family, will strive for his vision n the people of India will fight for his dignity n respect. It’s time for a respectful change in our country. pic.twitter.com/ye9ZuT26Zy
Urging the voters to cast wisely, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, “If Modi comes again to power, Amit Shah will become the Home Minister. What will happen of a country, which has Amit Shah as its Home Minister.”
May 10, 2019 9:45 am (IST)
In a series of tweet, Congress leader Sam Pitroda said, "BJP is talking about these issues (1984 Anti-Sikh riots) and attacking Congress leaders with lies because they cannot talk about their performance and have no vision to take India forward to inclusively growth and prosperity for all with focus on jobs, kids and more. I acknowledged the pain of my Sikh brothers and sisters during difficult times in 1984 and deeply feel for the atrocities that happened. But these are things from past that are not really relevant to this election which is all about what did Modi government do for the last five years."
I have noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from my interview to distort facts, divide us and hide their failures. Sad that they have nothing positive to offer.
Suresh, the man who slapped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow on May 4: I don't know why I slapped him, I regret it. I'm not affiliated to any political party, nobody asked me to do this. Police did not misbehave with me, they only said what I did was wrong.
Suresh, the man who slapped Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow on 4th May: I don't know why I slapped him, I regret it. I'm not affiliated to any political party, nobody asked me to do this. Police did not misbehave with me, they only said what I did was wrong. pic.twitter.com/ewKAy69wGv
Gambhir Sends Defamation Notice to Atishi, Kejriwal, Sisodia | BJP's East candidate Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to rival Atishi after she held a press conference on Thursday alleging that Gambhir had distributed a pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her in the constituency. The BJP candidate has also sent notices to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The legal notice demands that the noticees apologise and withdraw their statements or face legal action.
May 10, 2019 9:36 am (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi who was on his Delhi rally on Thursday will address Himachal Pradesh’s Una at 1.15 pm today and will also speak in Chandigarh at 5 pm. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address a rally in Himachal Pradesh. Besides, he will also visit Punjab and Haryana today.
May 10, 2019 9:31 am (IST)
With the slugfest over his ‘INS Viraat’ jibe on Rajiv Gandhi still on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. He is expected to address public meetings in Rohtak at 11 am, Mandi at 2.20 pm and Hathiarpur at 4.05 pm. While BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two rallies in Haryana, one at Hisar (11 am) and the other at Dadri (12.30 pm).
May 10, 2019 9:26 am (IST)
Campaigning for 6th Phase Ends Today | Campaigning for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections will end on Friday evening in 59 constituencies spread across six states. The second last phase of polls is set to decide the fate of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Maneka Gandhi, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and his rival from BJP Pragya Thakur among other. Voting will be held in 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana's ten seats, four each in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, seven in Delhi and four in Jharkhand. Bharatiya Janata Party had won 44 of the 59 seats going to polls on May 12.
May 10, 2019 9:23 am (IST)
BJP Demands Apology over Pitroda's Remark on 1984 Riots | The BJP on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Sam Pitroda for his reported comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and demanded an apology. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Pitroda's comments were "shocking" and nobody could have expected it. "He (Pitroda) said 1984 genocide happened. So what? This is completely unacceptable to the country and we cannot allow this to sustain," Javadekar said.
File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
Voting will be held in 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana's ten seats, four each in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, seven in Delhi and four in Jharkhand. Bharatiya Janata Party had won 44 of the 59 seats going to polls on May 12. Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi is geared up for a hectic day on Friday with rallies scheduled in UP's Jaunpur, Pratapgarh and Sultanpur. In Sultanpur, Gandhi will hold a roadshow in support of Sanjay Singh, who has been pitted against her aunt Maneka Gandhi.
The Congress leader will also address a public meeting in Sidharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Bhadoi. The grand old party is quite hopeful in eight seats of Madhya Pradesh — Bhind, Bhopal, Dewas, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh and Sagar. Out of these eight seats, the BJP had failed to win only Guna in 2014. In fact, the BJP had won 27 out of the 29 seats in the state.
Similar to Gujarat, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, a direct contest between the BJP and Congress is expected in MP. A total of 979 candidates are in the fray. A survey report issued by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) states that of the 967 candidates, 311 are crorepatis. The states have also beefed up their security for the sixth phase. While over 71,000 security personnel will be deployed by Centre in West Bengal to ensure violence-free elections, 60,000 personnel, including the Home Guards and paramilitary forces, will be on duty in New Delhi.
To avoid improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Maoist-affected Jangalmahal area of Bengal, security personnel have been directed not to move in vehicles, officials said. In Delhi, a public notice will be issued by poll authorities on Saturday to disseminate information to voters about the option of using NOTA (none of the above) if they wish to reject all candidates. The metro train services in Delhi will also begin from 4 am, two hours earlier than regular timing, on May 12 so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility for travelling.