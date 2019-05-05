Elections 2019 LIVE: SP-BSP Alliance Unbreakable, Modi Trying to Divide and Rule, Says Mayawati

Elections 2019 LIVE: BSP supremo Mayawati accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to sow differences between the SP and BSP, but said the alliance between the two parties would remain unbreakable. "He is trying to create differences between SP and BSP. His pratapgarh rally yesterday shows it. Whole country knows that we have not nor we will have any sort of alliance with the Congress," she said.



Her statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to drive a wedge between SP and BSP by highlighting their “differing approaches” towards the Congress. “The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the Congress,” Modi told an election rally, adding a Congress leader had shared the stage with the SP. The reference appeared to be to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s presence at a Samajwadi meeting in Rae Bareli.

May 5, 2019 10:29 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the biggest problem for India in its relations with Pakistan is to find "who is running the country" and should be engaged for talks. In an interview to a television channel at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, Modi said he had made friendly gestures to both Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan but these were not reciprocated.

May 5, 2019 10:25 am (IST) BJP leader Varun Gandhi stroked a controversy on Saturday when he made a reference to his Nehru-Gandhi lineage at a rally in Uttar Pradesh and targeted Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Sultanpur, saying such people untie his shoelaces. Varun was campaigning for his mother Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur when he made the remarks. “A human being without dignity is as good as dead. I just want to say that you don’t need to fear anyone except God. No one can do anything to you. I am standing here. I am the son of Sanjay Gandhi and I get my shoelace untied by such people," he said. “Nobody has the courage to speak with me in a raised voice,” he added.

May 5, 2019 10:23 am (IST) Pragya Singh Thakur replies to Election Commission on temple runs during 72-hour ban, said she has been visiting temples. She did not invite anyone and also did not campaign in any way. The ban ended at 6 am today. Congress had complained to EC that Pragya Thakur was campaigning despite the ban. Bhopal District Election Officer sent a notice to the BJP candidate from Bhopal over a complaint of her campaigning during the 3-day period when she was barred by EC from campaigning.

May 5, 2019 10:10 am (IST) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to brief the media on an important issue at 12.00 noon today. The press conference comes a day after an AAP supporter slapped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow on Saturday because he was dissatisfied with the behaviour of the party leaders.

May 5, 2019 10:04 am (IST) Shifting the focus to sixth phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies for BJP candidates in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi, Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar and Gwalior today. The fifth phase of polling for 51 Lok Sabha seats will be held tomorrow, Monday. These 51 seats span across six northern and eastern states besides the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.