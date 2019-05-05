Elections 2019 LIVE: SP-BSP Alliance Unbreakable, Modi Trying to Divide and Rule, Says Mayawati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the biggest problem for India in its relations with Pakistan is to find "who is running the country" and should be engaged for talks. In an interview to a television channel at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, Modi said he had made friendly gestures to both Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan but these were not reciprocated.
Her statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to drive a wedge between SP and BSP by highlighting their “differing approaches” towards the Congress. “The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the Congress,” Modi told an election rally, adding a Congress leader had shared the stage with the SP. The reference appeared to be to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s presence at a Samajwadi meeting in Rae Bareli.
BJP leader Varun Gandhi stroked a controversy on Saturday when he made a reference to his Nehru-Gandhi lineage at a rally in Uttar Pradesh and targeted Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Sultanpur, saying such people untie his shoelaces. Varun was campaigning for his mother Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur when he made the remarks. “A human being without dignity is as good as dead. I just want to say that you don’t need to fear anyone except God. No one can do anything to you. I am standing here. I am the son of Sanjay Gandhi and I get my shoelace untied by such people," he said. “Nobody has the courage to speak with me in a raised voice,” he added.
Pragya Singh Thakur replies to Election Commission on temple runs during 72-hour ban, said she has been visiting temples. She did not invite anyone and also did not campaign in any way. The ban ended at 6 am today. Congress had complained to EC that Pragya Thakur was campaigning despite the ban. Bhopal District Election Officer sent a notice to the BJP candidate from Bhopal over a complaint of her campaigning during the 3-day period when she was barred by EC from campaigning.
Modi Trying to Divide & Rule: Mayawati | Addressing a press conference, BSP chief Mayawati said, "Our gathbandhan is a strong gathbandhan. PM Narendra Modi is not able to digest it. PM Modi is trying to play divide and rule policy in SP-BSP alliance, police said. He (Modi) is trying to create differences between SP and BSP. His Pratapgarh rally yesterday shows it. Whole country knows that we have not nor we will have any sort of alliance with the Congress."
Shifting the focus to sixth phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies for BJP candidates in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi, Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar and Gwalior today. The fifth phase of polling for 51 Lok Sabha seats will be held tomorrow, Monday. These 51 seats span across six northern and eastern states besides the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.
AAP Supporter Slapped Arvind Kejriwal as He Was Dissatisfied with Party Leaders | An AAP supporter slapped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow on Saturday because he was dissatisfied with the behaviour of the party leaders, police said. Kejriwal was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red t-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped the chief minister before being pulled off the jeep. The 33-year-old man, identified as Suresh, who is a scrap dealer in the area, has been a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party and used to work as an organiser of the party's rallies and meetings, they said.
04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs RCB 175/720.0 overs 178/619.2 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets
04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League RR vs DC 115/920.0 overs 121/516.1 oversDelhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
03 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs KKR 183/620.0 overs 185/318.0 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
03 May, 2019 | England in Ireland IRE vs ENG 198/1043.1 overs 199/642.0 oversEngland beat Ireland by 4 wickets
02 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 162/520.0 overs 162/620.0 oversMumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)