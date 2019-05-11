Elections 2019 LIVE: Majority of India Has Already Decided 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar', Says PM in Robertsganj

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly from now address rallies in Sonbhadra and Ghazipur which will vote in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19.
Prime Minister Modi in Sonbhadra: 21 years back on this day, India successfully carried out nuclear test - operation Shakti. I salute scientists who brought laurels to the country with their hard work. This historical incident in 1998 proves what strong political willpower can do for national security.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi a public meeting in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh.
LIVE : PM Shri @narendramodi is addressing a public meeting in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh. #DeshKeDilMeiModi https://t.co/KJqq3T3dR8— BJP (@BJP4India) May 11, 2019
Yogi Compares Akhilesh to Aurangzeb | UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath once again tore into the SP-BSP alliance by likening SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb, who had imprisoned his father, emperor Shahjahan. Adityanath alleged that Akhilesh has "cornered" his father, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and tied up with Mulayam's enemy, BSP.
Cong Moves EC for Violating Poll Conduct with Recorded Calls | Election Agent for Congress's Candidate from North-East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit writes to Election Commission of India stating complaint is made to bring the attention of Commission on certain automated phone calls being used to spread misinformation in an attempt to influence the electorate.
A scuffle broke out between Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Nagesh Mudiraj during the protest by opposition parties today in Hyderabad against the state government over the issue of state board intermediate results.
#WATCH Telangana: A scuffle broke out between Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Nagesh Mudiraj during the protest by opposition parties today in Hyderabad against state govt over the issue of state board intermediate results. pic.twitter.com/lyUsD8ZDKU— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.
LIVE: Congress President @RahulGandhi addresses public meeting in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh. #AbHogaNyay https://t.co/3UNpaynSM8— Congress (@INCIndia) May 11, 2019
Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comment on Friday evening, when he called prime minister Narendra Modi a 'kale angrez'. Calling him a racist, he said, “Navjot Sidhu chose to stay quite when Sam Pitroda said “hua to hua’ and insulted the victims of anti-Sikh riots.”
Actor Arun Bakshi joins BJP in the presence of party leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh.
Delhi: Actor Arun Bakshi joins BJP in the presence of party leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh. pic.twitter.com/F661io7hBe— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019
Will Give Freedom From Kaale Angrez: Sidhu | Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in Indore: Congress is the party that gave freedom to the country, it is the party of Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi, They had given freedom from the British, now we will give the people of Indore the freedom from 'Kale Angrez'. We will give give freedom from these chors and chowkidars.”
Punjab Minister & Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in Indore, MP: I call him Liar-in-Chief, Divider-in-Chief and Business Manager of Ambani and Adani. https://t.co/JLDwq1Bms3— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019
Look-alike of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Suresh Thakur alias Yodha, is also present at the public rally by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: Look alike of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Suresh Thakur alias Yodha, is also present at the public rally by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. pic.twitter.com/7cAIDpw6lS— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2019
Preparations underway in Dhanbad for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. Four parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand to go to polls tomorrow.
Jharkhand: Preparations underway in Dhanbad for sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. Four parliamentary constituencies in the state go to polls tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Z19FZ8ENht— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019
770 Companies of Central Forces Deployed in WB for Phase 6 | Visuals of preparation from Bhopal, ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 tomorrow. 8 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state will undergo polling tomorrow. To ensure free and fair polling in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram (ST), Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur (SC) constituencies, the EC will deploy a total of 770 companies of central forces.
Madhya Pradesh: Visuals of preparation from Bhopal, ahead of the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 tomorrow. 8 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state will undergo polling tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/r2O4QzwaJc— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019
8 WB Seats to go for Polls Tomorrow | Eight Lok Sabha constituencies spread across five districts in West Bengal will go to polls in the sixth phase of general elections on Sunday. The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front constituents - the CPI(M), the CPI and the AIFB - are the main contenders in the eight seats, where the fate of 83 candidates will be decided by a 1,33,69,749-strong electorate.
BSP Chief Mayawati said, “Congress and BJP are working against our alliance in UP. They say that their party is affiliated to Ambedkar but they are not. They are not for Dalits. BJP and Congress are working together to cut the votes of SP-BSP." Akhilesh Yadav said that the Congress is also spreading rumours similar to that of BJP.
Akhilesh Yadav: Will Red Cards be issued to SP-BSP only? Is everyone in BJP clean, is there no one with a criminal background who was issued, Red Card? BJP is conspiring to scare people so that they don't cast their votes.
A Yadav: BJP wants to win through 'Red Card'. Officers have been instructed to issue as much Red Cards as possible to SP. SP-BSP workers are being issued Red Cards. They're being stopped from casting votes. We had complained to EC last time, through you I'm doing that today too. pic.twitter.com/NKNfu6nzxZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2019
Sanjay Nirupam Slams J&K Guv over Remark Against Rajiv | Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said on J&K Governor’s remark on Rajiv Gandhi: Rajiv Gandhi was given a clean chit by court in Bofors case. Arun Jaitley was one of those who gave him the clean chit. When PM called Rajiv Gandhi 'Corrupt no.1' he was criticised so much that he can't say that again. He also slammed Satya Pal Malik for doing Modi’s chamchagiri to keep his position intact. He went on to say Governors should maintain dignity.
Prime Minister and BJP blame others for things they do or want to do. BJP does the politics of spreading hatred among different castes and religions. Their government is based on lies and hatred. Gathbandhan has decided to demolish the government which was formed on hatred, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav told ANI
BSP chief Mayawati said, "The Election Commission is not taking appropriate action against political leaders who are making derogatory remarks against women, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections."
BSP Chief Mayawati: The Election Commission is not taking appropriate action against political leaders who are making derogatory remarks against women, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. https://t.co/2JVPMChkzX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2019
Cong, BJP Working Together to Defeat UP Alliance: Akhilesh | SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spreading rumours that SP workers were working against BSP and that we want to cut their votes. This is not true. Now we hear that Congress is spreading rumours similar to that of BJP. It seems that Congress and BJP are working together to defeat us.”
EC Issues Notice to Sidhu over Remarks Against PM | The Election Commission on Friday issued a fresh show cause notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for prima facie violating the model code of conduct by making alleged disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been given a day to reply to the notice. The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29 had reportedly accused the prime minister of "making money in the Rafale jet deal" as also "allowing" the rich to escape the country after "robbing" nationalised banks.
The Lok Sabha constituencies of Hassan, Mysore/Mandya and Tumkur have become the test of the alliance as both parties fought bitterly against each other in these districts during the Assembly elections.
PM Narendra Modi’s statement on SP working with Congress marked a shift in BJP campaign strategy to break the perception about strength of gathbandhan.
Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that ‘red cards’ are being issued only to the SP and BSP, adding that BJP is conspiring to scare people against voting. The SP chief also predicted that the BJP and Congress would win zero number of seats in Sunday’s phase six polling while the BJP would win just one seat in the seventh and final phase.
Meanwhile, the opposition’s mega meeting to strategise on government formation may not take place on May 21 as several regional leaders now wish to wait for the election results on May 23. According to reports, PM hopeful and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reportedly told Andhra counterpart Chandrababu Naidu that the meeting can be held after the results and that current focus should be on keeping a close watch on EVMs and strongrooms.
Banerjee and Naidu held a closed-door discussion yesterday on future plans for the Mahagathbandhan. The meeting between Banerjee and Naidu took place for over 15 minutes, according to a well-placed source in the Trinamool Congress. On whether Banerjee will be attending the proposed meeting of the opposition parties, the TMC leader said that the date of the meeting was yet not decided.
“It’s not decided that the meeting will be held on May 21... it seems that it might be deferred by a couple of days and take place after May 23. Didi May be taking part in it,” he said.
Naidu and Banerjee are believed to have also talked about the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) issue and the probable voting percentage in the so far held five phases of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, the TMC leader said.
Earlier, Naidu joined Banerjee at a campaign meeting of TMC at Kharagpur on Thursday where he spoke high about her and urged people to vote for Trinamool to oust the BJP from the power.
Later, Naidu participated and delivered a speech for TMC North Kollkata Lok Sabha consituency candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay at Sithi in the city.
Banerjee, who has floated the idea of federal front of regional parties, has been playing an important role for unity of anti-BJP bloc.
