Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray

May 05, 2019 02:12 PM IST India India
The fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls will take place on Monday, May 6th. A total of 674 candidates are in fray in 51 seats across 7 states. Most of the seats are spread in the Hindi speaking belt in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The BJP had won the majority of these seats in 2014 elections. The other states where polls will be held in phase 5 are West Bengal, Jharkhand and J&K. What are they key contest and candidates in phase 5? Here’s all you need to know about it.

