Elections 2022 Live Updates: BJP Back With A Bang With Biggest-Ever Win in Gujarat; Congress Takes Himachal's Throne, To Chose CM Today

In Gujarat, Congress finished second winning 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which made its debut with a high-decibel campaign won 5 seats. Independents won three seats and the Samajwadi Party picked up one.

Congress recorded its worst performance in Gujarat, as AAP took some of the opposition vote share.

Incumbent Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to return for his second term and take oath on December.

In Himachal, BJP came in second with winning 25 seats, followed by independent candidates wining 3 seats. The AAP failed to open its account while CPI-M also did not win any seat while its sitting MLA from Theog also lost. Himachal Pradesh has not voted any incumbent government to power since 1985.

Meanwhile, the winning party in Himachal have yet not finalized their winning candidate, and is likely to meet at its Shimla headquarters on Friday to take the final call.

Gujarat Elections Results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Gujarat had listened to him when he had asked the people to break his record, in turn giving the biggest mandate to the BJP in the state’s electoral history. He also said he had promised the people that he will work hard so that “Bhupendra can break Narendra’s record”, in a reference to his exhortation for a higher tally for the Bhupendra Patel-led state government during his relentless campaign ahead of the assembly elections.

“I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra’s record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra’s record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to the BJP in its history,” the prime minister said while addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters on Thursday, as the saffron party registered a landslide victory with 156 seats out of 182.

The PM said Gujarat had created history by showering love on the BJP despite the party being in power in the state for 25 years. He said the support to the BJP showed that people’s anger against dynasty rule and corruption was rising. People had voted for the BJP as it was taking all facilities to the poor and middle class at the earliest, he added.

Himachal Pradesh Election Results

Outgoing Chief Minister Jairam Thakur submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. “I respect the mandate. In a short while, I am going to hand over my resignation to the governor,” Thakur told reporters shortly before handing over his resignation to Governor Arlekar.

Independent candidates won three seats. The AAP failed to open its account while CPI-M also did not win any seat while its sitting MLA from Theog also lost. The AAP received 1.10 per cent votes, CPI-M 0.66 per cent, BSP 0.35 per cent, and Independents and others got 10.39 per cent, while 0.59 per cent went to NOTA.

Counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am.

The BJP’s slogan this time was “Raj nahin, riwaaj badlega”, which translates to, “the convention will change, not the government”.

The gap of less than one per cent between Congress and BJP vote shares was highlighted by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief J P Nadda in their address to party workers in Delhi after the poll results were declared.

On Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister said the BJP would keep working to fulfill the aspirations of the state and raise people’s issues in coming times.

According to the Election Commission of India data, in Gujarat, the BJP received 53 per cent of the votes counted, the Congress 27 per cent and the AAP 13 per cent. The BJP had registered victory in 147 seats and was leading in nine seats in the 182-member state Assembly.

For the Congress, a victory in Himachal Pradesh was much needed for a revival as it has been battered by a spate of electoral losses in the last few years.

About 76.44 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise on November 12. Altogether, 412 candidates, including 24 women and 99 independents, are in the fray.

