Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Sees 60.23% Voter Turnout in Phase 1 Polls; PM Modi Holds Longest-Ever Roadshow in Ahmedabad

By: News Desk
Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 09:33 IST
New Delhi, India
A voter turnout of 60.23 per cent was recorded in the first phase of high-stakes Gujarat assembly elections held in 89 out of the total 182 seats across 19 districts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region and southern parts of the state on Thursday.
The first phase of the state assembly election began in Gujarat in full swing as several people stepped out of their homes and workplaces to cast a vote. Joining the bandwagon was also Prafulbhai More who claims to have rescheduled his wedding in order to go for voting. READ MORE
‘Dry days’ declared in Delhi from 5.30pm on 2nd Dec to 5.30pm on 4th Dec and from 12am to 11pm on 7th Dec (date of counting) ahead of MCD elections.
Three years after it suffered its worst debacle in the state assembly polls, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) finally has something to cheer about with the recently held panchayat polls giving it a glimmer of hope to claw back into the political arena of Haryana.
The elections to 411 zilla parishad wards in Haryana’s 22 districts were held recently and while BJP seems to have lost some of the ground, it is the Om Prakash Chautala-founded INLD that seems to have gained. The Congress and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala did not contest on party symbols. Haryana has 22 zilla parishads comprising 411 members while there are 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members. READ MORE
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his massive roadshow in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/3GJBuCDqFN
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
The national capital will observe ‘dry days’ for three days starting Friday, the city excise department announced. The temporary ban on liquor sale will be put into effect due to the MCD elections in Delhi. Apart from the next three days, December 7, the day votes will be counted, will also be observed as a dry day.
Police on Thursday registered a case here in connection with the Samajwadi Party (SP) Media Cell allegedly making derogatory remarks against the RSS through its official Twitter account, officials said.
The complainant alleged that in the tweets issued from the SP media cell’s official handle, “highly objectionable” comments were made regarding the treatment of young RSS volunteers at its ‘shakhas’, which has caused mental trauma to him.
Cooking gas cylinders became a symbol of protest against price rise in Gujarat on Thursday as some voters carried them to polling stations during the first phase of the Assembly elections. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening led a 30-km-long roadshow through Ahmedabad city where polling will be held on December 5 in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.
During the procession that lasted for more than three-and-half hours, he passed through 14 Assembly constituencies.
At one point, the prime minister’s convoy made way for an ambulance.
The roadshow began from Naroda village in the eastern part of the city around 5.20 pm and ended at IOC crossroads in Chandkheda area in the west around 9 pm. (PTI)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he hurls “four quintals of gaalis” (abuses) at the grand old party everyday and targets its leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. “Modi claims that Congress gives him two kilograms of gaalis (abuses) everyday. The fact is that you give us four quintals of gaalis everyday. Sometimes you target me or Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. Without giving us gaalis, you are unable to digest your food. But for the sake of citizens, we never say anything,” Kharge said.
The Delhi chief minister said ever since AAP had formed the government in Delhi, the Centre and BJP had been trying to stall its work via the Lieutenant-Governor. READ MORE
A voter turnout of 60.23 per cent was recorded in the first phase of high-stakes Gujarat assembly elections held in 89 out of the total 182 seats across 19 districts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region and southern parts of the state on Thursday. READ MORE
The Prime Minister earlier on Thursday hit out at the Congress for likening him to ‘ravan’. “There is a competition in Congress on who says more bad words for Modi…We have to teach them a lesson and the way is to vote for “Lotus” on the 5th (second phase of Gujarat elections),” he said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled Gujarat for 27 years, is trying to retain power in the state for the seventh term in a row. While leaders of the saffron party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have exuded confidence in a sweeping win with a record number of seats, the BJP faces its traditional rival Congress as well as new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has tried to position itself as the main challenger of the ruling party.
Voting for phase two will be held on December 5 and counting of votes on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.
MCD Polls 2022
With just two days to go for the Delhi civic polls, preparations are in full swing. Increasing visibility, preventing the chances of communal flare-ups and checking candidates from “luring voters” by illegal means will be the focus of Delhi Police.
Noting heightened political posturing ahead of the elections, Special Commissioner (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said the eight districts under his zone — extending from Singhu to Ghazipur — covered a major chunk of the population in the national capital. As a result, the area has come under increased focus from various political parties, he said.
Meanwhile, starting Friday, the national capital will observe dry days for three days due to the MCD polls being held on December 4. Other than that, December 7, counting day, will also be a dry day.
The AAP, which has emerged as the strongest contender to the ruling BJP, is confident of leaving its mark. Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said, “People have given a lot of love to the party, people are watching the work done by AAP and are confident of the party. In the past 15 years, BJP has not left any stone unturned when it comes to corruption. The whole of Delhi has turned into a garbage yard. People are watching. They feel that the time has come to remove BJP from MCD and give one chance to the AAP.”
The BJP, which has held the post for 15 years, is also not leaving any stone unturned in its campaigning. Senior BJP leaders including Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states on Wednesday held around 100 roadshows and public meetings across Delhi to woo voters.
Several BJP leaders and workers, including Union ministers, chief ministers and office bearers of central and Delhi units, campaigned across the city holding around 100 roadshows, street-corner meetings and door-to-door contacts, said a Delhi BJP statement.
The ‘Vijay Sankalp’ roadshows by senior leaders were taken out across the city from 14 places, it said.
Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, and Annapurna Yadav also participated in the roadshows.
