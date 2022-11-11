Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Campaigning Ends in Himachal, Eyes on High-voltage Fight Tomorrow; Exit Polls Telecast Banned in Guj, HP till Voting

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 11, 2022, 08:04 IST
New Delhi, India
With Himachal Pradesh going to the polls on November 12, a high-decibel campaign came to a halt on Thursday evening with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress engaged in a keen contest, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tried to make its presence felt in the hill state. In Himachal, BJP is aiming to break the ‘Rixaaz’ or the political tradition of voting out the incumbent government. The party is relying on Prime Minister Read More
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said promising return of old pension scheme by her party was not an election “jumla” as she accused the BJP of questioning the financial viability of the move while waiving loans of big industrialists.
Addressing a rally here on the last day of campaigning for the assembly polls, she also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders for their remarks that the Congress cannot give a stable government and asserted that her party gave the most stable governments since the Independence.
“Who created instability? Who made the governments fall by buying MLAs?” she asked. READ MORE
Alleging that the BJP has “snatched” the economic security of the elderly by doing away with the old pension scheme, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday reiterated that her party will bring it back in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat if it forms governments there. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah said in Palampur, “We have promised in our poll manifesto that as soon as BJP comes to power in Himachal Pradesh, we will implement the ‘Common Civil Code’ in the state.”
Another opinion poll has predicted a BJP victory in Himachal Pradesh, where the saffron party is in power.
According to the Republic TV-P-MARQ poll, the BJP will defy the trend and return to power. In a 68-member Assembly, the BJP is expected to win 37-45 seats (45.2 percent of the vote).
If this poll is correct, Congress will have to be content with 22-28 seats (40.1%), a slight improvement over its 2017 performance. The AAP may receive one seat (5.2%), while others may receive one to four seats. READ MORE
The collapse of a century-old bridge on Machchhu river in Morbi recently killing around 132 people became a cause of concern for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat as the opposition gunned for the government in the wake of the upcoming assembly polls. The ruling party, however, believes that it tackled the incident well despite the fact that the government has little role to play in it.
On Thursday, when the candidate list was announced, the BJP fielded its old hand Kantilal Amrutiya replacing MLA Brijesh Merja from the Morbi assembly constituency. The video of Amrutiya jumping into the river with a life-saving tube around him to save those drowning had gone viral, attracting praise from fellow party workers and leaders. READ MORE
Faced with the prospect of anti-incumbency in upcoming Gujarat elections, the ruling BJP has denied tickets to as many as 38 sitting MLAs, picking 69 of the incumbent lawmakers in its first list of candidates.
The list of 160 candidates out of a total 182 was released by Union minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday. Notable names missing in the first list include former chief minister Vijay Rupani, former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, former minister RC Faldu and senior leader Pradipsinh Jadeja. READ MORE
Falling market prices of apple, demand for a medical college, and support to tourism have emerged as key election issues in the Kullu region which sends four legislators to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly.
Horticulturists say rising input costs due to higher prices of fertiliser, pesticides and reduced government support have made apple farming a loss-making venture. READ MORE
The BJP on Thursday released the first list of candidates for assembly election. Out of the 160 names announced, 69 are sitting MLAs. The list includes 13 Scheduled Caste candidates, 24 from Scheduled Tribe community, 14 women.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the BJP, if voted to power in Himachal Pradesh, will soon roll out the Uniform Civil Code as he made light of “10 guarantees” promised by rival Congress, saying people trust in the guarantees of those with reputation while the opposition party has none.
At poll rallies on the last day of campaigning ahead of the state assembly polls on November 12, Shah infused his speech with planks of development and Hindutva, noting that it was on this day that Maratha king Shivaji had killed Afzal Khan in 1659 and hoisted saffron flag.
Targeting the Congress, he said it is difficult to count the number of scams under its rule while it is difficult to find any scam since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.
He accused the Congress of involvement in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore in its 10 years of reign at the Centre between 2004-14 and said people of Himachal Pradesh will not have any trust in the guarantees offered by a party like this.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led government in the state have left no stone unturned to develop Himachal Pradesh, Shah said, citing measures like installing IIT, AIIMS and medical colleges here.
“The double engine government has scripted history in development in every sector,” he said, urging people to elect the BJP for another term for the state’s continued development.
Addressing youths, he said they have no place in the Congress as it is not a democratic but family party. Taking a dig at the rival party, he said people often ask what kind of leaders the Congress has while the BJP has leaders like Modi, Jai Ram Thakur and Anurag Thakur, the last two being from Himachal. The Congress has ‘raja-rani’, he claimed.
“If you want opportunity in the Congress, you will have to be born the homes of ‘raja-rani’. But this is not raja-rani’s but people’s era,” he said, urging people to support Modi who is the “people’s leader” and has enhanced India’s standing globally. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will restore the old faith of Himachal Pradesh’s senior citizens by bringing back the old pension scheme in the state.
“Old pension is security, it’s a promise, not a deal like the new pension. Congress will restore the old faith of the senior citizens of Himachal Pradesh,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
“OPS restored in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Now it’s Himachal’s turn,” the former Congress chief said.
Gandhi on Wednesday assured the women of the state that they will get Rs 1,500 every month under the ‘Har Ghar Lakshmi’ scheme, if the Congress comes to power.
“Women of Himachal Pradesh will get Rs 1,500 every month in their account – this is Congress’ ‘Har Ghar Laxmi’ guarantee! This is not a false promise like the BJP, it is the true promise of the Congress – we fulfil what we say,” he had said in a tweet.
Gandhi who is participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra has not campaigned in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.
The BJP has attacked Gandhi alleging that he has kept himself out of fear of losing in the hill state. (PTI)
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said a “double-engine” government is necessary in Himachal Pradesh to ensure faster development of the hill state.
Addressing rallies on the last day of campaigning for the November 12 Assembly polls, Thakur said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in Himachal Pradesh have ensured all-round development of the state.
“Double engine” is a term often used by BJP leaders to refer to the party ruling at the Centre and in a state.
“Projects delayed for years were not only started but also completed,” Thakur said, addressing rallies in Shimla Rural, Kasauli, Sujanpur and Hamirpur.
Polling for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held on Saturday. The BJP is locked in a tough fight with the Congress to retain power in the state. (PTI)
The BJP has heralded a “generational shift” in its Gujarat unit with the party dropping more three dozen of its sitting MLAs and several veteran leaders bowing out of the upcoming electoral contest, its state unit president C R Patil said on Thursday.
Patil claimed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was nowhere to be seen on the ground and, at best, will corner some votes of other parties, eventually helping the BJP.
The assembly elections will see a bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, he added.
The BJP released its first list of 160 candidates out of a total of 182 on Thursday.
Eyeing a consecutive seventh term in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party dropped as many as 38 sitting MLAs, some of whom voluntarily announced that they will not contest the assembly elections slated for December 1 and 5.
“Thirty-eight MLAs have been replaced…. BJP usually changes 20 per cent of its MLAs. In electoral democracy change is necessary, otherwise it will lead to stagnation. We have given tickets to several youngsters. This list shows a generational shift in Gujarat BJP,” Patil told PTI.
Several senior leaders, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani, former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, former ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Pradeepsinh Jadeja and a few others have withdrawn themselves from the electoral fight.
Asked why these senior leaders are not contesting, Patil said, “They voluntarily decided not to contest. They all have occupied top posts, including that of chief minister and deputy chief minister. So now they want to work for the organisation.” Patil said the party has given tickets to several youngsters — Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Kushikbhai Kantibhai Vekariya from Amreli, Mahesh Kashwala from Savarkundla and Janakbhai Punabhai Talaviya from Lathi.
On the BJP giving ticket to cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, he said, “Rivaba has been actively working for the party in that constituency and all tickets have been given on the basis of winnability.” Talking about the AAP’s entry into Gujurat, Patil said it will merely cut some votes of other parties and eventually help the BJP.
“There is no triangular contest in Gujarat, the fight is between BJP and Congress. AAP is not a challenge for us. At best, it will cut votes of other parties and will eventually benefit BJP,” he said.
He claimed the BJP will win a record number of seats and get a record percentage of votes in Gujarat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the fiercely fought Gujarat polls five years ago, the BJP had won 99 seats and its main rival Congress bagged 77 seats. (PTI)
A number of former Congress MLAs in Gujarat, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after resigning as legislators in the last five years, have been given an opportunity by the ruling party to fight the upcoming state Assembly polls.
Apart from former Congress working president and prominent Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who quit the opposition party in May this year, several former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP, have been given tickets from the seats from where they had won byelections.
The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 160 candidates for the two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, fielding Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his constituency Ghatlodia and dropping a large number of sitting MLAs.
The Congress had won 77 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections. Of these 77 legislators, as many as 20 resigned during the past five years, with three quitting in the last two days alone. A majority of these 20 MLAs had won the byelections necessitated by their resignation and most of them have been given another chance by the BJP to contest the elections to be held on December 1 and 5. (PTI)
On the last day of campaigning, all parties put their best foot forward to woo the voters. Star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for BJP, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wrapped up election campaigns for their parties.
A total of 55.92 lakh voters will decide the fate of over 400 candidates for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The elections will decide the fate of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and several other prominent leaders.
The results will be declared on December 8 along with the outcome of the Gujarat polls.
However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a notification banning the broadcast or publication of exit-poll projections for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat till voting for the two-phase election concluded in Gujarat. Himachal will go to polls on November 12 while Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5.
Meanwhile, in Gujarat, Congress released its second list of 46 candidates for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 89. The Congress last Friday had released its first list of 43 candidates for the elections. Among the candidates named in the second list, Arjanbhai Bhudia has been fielded from Bhuj, Bhikhabhai Joshi from Junagadh, Aslam Cyclewala from Surat East, Ashokbhai Patel from Surat North and Kamlkumar Patel from Valsad.
The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from the government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.
BJP also released its first list of 160 candidates for the two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, fielding Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his Ghatlodia constituency and dropping a large number of sitting MLAs. Names of Hardik Patel, the face of the Patidar agitation ahead of the 2017 polls who quit the Congress to join the BJP, and Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, figure in the list. While Hardik Patel will contest from Viramgam, Rivaba Jadeja has been fielded from Jamnagar North.
Releasing the list, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav said the BJP has changed as many as 38 sitting members, claiming that most replacements have been made with the consent of the incumbents. The party named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats that will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of 93 candidates going to the polls in the second phase on December 5.
Of the 160 candidates announced, OBCs have been given maximum representation with 49 tickets, followed by Patel, the dominant community, with 40, STs 24, SCs 13, Kshatriyas 19 and Brahmins 13. Two tickets have been given to candidates from the Jain community. Among the candidates, there are 35 candidates whose age is below 50 years.
Yadav said the list includes 69 sitting MLAs besides 14 women, and 13 and 24 members from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, respectively. He said a number of senior leaders from the state, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, have opted out of the contest and had written to the party leadership to this effect.
Patil expressed confidence that the BJP will break its previous record of seat tally and vote share in these polls. The BJP is hopeful of maintaining its uninterrupted winning streak in the state assembly polls since 1995.
The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party has added an extra dimension to the state’s traditional bipolar elections, with the BJP’s main challenger Congress hit by a fresh round of desertion by its leaders as it works to regroup.
AAP also released its 14th list of 10 candidates for the next month’s Assembly elections in Gujarat, taking the number of nominees declared so far to 174. With names of candidates for eight seats not declared so far – the state has a 182-member Assembly – the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit is yet to announce from where it will field its chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi.
After the 14th list, the eight seats on which the AAP is yet to field candidates are Sidhpur, Kheralu, Visnagar, Mansa, Khambhalia, Dwarka, Bhavnagar West and Udhna. In the lists of candidates released earlier, the party has replaced some of the nominees. It recently replaced Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, a youth leader, with party member Suhag Panchal from the Dahegam Assembly seat.
It had also replaced Chandrikaben Solanki with Jigar Solanki in Vadodara City and Viral Panchal with Vijay Chaudhary in the Manjalpur seat. Among the prominent poll candidates declared so far are Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia and state unit general secretary Manoj Sorathiya.
The party began the exercise of releasing the names of candidates in August itself with an aim to give enough time to contestants to establish contact with voters in their constituencies and spread awareness about AAP’s policies and promises.
Read all the Latest Politics News here