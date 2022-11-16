Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: Gujarat CM Patel to File Nomination Today, AAP Releases Candidates for All Seats Save One

Read more

accompanied Sanand Assembly seat’s BJP candidate Kanubhai Patel when he went to submit his nomination papers to the election officials.

Kanubhai, who hails from the Koli community, is the sitting MLA from Sanand which falls under Shah’s Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. “The Gujarat BJP will break all previous records in this Assembly election. We all are confident that the BJP will once again form the government here with a huge majority by winning the highest ever seats as well as getting the highest ever votes,” Shah said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the 40 star campaigners the party announced for the Gujarat assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, has not campaigned so far in the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, the chief ministers of Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, are also among the star campaigners for the December 1 and 5 polls in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its 17th list of four candidates for the next month’s Assembly polls in Gujarat, covering all but one seat in the 182-member House. After the latest list, just one Assembly seat – Bhavnagar West – is left for which the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has not yet declared its candidate.

The party announced names of candidates for Kheralu, Visnagar, Mansa and Padra Assembly seats. Of these, it changed the name of candidate for Padra in Vadodara district. As per the latest list, the AAP has fielded Dinesh Thakor from Kheralu, Jayanti Patel from Visnagar, Bhaskar Patel from Mansa and Sandeep Singh Raj from Padra.

Kejriwal’s outfit, seeking to emerge as the main political rival of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, started releasing the names of candidates from August itself. The AAP has fielded four women and three Muslims in its candidates for 181 seats.

