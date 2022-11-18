Election 2022 LIVE Updates: With 3 CMs, 6 Union Ministers, BJP To Kickstart Campaign for 1st Phase In Gujarat; AAP Begins Canvassing For MCD Poll

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 07:32 IST
New Delhi, India
Election 2022 News LIVE Updates: With not even a fortnight to go for the first phase of voting for the assembly election in Gujarat, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct a “carpet bombing” campaign for 82 out of 89 seats going to polls in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on Friday. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The Read More
The opposition BJP and the Congress sought to corner the AAP on Wednesday, accusing it of selling tickets for the upcoming civic polls, citing the arrest of a relative of party MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.
The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government arrested Tripathi’s brother-in-law and his two associates for allegedly demanding Rs 90 lakh for a party worker’s wife to contest the polls. READ MORE
OBC leader Alpesh Thakor on Thursday filed his nomination as a BJP candidate from Gandhinagar South Assembly constituency in Gujarat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied him as he filed his papers on the last day of filing of nomination forms for the second phase of the Assembly elections.
Thakor, who had lost from Radhanpur in North Gujarat in a by-election in 2019 on the BJP ticket, has been fielded from Gandhinagar South this time.
Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil on Thursday defended the allotment of party ticket to the daughter of a convict in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riot case for the next month’s Assembly election and said she is a party worker contesting the polls on merit. BJP has fielded Payal Kukrani (30) an anaesthetist and daughter of Manoj Kukrani, who was one of the 16 convicts in the case related to the 2002 post-Godhra riot in the Naroda Patiya area of Ahmedbad district where 97 Muslims were killed, from Naroda Assembly constituency.
“As per the court order, he (Manoj Kukrani) was convicted and he completed his jail term. His daughter is herself a doctor and is married. When the incident occurred, she would have been 10-15 years of age,” Paatil said.
“She is today capable of contesting the election and winning. She is a party worker. We are making her contest the election on merit,” he added.
In the run up to MCD polls, Delhi BJP on Thursday brought out a “charge sheet” against the AAP government accusing it of failing to fulfill its promises.
Reading out the “charge sheet” at a press conference, the senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed the issues raised in it were verified, and challenged AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to have a debate on it with him. READ MORE
New Delhi: Establishing cow shelters, running a campaign for adoption of street dogs, rehabilitating monkeys in their natural habitat– are some of the steps the AAP intends to undertake if voted to power in the MCD.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month launched the party’s 10 guarantees for the December 4 MCD polls and one of them pertained to freeing Delhi’s streets of the menace of stray animals. READ MORE
For the first time in 20 years, the BJP has fielded a lone Christian candidate Mohan Konkani on the Vyara seat for the two-phase Gujarat assembly polls scheduled next month. The 48-year-old Konkani will fight against Congress’s four-time MLA Punaji Gamit.
The Vyara assembly constituency, where nearly 45 per cent of the 2.23 lakh voters are Christians, comes under the tribal-dominated Tapi district. This Vyara seat is considered a Congress stronghold. READ MORE
Son of Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) founder Chhotu Vasava on Thursday withdrew his nomination from the Jhagadia Assembly constituency in Bharuch district, avoiding a contest with his father who is also in the fray. Chhotu Vasava is the sitting MLA from Jhagadia, but his son, Mahesh Vasava, was declared the BTP’s official candidate from the seat which will vote on December 1 in the first phase. Mahesh Vasava is the sitting MLA from Dediapada in the tribal-dominated Narmada district.
After withdrawing from the race, Mahesh Vasava said he will campaign for his father and ensure he wins with a big margin. Veteran tribal leader Chhotu Vasava has won the Jhagadia seat seven times – in 2017 as the BTP candidate and before that six times as the Janata Dal (United) nominee.
The senior Vasava had filed his nomination as an independent, creating the possibility of the seat witnessing a contest between the father-son duo. However, the junior Vasava withdrew his nomination on the last date (November 17) for withdrawal of candidature for seats (89) going to polls in the first phase.
Former BJP MLA and the party’s tribal face Harshad Vasava has filed his nomination papers as an independent from Nandod in Narmada district, while Arvind Ladani, former BJP MLA filed nomination from Keshod in Junagadh district.
Six-time MLA from Waghodia, Madhu Shrivastav, who was not renominated by the BJP this time, filed his papers as an independent. Former BJP MLA Dinesh Patel, also known as `Dinu Mama’, filed his papers as an independent candidate from Padra seat in Vadodara district.
Dhavalsinh Zala, a former Congress MLA from Bayad seat who joined the BJP but lost to Congress’ Jashu Patel in 2020 by-poll, has now filed his papers as an independent from the Dhanera seat in Banaskantha district as he was denied ticket by the BJP.
The chief ministers of three states, six Union ministers and six other national leaders will cover 46 Assembly seats while state leaders will campaign in 36 seats on a single day, said state BJP chief C R Paatil.
It will launch the party’s campaigning for the candidates in the first phase, he said.
As per the party tradition, the BJP will launch “carpet bombing” programmes of public meetings across 82 of 89 seats, Paatil said. BJP president J P Nadda, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will be in Gujarat on Friday.
Union ministers who will take part in campaigning are Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, Anurag Thakur, Faggan Singh Kulaste, V K Singh and Bharati Pawar. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, UP deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya and MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal are also in the list of national leaders who will hit the campaign trail of Friday.
Apart from national leaders, Gujarat Chief Minister (Bhupendra Patel), former CM (Vijay Rupani), former deputy chief ministers, ex-MLAs who are not contesting, former ministers and Members of Parliament from Gujarat will also participate in the programme.
Furthermore, six BJP leaders including a sitting MLA and four former legislators have filed nominations as independents after being denied tickets by the saffron party for the next month’s polls. For 89 seats which would go to the polls in the first phase, Thursday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations.
The BJP won assembly polls in Gujarat six consecutive times since 1995 and is pulling out all the stops to keep its winning streak uninterrupted in the traditionally bipolar poll involving the Congress, spiced up this time by the entry of the AAP.
Meanwhile, Congress continues its attack on the ruling BJP over the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi recently. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the Morbi bridge collapse and claimed it was an “act of fraud of the highest degree”.
Addressing a press conference in poll-bound Gujarat, Rajya Sabha member Singh said there cannot be a bigger administrative failure than the bridge collapse tragedy last month which claimed 135 lives, and said CM Patel should have resigned over the incident. The suspension bridge located on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30, four days after it was reopened following its repair and renovation.
Singh said, “(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi had termed a bridge collapse in West Bengal as an ‘act of fraud’ in response to the ‘act of God’ comment of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader. Modiji, was Morbi an act of God or an act of fraud?” “It was a fraud of the highest degree and Modiji, you are responsible and accountable,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister claimed.
Singh said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel should have resigned over the tragedy.
MCD elections 2022
The Aam Aadmi Party kicked off its first phase of campaigning on Thursday, with its candidates starting marches in the 250 wards of Delhi and a cabinet minister carrying out a cleanliness drive The party offices in all the 250 wards of the MCD elections were also inaugurated. “All the candidates will work in tandem with their respective ward offices,” it said in a statement.
The first phase of campaigning will start on November 17 and go on till November 22. The second phase will start on November 23.
AAP had started a ‘Jan Samvad’ (public dialogue) campaign at the booth level a few days ago. Its star campaigners and all the 250 candidates are holding a public dialogue at each booth every day against the alleged garbage mismanagement.
Meanwhile, aiming to return to power in the MCD for the fourth time in a row, Delhi BJP has drawn up a list of over 60 star campaigners, including party’s national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, party leaders said on Thursday. Several leaders have already given their consent to join the campaign that will pick up after road shows in all 14 districts on November 20, they said, adding each road show will be at least 1.5 km long.
Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur are also expected to campaign for polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The list will be issued soon after receiving approval from the national leadership.
The Delhi BJP also brought out a “charge sheet” against the AAP government accusing it of failing to fulfill its promises. Reading out the “charge sheet” at a press conference, senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed the issues raised in it were verified, and challenged AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to have a debate on it with him.
“In 8 years of its rule, Kejriwal government turned Delhi into the most polluted national capital in the world, and also a capital of addiction by allowing liquor shops in every street of the city,” Bidhuri charged.
Himachal Elections 2022
As the crucial Himachal Pradesh assembly went for a single-phase voting on November 12, it registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent, according to data available with state poll authorities on Sunday. The state continued to receive postal ballots after physical voting ended.
More women came out to vote at 76.8 per cent as compared to 72.4 per cent men. The third gender poll percentage was 68.4 per cent. The highest polling percentage of 85.25 per cent was reported from the Doon assembly constituency and Shimla assembly constituency had percentage at 62.53.
The high octane assembly poll is a crucial test for the BJP which is hoping to beat precedent and return to power while the Congress has urged voters to go by tradition of voting out the incumbent.
